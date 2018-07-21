Trump’s Russian Revolution

Some further reflection on PDT’s dealing with Putin in Helsinki. The truly repulsive bit of the media flak were that nothing positive about the president would ever have been said by the clowns in the media no matter what had happened, not to mention that the last people in the world you would take instruction from on foreign relations, or on anything else for that matter, are journalists. All from Lucianne today.
Trump in Helsinki (II): A Long View Chronicles Magazine, by Srdja Trifkovic Original Article Posted By: trapper– 7/20/2018 1:36:31 PM Post Reply Five days after the Helsinki summit I am inclined to believe that President Donald Trump either knows exactly what he is doing—that there is uncanny finesse and foresight behind his bluster—or else that he is guided by an almost unfailing intuition, with similar results. Trump’s refusal to parrot the Intel-deepstaters’ “Russiagate” narrative at last Monday’s press conference is a case in point. [snip] No evidence of any kind exists to prove Russian meddling in 2016, or thereafter. It never will be found, because Podesta’s and DNC mails were leaked, not hacked.
Whisper it but despite his terrible week, Trump
may be absolutely RIGHT to pursue this new
bromance with Putin
Daily Mail (UK), by Piers Morgan Original Article Posted By: ladydawgfan– 7/20/2018 3:04:46 PM Post Reply President Trump’s had a very bad week. By appearing to side with Russia over his own intelligence agencies on the question of election interference, he made himself look unpatriotic, anti-American and as weak as a ‘wet noodle’ to quote Arnold Schwarzenegger. Trump’s subsequent attempt to wriggle off his self-imposed hook by claiming he meant to say ‘wouldn’t’ not ‘would’ was laugh-out-loud ridiculous. But at least he seemed to realise the offence his original comments had caused. Yesterday, Trump reverted to type and doubled down on the furore by inviting Russian president Vladimir Putin to the White House in a few
Republican Voters Buoy
Trump on Russia/Putin
Real Clear Politics, by Caitlin Huey-Burns Original Article Posted By: Toledo– 7/20/2018 11:38:31 AM Post Reply As President Trump continues to stumble past his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, Republican voters are handing him a lifeline. Though many GOP lawmakers have been critical of the president´s statements in Helsinki, party voters are registering their support for Trump´s handling of Putin. According to a CBS News poll released Thursday, 68 percent of Republicans approved of the president´s performance, even as 55 percent of voters overall, including 53 percent of independents, disapproved. And a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that 71 percent of Republicans approved of Trump´s handling of Russia even as more
Who Is Betraying America? Real Clear Politics, by Caroline Glick Original Article Posted By: garnet– 7/20/2018 11:25:23 AM Post Reply Did US President Donald Trump commit treason in Helsinki when he met Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin? Should he be impeached? That is what his opponents claim. Former president Barack Obama’s CIA director John Brennan accused Trump of treason outright. Brennan tweeted, “Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki [with Putin] rises to and exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ It was nothing short of treasonous.” Fellow senior Obama administration officials, including former FBI director James Comey, former defense secretary Ashton Carter, and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates parroted Brennan’s accusation. Almost the entire US media joined them in condemning
Trump Keeps on Ticking American Spectator, by George Parry Original Article Posted By: Pluperfect– 7/21/2018 5:27:02 AM Post Reply Pearl Harbor. Kristallnacht. Treason. High crimes and misdemeanors. These are some of the hyperventilating left’s overheated and ludicrous characterizations of President Trump’s remarks at his Helsinki press conference with Vladimir Putin. Listening to the Democrats and their wholly owned media subsidiary, you would have thought that Trump had (a) smilingly handed Putin a large red “reset” button or (b) had been caught on a hot mic during a global nuclear security summit murmuring to Putin’s representative that, after the midterm elections, he would have more flexibility in his dealings with Russia or (c) had signed off on a deal to give
Trump invites Putin to DC
and trolls the Trump-haters
American Thinker, by Thomas Lifson Original Article Posted By: PageTurner– 7/20/2018 11:08:47 PM Post Reply President Trump appears to be playing out a geopolitical agenda with Russia´s Vladimir Putin and keeping his cards so close to his chest that even his director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, is in the dark. When the White House revealed yesterday that Putin has been invited by national security adviser John Bolton to the White House for talks, Coats was publicly humiliated at the Aspen Security Conference, where he learned about the invitation onstage, “where he had been telling the audience that the U.S. is ´under attack´ by Russian cyberforces,” according to Dave Boyer and Seth McLaughlin of the
AND THIS JUST IN: From Trump, Russia, and Manufactured Hysteria. Here’s the final para:
In the end, the critics of the Trump-Putin summit were going to hate whatever Trump said in Helsinki because they are in fundamental disagreement with the president about the nature of foreign policy for America. They knew they would hate it and they had their weapons at the ready. Trump and his foreign policy are the real threat to them, not the words spoken in Helsinki. This is the natural response of a ruling class that cannot fathom a foreign policy approach apart from the progressive cornerstones of American exceptionalism and the goodness of government bureaucracy. Thankfully Trump has a different approach.
To which may be added the following post at Powerline: Against the Hysteria.
Michael Anton puts the “treason” hysteria occasioned by President Trump’s Helsinki press conference with Vladimir Putin in a larger context (in a Wall Street Journal column also posted here on Outline).
So few Churchills and so many Chamberlains everywhere.
There is some truth in that it is difficult to take many of Trump’s critics seriously as they will criticise him almost no matter what he does.
Likewise it is hard to take many of the Trump’s supporters (like Steve Kates) seriously as they will always defend their dear leader no matter what he does.
yet in this case he clearly crossed the line, and was criticised even by those who are some of his loyal supporters, who have been very reluctant to criticise him no matter what. Newt Gingrich is the prime example.
Trump himself realised he went too far and went into a scripted damage control, so uncharacteristic of him.
I personally support over 50% of Trump’s policies but I always thought he is fatally flawed character that could lead to disaster. My fear is it is just the beginning.
So much Dumbocrat hyperbowl this week, but one thing has gone under the radar. The Dems want the translator at the Trump Putin one on one discussion to testify before Congress! The TDS is so deep that the Dems and the MSM are willing to ruin everything for every future US President.
All tis hate ,you would think Trump had sold 25 per cent of the US uranium supply to the Russians ,Right? Oh wait on !wasnt that someone with a foundation ? And a resident of the White House?
It is not under the radar, it is discussed everywhere. I guess everyone would love to know what was said but this is clearly a step way too far.
The WW2 references have been coming thick and fast this week. Therefore we should remember that we have in the past fought a common enemy with the Russians.
Trump didn’t invent that silly “would/wouldn’t” explanation because he realised he had gone too far. It was to ironically implicate the actual treason in the inventive attacks on the office of the president by the FBI and Obama.
Pres. Putin & Chris Wallace (in Russian).
Pres. Putin & Chris Wallace (in English, longer).
The manufactured hysteria is a shock and awe tactic. That Plan A is not working, probably because Americans have historically low levels of trust in the media right now. So what is their Plan B?
Russian revolutions don’t tend to end well for political leaders.