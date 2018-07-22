While US Democrats lean to the Venezuelan option, in the Middle Kingdom…

A friend from China keeps up with some of the news without qualifying as a China watcher or commentator. The word is that a group of lawyers were visibly promoting liberal reforms before Xi Jinping came to power but they have been quiet on that front lately. Among that group were eight professors from the leading law schools who last year wrote an open letter deploring the activities of the Beijing local government authorities for the way they are implementing the national “clean the streets program”.
The background is that people are not supposed to live and work in Beijing without a permit but the system is porous and at any time people could move in from the country and hope for the best as street vendors, like the man who cut my hair last year and another who re-soled my shoes for next to nothing. At last report they are gone. The implementation of the cleanup is left to the initiative of local authorities down to the level of individual policemen and city inspectors. They are in a position to do what they like which can include battery of traders and destruction of their stalls and equipment. Not to mention demanding bribes to avert battery and sabotage.
The professors pointed out that these activities defied the rule of law and property rights which call for clear definitions of what activities are permitted and what are not, and allow for appeals against corrupt local officials. Good luck with that, you might way, it is bad enough in the western democracies when regulators and anti-capitalist public agencies take the bit between their teeth.
Parallel to the rehabilitation of Marx in the west there is full court press in China to promote not only Marx but also Mao Zedong. State TV ran a hagiographic documentary on the life of Marx, senior ranks of public employees did a week of training in the thoughts of Marx and just this year or last there were significant changes in school textbooks to make Mao more of a hero replacing what used to be said (in guarded terms) about the Great Leap Forward and some of the excesses of the Cultural Revolution.
I’ve noticed more Marx type books appearing down at Gleebooks. The authors seem to be positive about him.
Gleebooks is a stronghold of progressive thought with a program of events and book launches, so whatever they have got in stacks by the door will reflect the vanguard of leftwing thinking.
Some years ago I went to an evening of readings from books about totalitarianism and among the tracts about non-leftwing dictatorships there was a light in the darkness, a reading from Vladamir Nabakov’s personal account of the aftermath of the Revolution.
Plenty of Trump derangement stuff too.
What’s the attraction?
Many are convinced all we need to do is take the money off the very rich, the super rich of the type who have mega$ yachts in Monte Carlo and Monaco and all would be better, not great, but better.
It’s almost as if they think a lot of the world’s money is locked away beyond reach.
That it doesn’t matter how hard they work or what they do, that money, with the super rich, is gone.
Hard to argue that point
in the Middle Kingdom…
The UN forum is being most accomodating.
Xi personality cult?
Meanwhile the University of Newcastle which vociferously denounced the Ramsay project (see the adolescent Marxist rants by the Dean of humanities and social sciences) is proudly promoting the work of one of its staff, the aptly named Dr Boer, who is on a mission to reaffirm China in its Marxism.
Sad but true. But this suggestion that Dems lea to the Venezuela option is just trolling, Rafe.
Yes, pure envy. That you could steal all the super richs’ money and the whole lot would all be spent in a week at best is not even a consideration in their puny minds. They have no concept of the actual size of the spend by governments, because it so humungously ludicrously huge it can’t be comprehended, and the highly visible spending and savings by the glamourous super rich is at the end of the day no substitute, and even if all the wealth of the super rich was stolen by government it would just be a temporary blip. There just aren’t that many of them.
And anyway, if everyone was super rich, then no one would be super rich.
Could this happen in China?
Apparently little Aussie battler Courts accept false affidavits from anyone about anyone without investigation and treat those affidavits as evidence.
And the Courts aren’t even embarrassed…..
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-22/antonio-datillo-perjury-perverting-course-of-justice/9980012
They cannot confiscate the wealth of soros,gore etc, they own the new communist groups ,so the money the socialists must have will come from the workers . We have tried communist socialism all over the world and it didn’t work , but we are clever so we will try the same thing again as socialists always do . Another socialist trait when you fall in a deep hole ,get out the shovel and start digging .
The Trump syndrome is obsessive compulsive ,you worry yourself into a mental home or death ,you can see that derangement daily and the media encourage it instead of trying to help the demented fanatics .
Conclusion ;after exhaustive enquiries and extensive research we conclude that socialism is a registered mental affliction requiring long electric shock treatment , lots and lots of of it
Fred
What voltage and amperage do you recommend?