Southern comfort

I of course only went along in support of my fellow Canadians, but a fun night was had by all, at least for those inside and among those who were not carted out. You can read about the events of the night here and if you are thinking about going along yourself, you can still book tickets for Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Auckland here.
As for the various disturbances, they were fun moments, but only because they were so efficiently handled by the organisers. You really do put your life on the line to stand up among a conservative audience. And the necessary arrangements to protect those of us going along, nothing went wrong but it is frightening that, as usual, our left is in copycat mode of what is done in the US. Free speech is the last thing on the minds of the protesters who live in the only societies where protests are allowed while trying to change things so that no protest will ever again be permitted.
And whatever may be the issue over the costs, the police did an excellent job outside the venue to clear a path for us who were interested in hearing what others had to say.
You may find that disputed on today’s Open Forum!
Steve, both Lauren and Stefan are collectivists and therefore leftists. They are just much less clear about it than the leftists rushing the stage.
Having said that, I do agree that its ridiculous that you have to be seriously worried about your safety going to these things and applaud how professionally the interruptions were handled.
So this was private security? Was the Victorian police involved in any way in the end?
What a gob-smackingly asinine comment Peter! Having taken the time to listen to literally thousands of hours of Molyneux’ podcasts, I know the last thing he could be labelled is a collectivist or a leftist.
Try harder, Peter, eh 😉
He’s a race/IQ spouting, nationalist socialist.
He is also very confused about everything so its not as obvious as it would be if he was carving a swastika into his forehead but its still very clear.
Especially if you’ve listened to hours of his content.