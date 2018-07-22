The purity wing of the political right

Here’s how it is. The only president on our side of the fence is Donald Trump, just as the only Prime Minister on the Liberal side is Malcolm Turnbull. All present alternatives from other political parties are worse, much worse.
With Donald Trump, thus far he has not tried to do anything I disagree with. He gets it on open borders, public spending, climate change, the Middle East, China, our Nato allies, Brexit and just about everything else. I am not even in the slightest concerned with his personal style, and I love his twitter feed which is a wonderful addition to public discourse. The only reservation I have had was that he was concerned about rising interest rates, but this is a technical thing, and about which in my own view higher rates will stimulate growth since it will reduce the proportion of our savings going towards unproductive projects. On this I am not going to make a fuss, and about everything else I am with him 100%. On tariffs, I am generally in favour of free trade, but only among nations in which cheating on their obligations is not the rule but the exception. I am also pleased to see trade issues being used to achieve foreign policy outcomes, such as the pressure being put on North Korea and its allies to get rid of its nuclear weapons.
About Malcolm I have had my doubts in the past but he is the PM and he leads a party who are generally speaking on my side of things, far more than the people anywhere else. I wish him success, and in that I wish even more success to those members of the party holding their cattle prods to induce the PM to do the right thing. His instincts are generally terrible, but he seems pretty sound on stopping the boats, and seems to be getting the message about population growth. He even seems to be seeing the light about coal-driven power stations. I want him to win the next election, and my preference is not marginal but overwhelming. Lots of things I don’t like about Lib-Nat policies at the moment, but while selling the pass in some areas they are still well in front so far as my own agendas are concerned. I just wish they would become more of a entrepreneurial party – cut down their own spending and reduce business regs much much more than they have, but you can’t always get everything you want.
At Freedomfest I met up with many many people with whom I could agree on things almost totally across the board, a very rare experience but an immense pleasure. But the minute I walked out of the conference venue, there I was in the middle of Las Vegas among people for whom none of that would be true. Not that they wouldn’t necessarily agree with me if they thought about things. But that they never think about these things so don’t agree with my views mostly because CNN got to them first and with better production values.
I am not and never have been a member of the purity wing of the right side of the political divide. I worked in policy far too long to even begin to hope to see things done as I would wish most of the time. Democrats and socialists are a lost cause, same again with the #NeverTrump wing of the so-called right. They are political fools and a danger to us all. On our side there are many points of view, even people who think climate change is a genuine issue that needs urgent attention.
But I do have to say that if you do not see the virtues in the miraculous election of Donald Trump as president, you are a political fool of the highest order. Your opinions are dead to me since as far as I am concerned, you are as big a political dimwit as I can possibly imagine.
Just get the right results.
Politics is about going in the direction you want, the main choice being between more freedom or less freedom.
The left understand this, they always seek to create less freedom.
Someone else who is aware of the evil of throwing out the good for want of the perfect!
That concluding para! Gold!
Are you drawing some kind of equivalence between Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump?
No, that dog won’t hunt.
Bush 41, Dole, GWB, McCain, Romney – they were all the lesser of two evils picks, as you seem to be asserting Turnbull is. You apparently think Trump belongs with this bunch of losers (some had their wins but in the great scheme of things are losers).
Trump, distinct from all of the others above, fights the cultural war. And he fights to win, unashamedly. McCain was no happy warrior – Trump is a goddamn happy warrior, and unlike McCain, Trump wins.
No. There is no meaningful equivalence between Trump and Turnbull. I have no doubt whatsoever that privately, Turnbull regards Trump in the way he’d consider something he carelessly stepped in whilst walking along a dog beach. Trump, bless him, doesn’t give a rat’s about what lightweights like Turnbull think of his agenda.
If Turnbull could find a US political figure to be his soul mate, it’d be Jeb!
No apologia for the Liberal Party. No specious claims that it’s even partially undergoing some kind of Trump-style revolution. It isn’t and it never will, given its current values. Burn the whole thing down and rebuild.
Surely his beatification is at hand, if not his ascension to the right hand of God.
Glad to see that this blogs resident Fascist hyena has finally seen the light.
In less than two years of Donald Trump’s presidency the worst thing has happened to the left.
They have been exposed.
They have been exposed because Trump is not bought and paid for and is fighting.
And yes, Monty, he is a f…ing god send.
Although god sure did take his time.
I agree with Steve.
Those that can’t see what Trump is doing, cannot be taken seriously.
If they can’t understand the nature of the attack by the left, and the priorities they should apply because of it, and factor that in to their response to Trump, then they are truly part of the problem.
Re the last paragraph. If you are going to make statements like that, then make the case. This is just a lightweight ramble.
I don’t think you should be happy to overlook Federal government spending, either. Not one of your better efforts, Steve.
This is a paid political advertisement on behalf of the Liberal Party of Australia.
Written and authorised by Steve Kates, c/- Catallaxyfles.com.
Turnbull is part of the swamp.
Like what? That you all agree that “I worked in policy far too long to even begin to hope to see things done as I would wish most of the time”? You all agree that you have no ideas and its time to give up?
See this is the thing Steve, the issue that those of us who are actually right wing (individualists, capitalists and advocates of rights protecting government) have with conservatives is not a matter of purity, it’s not one or two issues that we disagree on. It’s the very fundamentals. You and others like you have long abandoned any coherent ideology or set of ideas that are an alternative to the left. You’re collectivists of the religious/traditionalist/whatever else comes to mind variety and as collectivists, you are leftists.
A typical conversation with conservatives today (and there are plenty examples threads at the cat now) goes something like this:
Iampeter: hey what about we get government out of healthcare?
Conservatives: that’s impossible, gov healthcare is here to stay.
Iampeter: OK what about education
Conservatives: look that’s just not practical.
Iampeter: OK, what about roads, infrastructure, anything? You name something.
Conservatives: oh that’s just theory. Give one example where your ideas work. Go back to your books, etc, etc.
That’s why you’ve latched onto Trump for dear life. In the absence of any ideas your politics amounts to yelling “somebody do something, somehow!” and along comes a loud mouth like Trump so you can all keep pretending to be a political movement for a little bit longer.
In reality, the biggest threat to those of us who are actually on the right are the millions of people like you who have either given up or never really had any alternative ideas to collectivism/leftism to begin with and who are preventing any real right wing movements from coalescing in the mainstream.