The system of discriminatory taxation universally accepted under the misleading name of progressive taxation of income and inheritance is not a mode of taxation. It is rather a mode of disguised expropriation.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: July 21, 2018
davefromweewaa
no1!
Sinclair says you can say what you like here and he’ll protect you.
For $68,000.
Humpf
4
WSJ car columns says the Tesla model 3 is the most amazing car he’s ever tested. Just putting out there.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/first-ever-review-of-the-tesla-model-3-performance-a-thrilling-modern-marvel-1532022533?mod=trending_now_1
Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of Lauren Southern, and all the Anti Fascist cardboard warriors can get knotted. Most of them would shit themselves of they ever saw a real Fascist up close, anyway.
My fantasy palace coup.
Abbott for Turnbull, Dutton for Bishop and Joyce for Freydenbrg and every Photios faction Blackhander dis-endorsed.
Barnaby would be motivated to ensure that Turnbull’s stop doing well.
So, you want to replace one bunch of self-serving party politicians with another bunch of the same.
And then . . . ?
I am the first to mention Trump on this thread.
Unlucky 13!
Thank God this clown didn’t have a gun!!
Lone wolf, of course.
Paywalled.
Broncossssssssssssss!
Sorry.
Scroll if you don’t like wood.
from last thread.
Subscribe, why not?
and then….
cancel the RET and pull out of the Paris agreement,
obviously.
top 20?
JC
#2768879, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:11 am
WSJ Offers Up World’s First Review Of Tesla Model 3 Performance
Calls it a rainbow-farting spaceship.
We were wrong. We had thought that Marques Brownlee was the first outside of Tesla staff to get their hands on the Dual Motor Performance version of the Model 3, but a newly published review of the mid-sized sedan appears to prove us wrong.
The resident automotive wordsmith at the Wall Street Journal, Dan Neil, has had the opportunity to flog the car mercilessly take it for a “leisurely” spin and tour the Fremont factory where it was pieced together.
In his considered opinion the spicy version of Tesla’s latest offering is “…magnificent, a little rainbow-farting space ship, so obviously representative of the next step in the history of autos.” That’s pretty high praise. But noting that it exits corners faster than a BMW M4, “out-punches” a Porsche Boxster, and out-clouds a Rolls-Royce (we admit we’re not sure what he’s getting at here, since the ride is definitely engineered towards the stiff side). He also lets slip that, despite its glass roof, it has a five-star rollover crash rating. While we can’t confirm this is an official rating yet, we do note that it performed quite well in the only actual roll-over accident we are aware of.
While Neil does melodiously sing the car’s praises, he also has some criticisms. The A-pillar that no doubt has something to do with its rollover crash performance is too thick for his apex-hunting preferences. The tires on his $78,000 loaner, a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, aren’t as grippy as he’d like. He’s also not a fan of how the 15-inch screen breaks up the dash, calling it, “the broken flower pot on Mona Lisa’s head.”
One thing he doesn’t criticize are the panel gaps, which he says straight and consistent, unlike even the show car that had been on display at the Los Angeles Motor Show. Apparently, some of that those manufacturing problems have been worked out, according to engineers he talked to, though.
Speaking of production, Neil, who has been through many auto manufacturing operations over the years, wasn’t especially impressed by the Fremont facility. He calls it “the Kobe beef of lean production,” which is to say not especially lean at all. Its lighting leaves something to be desired and parts are piled high. The robots hanging from the ceiling seem to give him pause for safety concerns.
Overall, it’s clear that Neil is on the bullish side, and thinks that despite the recent sub-optimal controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk, the car is a winner, and one that appears to have improved in a number of ways since it first started being produced.
That would be the RET brought in by Abbott, and the Paris Agreement, signed by Abbott.
And he’s heading up your “A” Team?
Hi all.
MV,
The alternatives are continuing with Turnbull or Shorten or Albenesy after the next election.
What say you?
Yes.
We’re fvcked.
Not if Kim Jong Un nukes Canberra.
Last one…
We’re fvcked.
We were fucked during Abbott’s term as PM.
How will that change anything – apart from temporarily reducing the APS wages bill?
That’s assuming he had any nukes – which he doesn’t.
Thanks Zyko, lovely .
Bit of different culture for the cats’ enjoyment.
I’m resigned to at least two terms of a Shorten/Plibersek Government, in coalition with the Greens. The boat traffic will resume five days after the inauguration, there will be a wealth tax, death duties, and all the other trappings of the “politics of envy”, and, by the end of the second term, Australia will resemble such economic powerhouses as Zimbabwe and Venezuela, and no government willing to take the strong steps to rebuild the economy will ever be elected.
FactCheck = True.
He didn’t start the rot, but he ensured it was concreted in place.