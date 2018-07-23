Liberty Quote
Sound fiscal policy must do more than reacquaint consumers with old, bad habits.— Kevin Warsh
-
-
Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
First. Good afternoon all.
Good afternoon to all.
3rd
Now who are you claiming this thread for, Rones?
And good afternoon to youse all
Very funny and true.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/07/22/gowdy_if_there_was_evidence_that_president_trump_commited_any_crime_adam_schiff_would_have_leaked_it.html
From Zyconoclast’s link:
Dude, children aren’t a commodity, nor are they prizes one ‘deserves’. You want to be a father, marry a woman and have children naturally and honour that obligation to both the mother and the child.
8
Somehow international diplomacy via twitter almost has a refreshing and honest feel about it. It cuts out the middlemen I guess. I don’t think Iran can win a twitter war against Trump. Kim tried.
Good arvo!
Climbed the Rock last week with my two daughters…twice. Would have done a third trip up there but it was closed the last day we were there, for trivial weather issues. The expressions of joy on climber’s faces particularly at the summit and on the descent were a stark contrast to some of the dour faces seen walking around the base. The effect perhaps of being confronted by sign after sign after sign telling you not to photograph. I guess all that negativity might impact your mood.
Good afternoon troopers
Stack
At least two people died in the Melbourne suburban hospital system this morning. It’s unconfirmed, but I’m sure you can take it to the bank.
Someone was also likely bitten by a dog in the US over the past 24 hours.
1010 Wins. If you give Stack 22 minutes, he will give you the world.
… sign after sign after sign telling you not to photograph.
Those signs need to be vandalised.
16th Battalion A.I.F
Here
“Look me in the eyes and tell me I don’t deserve to be a father!” he said
Look that tiny baby in the eye and tell me it doesn’t deserve a mother.
JC
#2770524, posted on July 23, 2018 at 5:02 pm
😊
MarcH
#2770515, posted on July 23, 2018 at 4:48 pm
Congratulations, MarcH! It is a very difficult climb. I remember reaching the top and actually wailing with relief and exhaustion. That was 47 years ago, when The Rock climbers were praised, not demonised.
O’Meara went on to spend the rest of his life in military hospitals, with various mental problems. When he died, the mourners at his funeral included three other Victoria Cross winners, and in 1986, his Victoria Cross was denoted to the the Army Museum of Western Australia. He has one other honor – the wet canteen at 16th Battalion, Royal Western Australian Regiment was named after him.
A sensible article… In MY Gurdian???
Worth a read.
What liberals (still) get wrong about Trump’s support
After each outrage, progressives believe supporters will drain away. On the contrary: he is giving them what they want.
Evangelicals are a case in point. My work on Republican factions, contained in the book I co-authored with professor Dante Scala, The Four Faces of the Republican Party, found that very conservative voters who highly value social issues comprise about 25% of the party. These voters today are very afraid that liberal and progressive judges will slowly circumscribe their ability to practice their religion in their daily lives. They tended not to support Trump during the primaries, instead backing Texas senator Ted Cruz. Their support for Trump now is highly transactional: so long as he nominates the judges they think will protect their beliefs and way of life, they will overlook virtually anything else he says or does.
In other words as long as hes not all hat and no cattle they will get along fine.
Democrats have done nothing since Trump’s election to reduce these feelings. On issue after issue the Democratic party has moved to the left, catering to a progressive base outraged at Trump’s election and seething at how the Democratic establishment foisted a fatally flawed candidate upon them. The latest progressive cause célèbre is for eliminating America’s border enforcement agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). One can be outraged at how Trump is enforcing America’s immigration laws without thinking that eliminating all border enforcement is a good idea. An idea like this keeps Republicans united in their support for Trump as it clearly shows how unacceptable the alternative is.
2 words, Maxine Waters.
It’s “boy who cried wolf” syndrome writ large; when the media cries “wolf” at every passing shadow, many Trump backers simply don’t believe them when they say that a wolf might actually be coming.
More like a never ending clown car where after the first 10 clowns pile out of the mini people get bored.
Whoops, link here.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jul/23/liberals-donald-trump-support
Goooood Afternoooooooon Taxpayers.
Not many of us left now.
It is a very difficult climb.
We did the climb in the middle of January. No air con, no portable fridge.
Silly young whippersnappers!
Whoops think i misread the CNBC article……
This idiot should be run out of town on a solar panel; one made by musk:
Gupta says coal no longer cheapest energy
The UK billionaire who bought South Australia’s troubled Whyalla steelworks says Australians are yet to grasp that new coal-fired electricity is more expensive to produce than solar power.
Sanjeev Gupta is investing $2 billion in clean energy and steel production in South Australia and told Guardian Australia on Monday, “It’s still everybody’s perception that it is cheaper to make power from coal than it is from renewables, and it is no longer the case.”
“It was the case not long ago, but it’s no longer the case, and we will prove it,” he said.
The British industrialist – whose company GFG Alliance bought the Whyalla plant in August last year – reaffirmed in May his promised investment strategy in South Australia, including a 90 megawatt pumped hydro power plant, large-scale solar power production at Whyalla and the development of a 100 megawatt lithium-ion battery.
Last week, the Australian Energy Market Operator said a combination of solar, wind, storage, gas and transmission investment could produce the 90 terawatt hours of energy needed each year to offset power from retiring coal-fired generation.
“If it was cheaper to make new coal plants, I would argue you should invest in that technology. These HELE (high efficiency, low emissions coal) plants are incredibly efficient these days and their emissions are really quite impressive,” he told Guardian Australia.
“But it should just turn on what’s more competitive. If you can make power from the sort of things that we’re doing and it can compete against a new coal plant, then why would you not do that, right? It’s obvious.”
He also said Australia was “well behind” other nations which are moving towards a cleaner economy.
Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg last week said the AEMO report did not preclude a new coal-fired power station being built – as is being advocated by some coalition MPs – but showed the declining cost of renewables and storage.
“It’s reflecting what is a reality in the market, which is renewables coming down dramatically in price, and that’s led to their increased uptake across the market, and we need to put a greater emphasis on storage and interconnection,” Mr Frydenberg said on Tuesday.
Mr Frydenberg will meet with his state and territory counterparts in Sydney on August 10 to discuss the government’s planned National Energy Guarantee.
Australian: 11:59AM July 23, 2018
The SoB will double his investment with government subsidies.
Are we laying bets on the identity of the Canadian shooter?
Angry Anglican?
Cross Catholic?
Hurty Hindu?
Now, O’Brien is at it again, posing in her bikini in New York’s Times Square as part of a “documentary-style shoot” about life after her experience in Las Vegas went viral. But this time, O’Brien wasn’t asked to cover up. In fact, it was quite the opposite. “I was prepared to be pointed at, shamed, and called fat. I didn’t expect to be fetishized,” O’Brien laments in an article for Cosmopolitan. That’s right, folks, according to O’Brien fat shaming is perfectly acceptable. It’s the fact that anyone saw an obese woman standing in Times Square in her underwear as sexual that really offends her.
Pics of the adipose mountain at PJMedia. Erk! Keep eye bleach handy.
Bloodthirsty Bhuddist
Its Canada.
Maybe a Irritated Inuit?
A Qwerty Quebecer
A Chafing Chinese chap.
RainnWilson
@rainnwilson
Little concerned – this morning, found blood in my urine. Well, not “my” urine. The baby urine I wash my hair with.
11:10 PM · Oct 24, 2011
I can’t figure who I want to see lose more in this deal.
ICE are also very active and successful in preventing and prosecuting cross border child trafficking which the Dems are obviously very unhappy about. Those 2,000 unaccompanied kids the left were so outraged about a few weeks back were in fact taken away from child trafficking networks.
Please may I have some more subsidies, sir!
He knows which side his naan is buttered.
Just caught up with the news that SHY is using the “child defence” on The Project.
Left are scum and will use kids at their convenience, but a Network should not allow them to do it.
Are there any grow ups at Network Ten?
welcome to thread interpretive dance #56
VDH summarises it well I think… sadly.
I’m bored with ground hog free to air news and reckon they should do up a 23 minute loop and just play it forever. Content. Cleavage, bleached size 10 teeth in a size 8 mouth, car crash into building, random disaster, medical break through to be seen in 3 to 5 years, hottest day evah, random pet story…Please feel free to add content.
I watched SHYdefending her use of the child this morning on Seven.
She said her daughter was “an impressive young woman”. The child is eleven. I wanted to reach into my TV and punch the smugster’s pudding face.
I wonder if they will ask the 11-year-old what she thinks of Catherine Deveney’s hope that 12-year-old Bindi Irwin would be raped at the logies? Woman-t0-girl
His mum made them turn it on at the big bingo night.
What happened to her defamation suit “in seven days”?
And what is “the child defence”?
Sorry for asking, but I don’t get a lot of time online at the moment.
I watched SHYdefending her use of the child this morning on Seven. She said her daughter was “an impressive young woman”. The child is eleven.
To be impressive at that age, mother must have bought her a pony.
pudding face — thank you calli that goes straight to the Sarah Sea Patrol adjective drawer as in pudding-faced swivel-eyed loon
Heard a young mum in the supermarket yesterday ask her 3 or 4 year old child what type of bread he wanted.
Why do adults outsource their decision-making to tots?
Because then they don’t have to take responsibility for upsetting the prince/ss
I just hope that SHY’s daughter identifies as such. I hope SHY asked her beforehand.
She looked like a sweet little girl. I hope she stays that way.
From past utterances I’m sure Pudding Face would have just ass-u-med
Cue outrageously outraged outrage.
I don’t see a problem with that. Having the child pick involves them in the process and they are more likely to eat it. This does not mean the child makes all the decisions and sometimes they will surprise you. My kids ate vegetables willingly at that age. It was when they were older that they got fussy. (They still ate vegetables; they just didn’t know.)
What do South Australians have, against the rest of the Commonwealth, that they elected that particular pudding faced, swivel eyed loon, to the Senate?
Those signs need to be vandalised
Have plenty of photos of them.
Exactly.
Just save the brand name bread bags and refill them with the colesworth bread.
I wanted to reach into my TV and punch the smugster’s pudding face.
I wanted to reach into my TV and punch the puddings smugster face.
Works as well 🙂
Is SHY trotting out her daughter just code for “I got nuthin legally”?
Pickles. What say you?
Trying to train elm suckers into some type of hedgerow takes eternal vigilance. Gave the lopping a miss last year as the new growth was somewhat stunted by lack of rain. This is the year of retribution and some of the girthy verticals are heading for the overhead powerlines. Rather than have officials come and grub them out entirely, and thus deprive my western aspect of privacy and a windbreak, a neighbour gave me the loan of a pair fearsome looking shears. Handles not long enough to get purchase, and the ageing shoulders soon protested at the weight. To Bunnings and I find Fiskars had thought it all through on the drawing board, and not a branch too thick for instant, effortless decapitation. A quarter of ‘the avenue’ pollarded to within and inch of its life in no time and without having MICA on speed dial.
I hope so too, I wonder if her father is a sensible man?
He had sex with the whale.
I reckon it’s revenge for Maralinga
A federal judge ruled against stripping away the U.S. citizenship of a convicted terrorist tied to a plot to destroy the Brooklyn Bridge, citing a lack of evidence to prove that the status had been granted based on misrepresentations.
Iyman Faris, 49, was sentenced in 2003 for aiding and abetting al-Qaida by scoping out the iconic New York bridge as a part of a plot to cut through the cables supporting the structure. He had met with Osam bin Laden in Afghanistan and worked with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.
Faris is set to be released on Dec. 23, 2020, but a court filing last year in a U.S. District Court argued that Faris lied on immigration papers and that his terrorist affiliations demonstrated a lack of commitment to the Constitution.
Originally born in Pakistan, Faris became a citizen in 1999. He worked as a truck driver in Ohio and was married to an American woman.
Federal Judge Staci Yanle ruled this month in favor of Faris, saying that there was not enough evidence to prove that any misrepresentations influenced the decision to grant him citizenship.
“American citizenship is precious, and the government carries a heavy burden of proof when attempting to divest a naturalized citizen of his or her citizenship,” she wrote on July 11.
The Department of Justice declined to comment to The Associated Press.
Faris’ case was one of the first terrorism cases to follow the 9/11 attacks.
NASA prepares to fly probe into Sun’s scorching atmosphere
Hmmmmm there is that but it may have been a moment of weakness, Pickles has had those moments, and are reminded from time to time
Indeed. So Western Australians elected certain frightbats to the Senate as revenge for the Monte Bello Island tests?
Zulu perhaps it’s long-lasting nuclear fallout
I’ll pay that one, Tinta.
VIDEO: SAN FRANCISCO IS A SH*THOLE
America’s biggest public toilet
https://www.infowars.com/video-san-francisco-is-a-shthole/
Trump to Kim:
Hi Kim, Donald here, tell me again how your missiles can now reach the West Coast.
Most of the comments on that site were very stupid, zyco. Including the awful joke that they should go at night when it’s cooler.
Baldrick,
Sincerely, many thanks for your posts over the last several years. They are greatly appreciated, particularly by those that have ‘skin in the game’, which, by that I mean, those of us who have had fathers and grandfathers in the the two worlds wars.
You’re welcome Mak.
Most of the comments on that site were very stupid, zyco. Including the awful joke that they should go at night when it’s cooler.
I never read the comments.
Seems like I made a good decision.
Keep slitting the throats of American citizens, judge. The fact that he’s a convicted terrorist should be grounds for deportation.
Fabulous news to uplift Fatty Ashton’s flagging spirits!
The “boy” being questioned over the stabbing murder of Laa Chol identifies as seventeen (17) years old.
What a relief!
Children’s Court here we come.
No identification allowed. Details suppressed.
What a stroke of luck.
I love all the whining from the usual suspects about the sexism of paying so much attention to what Hillary wears. Look if she just wore normal clothes, no one would give a shit. However, she dresses like a heavily pregnant obese Hawaiian woman, and even the colossal muumuus she wears that could double as spinnakers for a maxi in the Sydney to Hobart cannot hide the weird and unnatural protrusions poking out from various parts of her body. That’s why people talk about what she wears all the time.
If a controversial male politician fronted the media in a backless hospital gown with his full butt crack on display when he turned around, people would also comment on his unusual attire.
It is awful. They should just go when it is raining.
They may find the Irish landing crew who vanished without trace?
Was the submission in crayon, like Zoe Daniels’ kids?
Your lying Doc with least 70% probability.
Maybe. Maybe not. But nothing to do with the kaftans worn by Hillary, to Ozyfest, and on other recent occasions.
Interesting to compare Ellen Fannings combative interview with Sebastian Gorka with the tongue bathing applied to Madeline Albright this evening who is flogging her book.
Leading questions and not one attempt whatsoever to balance the fascist warning signs; Mussolini can teach us a lesson ; evil Trump666 is a dictator diatribe.
I thought she was going ask her to sign her copy of the book.
Recall doing same in my late 40s post op with drip en route to the ward loo/shower, with a nearby septuagenarian lady apparently appreciating the view with each trip.
Très embarrassment.
This idiot should be run out of town on a solar panel; one made by musk:
Gupta says coal no longer cheapest energy
Gupta’s UK business model centres on recycling steel from obsolete industrial sites for use in tax payer subsidised Green projects.
South Australia is obviously a high return target for him.
Whatever else you may say, unlike SA’s leaders, he is not stupid.
What, me lie? And on something you could check on by going to the site and reading the comments?
#2770525, posted on July 23, 2018 at 5:06 pm
This for me is the best comment I have read this year
Last night about 30 members of AC volunteered at the Perth end of the Moleyneux/Southern roadshow.
All went well. A few yobbos apparently and a full house.
Presumably a video will be up on YouTube on Lauren’s page.
Viclib upper house member blows .19. Pale stale male.
This will finish his career and be grasped by their abc as a scalp to be ripped away as a trophy and an electoral weapon for their side.
Bad enough, but not treason or destructive to the country.
Listening to comical Andrews, the premier of the decolonialising, de-industrialising, de-electrifying welfare services vote plantation, and hearing the drooling dystopia looming like a twenty kilo Suppository from Stalin, the election should be the viclibs to lose.
So they will,of course, lose it.
Comrades.
Relax Doc it was a carry on from the last thread
Arab clans dominate Berlin: Twenty families rule large parts of Germany’s capital
According to police estimates, close to 20 large Arab family clans live in Berlin. They each have up to 500 members. Twelve clans are causing serious problems for the police as they repeatedly commit organised crimes, Berliner Zeitung reports.
One clan was raided last Friday, as 40 financial investigators from the State Criminal Police Office were standing in front doors of various members of the clan.
Twelve addresses of the extended family R. were searched in Berlin, one in Brandenburg. In total, 77 properties were seized on Friday – with a total value of around ten million euros.
The properties were financed, for the most part, with money from criminal activities. Members of the extended family R. have been known to the police for years for criminal acts.
In October 2014 they broke into and robbed a bank in Mariendorf, taking almost ten million euros.
The clans, which consist of Arabs, Turks and Africans operate primarily in the west of the city. Some Arab clans live in Berlin’s Neukölln suburb and have divided certain streets amongst themselves.
The problem is not limited to Berlin. The clans are also active in the Ruhr area, in Lower Saxony and Bremen.
It really pisses nurses off when you can do the bow tie on the back of hospital gowns.
I’m no Le Pen fan. I think she is a dud.
The European Parliament has decided to follow the example of French judges and freeze funding for Marine Le Pen’s party National Rally (RN), formerly known as the National Front, Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported.
The subsidies allocated to members of the European Parliament from the National Rally party for the financing of their activities and recruitment of personnel have been frozen on the suspicion of misuse of funds, Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported.
In early July, Paris judges Claire Thepaut and Renaud Van Ruymbeke ordered to withhold 2 million euros ($2.35 million) of government subsidies earmarked to finance the party.
The prosecutors suspected RN of establishing of a secret embezzlement system using the European funds to pay the party’s assistants, dealing with the party’s affairs that are unrelated to the EU.
Le Pen has repeatedly refuted accusations against her party, saying that she considered the actions of the French legal system as illegal, and accused the prosecutors of attempts to “kill” France’s major opposition party.
According to the RN’s leader, her party might cease to exist as early as late August as it will be unable to pay its employees.
Shy man had a whale of a time.
The French are a weird mob, they’d have difficulty rallying around Orban, or anyone else who wasn’t a bit politically ac/dc.
A public service classic from BOM on ABC Country Hour.
Presenter asks forecaster if the Mildura radar is fixed.
Forecaster says that they have had complaints from farmers that the rain radar wasn’t working, so they sent a couple of technicians and it’s all fixed.
Why the f$ck do the Bureau need complaints to tell them their equipment isn’t working properly?
This is the same lot of bozos who were on a go slow for months over pay.
ABC Backroads: The Tiwi Islanders have four cultural groups, according to skin colour, and intermarriage is discouraged.
Oh noes!
‘Last night about 30 members of AC volunteered at the Perth end of the Moleyneux/Southern roadshow.’
Pity they didn’t book the new stadium. They could’ve been the first to walk across the Matagarup bridge with a KKK t-shirt and German Shepherd
Pauline on Price and Bolt doing a prima donna routine about deserving a break and going to Ireland during the lead up to the by-elections.
She makes a good point that the election is about her candidate not her; which I think is a bit disingenuous.
Price and Bolt very circumspect and deferential.
https://thewest.com.au/news/wa/dingo-behaviour-expert-says-cull-not-the-answer-following-attack-ng-b88904654z
Significant elements of their left are hellbent on sharp tooth rewilding Victoria through reintroduction of dingos.
I would be happy to rewild parliament house by reintroducing a thousand dingos into the building and barricading the doors.
That would give them something to drink about.
Comrades.
Testes?
Someone’s been dangling their testes in the toilet bowl again.
Black on black, red on red, blue on blue – don’t care what you call it, it’s funnier than anything Trevor Noah has ever said!
Pauline got better as the interview went on but the interviewers were sympathetic. Pauline impresses me as a pollie who has had an absolute gutful of the left, the msm and the sundry other shits driving this country over a cliff.
In other news @#$%^&! trigs will now work for the UN, UNAIDS, as an expert on bullying and sexual harrassment prevention.
The imported organised crime clans of Berlin sounded impressive with the 10 million dollar bank robbery, but here is what corrupt australias imported crime clans can do.
https://www.smh.com.au/business/gold-fraud-550m-tax-scam-hits-gold-industry-20160707-gq0s5f.html
Our billion dollar corrupt gold scam is our Strength.
Comrades.
Ten schooners, over a long lunch, at the Burbridge Tavern will do that, every time.
Dingo behaviour expert says cull not the answer following attack
Luckily she was not attacked by babies.
Culling would be the first and only solution.
Don’t often do big slabs, but the birdword is so common here I have to.
“Alejandro Mendieta Blanco, the diamond and gold dealer recently accused of selling stolen birdellery linked to a spate of Melbourne robberies, is reportedly also being investigated for the widely publicised gold tax scam.
According to Fairfax Media, Mendieta Blanco is the subject of a major investigation by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for his alleged participation in the goods and services tax (GST) fraud scheme involving the gold bullion and precious metals industries.
The Age reported that it understood the ATO began investigating Mendieta Blanco’s tax affairs more than six months ago.
It is believed the audit came after a business activity statement was submitted for his Sell Your Gold business that requested a GST refund of approximately $1 million.
The GST scam involves gold traders ‘exploiting’ a loophole in the way GST was applied to scrap gold as opposed to gold bullion.
The ATO alleged that individuals and businesses were refining GST-free gold bullion into scrap gold, making it eligible for GST when sold to precious metal dealers and birdellers. The 10 per cent tax was paid by the new buyer and pocketed by the seller who did not declare it to the tax office.
When its investigation was announced in 2013, the ATO estimated the scheme had cost up to $65 million in lost tax revenue; however, that figure has now been revised and sits at $879 million.
birdeller contacted the ATO for confirmation that Mendieta Blanco was under investigation but was told the department could not provide details on the matter.
An ATO spokesperson did state that the department continued to review, audit and investigate the activities undertaken by a number of entities in the precious metals industry.
“To date, the ATO has raised liabilities totalling $879 million on entities within the industry, and currently has 89 cases on hand,” the spokesperson said.
Court appearance
“
Perry Hannah
”If the gold dealers are the ones behind the robberies, then to see their faces lets them know how we as a whole industry have been affected.”
Perry Hannah, All Diamonds owner
”
As previously reported by birdeller, Mendieta Blanco was one of three men arrested on 5 October in relation to the alleged receiving and selling of ellery stolen in a series of armed ellery store robberies in Melbourne.
He, along with Julio Mendieta Blanco and Chey Tenenboim, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on 10 October.
The three men were charged with handling stolen goods, recklessly possessing stolen goods and knowingly possessing stolen goods.
Perry Hannah, the owner of All Diamonds ellery store in Elsternwick, attended the court hearing.
Hannah’s business was robbed earlier this year and although it wasn’t clear if the robbery was linked to the accused, the eller said it was important for him to be there.
“If the gold dealers are the ones behind the robberies, then to see their faces lets them know how we as a whole industry have been affected,” Hannah said.
“The police are doing their investigations thoroughly, which seems to have stopped the spate of armed hold-ups; these investigations give some peace of mind,” he added.
All three men were granted bail; their passports were surrendered and police held assets reportedly totalling $20 million. They were scheduled to re-appear at court in January 2018.”
The smash and grab raids by yarragrads apex predators on gold and gemstone shops were a big thing for a while.
It seems that community outreach and deradicalisation programs weren’t the thing that stopped them, just shutting the billion dollar loophole.
This billion dollar story not an issue tio their billion dollar abc as it doesn’t put diversity in a progressive enough light.
Comrades.
Price and Bolt always give Hanson a soft go.
Bit cringeworthy at times.
2GB need to give Price the flick and replace with Michael McLaren, then Bolt on notice to stop interrupting or be replaced with Mark Latham.
The AMP falling knife hasn’t hit the bare foot yet.
Pope Francis has lamented the latest migrant deaths in shipwrecks of smugglers’ boats and entreated nations to act swiftly to prevent more tragedies.
Francis in his traditional Sunday appearance to faithful in St. Peter’s Square expressed sorrow over recent deaths in the Mediterranean Sea and assured victims’ loved ones of his prayers.
He called on “the international community to act decisively and quickly so similar tragedies aren’t repeated” and said the “safety, respect of rights and the dignity of all must be guaranteed.”
Far fewer migrants have arrived in Italy this year compared to the same period in 2017, but U.N. refugee officials say recent crossings have been deadlier.
With Italy’s new populist government and Malta not allowing aid groups’ boats to dock, rescued migrants lately have been stranded at sea for days.
UK agrees to take Syrian asylum seekers and White Helmet workers following Israel rescue
HUNDREDS of Syrians, including White Helmet rescue workers, have been evacuated from the Golan Heights and the UK, Germany and Canada have agreed to take them in, it has been confirmed.
Sorry John, but that gold bullion article is a bit of a furphy. I suspect it is the beginning of a grubbymint campaign to slap some sort of tax on gold bullion and coins.
If you want a vision of the leftist future, imagine a boot stepping on human faeces – forever.
Three men arrested over acid attack on British toddler
Some Skinny Ugle yarns –
Skinny was in the Air Force flying a bomber, the bombs were going everywhere so he hid behind a cloud and waited till they stopped fighting
Skinny Ugle ran that fast around a tree he tapped him self on the back
Skinny went hunting for a yongka an only had 1 bullet …. he come back with 2 yongka. He told them’ I lined up the 2 yongka evenly & I shot the rock in the middle. The bullet split in half an shot both’
Skinny had a fight one day & he said ‘ I never hit a man when he down’ so he lay down on the ground and fought him
Skinny was riding the bike back to Narrogin. He rode that fast around the corner the back wheel was in front of him ..
Skinny said that he was playing footy in Cuballing and they were one goal and one point behind and when he kicked the ball the leather went through the goal and the bladder went through the point and they won by one point and one goal
Skinny was playing footy in Williams. He took a screamer – he was that high he seen em playing two up in Narrogin
Skinny was down south setting rabbit traps, he said there was so many rabbits he had to push them out of the way the way to set the traps …
Uncle Abe’s Big Shoot
‘When I pulled the trigger the fish leapt from the water on the line and the bullet passed through him inter the buck. I tole you the gun kicked. Well it flew out of my hands an’ hit the hare square on the nose…’
Kloof Yarns. Glanville 1896
Glanville’s Kloof Yarns were popular in the WA Goldfields. Copies were obtained from prospectors who’d been to South Africa and later from Boer War veterans. They were widely read all over the State. Some Kloof yarns were reprinted by literary minded newspaper Goldfields editors and probably influenced Henry Lawson.
Artfulness in the Early South African Oral-Style Story: Ernest Glanville’s ‘Abe Pike’ Tales
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/145055378.pdf
I never got the wesfarmers shareholding anywhere near right.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180723/pdf/43wpgh0843yv0z.pdf
Wesfarmers deciding to demerge coles is interesting. Coles has been one of the biggest winners from the Big Australia population Ponzi of mass importation of consumption machine clients.
Is Wesfarmers signalling that without the Ponzi, coles is becoming a grind business that has to fight to increase its client base?.
You would expect wesfarmers without coles to outperform wesfarmers with coles, so I am undecided as to wether or not to do a capital allocation into the demerger. Both demerged companies will be strong, but there is no real outperformance trigger. Others preferred?.
If only they had listened to Savage:
Michael Savage Talks to Callers about the Failing City of San Francisco
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JKWviKFiPQQ
Be interesting to see how the gst gold scam thing ends up, MV.
I looks like it is easiest for the tax office to smash real business like the gold smelters, and very hard to get money back from Lebanon.
One the tax office gets its teeth into a thing, they do tend to go merciless, so there will be blood and guts splashed around.
Doubt the mafia will suffer much though.
If gold is to be of any possible use as a store of value against the State going all electronic money, of course the State will have to crush gold holders.
Bastards.
Thanks for that link.
John, buying minted, stamped gold bullion and turning it into scrap, would be a money losing proposition, even after pocketing the GST. Minted, stamped coins even more so. And that’s not even taking into account the travel and labour as outlined in the story.
Memory Vault, the inquest into the murder of Shirley Finn is resuming – four days of hearings.
Their Ponzi class shop in bulk at Aldi?
The AMP falling knife hasn’t hit the bare foot yet.
You need very deep pockets for falling knives. Better odds at the casino.
I’m glad Trevor Noah didn’t do the black eye, fat lip or a job joke. Even gladder he didn’t do the eat a cricket ball one.
Or hitting a crocodile on the head with a hammer.
This is the third, fourth “inquest”? Like the others that preceded it, it will amount to nothing important – just naming names of some long dead minor players. Because one the principle characters is still alive, quite influential comfortably rich, and not very nice when crossed.
Getting ready to bail? Even the Socialists know Socialism has a shelf life;
ht/Insty
They may be looking at the pending new entrants into the Supermarket business and anticipate declining margins. If they figure Coles is fully valued then it could be time to bail.
Testes is going to be extremely angry that Trevor Noah made a joke about how Aboriginal women are ugly. I think Testes needs to get a posse of antifa-types together and disrupt Trevor Noah’s shows.
Tim Minchin to star in a new Aussie road trip movie (please, no more Aussie road trip movies left arty types). Life on the road may mean he can’t wash his hair very often.
It’s the first inquest – Perth cops treated it as a “cold case” a few years ago, and got nowhere. I just remember Perth, in the mid Seventies – as you say, the start of the trail that led to W.A. Inc – and Shirley Finn’s daughter, hanging around Northbridge, trying to get answers.
And that’s why he cums into pot plants
MV, it is hinted that the ten percent gst scalp was profitable because it was a paper transformation of refined to scrap to refined, not a physical one.
Plus the smash and grab stuff.
Also interesting to see their tax office claiming crims are making nuts and bolts out of gold to export it out of the country in manufactured products.
More central control of gold is the intention, I agree there.
A Priscilla sequel? Lame.
The view from California.
That crazy Trump. Supplying the knives for the left so they can efficiently slit their throats. A fair analysis of Trump Derangement Syndrome;
https://www.ocregister.com/2018/07/21/democrats-are-helping-trump-to-win-re-election/
Inquest? A rose by any other name . . .
Call them what you like. This is the the third or fourth time there has been some form of “official inquiry” into Finn’s death. As I explained once long ago, I was contacted at the time of the first one, and directed the polite young detective to the whereabouts of Finn’s “unofficial account books.
I never heard from the authorities after that.
If Malcolm leaves Tennant Creek with just one thing let’s hope it’s scabies.
If you ever get around to writing your memoirs, I’ll have a signed copy, thank you.
Sarah is more the unfurling of crayon pictures done by Manus Island kids at press conferences. The kids from Iran that know how to use the possessive apostrophe correctly at 5 years of age and seem to have a firm grasp of the basics of art therapy as it applies to child psychology and PTSD. Heartbreaking it was. So much so it made her and Christine Milne burst into tears. Fraudulent pair of old slappers.
Concealed carry, stand your ground right and parking in a disabled car space come to an unfortunate conclusion:
https://www.facebook.com/HygoNewsUSA/videos/710330275986810/?hc_ref=ARTtLH_FWOj0zOY1Q3ZGK4-DIyOeM1XpHKCbvMgOhjyly0_mERe01YGroJwX9RlYN1k
If their fainefilth can help and save a camp stray dog by adopting it, why not symbolically have the turnbullites first dog of Australia be a camp rescue stray?.
What happened to redfilth gillards poodle anyway?. Isn’t a dog for life, not just an election?.
The vegans won’t go after the wastage on this one.
Clapper apparently said this about obuma:
Clapper said –