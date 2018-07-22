Around the windmills of the nation

Approaching 7am and the lowest demand of the week 20GW. Too early for solar to nudge the needle.

The score for Wind and Other in Qld is .001 to contribute to demand of 5.7, in NSW .190 for 8.1, Victoria .450 towards 4.2, SA bless their hearts 1 towards 1.1 and Tasmania 0 for 1.1. Come on Woolnorth in the wild and windy far north west, lift your game! The headline reads “Can this Tassie wind farm provide grid-stability services? We’re going to find out.”

SA still has the highest cost.

So if your lights are on don’t thank renewable energy.

