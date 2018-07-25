That’s a bit Richo

You know there is something rotten in the state of Denmark when Graham Richardson presents himself (and has others do the same for him) as the voice of reason and soundness. More than rotten in the state of Denmark; rotten in every state of Australia.

Spartacus won’t describe the reason and soundness of Richardson’s history. Mark Latham did that very neatly and succinctly on Sky News recently. One thing that Latham, however, did not mention was Richardson’s leading role in the reform of the Commonwealth Senate in 1984. You know, the reforms that led to the current dysfunction in the Senate. According to Gerard Henderson’s Media Watch Dog Blog:

And where was Graham Richardson in 1984? Er, he was a Labor Senator for New South Wales and a highly influential operative within the NSW Labor right-wing. Gerard Henderson was told by the late NSW Federal Labor MP Dick Klugman that the decision to increase the number of senators from 10 to 12 in each state in 1984 was driven by the desire of the NSW Labor right-wing to resolve internal disputes concerning pre-selections – both in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The decision to increase the number of MPs in the House of Representatives required that the Senate numbers be increased as well. In other words, more parliamentary seats for the Labor faithful.

But it is Richardson’s recent hypocritical writings, of course in support of his Labor “mates” that demonstrate what is within the soul of this man.

Many words can be used to describe Richardson, but dumb is not one of them. So when he writes the following, he clearly knows what he is doing:

The LNP are running a scare campaign against Labor which reeks of hypocrisy. Who can forget the whinging and whining from Turnbull and his team at Labor’s Mediscare campaign at the last election? The Coalition claimed they had no intention of tinkering with Medicare let alone abolishing it, yet Labor persisted.

Yes. Perhaps the LNP are running a scare campaign. But at least they the have the fortitude to put their names on and behind the border protection claims. Unlike of course Bill Shorten and the ALP who left it to hidden proxies to do it for them. Proxies like the daughter of the Galaxy’s greatest ever before and ever to come Treasurer and current Labor Party el-Presidente.

But here is the key difference. There was no basis underlying the Mediscare claims propagated by the ALP. There is however credible basis underling the LNP claims about the ALP’s border protection positions.

No matter what Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese say about border policy, there should be no doubt, no doubt at all that in the event of a Labor Government, boats will come to test the resolve of the new Government. What the response of a Labor Government will be is currently unknown, but they will for sure be tested. And this test will cost all Australians.

Even if a Labor Government keeps to current Liberal National border policies, Australian service personnel will be put in to harms way and off-shore detention centers will be repopulated at HUGE cost to the tax payers. And the whole children in detention business will start again with Sarah Banshee-Young out on the hustings again.

Richardson is all about his mates and his mates are all about power. Governance, outcomes and development are slogans to achieve power for the sake of power. What ever it takes mate. What ever it takes.

