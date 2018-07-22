The new socialism just like the old socialism

Just think of this in the Age of Venezuela: AP: ‘Democratic Socialism is Surging’. It was surging before and will continue to surge after since socialists are by definition ignorant to an amazing extent about both history and how an economy works. Here’s some of what it says:
As Donald Trump’s presidency stretches into its second year, democratic socialism has become a significant force in Democratic politics. Its rise comes as Democrats debate whether moving too far left will turn off voters….
The most ambitious Democrats in Washington have been reluctant to embrace the label, even as they embrace the policies defining modern-day democratic socialism: Medicare for all, a $15 minimum wage, free college tuition and the abolition of the federal department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE….
Sanders’ plan to provide free government-sponsored health care for all Americans had no co-sponsors in 2013. Today, more than one-third of Senate Democrats and two-thirds of House Democrats have signed onto the proposal, which by one estimate could cost taxpayers as much as $32 trillion.
The co-sponsors include 2020 presidential prospects such as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and California Sen. Kamala Harris.
Spokesmen confirmed that none of the senators consider themselves democratic socialists, but made no effort to distance from the movement’s priorities.
Most support the push to abolish ICE, which enforces immigration laws.
Complete morons by political operatives who are as shallow as shallow can be about anything actually related to the operation of an economy, never mind the essentials of a free society. And then there’s this:
There is little distinction made between the terms “democratic socialism” and “socialism” in the group’s literature. While DSA-backed candidates promote a “big-tent” philosophy, the DSA constitution describes their members as socialists who “reject an economic order based on private profit” and “share a vision of a humane social order based on popular control of resources and production, economic planning, equitable distribution, feminism, racial equality and non-oppressive relationships.”
Members during public meetings often refer to each other “comrades,” wear clothing featuring socialist symbols like the rose and promote authors such as Karl Marx.
Mainstream nutters getting more mainstream all the time, but as dangerous as it is possible to be.
In which some will be more equal than others and dissenters will be sent to gulags.
Socialism is humanity’s recurring nightmare.
Love the saying by Galbraith the economist ,Capitalism is people exploiting the labour of other people ,Communism is the exact opposite .
Socialism l by any name is Marxist fascism ,it cannot exist without total control and other peoples labour and money. The crony capitalists who “support” socialism are exactly the same as the capitalist who supported the German socialist fascist Hitler and used the slave labour he sold them cheaply to increase their personal wealth . Both are the replacements for the aristocratic exploiters of history and even more criminal .
Nomenklatura/Politburo had dachas.
The ALP is a socialist party, they can’t deny it, it’s written in their charter.
Why the dumb Coalition don’t press this point at every opportunity I don’t know.
The MSM aren’t going to.
Right but where is this outrage of Trump’s socialist policies, from trillion dollar infrastructure bills to tariffs to even regulating immigration the way old-school, union-era socialists have always wanted? What about the monumental failure to repeal Obamacare (why do you think so many democrats are suddenly signing up for further socialization of America’s healthcare)? Or trying to prevent mergers among private enterprise?
Sorry but like all to many you post “grrr socialism” but you only seem to have a problem with the word itself and none of the underlying policies. You don’t seem to actually disagree with socialism other than in the most superficial and trivial way.
Pretty sure when Trump gets around to pushing something like “free government-sponsored health care for all Americans” you’ll call him the Thomas Jefferson of our time or something and be all for it.
Trump has caused the Democrats to lose all sense of reality and they are truly becoming insane. They just keep giving and giving to Trump at every turn.
The Democrats think going full on Socialism is going to make them invincible. Do they not realise that the millions of illegals in the US, and those on their way, are there because they wanted to escape Socialism?
I wonder at what point Silicon Valley, the Hollywood elite, the MSM (what’s left of them) and other major businesses start realising that the only place from where all of this money for Socialism can come from is them?
In what Socialist country do such groups and companies etc exist? Wealth and power is only held by a very small group, and usually an individual or two at most.
The problem is that we are the descendants of lazy drunken monkeys who got into the fermenting fruit. I’ll say again LAZY. Much more tempting to take some else’s stuff than to grow, hunt, make your own.
In that way Socialism appeals to human nature – until it happens, when nobody can be bothered to grow, hunt, make and everybody has nothing becasue that is the other part of human nature – what is mine is mine.
Is Better in Australia, as we are having:
Comrade Maaaaaaaates.
but as dangerous as it is possible to be.
The problem is that new technology is available so now we will be able to do socialism properly, this time. People farming is cheaper now . Capitalism has shown that. All we need now is full control of the machinery of change.
The danger is greater than ever; it’s almost inevitable.
” capitalist who supported the German socialist fascist Hitler and used the slave labour he sold them cheaply to increase their personal wealth…”
The egregious Oskar Schindler being a prime example.
Great quote and totally true except we should stop calling it “socialism” and call it by its true name; “Communism”. I think many people in their quest for power over the masses tend to ignore or pretend things like Venezuela are not happening. The people of that country are suffering horrendous deprivation and misery at this marvellous dogma. We have forgotten the long suffering Cubans in their poverty stricken dilemma and maybe China where the iron fist of communism is masked by their venture into successful capitalism.
Here in Australia we have lots of young people being taught the bright eyed theory of communism but never the history, the misery, murder and mayhem that always follows this grisly dogma.
Is this how Open Society members talk? Iampeter must mix in some strange circles.
Iampeter rejects anything not pure enough. There is no balance in his world.
Great quote and totally true except we should stop calling it “socialism” and call it by its true name; “Communism”.
Communism is the “purest” form of Socialism, Dave, but I doubt many on our Prog Left (aside from the Trotskyites) desire the communal ownership of all property. And they certainly wouldn’t if they experienced it…just imagine having to give up the inner city terrace house, electric car and overseas holidays!
[email protected]!k yeah Jannie
“Democratic Socialism”???
That’s odd.
I could have sworn it was actually “Cretinous Stupidity”.
ICE also enforce, with a good deal of success, the US child trafficking laws thus preventing thousands of children ending up in an abusive hell on earth.
The left want this abolished as well. Remember well this point when discerning motives of the Socialist slime. The left want weak child trafficking enforcement. They want those kids.
The Democrats’ pledge to abolish ICE should be understand in the same manner as Obama’s pledge to shut down Guantanamo Bay.
They won’t actually do it, but will use its mere existence as a means to score political points against the Republicans until such time as the next Democrat president gets elected. Then, immediate about face,
Oh its prefectly balanced. You’re either on the side of freedom and capitalism or you’re a collectivist of one kind or another.
The confused and incoherent leftists of the conservative movement are not an alternative to the coherent leftists of the progressives and “alt-rightists”, just their useful idiot foot soldiers.
Thanks, Ayn.
Lots of people talk about the communist government in China ,it is not really communist when it allows exploitation of labour by crony capitalists it is mor a fascist government ,
like Hitlers socialists who also allowed capitalism . But by having aspirational capitalism they have sown the seeds of their own destruction,the workers are now used to getting disposable income ,witness the cars etc , and it all relies on trade balances in their favour ,why do you think they instructed their media to go softly on Trump . The loss of US trade would leave many thousands of disgruntled unemployed blaming the communists for their misfortune ,and there is no way the people are going back to being starving compliant peasants . PS trotskyists are not socialists they are dyed in the wool communist fascists Trotsky was in Lenin’s government when Cheka was murdering thousands for not complying with the Bolsheviks , he never once protested against the slaughter . It was a good thing Stalin had him killed or he woukd have been diefied by the idiot left ,like whitlam .
Another example of the left shooting themselves in the foot.