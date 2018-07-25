Peter Van the Opinion Man

Spartacus has a very strange “relationship” with the writings of Peter Van Onselen in the Australian. Van Onselen greatly irritates Spartacus, yet Spartacus keeps coming back for more.

Spartacus has reflected on this; more on why Van Onselen irritates more so than why Spartacus comes back. And Spartacus and thinks he has put his finger onto it. It is not Van Onselen’s hypocrisy or superficiality or naiveté. What it is, is the attempt by Van Onselen to add credibility to his writings by signing off every Australian piece with:

Peter van Onselen is a professor at The University of Western Australia and Griffith University.

Why doesn’t he sign off with ABC contributor or former SkyNews contributor or even as former intelligence analyst at the New South Wales Crime Commission.

It is likely because he wants to strap on the academia halo to suggest that there is some sort of rigor or deep insight in his writings, where in fact there seems nothing more than sophomoric musings.

Consider Van Onselen’s brilliant insight from today:

For the PM the most important part of getting the NEG deal done is to move past the debilitating internal debate on energy and climate.

Really Peter? Do you really think that the most important part of the NEG for the PM is getting the debate off the table? Might it actually be achieving a policy objective around energy reliability and price. The PM can get the NEG debate off the table by withdrawing the NEG.

But to a hammer, everything is a nail. And to a simpleton Professor of Politics, everything is clearly politics. Hey Peter. Politics is a means not an ends.

There is no doubt in Spartacus’ mind that Van Onselen is the weakest member of the regular Australian opinion writer stable and constantly reminding people that he is a “professor” won’t fix that.

Fellow Cat Judith Sloan is also a Professor, at Melbourne University. And Melbourne University is an institution with a bit more credibility than either the University of Western Australia or Griffith University. Yet she does not sign off with her credentials. Why? Presumably because her analysis, insights and words bring sufficient credibility.

Diversity of opinion is a great thing and the efforts of the Australian editors deserve praise for fostering such. But Van Onselen does not add to diversity of opinion. He adds to diversity of quality; and his contributions significantly dilute the quality of the Australian.

