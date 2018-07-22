Philosophy of science and science studies. The dogs that didn’t bark

This is an outline of a project to explore some of the causes and the consequences of the crusade against CO2 and hydrocarbon fuels. The novelty of the book is to explore how academics and scholars in the disciplines of science studies and the philosophy of science dropped the ball and failed to signal that something has gone wrong. This may not be a major factor in the big picture but it is an area where I have spent a lot of time over the years with a higher degree to prove it.

The book is planned to be accessible for a general readership and the heavy duty material that could be in footnotes and Appendices will be hived off to a website.

At the he start is the dystopian future described by Philip Kitcher in his book The Seasons Alter: How to Save Our Planet in Six Acts (2017) with a scenario of 150 years of disasters and afflictions followed by a Great Pandemic with billions of deaths. This is peak alarmism on a par with Naomi Oreskes and some outright fiction writers but Kitcher is one of the most published and decorated philosophers of science on the planet.

Then a canter through some of the history and science of climate change, then brief replies to the major scares – crop failure, extreme weather, rising sea levels, acidification, melting ice caps. There will be a quick look at the dozen or twenty “dots” that need to be joined to see the full picture with reference to the best sources such as Green Tyranny by Rupert Darwall.

A chapter on the costs of the war on CO2 drawing from the likes of Lomborg with some attention to the environmental damage as well as the outlays and the erosion of wealth and civil liberties by the red and green tape derived from the plethora of United Nations directives and obsessions that have been taken up by all levels of government.

Some key points.

Regarding the history and science of climate change there have always been cycles of warming and cooling and there is nothing strange or unusual about the warming stage that we have been in since the last ice age and the recent mini glacial.

There have always been people making waves about impending disaster on a cataclysmic scale including many in living memory like Paul Ehrlich in the 1970s and all the others who have more recently made falsified predictions about warming disasters.

Possibly the most interesting and novel things about this episode of madness and delusion is the way that science and scientists have been recruited to drive it. Another novelty is the volume and sophistication of the propaganda mobilised to promote the delusion. And the amount of resources misallocated as a result.

Getting back to the “dogs”, Philip Kitcher and the philosophy of science, there will be a selection from the dot points regarding the corruption of science, especially Government domination of research funding. There will also be some attention to the political economy of research and publication. Gordon Tullock wrote a definitive book on this topic in 1965 The Organization of Inquiry. At the time he thought his diagnosis only applied to the social sciences and economics.

It remains to be seen how the pieces come together.