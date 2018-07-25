Peter Van the Opinion Man

Spartacus has a very strange “relationship” with the writings of Peter Van Onselen in the Australian. Van Onselen greatly irritates Spartacus, yet Spartacus keeps coming back for more.
Spartacus has reflected on this; more on why Van Onselen irritates more so than why Spartacus comes back. And Spartacus and thinks he has put his finger onto it. It is not Van Onselen’s hypocrisy or superficiality or naiveté. What it is, is the attempt by Van Onselen to add credibility to his writings by signing off every Australian piece with:
Peter van Onselen is a professor at The University of Western Australia and Griffith University.
Why doesn’t he sign off with ABC contributor or former SkyNews contributor or even as former intelligence analyst at the New South Wales Crime Commission.
It is likely because he wants to strap on the academia halo to suggest that there is some sort of rigor or deep insight in his writings, where in fact there seems nothing more than sophomoric musings.
Consider Van Onselen’s brilliant insight from today:
For the PM the most important part of getting the NEG deal done is to move past the debilitating internal debate on energy and climate.
Really Peter? Do you really think that the most important part of the NEG for the PM is getting the debate off the table? Might it actually be achieving a policy objective around energy reliability and price. The PM can get the NEG debate off the table by withdrawing the NEG.
But to a hammer, everything is a nail. And to a simpleton Professor of Politics, everything is clearly politics. Hey Peter. Politics is a means not an ends.
There is no doubt in Spartacus’ mind that Van Onselen is the weakest member of the regular Australian opinion writer stable and constantly reminding people that he is a “professor” won’t fix that.
Fellow Cat Judith Sloan is also a Professor, at Melbourne University. And Melbourne University is an institution with a bit more credibility than either the University of Western Australia or Griffith University. Yet she does not sign off with her credentials. Why? Presumably because her analysis, insights and words bring sufficient credibility.
Diversity of opinion is a great thing and the efforts of the Australian editors deserve praise for fostering such. But Van Onselen does not add to diversity of opinion. He adds to diversity of quality; and his contributions significantly dilute the quality of the Australian.
PVO is such a lightweight.
The fact that The Australian would give space to such a left wing lightweight shows how great the paper is.
Compare that to Fairfax and the ABC who would never give a voice to those on the right side of politics!
No one on earth spruiks their credentials as much as PVO.
Short man syndrome is a terrible affliction.
PVO is a pol. sci. major and Ph D who thinks he has a major and a PhD in economics by “transference” or homoeopathic principles.
Poor bastard.
Sparty, just learn to say no.
I haven’t wasted my time on a PVO or battered savva article for years, and I am sure my life will be extended as a result.
Is that a shameful admission?
I don’t have a Oz sub.
Infidel Tiger @ 12:47 pm
Julian Burnside wears his AO and QC as cloaks of immortal authority.
Even PVO is not likely to sign of his tweets with such bono-frauds.
The strangest relationship you can have with PvO’s writings is…’reading’.
Is that a shameful admission?
I wouldn’t know.
But that surely is.
LOL…totally brutal.
van Wrongselen is still finding his natural level. Currently hosting the ALPBC off Broadway freak-show aka Teh Dumb but still has further to fall.
Inferiority complex perhaps?
This shows just how far he is living up his own ivory fundament: Academia has lost much of its sheen due to the inane outpourings of so many of them, each one convinced that their title has placed their merest utterance beyond all cavil – even their farts of a more farty than normal people’s.
All the nonsense of the cascading of genders, unending demands for bans and rules to solve problems no one sees, and the patronising attitude that accompanies it all: All the times they sought to use the reputation of academia lend weight to their silly theories, now their silly theories have degraded academia.
The academic who stands out as a great thinker does not rely on their title.
For the PM the most important part of getting the NEG deal done is to move past the debilitating internal debate on energy and climate.
I believe that it is quite accurate. The LNP want power prices off the news completely, so does Labor.
It’s more important to get the problem off the table with the media not talking about it, so that the public are not reminded of this debacle.
If Malcolm Turnbull can say the NEG will fix everything, and the media does not pursue it, he’s very very happy. PvO is quite spot on, there.
I’m afraid he may be right about this when it comes to Turnbull.
Sparty, if you have a mate in the research psychiatry field, you need to offer yourself as a guinea pig for the study of this perversion of Stockholm Syndrome, which you appear to have authored. Let’s call this pioneering field machismics.