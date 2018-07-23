Liberty Quote
I have never trusted sociologists to be consistently pro-freedom. It started out as a collectivist commie discipline and always will be.— Jason Soon
-
Recent Comments
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- cohenite on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Farmer Gez on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Frank on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Elle on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Spider on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- John Constantine on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- egg_ on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Shy Ted on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Terry Barnes: The Big Public Health donkeys
- Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Tweet not so softly and carry a big stick
- Promoting “The Climate Caper” by Garth Paltridge
- The purity wing of the political right
- The Origins of Government Road Planning
- A Specialty in Lesbian Dance Theory
- Philosophy of science and science studies. The dogs that didn’t bark
- While US Democrats lean to the Venezuelan option, in the Middle Kingdom…
- The new socialism just like the old socialism
- Around the windmills of the nation
- Trump’s Russian Revolution
- Is Commissioner Tim for Export?
- If only there was a technology that could solve this problem …
- Gene Tunny: The Andrew Leigh-Sinclair Davidson company tax debate
- Southern comfort
- The Pope on Energy and Climate Ethics
- Open Forum: July 21, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on free speech
- TAKE URGENT ACTION TO SUPPORT FREE SPEECH: CONTACT THE MINISTER TODAY!
- Why Isn’t Perth a Ghost Town Yet?
- With NATO and Putin, Trump’s cleaning up after Obama
- More on CO2 enrichment
- The rational crypto-expectations revolution
- David Bidstrup: The clinking sound as the penny drops for AEMO
- ABC dragging the chain in making corrections
- James Devereaux: Central Planning Doesn’t Work Internationally, Either
- Anonymity
- The Deep State and Donald Trump
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First! Oh the shame. I don’t really watch it.
53 please Carpe
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
32 thanks Carpe
36, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
ZK2A 36
Yeah nah count me out. ABC cross-promotion and leftie backslapping, interruptions will be all of 15-20.
Plus, I dislike the Oz Harvest bird on principle. She’s bignoting herself by simply doing what grass-roots grifters like me have been doing at soup kitchens since time immemorial, but tarting it up with Corporate Responsibility and Food Miles and The Helpless Homeless Are Hungry Because Of Obese Australians Wasting Food.
The alpbc amended their “peoples panelist”m back to what their real job is.
Green Shill
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please!
Ok, for the sake of the Rhinestones-
26 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
ZK2A 36
Westie Woman 13
May I have 22 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
ZK2A 36
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy
10 please Carpe San.
18 please Jugulum
This Jo Taranto – From Waste Management Review (online)
12 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
ZK2A 36
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 10
Turtle of WA 18
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
ZK2A 36
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 10
Turtle of WA 18
Cpt Seahawks 12
Methinks this will be a circle jerk tonight
Ok troops – it’s time to shoot your TV with a nerf gun, consume copious amounts of whiskey and;
llllleeeettttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyy to rrruuuummmmbbbllleeee
Sweet 16, thank you, Carp.
+1
Low interruptions.
War on waste? Hmmm. Let’s get rid of the waste on our ABC!
Tonights drinking game skoll a shot everytime someone say ‘plastic’
You should be plastered in about 20 minutes
The irony is wasted on Their ABC.
spot on Carpe … put me down for 15
Keerist skeletors bride gets the first question, jesus woman go eat a steak.
alpbc shill goes green, colour me suprised.
Craig Reucassel’s probably been busy choking McChoky the sea turtle.
Crap, i should have done this as the how many times will people say’ plastic’ lotto
Ita Butrose clone speaks rubbish
Waste speaks volumes to our neighbours? Huh? The dick head next door cares about my waste? Or is that my waist? Pervert!
Doctors wives virtue signalling hour.
Is that Muppet Gonzo’s mother in the red specs?
16, Carpe, please 🙂
Holy Shit – aging technicolor hippy alert
Freaks come out at night and end up on Q&A.
Waste?
Any ideas how the ABC could save Australia $1bn?
Anyone?
We’re gonna burn the waste, luv!
Recycling shill – “seek out recycled content”, because nothing says virtue signalling like pay over the margin for food.
Ok troops…l’ve had all l can take. I’m switching over to the soccer on SBS.
Enjoy your evening.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Custard 53
Mark A 32
ZK2A 36
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 22
Egg 10
Turtle of WA 18
Cpt Seahawks 12
Elle 16
Plasticphobia.
How many 100 kW TV transmitters does Aunty leave burning 24/7, Reucassel’?
Pay more for what’s less good.
The mantra of the virtue signalling greeny yuppy (gruppy).
I’m rebellious. I sometimes don’t recycle. I feel very naughty.
“It’s an opportunity”
They say that about gerbil warming and renewballs too. Totally false.
Children on Q&A?
Ritchie Cunningham gets a question.
Do Greenies make good landfill?
/NADT
Reucassel’s wearing a recycled Pizza Hut tablecloth?
Like everybody everywhere.
Plastic pollution is a First World problem generated by the Third World.
Thus:
a) not really a problem
b) unfixable in perpetuity therefore ideal for rent-seekers
Until it was enforced, I put landfill in both bins. If you’re naughty Elle, I’m a hardcore badboy.
We all need farms, abbot ours and pubs etc in our backyards. That’ll mean we never buy packaging.
Abattoirs.
Lefties and Palestinians always hide behind children.
When you were 10 imagine sitting at home worrying about recycling?
I find it ironic the ABC are talking about waste.
They need to be mulched in fairly deep
Bury the plastic until the technology makes it worth digging up.
Bullshit. When we used to cut up a sheep, we put all the cuts in plastic bags for freezing.
Bride of Catweasel spends her time scaring a child
Bullshit. When we used to cut up a sheep, we put all the cuts in plastic bags for freezing.
Bugger, that does my idea in.
These people really want the government to step in and ban bags.
Typical bansturbators.
Has someone written a good book critiquing this mania for recycling and being petrified about plastic? I reckon it’d sell big at the moment.
The methane’s probably an ATEX splosive issue.
It is an inconvenience.
Does the aging hippy have a sense of irony by wearing plastic earrings?
80% single use.
Who the hell didn’t wrap their rubbish in the plastic bag?
Splastics.
Well done to the big supermarkets, says Rudecastle.
Yeah, for making money out of peoples ignorance and fear.
A great example of corporate lefties, of corporations and government operating in anti free market collusion. Not capitalism.
Spider – exactly. It’s a slap in the face of our decency.
And glasses and beads.
Bruce’s birds would likely build a nest out of her plastic.
/Splastic
Why do they keep panning back to the 2 grinning she zombies?
Turtles get killed?
If you are doing the skoll whiskey shots, plastics challenge, stop before you do liver damage.
Or pass out.
The vast majority of floating ocean waste is due to the fishing industry.
Are WA Turtles safe?
These people really love government to intervene for their pet projects.
When will they push for us drinking recycled waste?
I sometimes use supermarket plastic bags to wrap up the sheep after it has been put through the bandsaw.
The New fifteen cent bags aren’t see through and are too hard to write on what cut of meat is inside.
Pot luck takes on a whole new eating.
Tap water sux.
The panel doesn’t like bottled water, they want the government to intervene.
Then they will go back to the green room and drink bottled water.
You can bet on it.
So we’ve got to walk around with plastic bags, reusable water bottle and a metal straw?
Depends on your pipes.
Re water. My mum once jokingly said to me – don’t drink water – fish f**k in it. Vino was a preferable choice.
Grünenjugend: ban plastic!
Did two idiots on the panel just say we are lucky to have good quality tap water?
It’s got nothing to do with luck, you gormless morons.
Circular economy = spiral to doom
Fuck off, Seahawks.
Great, guy from the waste management industry gets to ask a question.
Turtle’s okay!
A case study in big government hiding behind environmentalism.
Recycling shill wants us to use ground glass in concrete.
Note to shill, it is exponentially more expensive dumbass.
When you talk to blokes from the waste management industry off the record you find that they don’t believe the environmental claims about recycling. Only dreamers do that.