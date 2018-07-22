Around the windmills of the nation

Approaching 7am and the lowest demand of the week 20GW. Too early for solar to nudge the needle.
The score for Wind and Other in Qld is .001 to contribute to demand of 5.7, in NSW .190 for 8.1, Victoria .450 towards 4.2, SA bless their hearts 1 towards 1.1 and Tasmania 0 for 1.1. Come on Woolnorth in the wild and windy far north west, lift your game! The headline reads “Can this Tassie wind farm provide grid-stability services? We’re going to find out.”
SA still has the highest cost.
So if your lights are on don’t thank renewable energy.
Related. Smart metres could save 11 pounds a year in Britain! And interesting developments in Canada as the states start to kick back against the Trudeau regime.
Rafe. Good stuff. But can i suggest a little spreadsheet with total demand then installed renewable capacity then renewable despatched. That would show the lack of energy the sods actually create as against installed capaci y. In agls annual report their wind farms show a generation of about 30 percent on installed capacity. But they have the best sites.
Meanwhile:
There are provinces in Canada, not states.
Very unlikely that smart meters will save money. They are intended to inflate the electricity price during demand spikes. But demand spikes are because of things like cold or hot weather. Elderly people just cannot turn off the aircon, that is dangerous to do. So they will be soaked by the smart meter to keep themselves alive.
However the energy companies won’t say any of this because there would be a humungous backlash. Which there should be.
None of this would be occurring if not for the climate scam. So the energy companies are pushing a smart meters scam as a scam fix of a climate scam. Is there any wonder that energy companies are regarded as worse even than banks?
Power companies less trusted by consumers than banks, telcos (5 June)
They’re ranked dead bottom, behind even the MSM.
Rafe you can bet the Greenies will say that the reason the output is so low is that we do not have enough turbines . Spell it out for them the number needed and how much space etc required .
Partly, but they also want to spread the love. It goes like this:
“We need widely dispersed, interconnected windfarms in all areas of the country. When the wind isn’t blowing in one region, it must surely be in another!”
Have a look at the wind energy generation in South Australia. The last few days have been big for wind in SA but notice that when it hits 70% of nameplate in SA it is capped there. Somewhere between 1000 and 1100 mwh is the limit. So much for renewables taking over even in SA.
There must be reasons for this. Maybe to keep the gas generators profitable so that they can cover when the wind drops. Maybe it’s an issue of grid stability. Has there been any official statement as to why this is the case?
““Can this Tassie wind farm provide grid-stability services? We’re going to find out.”
The grid stability service required because of the instability that wind injects into the system. Then they sell it as an achievment or a benefit. You cant make this stuff up.
What is happening with wind energy in SA is that when there is too much of it for grid stability, AEMO intervenes and orders the dispatch of gas fired generation (Torrens Island and/or Pelican Point). This ‘out of merit’ dispatch order is to ensure that if (as classified by AEMO) a credible event occurs there is sufficient baseload generation on line to ensure that the system will ride through the event, i.e., AEMO is proactively managing the system to guard against another system black. They’ve learned the lesson from the SA system black nearly two year ago. And the generators ordered on line recover their additional costs through the electricity pool all of which adds to the electricity price.
Also, wind generators have to be curtailed in very high wind conditions and will automatically shut down to protect the turbine. At the other end of the scale they are a net power consumer to keep their internal controls operational.
If you look at the notices in NEM data dashboard dispatch overview you can see the AEMO market intervention notices. Mind you this is a short term fix because eventually unless more dispatchable generation with sufficient inertia is built, even AEMO will run out of suitable generators on the grid to dispatch to maintain frequency and stability when required.
A final irony is that in AEMO’s recently released latest Integrated System Plan July 2018, in all scenarios going out decades AEMO rely on plugging in a certain amount of dispatchable generation to maintain frequency and stability though where the dickens that will come from is anyone’s guess. And finally AEMO run with the myth of constructing renewable energy zones across the country, connecting them all together with a massive investment in transmission lines all to obtain diversity of energy output. The only problem with this is that there are significant but indeterminate times when there is O output from these energy sources despite a lot of academic researchers claiming otherwise from their ivory towers.
The whole thing is based on following the recommendations from the Finkel report which encapsulated the requirements of Malcom’s Emissions Trading Schem under the Paris agreement aided and abetted by the import from New York who now heads AEMO! Until that is scrapped along with Turnbull and any other supporter, the electricity grid will continue to be white-anted and major industries will leave. Eventually my professional assessment is there will be insufficient generation and the grid will collapse.
Energy companies have been encouraged to be predatory by our own politicians and their enablers the media and those alchemists in academia who call themselves environmental scientists. These would be the same environmental scientists who discount the influence of sunspots and the Earth’s tilt on our climate but carbon dioxide is evil.
What we are watching i our supposed scientific community with regard to carbon dioxide emissions is equivalent to the debate in the Middle Ages as to how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.
Evidence be damned, it’s the vibe of the thing.
FFS Champion stop pasting in live links which will change 10 minutes after you put them up. Either explain in detail what the readings are at the time you look or do a screen snip and put the image in an online library so they can be viewed any time later.
Champion,
In Germany now the renewable (mainly wind farms) electrical output is nearing total requirements, providing for all electrical power. There AEMO equivalent can restrict the fluctuating renewable power from entering the system BUT consumers pay the renewable companies 90% of the guaranteed amount. And who pays? – the German consumer.
It is approaching 20 years since the great push for wind farms in Germany. Twenty years of little maintenance and more and more evidence of these turbines catching fire or melting down. Just the stuff we need in Western Victoria on a fire ban day 40 degrees with a southerly change arriving. We should ask who pays for the damage?