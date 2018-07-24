The media: Hiding the pro-Trump rally in London

Posted on 6:50 am, July 24, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Something for Steve.

6 Responses to The media: Hiding the pro-Trump rally in London

  1. Herodotus
    #2770903, posted on July 24, 2018 at 6:58 am

    Yes, the pro-Trump rally was large, but un-newsworthy according to our “most trusted” ABC. This and many other instances of spin and selection bias are why we value not just Catallaxy but overseas sources like American Thinker and Breitbart.
    The gloominess with which I view the local media is leavened somewhat by the coming expansion of Sky News into FTA via Nine/WIN.
    There needs to be a lot more balance brought to the voters.

  2. stackja
    #2770911, posted on July 24, 2018 at 7:33 am

    ABC again. I am shocked!

  3. bemused
    #2770921, posted on July 24, 2018 at 7:50 am

    This is what the fake media does nowadays at every turn, in an attempt to convince the masses that everyone hates Trump. Never mind, it will all backfire in the long run.

  4. mh
    #2770935, posted on July 24, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Trump’s approval rating reaches record high in poll, powered by Republican support

    The poll was taken over a four-day period that started July 15, a day before Trump’s meeting and joint news conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin in which he questioned the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Therefore, some of the polling days covered the aftermath of Trump’s much-criticized handling of the Putin meeting.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/trumps-approval-rating-reaches-record-high-in-poll-powered-by-republican-support

  5. duncanm
    #2770937, posted on July 24, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Strange that the left is always the one ringing the warning bells of citizen control by media…

    .. because that’s how they do it.

  6. NB
    #2770955, posted on July 24, 2018 at 9:03 am

    My ABC. Love it, sell it.

