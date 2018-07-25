Good morning sunshine 29 July

Posted on 7:38 am, July 25, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Checking the electricity supply to most of the nation we find Wind and Other contributing a tad under 5% of demand. And apart from Tasmania it is all very expensive. Yes I know it changes by the minute and it is too early for the sun, but if you like to start the day with a hot breakfast and then take a train to a workplace with lights and heating, not to mention power-driven equipment you had better thank the coal fired stations that still survive.

Our colleague Judith Sloan had another hard-hitting piece in The Australian yesterday but she ended on a rather feeble note, suggesting that we are stuck with the NEG. God help us!

People might like to contribute updates during the day with commentary from those who have insights to share like how to get more information from the Data Dashboard.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Good morning sunshine 29 July

  1. Entropy
    #2771661, posted on July 25, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I am hopeful a labor state will kill prospects of the NEG.

    It is weird how the pollies think the solution to government distortion and corruption of a market is an extra layer and even more distortion and corruption of a market.

    Hammer, nails etc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.