Paul Driessen has a chapter in Climate Change on the Pope on energy and climate ethics. He trained in geology and field ecology followed by studies on environmental and national resource laws. One of his books is Eco-Imperialism: Green Power – Black Death on disastrous environmental policies in developing countries.

The Catholic Church has always been a bit dodgy on economic issues and Marxist theology is one of the most obvious signs but this Pope gone further to pick up the full basked of goods from the Green Marxist store. The Independent Institute published a book of essays on this topic which is summarised here. One of the chapters charts the fairly dreadful position of recent Popes on economics and another by Samuel Gregg describes the ruinous economic record of Argentina (the Pope’s home state) to provide some insight into his take on markets.

Dreissen’s critical comments address four main topics, first the Papal perspective on climate change, the gulf between the Pop’s call for dialogue and the reality of his dogmatic diatribes, his failure to appreciate the reasons for the advancement of human welfare that we have seen in recent times and the way that the Vatican “solutions” would inflict more harm than climate change under the IPCC projections.

I am not sure how to have dialogue with someone who seriously thinks that the planet is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth, or an organization that is supposed to be dedicated to dialogue but ran a climate workshop in 2015 where no dissenting voices were invited to attend, to speak, or even to ask questions during the event.