Southern comfort

I of course only went along in support of my fellow Canadians, but a fun night was had by all, at least for those inside and among those who were not carted out. You can read about the events of the night here and if you are thinking about going along yourself, you can still book tickets for Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Auckland here.

As for the various disturbances, they were fun moments, but only because they were so efficiently handled by the organisers. You really do put your life on the line to stand up among a conservative audience. And the necessary arrangements to protect those of us going along, nothing went wrong but it is frightening that, as usual, our left is in copycat mode of what is done in the US. Free speech is the last thing on the minds of the protesters who live in the only societies where protests are allowed while trying to change things so that no protest will ever again be permitted.

And whatever may be the issue over the costs, the police did an excellent job outside the venue to clear a path for us who were interested in hearing what others had to say.