Pyrmonter: Sobriety at 500 days

Tribalism and testing the boundaries of ‘identity’ is fun: the pages of the Cat are replete with comments from those who spend their day playing in the sandpit of ideas, kicking sand (and sometimes mud), building castles and demolishing them. But as we were recently reminded by EconTalk host Russ Roberts (no SJW), there’s a danger in tribalism: it obstructs understanding.
So it is refreshing to read a sober account of where the US is up to, 500 days into the Trump administration. The story is mixed: some good points, some bad. Some things have changed; but many, including many of the most pernicious, including the tendency to impose fiscal burdens on future generations, haven’t. Trump hasn’t broken the mold anywhere nearly as much as is claimed by his boosters.
Ha has changed America forever in many ways.
He is a political disruptor the likes of which we haven’t seen for centuries. He’s destroyed the three political parties: Dems, GOP and MSM are all finished in their current form. This is why he is hated by all sides.
But most importantly he has stacked the courts that matter with conservative judges, and he has much more stacking to come. His reign of terror will live on for decades after he has gone.
You’ve posted this six years too early. Get back to me after that.
The narrow focus on economics is what has destroyed so many minds.
But is that Trump’s fault or that of the those on both sides that oppose him. Just look at the way some GOP senators crossed the floor on the Kavanaugh selection.
Very naïve article from Mr Firey.
First: fiscal policy is in the hands of Congress, who presented a bipartisan omnibus porkbarrel bill to Trump on the budget. He signed because there wasn’t much choice against a probable veto-busting majority.
Second: The GOP elites have been underhandedly opposing Trump to try and keep the party out of his control. Thus McConnell has been vacillating in the Senate about the Dems slow walk approval of Trump nominees to key administration positions. That prevents Trump from pushing his agenda through the bureaucracy. In this light it’s amazing how much he’s achieved despite opposition from both parties and the deep staters.
Third: Mr Firey does not comprehend the Art of the Deal strategy which Trump is applying to foreign relations and trade. The tariffs are doubly designed, first to appeal to the blue collar Democrats dumped on the scrapheap by Obama’s embrace of left coast and NYC progressives, and secondly to bring other countries to a deal.
The problem at the moment is both the EU and China are prepared to die in a ditch for ideological reasons rather than deal on trade. The soy tariffs China brought in are a terrible own goal* for Chinese people who rely on cheap soy beans. But Xi is in a Great Game conflict with the US for his own reasons, in which trade is a tool of dominance. EU likewise is in the grip of the Left, and they hate Trump with an irrational fervor.
We’ll see how this goes. Trump is pushing tariffs as a tactic. The tactic may fail, but the aim is a good one: to break down to non-tariff barriers that the EU and China are now getting away with.
(* “There simply aren’t enough soybeans in the world outside of the U.S. to meet China’s needs,” said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.)
He should have tried. Two-thirds of both Houses is a big deal. He could have at least won a debate on the issue and morally and framed the upcoming midterms.
This is not a sober assessment of Trump. It highlights the mess he inherited and seemingly blames him for not having fixed the problem in just 500 days. No analysis of the obstruction he faces everywhere including his own party. Trump is human. He will achieve things and disappoint on things. He will have wins and losses. He will have to overcome arguably the greatest level of hostility and opposition of any President in history. No mean feet. That said it is hard to disagree with direction he is heading. At the end of the day his legacy will be defined by the successful (or not) implementation of his agenda and the outcomes they produce on balance. It is ludicrous to pontificate on his legacy today. He has only just begun.
I’m going out to plant soy beans.
The worlds largest economy has a structural turning -circle somewhat larger than 500 days. Surely this is obvious.
Undoing 70 years, takes time.
500 sounds like a BIG number.
The knockers can’t deal with the reality that the greatest positive change in western civilization in over a decade is being delivered by a man who has not got the statesmanlike polish that they think the job requires.
They would throw out the good for the lack of the perfect.
80-90 to 100+ years hopefully, stackja.
They really need to belt down income tax, possibly abolish it and reverse stupid rules like the way the interstate commerce laws are applied (e.g., Wickard v Filburn).
Have a quick look at this Stossel video; “NO! They Can’t!”
NO! They Can’t!
Trump has A LOT of work to do. 500 days out of 8 possible years.
He might just be the first of a few reformist Presidents.
It would be great if the process was sped up, the anecdote about the UK is that in the 18th century, the Whigs repealed 4/5ths of the laws on the books that were there before they finally won government.
After 8 years of disgusting sabotage by the badly camouflaged neo marxist Obama, this Firey clown believes the most significant 500 days in modern US political history are really truly not quite what he approves of.
It was worth the price of admission alone to get Pruitt dealing with the luvvies at the EPA. No more having your farm duck pond being declared a navigable waterway to increase command and control by Washington.
Stossel has reported on all kinds of abuses of power like this. Check it out on youtube, etc.
Stuff like this is not just a mere violation of property rights, it is sending businesses broke, hurting families and in aggregate doing massive economic harm.
I’m not a huge fan of POTUS 45.
I just happen to agree with Ross Cameron when he says “Donald J. Trump is the greatest living human being”.
Trump may be proof that god loves America, because 8 years of Hillary would have reduced it to a ruinous client state of international socialism…. or revolution.
Trump’s Road to Socialism
by Tho Bishop
Today the Trump Administration is announcing a $12 billion bailout plan for farmers impacted by the response from the Trump Administration’s tariffs.
In spite of the President’s claim that tariffs are “the greatest,” and trade wars are “easy to win,” the economic backlash was easy to foresee.
After all, Trump’s tariffs are not only a new tax for Americans, but a policy of directly picking winners and losers in the economy.
The interests of steel workers, for example, are being placed above the interest of consumers and farmers.
This leads to the government using tax dollars to prop up farmers. Of course this spending means that tax-paying consumers are hit yet again, with their tax dollars being used for this new welfare program.
Government interventionism doesn’t simply stop there. The natural result of these new government barriers is for businesses to seek ways around them, such as Harley’s decision to move some manufacturing to Europe.
This, of course, sparked backlash from President Trump, threatening further retaliation for such a move.
As we’ve seen time and time again, the more Trump digs in to his support for protectionism, the more he will seek to interfere with the actions of individual companies.
In Omnipotent Government, Ludwig von Mises wrote:
Present-day protectionism is a necessary corollary of the domestic policy of government interference with business.
The opposite is also true: The domestic policy of government interference with business is a necessary corollary of present-day protectionism.
The result is an economy that increasingly replaces the market with state control. This is precisely why Mises wrote extensively about how escalating economic interventionism led to socialism.
https://mises.org/power-market/trumps-road-socialism
Don’t panic max. Farmers in the EU, Canada, Japan and the US are already bailed by taxpayers. Let’s look at this as a temporary fix.
Even mises.org fails to read the signals Trump has given.
Twice now, first to Canada, next to the EU, “Do you want FREE trade? Free of ALL restrictions? No subsidies, no non-tariff barriers?”.
Both backed off.