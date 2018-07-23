Tweet not so softly and carry a big stick

President Trump late Sunday tweeted out to Iranian President Rouhani to never threaten the U.S. again or face historic consequences.
The tweet came on the heels of Rouhani’s warning to Trump that hostile policies could lead to the “mother of all wars” with Iran.
Trump called for Rouhani to stop the rhetoric or “suffer the consequences the like of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence and death. Be cautious!”
Rouhani earlier warned Trump to stop “playing with the lion’s tail” and threatening Iran, “or else you will regret it.”
Trump earlier this year pulled the U.S. out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon and ordered increased American sanctions.
TO WHICH MAY BE ADDED THIS: The address by the American Secretary of State was delivered at the Reagan Library just to underscore the message:
From the speech:
You know, despite the regime’s clear record of aggression, America and other countries have spent years straining to identify a political moderate. It’s like an Iranian unicorn. (Laughter.) The regime’s revolutionary goals and willingness to commit violent acts haven’t produced anyone to lead Iran that can be remotely called a moderate or a statesman.
Some believe that President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif fit that bill. The truth is they are merely polished front men for the ayatollahs’ international con artistry. Their nuclear deal didn’t make them moderates; it made them wolves in sheep’s clothing. Governments around the world worry that confronting the Islamic Republic harms the cause of moderates, but these so-called moderates within the regime are still violent Islamic revolutionaries with an anti-America, anti-West agenda. You only have to take their own words for it.
Via Scott Johnson at Powerline.
And on cue… ‘Trump starts war’, ‘appeasement not war’ etc.
Damn good thing too – the Iranians have been sponsoring terror for years, and they’ve not suffered.
Thank goodness there’s a firm hand to control their nonsense!
Popcorn!
Good on him. It’s about fucking time these arsehole thugs were stopped issuing threats like this.
Somehow international diplomacy via twitter almost has a refreshing and honest feel about it. It cuts out the middlemen I guess. I don’t think Iran can win a twitter war against Trump. Kim tried.
Tweet by DT all in CAPITAL LETTERS! Unusual I think.
I doubt that Trump will ever forgive 1979. Too many have forgotten.
444 days will not be forgotten.
Thank you Donald.
Someone should start a sweep on how long this “war” will last.
Iran and the South China Sea are two “sleepers” that seem to pass by many without raising concern. I don’t mean here at the Cat or in similar forums, but “out there” in Publicland. In casual conversation with associates and others I have mentioned that the “situation in Iran/South China Sea is potentially dangerous and could……..” only for the usual response to be casual or blank faces by those being addressed.
Perhaps my choice of subject is not agreeable. After all, I am not on social media, don’t follow the Kardashians and don’t watch Love Island. Perhaps I’m trying to talk to the wrong people. It just seems remarkable, to me, that so few recognize the dangers brewing and yet they obsess over trivial shit.
Now that PDJT has cleared the air over Iranian death threats to Americans maybe he can fix the scores of death threats to infidels contained in the Koran? Small steps.
Of course obama and Clinton would have responded just like Trump. He has fronted all the elitist “leaders and faced them down , merkel the Stasi plant ,macron ,May ,xia ,Kim ,Putin and the eurocomissars,this man has “bottle “ as the Londoners say ,of course turnbull will have sent a message of support .(probably to the Iranian terrorists)
This is related to the Mad Mullah’s threat a couple days ago:
Iran’s Supreme Leader Threatens to Halt Gulf Oil Exports
I think Trump’s tweet is a reasonable response to these nutters.
Rouhani and Khameini will find it quite painful if Trump parks a carrier group off the Strait of Hormuz and starts turning back Iranian oil tankers. Their oil revenue is the only thing keeping them afloat. Already inflation is causing major unrest, losing oil revenues would be catastrophic.
As for their recent threats against the USN, good luck with that kiddies. They gave anti-ship missiles to the Houthis who fired quite a few at US ships off Yemen a couple of years ago. Futile.
Turnbull is like that little puppy dog bouncing around the big dog in the Warner Bros cartoons, Spike and the Bulldog lol …
I remember Saddam threatening ‘Rivers of Blood’ should anyone dare try to attack him. Whether the Iraq war was justified or not, the rhetoric is always the same and the end result is always the same.
Iran should be more worried about Israel than anything else. Who will glow in the dark first and longest?
Last time it kicked off the USN sank half the Iranian navy in an afternoon. The other half was in port at the time.
Weather forecast for Tehran:
20,000 Degrees…and slightly cloudy.
That ought to sort out NASA GISS’em et al.
Supporting Iranian Voices
Remarks
Michael R. Pompeo
Secretary of State
Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library
Simi Valley, CA
July 22, 2018
Problem is, DJT has made an overt threat that will be difficult to follow through on. Much better would have been to denigrate. Tell Rouhani to grow up, to start acting like an adult.
Speak to him like a child at all times.
Speedbox
#2770539, posted on July 23, 2018 at 5:27 pm
You are a bit harsh.
It’s a sort of subconscious self-preservation of sanity for most people Speedy.
There is bugger all you or them can do about it, no matter how long you jump up and down.
We can’t even get decent politicians who would look after our interests, you want them to work on international issues?
This is how the end of the Korean War began. The difference is the ayotollah doesn’t get to sip cocktails and busta move to k-pop when it’s done.
No hamburgers for theocrats.