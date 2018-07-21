Paul Driessen has a chapter in Climate Change on the Pope on energy and climate ethics. He trained in geology and field ecology followed by studies on environmental and national resource laws. One of his books is Eco-Imperialism: Green Power – Black Death on disastrous environmental policies in developing countries.
The Catholic Church has always been a bit dodgy on economic issues and Marxist theology is one of the most obvious signs but this Pope gone further to pick up the full basked of goods from the Green Marxist store. The Independent Institute published a book of essays on this topic which is summarised here. One of the chapters charts the fairly dreadful position of recent Popes on economics and another by Samuel Gregg describes the ruinous economic record of Argentina (the Pope’s home state) to provide some insight into his take on markets.
Dreissen’s critical comments address four main topics, first the Papal perspective on climate change, the gulf between the Pop’s call for dialogue and the reality of his dogmatic diatribes, his failure to appreciate the reasons for the advancement of human welfare that we have seen in recent times and the way that the Vatican “solutions” would inflict more harm than climate change under the IPCC projections.
I am not sure how to have dialogue with someone who seriously thinks that the planet is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth, or an organization that is supposed to be dedicated to dialogue but ran a climate workshop in 2015 where no dissenting voices were invited to attend, to speak, or even to ask questions during the event.
He is South American. Of course he is socialist. Those idiots keep voting for socialism, then when it inevitably doesn’t work out, like all good socialists they blame someone else. In South America they usually blame the CIA.
How he could have gall to speak on economic matters in successful countries given the chronic inability of South American places to manage their economies is incredible; that journalists don’t seem aware of this even more so.
What I find amazing is that the vast majority of people, especially in the western world and in many third world countries, are now much better off that they were 100 or so years ago all due to Capitalism and not Socialism, yet so many ignore or don’t understand this and believe that Socialism is what the world requires.
Sadly Pope Francis picked a bunch of climate advisors who are the most catastropharian of the climatistas. Headed by Prof. Schellnhuber, who is reknown as a CAGW chicken little, plus Peter Wadhams who is so alarmist on melting Arctic ice that his colleagues have disowned him. Also Naomi Oreskes who is notorious and Naomi Klein who has been pushing Marxism forever (I’m also mystified what climate expertise she can offer).
It’d be difficult to pick a bunch more millenarian and apocalyptic. This is in spite of the real world data which shows no warming at all since 2002 in the satellite dataset. Sixteen years of nothing much apart from the odd el Nino. Certainly nothing remotely suggesting imminent thermageddon.
What Bruce said. Plus his encyclical or whatever it was about climate change was a bunch of unsubstantiated warmie hysterics and technocrat nonsense that would make a Euroweeny proud. It was vomit inducing (yes I read it all). Except for one chapter on theology which was quite lovely and I bet got written by someone else, like Benny.
In any case, the Vatican isn’t just dodgy on economics, it’s just dead wrong 99.99% of the time.
And here I was just laughing at news reprots today that apostate and sodomy fetishist Turnbull claims to be a man of faith who prays while CINO (Catholic in name only ) Greg Sheridan fellates him in a manner worthy of Miranda Devine. Clearly MT pissed off enough Catholics with his attack on the their schools and in his calls for bishops to resign – separation of church and state doesn’t enter his pea brained head – that he’s trying the martyr complex and the pained looks again today. God what a loathsome limp dick.
If he was as smart as the average bear the Pope would stick to his role of running the big business he heads. Its charter is to suck as much money it can from the gullible idiots around the world who believe the mumbo jumbo he and his Church peddles. Of course being a Jesuit he cannot stop himself from interfering in a whole lot of matters about which he knows SFA.
The Catholic Church has always been a bit dodgy on economic issues…
Most churches are.
The “long march” continues.
Bergoglio is an interesting case, though. He spent much of his priestly career in conflict with the South American Jesuits because he was cool on liberation theology and regarded as too traditional by them. Then he becomes pope and goes full SJW.
If people are going to pontificate on this pope and Catholicism they should try reading some of the encyclicals. Rafe, if you haven’t read Rerum Novarum then you should.
Isn’t Turnbull a Catholic convert and wasn’t Sheridan at the Redemptorist seminary in Galong NSW for some time.
I have not read the above encyclical but I have read the short one on Human Work by Pope John Paul II, LABOREM EXERCENS, which I recommend.
