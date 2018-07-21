Open Forum: July 21, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, July 21, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Open Forum: July 21, 2018

  1. davefromweewaa
    #2768871, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:02 am

    davefromweewaa
    no1!

  2. C.L.
    #2768874, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Sinclair says you can say what you like here and he’ll protect you.
    For $68,000.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2768880, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Poduim? I claim this thread in the name of Lauren Southern, and all the Anti Fascist cardboard warriors can get knotted. Most of them would shit themselves of they ever saw a real Fascist up close, anyway.

  7. davefromweewaa
    #2768881, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:12 am

    My fantasy palace coup.
    Abbott for Turnbull, Dutton for Bishop and Joyce for Freydenbrg and every Photios faction Blackhander dis-endorsed.
    Barnaby would be motivated to ensure that Turnbull’s stop doing well.

  10. memoryvault
    #2768884, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:16 am

    My fantasy palace coup.

    So, you want to replace one bunch of self-serving party politicians with another bunch of the same.

    And then . . . ?

  11. mh
    #2768885, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:17 am

    I am the first to mention Trump on this thread.

  13. Bruce in WA
    #2768887, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Unlucky 13!

    Thank God this clown didn’t have a gun!!

    Lone wolf, of course.

    Serious injuries after German knife attack

    At least 14 people have been wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reports, adding that the suspect had been caught.

    Paywalled.

  15. Death Giraffe
    #2768889, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Sorry.
    Scroll if you don’t like wood.
    from last thread.
    Subscribe, why not?


  16. davefromweewaa
    #2768891, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    and then….
    cancel the RET and pull out of the Paris agreement,
    obviously.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2768893, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

    JC
    #2768879, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:11 am

    WSJ Offers Up World’s First Review Of Tesla Model 3 Performance

    Calls it a rainbow-farting spaceship.

    We were wrong. We had thought that Marques Brownlee was the first outside of Tesla staff to get their hands on the Dual Motor Performance version of the Model 3, but a newly published review of the mid-sized sedan appears to prove us wrong.

    The resident automotive wordsmith at the Wall Street Journal, Dan Neil, has had the opportunity to flog the car mercilessly take it for a “leisurely” spin and tour the Fremont factory where it was pieced together.

    In his considered opinion the spicy version of Tesla’s latest offering is “…magnificent, a little rainbow-farting space ship, so obviously representative of the next step in the history of autos.” That’s pretty high praise. But noting that it exits corners faster than a BMW M4, “out-punches” a Porsche Boxster, and out-clouds a Rolls-Royce (we admit we’re not sure what he’s getting at here, since the ride is definitely engineered towards the stiff side). He also lets slip that, despite its glass roof, it has a five-star rollover crash rating. While we can’t confirm this is an official rating yet, we do note that it performed quite well in the only actual roll-over accident we are aware of.

    While Neil does melodiously sing the car’s praises, he also has some criticisms. The A-pillar that no doubt has something to do with its rollover crash performance is too thick for his apex-hunting preferences. The tires on his $78,000 loaner, a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, aren’t as grippy as he’d like. He’s also not a fan of how the 15-inch screen breaks up the dash, calling it, “the broken flower pot on Mona Lisa’s head.”

    One thing he doesn’t criticize are the panel gaps, which he says straight and consistent, unlike even the show car that had been on display at the Los Angeles Motor Show. Apparently, some of that those manufacturing problems have been worked out, according to engineers he talked to, though.

    Speaking of production, Neil, who has been through many auto manufacturing operations over the years, wasn’t especially impressed by the Fremont facility. He calls it “the Kobe beef of lean production,” which is to say not especially lean at all. Its lighting leaves something to be desired and parts are piled high. The robots hanging from the ceiling seem to give him pause for safety concerns.

    Overall, it’s clear that Neil is on the bullish side, and thinks that despite the recent sub-optimal controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk, the car is a winner, and one that appears to have improved in a number of ways since it first started being produced.

  19. memoryvault
    #2768894, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

    cancel the RET and pull out of the Paris agreement,

    That would be the RET brought in by Abbott, and the Paris Agreement, signed by Abbott.
    And he’s heading up your “A” Team?

  21. davefromweewaa
    #2768898, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

    MV,
    The alternatives are continuing with Turnbull or Shorten or Albenesy after the next election.
    What say you?

  23. Whalehunt Fun
    #2768901, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Not if Kim Jong Un nukes Canberra.

  25. Makka
    #2768903, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:39 am

    We’re fvcked.

    We were fucked during Abbott’s term as PM.

  26. memoryvault
    #2768905, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Not if Kim Jong Un nukes Canberra.

    How will that change anything – apart from temporarily reducing the APS wages bill?
    That’s assuming he had any nukes – which he doesn’t.

  27. Mark A
    #2768906, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Thanks Zyko, lovely .
    Bit of different culture for the cats’ enjoyment.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2768907, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Yes.
    We’re fvcked.

    I’m resigned to at least two terms of a Shorten/Plibersek Government, in coalition with the Greens. The boat traffic will resume five days after the inauguration, there will be a wealth tax, death duties, and all the other trappings of the “politics of envy”, and, by the end of the second term, Australia will resemble such economic powerhouses as Zimbabwe and Venezuela, and no government willing to take the strong steps to rebuild the economy will ever be elected.

  29. memoryvault
    #2768908, posted on July 21, 2018 at 12:44 am

    We were fucked during Abbott’s term as PM.

    FactCheck = True.
    He didn’t start the rot, but he ensured it was concreted in place.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.