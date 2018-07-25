Pyrmonter: Sobriety at 500 days

Tribalism and testing the boundaries of ‘identity’ is fun: the pages of the Cat are replete with comments from those who spend their day playing in the sandpit of ideas, kicking sand (and sometimes mud), building castles and demolishing them. But as we were recently reminded by EconTalk host Russ Roberts (no SJW), there’s a danger in tribalism: it obstructs understanding.

So it is refreshing to read a sober account of where the US is up to, 500 days into the Trump administration. The story is mixed: some good points, some bad. Some things have changed; but many, including many of the most pernicious, including the tendency to impose fiscal burdens on future generations, haven’t. Trump hasn’t broken the mold anywhere nearly as much as is claimed by his boosters.