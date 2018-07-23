Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 23, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

99 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018

  1. Shy Ted
    #2770666, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    First! Oh the shame. I don’t really watch it.

  2. Peter Castieau
    #2770667, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    53 please Carpe

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770671, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2770674, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    36, if you please, Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770675, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770676, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 36

  8. Dave in Marybrook
    #2770678, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Yeah nah count me out. ABC cross-promotion and leftie backslapping, interruptions will be all of 15-20.
    Plus, I dislike the Oz Harvest bird on principle. She’s bignoting herself by simply doing what grass-roots grifters like me have been doing at soup kitchens since time immemorial, but tarting it up with Corporate Responsibility and Food Miles and The Helpless Homeless Are Hungry Because Of Obese Australians Wasting Food.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770679, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    The alpbc amended their “peoples panelist”m back to what their real job is.

    Green Shill

  10. Westie Woman
    #2770680, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Hi Carpe
    Lucky 13 for me please!

  11. Dave in Marybrook
    #2770681, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Ok, for the sake of the Rhinestones-
    26 please Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770682, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 36
    Westie Woman 13

  13. Vic in Prossy
    #2770685, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    May I have 22 please, Carpe?

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770687, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 36
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy

  15. egg_
    #2770688, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Q&A’s War On Waste: Tony Jones is joined by Craig Reucassel, Oz Harvest CEO Ronni Kahn, Australian Local Govt. Assoc. President David O’Loughlin, Waste Management Assoc. President Gayle Sloan & People’s Panelist Jo Taranto.

  17. Turtle of WA
    #2770690, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    18 please Jugulum

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770691, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    People’s Panelist Jo Taranto.

    This Jo Taranto – From Waste Management Review (online)

    Nature’s Organics CEO Jo Taranto will also be part of the panel. She is also the director of social enterprise start up “Good for the Hood”, whose mission is to inspire communities around the country to reduce waste.

  19. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770692, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    12 please Carpe.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770694, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 36
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Egg 10
    Turtle of WA 18

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770695, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 36
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Egg 10
    Turtle of WA 18
    Cpt Seahawks 12

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770696, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Methinks this will be a circle jerk tonight

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770700, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Ok troops – it’s time to shoot your TV with a nerf gun, consume copious amounts of whiskey and;

    llllleeeettttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmmbbbllleeee

  24. Elle
    #2770701, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Sweet 16, thank you, Carp.

  25. egg_
    #2770702, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Methinks this will be a circle jerk tonight

    +1

    Low interruptions.

  26. Elle
    #2770703, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    War on waste? Hmmm. Let’s get rid of the waste on our ABC!

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770704, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Tonights drinking game skoll a shot everytime someone say ‘plastic’

    You should be plastered in about 20 minutes

  28. egg_
    #2770705, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    War on waste? Hmmm. Let’s get rid of the waste on our ABC!

    The irony is wasted on Their ABC.

  29. the not very bright Marcus
    #2770706, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    spot on Carpe … put me down for 15

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770707, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Keerist skeletors bride gets the first question, jesus woman go eat a steak.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770708, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    alpbc shill goes green, colour me suprised.

  32. egg_
    #2770710, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Craig Reucassel’s probably been busy choking McChoky the sea turtle.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770713, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Crap, i should have done this as the how many times will people say’ plastic’ lotto

  34. Robber Baron
    #2770714, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Ita Butrose clone speaks rubbish

  35. Elle
    #2770715, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Waste speaks volumes to our neighbours? Huh? The dick head next door cares about my waste? Or is that my waist? Pervert!

  36. egg_
    #2770716, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Doctors wives virtue signalling hour.

  37. egg_
    #2770719, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Is that Muppet Gonzo’s mother in the red specs?

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770721, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Holy Shit – aging technicolor hippy alert

  40. Robber Baron
    #2770722, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Freaks come out at night and end up on Q&A.

  41. Nerblnob
    #2770723, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Waste?

    Any ideas how the ABC could save Australia $1bn?

    Anyone?

  42. egg_
    #2770725, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    We’re gonna burn the waste, luv!

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770726, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Recycling shill – “seek out recycled content”, because nothing says virtue signalling like pay over the margin for food.

  44. Robber Baron
    #2770727, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Ok troops…l’ve had all l can take. I’m switching over to the soccer on SBS.

    Enjoy your evening.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770729, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Custard 53
    Mark A 32
    ZK2A 36
    Westie Woman 13
    Vic in Prossy 22
    Egg 10
    Turtle of WA 18
    Cpt Seahawks 12
    Elle 16

  47. egg_
    #2770732, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    How many 100 kW TV transmitters does Aunty leave burning 24/7, Reucassel’?

  48. Turtle of WA
    #2770733, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Pay more for what’s less good.

    The mantra of the virtue signalling greeny yuppy (gruppy).

  49. Elle
    #2770735, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    I’m rebellious. I sometimes don’t recycle. I feel very naughty.

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2770736, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    “It’s an opportunity”

    They say that about gerbil warming and renewballs too. Totally false.

  53. egg_
    #2770740, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Do Greenies make good landfill?
    /NADT

  54. egg_
    #2770741, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Reucassel’s wearing a recycled Pizza Hut tablecloth?

  55. Nerblnob
    #2770742, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Elle
    #2770735, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm
    I sometimes don’t recycle.

    Like everybody everywhere.

    Plastic pollution is a First World problem generated by the Third World.

    Thus:
    a) not really a problem
    b) unfixable in perpetuity therefore ideal for rent-seekers

  56. Turtle of WA
    #2770743, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    I’m rebellious. I sometimes don’t recycle. I feel very naughty.

    Until it was enforced, I put landfill in both bins. If you’re naughty Elle, I’m a hardcore badboy.

  57. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770744, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    We all need farms, abbot ours and pubs etc in our backyards. That’ll mean we never buy packaging.

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2770746, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Children on Q&A?

    Lefties and Palestinians always hide behind children.

  60. Spider
    #2770747, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    When you were 10 imagine sitting at home worrying about recycling?

  61. Elle
    #2770749, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I find it ironic the ABC are talking about waste.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770750, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Do Greenies make good landfill?

    They need to be mulched in fairly deep

  63. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770751, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Bury the plastic until the technology makes it worth digging up.

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2770752, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    We all need farms, abbot ours and pubs etc in our backyards. That’ll mean we never buy packaging.

    Bullshit. When we used to cut up a sheep, we put all the cuts in plastic bags for freezing.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770753, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Bride of Catweasel spends her time scaring a child

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770756, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Bullshit. When we used to cut up a sheep, we put all the cuts in plastic bags for freezing.

    Bugger, that does my idea in.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770757, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    These people really want the government to step in and ban bags.

    Typical bansturbators.

  68. Turtle of WA
    #2770758, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Has someone written a good book critiquing this mania for recycling and being petrified about plastic? I reckon it’d sell big at the moment.

  69. egg_
    #2770760, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Do Greenies make good landfill?

    They need to be mulched in fairly deep

    The methane’s probably an ATEX splosive issue.

  70. Spider
    #2770761, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    It is an inconvenience.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770763, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Does the aging hippy have a sense of irony by wearing plastic earrings?

  72. Spider
    #2770766, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    80% single use.

    Who the hell didn’t wrap their rubbish in the plastic bag?

  74. Turtle of WA
    #2770768, posted on July 23, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Well done to the big supermarkets, says Rudecastle.

    Yeah, for making money out of peoples ignorance and fear.

    A great example of corporate lefties, of corporations and government operating in anti free market collusion. Not capitalism.

  75. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770769, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Spider – exactly. It’s a slap in the face of our decency.

  76. egg_
    #2770770, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Does the aging hippy have a sense of irony by wearing plastic earrings?

    And glasses and beads.
    Bruce’s birds would likely build a nest out of her plastic.
    /Splastic

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770772, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Why do they keep panning back to the 2 grinning she zombies?

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770774, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Turtles get killed?

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770775, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    If you are doing the skoll whiskey shots, plastics challenge, stop before you do liver damage.

    Or pass out.

  80. egg_
    #2770777, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    The vast majority of floating ocean waste is due to the fishing industry.

  81. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770778, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Are WA Turtles safe?

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770779, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    These people really love government to intervene for their pet projects.

  83. egg_
    #2770780, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    When will they push for us drinking recycled waste?

  84. John Constantine
    #2770781, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    I sometimes use supermarket plastic bags to wrap up the sheep after it has been put through the bandsaw.

    The New fifteen cent bags aren’t see through and are too hard to write on what cut of meat is inside.

    Pot luck takes on a whole new eating.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770783, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    The panel doesn’t like bottled water, they want the government to intervene.

    Then they will go back to the green room and drink bottled water.

  87. egg_
    #2770784, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Then they will go back to the green room and drink bottled water.

    You can bet on it.

  88. Spider
    #2770785, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    So we’ve got to walk around with plastic bags, reusable water bottle and a metal straw?

  89. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770787, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Depends on your pipes.

  90. Elle
    #2770788, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Re water. My mum once jokingly said to me – don’t drink water – fish f**k in it. Vino was a preferable choice.

  91. egg_
    #2770790, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Grünenjugend: ban plastic!

  92. Farmer Gez
    #2770791, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Did two idiots on the panel just say we are lucky to have good quality tap water?
    It’s got nothing to do with luck, you gormless morons.

  93. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770793, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Circular economy = spiral to doom

  94. Turtle of WA
    #2770795, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Fuck off, Seahawks.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770797, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Great, guy from the waste management industry gets to ask a question.

  96. Cpt Seahawks
    #2770798, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Turtle’s okay!

  97. Turtle of WA
    #2770799, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    A case study in big government hiding behind environmentalism.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2770800, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Recycling shill wants us to use ground glass in concrete.

    Note to shill, it is exponentially more expensive dumbass.

  99. Turtle of WA
    #2770801, posted on July 23, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Great, guy from the waste management industry gets to ask a question.

    When you talk to blokes from the waste management industry off the record you find that they don’t believe the environmental claims about recycling. Only dreamers do that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.