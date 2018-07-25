Here’s one for all the Industry Super fans out there

Earlier this week, ABC Four Corners ran a story on AMP and their Royal Commission highlighted issues. One of the people quoted in the story was one Bill Watson, CEO First Super.

And who might you ask is First Super? Well, First Super is an Industry Super Fund. Nothing particularly wrong with that other than perhaps that Industry Super Funds (of which First Super is one) are direct competitors to Retail Super Funds (of which AMP is one of).

Now Spartacus has nothing (currently) to say about the conduct of AMP, but would it not be reasonable for the ABC and their flagship current affairs program to disclose that one of their key “experts” comes from a competitor of AMP? Perhaps worthy of disclosure?

But it gets more interesting. In the story, Mr Watson is quoted as saying (about AMP):

Our view was that the board (of AMP) had to be held to account for its collective failure to manage the company properly.

Again, a fair point. However, for the purpose of disclosure, should not the ABC have also noted that the Chairman of First Super is ….. drum roll please ….. Michael O’Connor.

And who is this Michael O’Connor. Well, in addition to being the brother of Brendan O’Connor (Shadow Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations), Michael O’Connor is the National Secretary of the CFMMEU.

There is nothing wrong with Mr Watson of First Super making such comments and their is nothing wrong with Mr O’Connor chairing First Super. But perhaps such data points should have been disclosed by the ABC.

Perhaps the ABC did not know, but equally, it’s fascinating what one can find with a computer connected to the internet. Clearly all those cuts, or more to the point, lack of increases to the ABC’s annual $1.2 billion tax payer funding must be affecting the ABC’s internet connectivity. Maybe they are on the NBN.

Quality ABC journalism. Let AMP be criticised by competitor chaired by the head of the CFMMEU and not disclose it. Spartacus wonders how this sit with the ABC Charter?

