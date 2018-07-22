A Specialty in Lesbian Dance Theory

You may think this is a joke, but it is not. Absolutely not. Denison University is a US university located in the state of Ohio. Denison is:

is a private, coeducational, and residential four-year liberal arts college in Granville, Ohio, about 30 mi (48 km) east of Columbus. Founded in 1831, it is Ohio’s second-oldest liberal arts college.

About 180 years old!

Denison offers a program in Queer Studies. Yes. You read that correctly:

The discipline of Queer Studies encompasses theories and thinkers from numerous fields.

These fields include

cultural studies, gay and lesbian studies, transgender studies, race studies, women’s and gender studies, literature, history, film, media, postmodernism, postcolonialism, and more.

Transgender studies and more!

Students must complete core course in Introduction to Queer Studies (QS 101), Queer Theory (QS 268/300), and Senior Seminar (QS 400); and electives include:

OMM 229 Mediating Gender and Sexuality

COMM 329 Gender and Communication

COMM 349 The Trouble with Normal

COMM 402 Language, Identity, and Politics

COMM 406 Rhetoric and Social Movements

DANCE 240 Special Topics in Dance

So there you have it. You can study Lesbian Dance Theory in a US college. But don’t fret. This will likely be available in an Australian University soon, unless it is already offered.

For sure the employment and income prospects for these graduates will be solid. The Australian Human Rights Commission must certainly need people with such credentials.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com