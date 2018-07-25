Good morning sunshine 29 July

Checking the electricity supply to most of the nation we find Wind and Other contributing a tad under 5% of demand. And apart from Tasmania it is all very expensive. Yes I know it changes by the minute and it is too early for the sun, but if you like to start the day with a hot breakfast and then take a train to a workplace with lights and heating, not to mention power-driven equipment you had better thank the coal fired stations that still survive.

Our colleague Judith Sloan had another hard-hitting piece in The Australian yesterday but she ended on a rather feeble note, suggesting that we are stuck with the NEG. God help us!

People might like to contribute updates during the day with commentary from those who have insights to share like how to get more information from the Data Dashboard.