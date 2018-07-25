Liberty Quote
Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- calli on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- calli on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Pyrmonter: Sobriety at 500 days
- Egor on Pyrmonter: Sobriety at 500 days
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Makka on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Dr Faustus on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- max on Pyrmonter: Sobriety at 500 days
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- max on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- candy on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Elle on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Rafe Champion on Good morning sunshine 25 July
- Elle on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- Top Ender on Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Here’s one for all the Industry Super fans out there
- Peter Van the Opinion Man
- Pyrmonter: Sobriety at 500 days
- Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
- That’s a bit Richo
- California leading the way into the new dark ages
- Tim Worstall: Automation Isn’t Nearly as Disruptive as You Might Think
- Good morning sunshine 25 July
- Ian Plimer and Bob Carter on CO2 and the geology of climate change
- Donald J. Boudreaux: Earning Billions Impoverishes Nobody—Quite the Opposite
- Reflexive ignorance across the media
- Follow the money. Climate activism and philanthropy in the US
- The media: Hiding the pro-Trump rally in London
- Q&A Forum: July 23, 2018
- Terry Barnes: The Big Public Health donkeys
- Monday Forum: July 23, 2018
- Tweet not so softly and carry a big stick
- Promoting “The Climate Caper” by Garth Paltridge
- The purity wing of the political right
- The Origins of Government Road Planning
- A Specialty in Lesbian Dance Theory
- Philosophy of science and science studies. The dogs that didn’t bark
- While US Democrats lean to the Venezuelan option, in the Middle Kingdom…
- The new socialism just like the old socialism
- Around the windmills of the nation
- Trump’s Russian Revolution
- Is Commissioner Tim for Export?
- If only there was a technology that could solve this problem …
- Gene Tunny: The Andrew Leigh-Sinclair Davidson company tax debate
- Southern comfort
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: July 25, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1?
Seems so.
Trump still winning? Also seems so.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/24/gallup-donald-trump-hits-his-highest-approval-ever/
#2 I believe!
Trump continues to put the cat amongst the pigeons.
I’m back.
And with a podium start?
Top 10. Yippee.
You must Believe!
Networks’ coverage of Trump immigration policy 92 percent negative (24 July)
The MSM’s proselytizing doesn’t seem to be working though.
Exclusive–Pollster: Democrats ‘Abolish ICE’ Campaign ‘Not Resonating’ in Swing Districts (24 July)
Curiously the unwashed Neanderthal public quite likes Trump’s policy.
Poll: Voters Show Massive Support for Trump Immigration Policies (Breitbart, 3 Jan)
Maybe the networks need a dose of what the New York Daily News just got.
Top 10
Just made it.
TOP 20
In the reserves.
Don’t need that word BoN!
Morning all, bit wet here in Perth with a big front forecast to hit us later today.
Trump winning in the Middle East, ISIS routed and wins for everyone else.
A win in Africa when a development bank gets back onto coal after Obama pressure to fund unreliables.
Through into the Wheatbelt, so the forecast goes…couple of thousand hectares of crop could do with a decent soak.
What a contrast.
BoN posts a link to a report that the media reporting on Trump has been overwhelmingly negative. Kel posts a link to a report that says Trump has hit his highest approval rating ever.
A day or so ago there were reader comments published in The Oz (and repeated on the Cat) that said that newspaper publishing (specifically) and the mainstream media generally had failed to notice that the public now had innumerable options to obtain their news. The media cling to the concept that they alone are the sole source of information and their political bias will go unnoticed. Yeah well good luck with that.
The traditional media outlets remind me of a cross between dinosaurs and lemmings lumbering towards the cliff.
Fingers crossed ZK2A
All morning Wind and Other have been delivering less than 5 of demand with next to nothing in the state of SA of all places and at present they have the most expensive power.
A friend suggested that the W&O percentage should be added to the weather reports, like the level of the dams was for a while when that was an issue.
[md has asked me to delete this clip. sinc]
The proles being lectured that the future for the downstairs Class is clamouring on the street to sell their daughters into bespoke housegirl slavery to the media and political operatives cartel upstairs Class isn’t selling well.
It only hasn’t worked before because it has never been tried properly before.
At gunpoint, with social media Stasi monitoring every minute of deniers lives.
Comrades.
The source for the above:
The Democratic Party #WalkAway
Speedy, he solution for their media will seek OPM, the more the better, via their government friends
I assume that the ABC is the best paying gig in Australia for journos etc, so why would a potential aspirant spoil their chances of employment there by reporting off the group speak reservation?
It is heartening that fewer and fewer people take the media seriously.
People unquestionably taking their cues from Kochie! or Lisa Wilkinson is quite disturbing.
Doesn’t Karl Stefanovic get over $2M per year for his breakfast gig at Nein? Same as Wilkinson now gets at Ten? The 2 ABC breakfast comperes combined only get about 1/4 to 1/3 as much. And I think you’ll find the ratios are similar for private -v- public in other journo categories.
Credit to him, he really perhaps does deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.
He was right all along since the confrontation started in March/April 2017.
Venezuela’s inflation rate may hit 1 million per cent
NBN write-down ‘appears inevitable’: S&P
The NBN risks being relegated to a “network of last resort” amid the rise of 5G mobile services, and a write-down of the massive infrastructure project by the federal government “appears inevitable” global credit ratings agency Standard & Poors has declared.
As long as the general level of graft, subsidies, debt and spending goes down I am happy.
The issue is that the US is so massive and represents a huge market for producers. Their debt or tariffs can cause problems for everyone else.
To an extent, he is just compensating them for his other bad decisions. Which, is a good reason not to make those decisions in the first place.
Of course, montel is shit stirring; he never ripped into Kim Carr for the most aggressive import subsidisation programme since Federation.
A win in Africa when a development bank gets back onto coal after Obama pressure to fund unreliables.
Meanwhile, in the land of Oz:
Client – an ecologist – sues super fund for failing to take account of AGW.
AGW down under is becoming a swamp. Who will drain it?
Client – an ecologist – sues super fund for failing to take account of AGW.
So the dick is going to cause his fund to spend money defending itself. Some of the money will be his.
Entrophy
Yeah, but surely that has limitations particularly as they are “privately owned” and not directly Govt. The ABC already have their trotters deeply into that trough. On the other hand I do recall that 2-3 years ago the commercial networks successfully argued to the Federal Govt that the networks survival was so tenuous that their annual licencing fees were waived. (Saved the networks many millions each – all the more to pay Stefanovik, Kochie, Wilkinson et al). Of course, the loss of revenue to Federal coffers had to be made up elsewhere. (sigh)
Refugees ‘upcycle’ boats into handbags
When Abid Ali risked his life in a rubber dinghy in 2015 as he fled Pakistan for Europe, he didn’t think that three years later he would be making bags, backpacks and sneakers out of similar boats in a small workshop in Berlin.
Ali, a tailor, is working with non-profit organisation Mimycri to upcycle the rubber from abandoned refugee boats found on beaches in Greece after often perilous sea crossings via Turkey.
Innovative and agile!
So when they need new material, the non-profit organisation can sponsor more people smugglers to bring in my rubber and more fake refugees to make more bags.
Perpetual motion machine confirmed.
Credit to him, he really perhaps does deserve the Nobel Peace Prize.
Not until the Norks start dismantling their ICBMs in a verifiable manner.
Blowing up and dismantling test sites that are no longer operational or needed could well be mere window dressing.
How can we stop Trump,
Their ABC begs an expert.
The expert outlines how international signed conventions can be used to convict Trump for deliberately.breaching the will of the international good and great.
The expert choked as he described his horror nightmare, of Trump just withdrawing America from submission to global totalitarian communism and not falling in line.
Comrades.
Femen co-founder Oksana Shachko found dead in Paris flat from The Guardian.
Suicide note found next to body of 31-year-old feminist activist, say Femen members
Top 40. I do like music. 🙃
So the dick is going to cause his fund to spend money defending itself. Some of the money will be his.
And when funds have to write off dodgy investments in failed renewables projects driven by their desire for an “environmental license”?
Their ABC didn’t call for use of the totalitarian communal transnational looting treaties to overthrow the Indian government when it put tariffs on Australian legumes.
Their ABC are only freedom fighters when they can fight the freedoms offered by Trumptopia.
Comrades.
ABC Online:
Because Africa doesn’t exactly lead the world in robot technology?
————–
We’re racist towards robots, too, study finds.
The Guardian will do that to you.
The new Lost in Space series on Netflix features a robot black as Mandingo.
If Jane Kennedy was so upset about no female hosts on Channel Ten then maybe she could take over hosting duties for Have you been paying attention given that she is part owner of Working Dog Productions the company that makes the show.
She just happened to “forget” to mention that before blaming all men for the fact she is talentless and clueless!!
Oh, and Robbie the Robot was deep on the darkish side too.
Given that robot derives from the Czech ‘robota’, which means slave or forced labourer, perhaps political correctness has something to do with the alleged dearth of dusky machine men.
So.
The NDIS is being used as an ATM by the usual suspects and the “back of a fag packet” NBN is a worthless basket case.
Well dip me in honey, roll me in coconut etc, etc, etc.
Kennedy and Ron Sitch have five children; she’s been busy with family responsibilities for years.
She’s rich, privileged and blessed.
Stop whinging.
Rob Sitch.
FEMEN is a mixed bag.
I can’t flaw them for protesting against sex slaves, human trafficking (particularly in the Ukraine) and FGM occurring in Europe.
Then they protest against the West and the church…? Is it just to get attention?
Other commenters previously have criticised it simply as a cynical money-making exercise.
Have you ever wondered why you rarely see a brown or black robot?
No, but I have noticed that black people tend to marry black people.
Why does nobody cry “racism!” over that?
The ABC needs to get out more.
Sex robots turning Japanese into ‘ENDANGERED species’ as men choose dolls over women (24 July)
I’m sure the manufacturers will sell you any number of black and brown robots if that is what you want.
(Warning: some NSFW pics)
Oh god, a spouse of the original Panel/The Project.
It would be like Susan Carland or Carrie Bickmore raging about their oppression.
Another scalp.
Simon Ramsey chooses to announce on their abc radio that his Viclib upper house career is destroyed [and he stands down at the incoming election] after he blew .19 on the weekend.
Not a good look, but why give the enemy the scoop?.
Leaves his missus Sarah Henderson as the politician in the family.
The most interesting thing about that ABC robot racism story is the second author of the piece: Mariella Attard.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/mariella-attard/9666954
Golly, what a surprise! Mum Monica Attard worked at the ABC (including hosting Media Watch) and somehow, out of all the thousands of job applications, the national broadcaster manages to hire the family member of an old mate. Yet again.
The way to bring the ABC to heel isn’t to complain tirelessly about bias, which is subjective and can be easily dismissed, as it always is.
It’s to set up an inquiry into hiring and nepotism on the taxpayer dollar, plus the letting of contracts to mates’ production companies. Think of the Chaser crew and how many shows they have been awarded without competitive bidding or disclosure of amounts involved.
Why is that conservatives are so ignorant of anatomy? You’ll never get ’em by the throat if you don’t know where to find it.
Does someone want to explain to me why this is theft? Morally and legally?
I’m guessing world heritage areas have a no fossicking rule. (National parks also have a ban on unapproved scientific research of any kind, even astronomical observation, believe it or not, read the EPBC Act).
https://www.9news.com.au/national/2018/07/25/11/16/stolen-2-million-year-old-megalodon-tooth-still-missing-from-secret-wa-spot
Maybe they should have dug it up and put it in a museum the way that adults would, not a “glass box in the middle of nowhere”.
Now if the “thief” is an indigenous fellow with ties to the area – I’d like to see a politician come out and say that the concerns of jet-setting virtue signallers matter more than an indigenous person being able to make an income off their traditional lands.
So they’re not even pretending to be Syrians anymore?
It’s a fair old row from Pakistan to Italy in a dinghy.
Well done sir!
Jane Kennedy and Mick Malloy broadcast a nationally syndicated afternoon radio show that I have had the misfortune to listen to every now and again.
Most of what I have heard is utter crap i.e. boilerplate, totally ignorant, left wing, anti-Trump bilge.
Apparently some people reckon they are funny.
Two million year-old stuff is lying around everywhere.
I no longer listen to Melbourne sports radio station SEN after it was taken over by Craig Hutchison, who installed himself as CEO after Christmas when his company, Crocmedia, took over SEN, even though he has zero experience of running a radio station.
However, the kitchen radio at our place is still on SEN during the day so this morning I was able to listen to some lesbian feminist sports umpire lecturing sports fans about equalidee via Gerald Whateley’s new 9am-to-midday megaphone.
Hutchison hailed his hiring of Whateley at the start of the year as the media coup of the century who would send SEN’s ratings skyward. Surprise, surprise – SEN’s ratings are tanking.
Hutchison hired Whateley on the strength of his role as the nerd in his Odd Couple pairing with Herald-Sun footy writer and mug lair Mark Robinson on Fox Footy’s AFL 360 program four nights a week – for which Robinson provides most of the entertainment and, therefore, ratings.
Sure enough, Whateley on radio is not only a nerd but an ABC smartarse knowall, who, for example, wheels in Bawwie Cassidy once a week to lecture deplorable sports fans about the green left worldview of how politics should be.
I’ve always thought a sports station in Melbourne should be able to rate 5.0-7.5, based on 3MMM-FM’s ratings, which are at the top of that range, using the rock-sport-comedy formula.
Throughout last year, AFL legend Kevin Bartlett, who has worked hard to turn himself into a great radio entertainer, held down the 9am-midday slot with ratings in the 4.0-5.0 range.
Anyone with half a brain and an ounce of radio experience could have told Hutchison Whateley would be a dud. Sure enough, the great white hope has been a ratings embarrassment, opening at 3.1 – 25% less that Bartlett – briefly hitting 3.7 before sinking back to 3.1.
Anyone with half a brain and an ounce of radio experience could have told Hutchison that leftards kill media businesses – especially sports businesses. And Whateley has been allowed roam free – telling his sports audience, for example, how much he hates Donald Trump.
Sports fans hate having politics forced down their throats, never mind Whateley’s brand of green left communism.
RIP SEN.
I don’t want Wally Lewis, Brad Fittler or Ray Warren to talk about politics.
No one is going to tune into politicised footy commentary.
The most interesting thing about that ABC robot racism story is the second author of the piece: Mariella Attard.
For quite some time now she’s been mentioned in the credits at the end of each ABC RN AM program.
In the NT, conservative, means keep TC rough.
“In February of 2017, users on the anonymous imageboard /pol/ of 4chan set out on a prank to convince mainstream media outlets that the OK hand gesture had been hijacked for use by white supremacists to signal one another publicly[6]. The pranksters claimed that the three upward fingers of the OK hand sign represented the letter “W” while the circle formed by joining of the index finger to the thumb leading down the arm represented the letter “P”. The acronym formed by “W” and “P” was asserted to be shorthand for “White Power.” The original thread produced infographics explaining this usage concisely, which were subsequently spread to many different media outlets according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The hoax began to gain traction when media outlets began reporting on the usage of the OK gesture as if it were, in fact, being used as a white supremacist hand gesture[7]. Most of these media outlets have since recanted their statements, citing the official response from the ADL. The ADL has confirmed that the OK gesture is not a white supremacist hand sign.
The Australian has posted a photo of some young LNP Longman supporters giving the OK sign. They name them. Again obviously a Labor dirt Machine attack in Longman.
The Australian has lost the plot, their headline.
“Young LNP accused of posting white-power sign”
These young men are now out there in perpetuity accused of being white supremacists. The Australian hints with contested them but They refused to comment. Hope that was because the lawyers are already putting the case together.
Oops, contacted them.
Regarding the NBN writedown – surely no government will be the ones wanting to do that. The other guys would make a meal out of it.
Much easier to obstruct and nobble the ability of 5G to penetrate with more regulations, fees and such, and force people to continue using the NBN so as to maintain its revenue. Yes, the ordinary users will be paying more for an inferior service, but if they are prevented from experiencing the superior technology being withdrawn then they will blithely put up with it.
There is no way a politician is going to risk a bad headline merely to save voters masses of their own money and let them benefit from better service.
This is AUSTRALIA!
It’s taken me a while to get back online after my long service leave, but for those who are interested, my battle against the ABC is ongoing:
-FOI Request sent to ABC in April 2017 “for the release of all Louise Milligan emails containing the word Pell”
-ABC (or the Right To Know Coalition) rejected the request in July 2017 citing other cases where people had tried to glean “programmatic material” from them and other reasons like Ms Milligan was on leave and it was her personal prjoect etc…
-I applied to the Office of Australian Info Commissioner (OAIC) to review their decision and they have been mediating between myself and the ABC on what should/could be released;
-According to OAIC “this is a very complex case” but according to ABC it is an “open and shut” case where “shut” is the operative word.
-The ABC had another response in December 2017 that the OAIC asked me to respond to (but nothing new was raised)
In May this year the ABC finally responded to the OAIC requesting verbal mediation. I declined and asked ABC to please aptly address my refutation of their response.
The ABC replied that my request breached journalist privilege, that it undermined the Royal Commission process, it was sub judice and that, most laughably, my request (if permitted) threatened the Federation of the States of Australia.
I’ll ask the Doomlord to write a more thorough article about it once it has passed the Courts. But the ABC have flip-flopped all over the place on this. Milligan was on leave to do it but then wasn’t. She used her own time and resources, but then didn’t. No proceeds have been returned to ABC, nobody has produced evidence of her permission to use “programmatic materials” for herself… anyway, the list goes on… I think the OAIC would’ve thrown this request under the bus if they truly saw no merit in it. It’s now 13 months at the OAIC!!!
Labor has called on Malcolm Turnbull to launch an inquiry into “extremist behaviour” in the Liberal National Party after members of its youth branch were pictured giving an “OK” hand gesture, which can be associated with white supremacist movements.
A group of Young LNP members were photographed alongside LNP senator James McGrath this month while campaigning in Longman, with some making the “OK” sign. The photo also was tweeted by Senator McGrath but later taken down.
However, it had not been removed from the Young LNP Facebook page by deadline last night.
LNP sources said Senator McGrath’s post was deleted because the photo contained a corflute with a message the party had not yet decided to use and did not want released. The hand gesture had not been noticed.
Youth members of the LNP give the sign for white power. Picture: Facebook.
The three fingers in the air are said to make a “W” while the sign turned upside down creates a “P”, for white power.
Revelations of the existence of the photo come just days out from the Super Saturday by-elections, with the contest for the marginal Queensland seat of Longman neck-and-neck between the LNP and Labor.
The men making the gesture — including Timothy Wright, Mortimer Duff and Mitchell Ablett-Nelson — declined to comment when contacted yesterday.
Sources aware of the photo said the gesture was not deliberate and those making it believed it was simply a “hunky dory”, “everything’s OK” sign. They also said the men were not aware of any white-power connotations or associations with right-wing groups, and it was a gesture many people had made since childhood.
The Australian was sent photos of former US president Barack Obama, former prime minister Kevin Rudd and comedian Ricky Gervais making the “OK” sign.
The gesture has been embraced by members of the white nationalist alt-right movement. Alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos has posed with the hand sign and Trump intern Jack Breuer came under fire when he was pictured in the White House making the sign.
Queensland Labor MP Murray Watt said it was “disgraceful”, and the Prime Minister needed to investigate how far extremist behaviour had infiltrated the LNP.
FMD!
I jumped in the car last Saturday up country where the radio reception was poor. ABC I could hear OK but 3AW was scratchy, and couldn’t get anything else. Stuck with ABC footy preview until some sheila, aided and abetted by the resident Fewfacts flunkie, turned it towards SJW issues within five minutes.
How fabulous was it that Majak Daw and Alir Alir (two Africans) played on each other the previous week … “puts paid to all the negative publicity about African crime.”
Really? It does?
Then more diversity, wymminses etc etc.
Flicked to 3AW and flicked back again 20 minutes later when the reception died.
They had moved on to the parlous state of Carlton FC and whether they needed to clean out the board and management responsible for turning it into a basket case.
Sheila again : “Well, they’ve got issues, but I think they deserve support because of the great initiatives they have put in place to campaign against domestic violence.”
Their ABC have a radio story this afternoon about a woman that rang 000 to report an attempted night time home invasion.
Vicpol were the nearest station, but they refused to cross the river and a NSW station an hour away got the job.
Vicpol policy is not to intervene, but to call around to see next week when everybody sober and compliant.
If the chick had have claimed to have a gun and be ready to shoot the home invader, things would have been different with vicpol.
omg – lunch break chat co-worker, lass wanted to know how to opt out, her mum and step-father had asked. Turns out her father, Mum’s ex, had rung them last year and let it be known that she knew all about the new husband’s medical issues. The ex had a friend in the health Department in NT who looked up the name he was interested in. All info supplied, easy as pie.
I assured my co-worker that it was very easy to opt out, she’s going around tonight to help them do it.
Tobor the Great
Also interesting that she has taken her mother’s surname. Bad enough that the wife does it … but the daughter?
Hutchy’s media empire has grown large enough to carry SEN through teething pains of the new regime. He’s got irons in a lot of fires now. Still early doors. I’d be more worried about drive, not sure a couple of pensioners are suited for that slot.
Mariella Attard’s father?
Strap yourself in, Elle.
Picture yourself in the seat.
For anyone interested.
Volume up.
Acoustic guitar
Kaori Muraji – 村治佳織 – Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence
Sure enough, Whateley on radio is not only a nerd but an ABC smartarse knowall, who, for example, wheels in Bawwie Cassidy once a week to lecture deplorable sports fans about the green left worldview of how politics should be.
Gerard Whateley is an oracle alright.
A couple of games into the season he confidently stated on air, that the program shouldn’t spend anytime talking about Collingwood and should concentrate on teams that will feature in the finals.
What a dick.
The moralising prick never even played the game as a kid.
Monica Attard married a Russian, so I am assuming he’s the father.
Thank you.
Kevin Bartlett and Doctor Turf (John Rothfield) are both media stars who worked together in the 1990s on breakfast at the Melbourne racing station, 3UZ, before Rothfield was sacked for being a smartarse. Rothfield is now a co-owner of SEN with CEO Craig Hutchison and his company, Crocmedia.
The chemistry they used to have and Bartlett’s starring role on mornings at SEN have gone. Bartlett is now playing the role of Rothfield’s employee and all his larrikin flair has evaporated. Sour tits Rothfield, meanwhile, feels obliged to be on air for the sake of his investment.
The whole station is a disaster. Hutchison has killed it.
Three hours of Gerard Whateley? FMD life is too short for that.
Smart phones have “ok” emoji’s. Lefties should bin their devices now.
For anyone interested.
Volume up.
Orchestral
Beyondness – John Barry
Absolutely mental.
Lysander:
Congratulations and thank you for what you did re the ABC and Pell.
Outstanding.
In other words, they are unaccountable and above the law.
The ABC replied that my request breached journalist privilege, that it undermined the Royal Commission process, it was sub judice and that, most laughably, my request (if permitted) threatened the Federation of the States of Australia.
Why not just post your comment itself to the main page?
I’d say that Putin delivers predictability and therefore stability internally. Russia went from a centuries old feudal come imperial autocratic system straight onto the trauma of ww1 then civil war then their brutal communist totalitarian nightmare. Dealt with the horrors of ww2 with 20 million dead. Outside of the dozen or so major centres across 11 timezones, Russia is still a backward monolith. Russian history is littered with upheavals, violence, slavery, poverty, starvation and conflict. Any one person who can deliver predictability and stability to that behemoth deserves recognition. Far from perfect, Putin deserves some respect for delivering what he has done for the Russian people. Considering where they have come from.
So Monica Attard (and therefore the ABC) is colluding with Putin?
I’m hoping he gets a nice big order to pay costs when his case is thrown out. That might slow down a few others lining up to get on the AGW litigation bandwagon.
You couldn’t make up this stuff:
Powerhouse Museum uses public money to prop up fashion fundraiser, FOI reveals
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-25/powerhouse-museum-uses-public-money-to-prop-up-fashion-party/10026264
(h/t Bolt)
Don’t disagree with your assessment of drive, it’s all kinds of wrong. It is still very early in Hutchy’s reign though. Rothfield will get bored before too long and take a back seat, I reckon. The obvious move is to hire RoCo for drive, not sure why it wasn’t done to start with – maybe Turfy just needed to get it out of his system.
More from the “you couldn’t make this stuff up” files….
“Stormy Daniels’ husband files for divorce, cites adultery”.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jul/23/stormy-daniels-husband-glendon-miller-crain-files-/
I wonder what tipped him off? Did he not know what she does for a living?
Who knows?
Shorten wriggling about on the hook:
Bill Shorten says the dog at the centre of staff bullying and misuse allegations against Emma Husar is a therapy dog for the Labor MP’s autistic son.
Describing Ms Husar as a “good person” who is “going through a tough time”, the Opposition Leader declined to address the allegations against her until an internal Labor investigation has been completed.
Ms Husar is facing an internal NSW Labor inquiry, run by barrister Jack Whelan, involving statements from 20 people formerly in her employ, including complaints that staff were forced to pick up dog excrement, perform household chores, that she gave her nanny a job in her office and has a staffer, Vanessa Song, living with her performing domestic duties.
There are also claims she referred to staffers as “c … s” and “f. kwits”.
The Australian has published photos of a woman picking up after the dog outside Ms Husar’s office yesterday, and today revealed Ms Husar is alleged to have used the taxpayer-funded Comcar limousine service to visit her divorce lawyer, according to sensational claims understood to be before the internal Labor Party inquiry into her conduct.
Ms Husar announced last night she was taking “personal leave” in light of the mounting allegations against her, and threatening messages, including threats of violence, she has received since the story broke.
The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Ms Husar’s eldest daughter has moved in with her ex-husband following a verbal altercation that sparked a police investigation. Ms Husar denies any wrongdoing.
Mr Shorten maintained he had first learned of the complaints against Ms Husar last Wednesday, despite the Whelan investigation having been underway since March.
The Labor leader refuted claims published in today’s Australian that Ms Husar’s former staffer Blake Mooney complained to Mr Shorten’s former Chief of Staff Andrew Thomas about Ms Husar’s conduct as long ago as last October.
“To my knowledge, there hadn’t been complaints. To the best of my knowledge, I am certainly of the view that the complaints of this nature were not made any earlier than I am aware of,” Mr Shorten said.
Emma Husar’s staff member picks up its excrement. Picture: Seven News
Asked whether it had been appropriate for a staff member to be picking up the dog’s excrement yesterday, Mr Shorten said he was “genuinely not aware” of the circumstances.
“Obviously in the heat of the investigation, I’ll treat the investigation process with respect, and anyone who has any complaints or concerns,” Mr Shorten said.
“But I will just make this one additional comment: you may or may not be aware that Emma Husar entered parliament because she was a disability advocate.
“She became a disability advocate because one of her children, her son, was diagnosed with autism. As I understand, before people go looking down at the issue of the dog, this is her support dog for her son.”
Asked whether the dog’s role as a support dog had any bearing on the propriety of a staff member being asked to pick up its faeces, Mr Shorten said he was not across the circumstances.
“I do not know all of the circumstances behind that event, I genuinely don’t,” he said.
“I’m not going to leap to any conclusions, positive or negative.
“There is an independent investigation, but the reason why I did choose to explain a little bit about Emma Husar’s circumstances, is that she’s a single parent, one of her kids is diagnosed and living with autism, the animal is a part of her son’s therapy and treatment, and just for that fact, and I only put it in, I suspect there’s more to this whole situation.
“I don’t know all the circumstances. That’s what I’m saying to you. I wouldn’t ask you or anyone else to pick up my dog’s poo, but that’s probably just what dog owners do. But I’m not walking the dog.
“But again, I’ve got to say, and people will form their conclusions at the end of the investigation, but there seems to be a lot of internal family turmoil here, and I just don’t know if everything is out there and I am happy to let the investigation get to the bottom of that.”
Mr Shorten said a lot of “family law stuff” had been dredged up concerning Ms Husar.
“I don’t know if all of you have ever been through messy breakups, and this doesn’t excuse any waste of taxpayers’ money and it doesn’t excuse anything else, but I do get the sense that there is more to this situation than meets the eye,” he said.
“That is why I actually think it’s respectful to all of the complainants, to Emma Husar and her family, to let an independent investigation take place.”
Asked how the investigation into Ms Husar could be independent, given it is being run by the Labor Party, Mr Shorten said it was not unusual for organisations to run their own investigations.
“Political parties have independent processes, just like corporations do, just like I’m sure media organisations do. I think you’ll find that media organisations when there have been complaints, will have an independent investigation, which is auspices under their protocols,” he said.
“But let me go to the heart of where I think your question is going. First of all, I think that Emma Husar is a good person. I certainly think that she’s going through a very tough time.
“I also think that other people have a right to fair treatment in the workplace and respectful relationships.
“What Emma has done is she’s putting her family first with all of this attention. She’s going to take a little bit of leave. That’s not unprecedented, and I think that’s the appropriate course of action.
“Having said that, I do think that the people are entitled to respectful workplaces and respectful treatment.
“Clearly, there are complaints, and so there are protocols in place and there is an independent investigation.”
Asked whether he would disendorse Ms Husar if she was found to have breached workplace law, Mr Shorten said he did not want to pre-empt the investigation.
“If people breach the law, well then we’ll deal with that when that happens,” he said.
“What I’m not going to do, is pre-empt an investigation, and I think that that is actually fair on all of the parties.
Asked whether the Fair Work Ombudsman should investigate Ms Husar, Mr Shorten said complainants could follow that process if they wanted to.
“But what I would say is that there is an independent investigation, and people are availing themselves of those protocols,” he said. so I’m going to back the systems. “That’s why organisations have systems in place when people have complaints. I think it’s fair to all the parties involved that we respect that investigation process.”
Mr Shorten said the parliamentary expenses authority had jurisdiction over misuse of parliamentary expenses.
“I’m sure that Emma Husar won’t object to the parliamentary expenses authority having a look or double checking if someone is raising a concern,” he said.
‘If claims true, Husar must go’
Education Minister Simon Birmingham earlier said Mr Shorten should immediately return to Sydney to address the allegations against Ms Husar and disendorse her if the claims are substantiated.
“If Bill Shorten is serious about the concerns he says he has for worker exploitation, has he spoken to Emma Husar’s staff about their claims and allegations that they were bullied in the workplace?” Senator Birmingham told a press conference in Caboolture last night as he campaigned in the by-election seat of Longman, north of Brisbane.
“Does Emma Husar still have a place on Bill Shorten’s team, given the allegations that she bullied her staff, abused her staff and misused taxpayer funds in the use of her staff?
“Put simply, Bill Shorten seems to have been saying one thing about his years of commitment to keeping workers safe and secure and yet when one of his own Labor MPs is accused of exploiting those workers, he seems to have turned a blind eye.
“Well, if the allegations are true — if any of the allegations are true — Emma Husar has no place on Bill Shorten’s team.
“He should go to Sydney, dismiss her as a Labor MP, disendorse her as a candidate, and ensure that he takes responsibility for a member of his team where the allegations are clear — that they have been doing the wrong thing with their taxpayer funded staff, but worst still, they’ve been exploiting and abusing staff in terms of the work that they’ve had them do.”
Asked whether he was jumping the gun given the investigation was ongoing, Senator Birmingham said the real question was whether the internal Labor investigation was a “Labor Party cover-up”.
“We don’t know because it’s all happening behind closed doors in Sussex Street,” he said.
“There clearly needs to be transparency given to this and Bill Shorten needs to take responsibility.
“Emma Husar is a Labor MP, who Bill Shorten has campaigned alongside of, she’s now seriously alleged to of abused taxpayer entitlements, to have abused and misused her staff, to have exploited workers.
“Bill Shorten has spent his career saying he cares about worker exploitation, well if he does, has he spoken to Emma Husar’s staff, will he go and meet with them, will he take responsibility as Labor leader for a Labor MP who is alleged to have done the wrong thing?”
Treasurer Scott Morrison said Mr Shorten should be “cleaning up” Ms Husar’s “mess”.
“I note she’s taken leave for personal reasons and I hope she is well,” Mr Morrison said.
“But I would hope that the Leader of the Opposition, Bill Shorten, has shown as much concern about the welfare of her staff as he’s expressed for the member.
Mr Morrison called for the findings of Labor’s investigation to be made public.
“(It) should be made available to the appropriate Department of Finance authorities as well because this goes to the welfare of members of staff of parliamentary members,” he said.
“The Labor Party talks a big game when it comes to looking after workers but they can’t look after their own workers.”
Workplace Relations Minister Craig Laundy called Labor to refer the investigation into Ms Husar to the Fair Work Ombudsman.
Mr Laundy said every employer in Australia should take workplace relations seriously, whether an MP or not.
“Bullying in the workplace, no matter who you are, shouldn’t be tolerated,” Mr Laundy told Sky News.
“The part that I don’t understand is the process here that the NSW branch of the Labor Party are going through.”
Screengrab of footage showing a Emma Husar staff member taking Emma Husar’s dog for a walk. Picture: Seven News.
Mr Laundy called on NSW Labor General Secretary Kaila Murnain to pass the investigation on to the Fair Work Ombudsman to guarantee independence.
“I mean Jack Whelan, he’s not independent. He’s a nice guy, but he’s formerly a chief of staff to Julia Gillard doing an investigation that Bill Shorten’s hiding behind,” he said.
“The appropriate place for claims of these sort to be considered is by the Fair Work Ombudsman, and the procedure here, it’s a complete dropped ball.
“I don’t know where (Labor workplace relations spokesman) Brendan O’Connor is on this and why he wouldn’t be insisting that everything be handed over to the Fair Work Ombudsman.
“My message to those staff is clear: if you have any confidence in a Labor Party process versus your rights, I would be instructing you to make contact with the Fair Work Ombudsman, as I would any employee around the country that has concerns with the way they’re being treated by their boss.”
Asked whether it was fair for Labor to go through internal processes before referring the investigation to an independent arbiter, Mr Laundy said Labor had form in hiding behind internal investigations.
“Doesn’t that sound familiar? I mean we’ve got five by-elections on Saturday at the back end of internal processes that were used to make sure that Bill Shorten could give a rolled gold guarantee that no one on his side of the fence had an issue, whereas we did the right thing. This is the latest example of it being one rule for Bill Shorten and the Labor Party, and one rule for the rest of Australia, no matter who you are,” Mr Laundy said.
Asked whether there was a “grey zone” in terms of what it was reasonable for MPs to ask their staff to do, and why some commentators had indicated it was OK for staff to pick up dry-cleaning but not to mind children, Mr Laundy said it was “common sense”.
“The rules are there for us to follow and we choose the common sense application of them, but as for babysitting — and these are allegations, obviously — but as for nannies and whatever, I think there’s some, the pub test would tell you, that that doesn’t pass, so I think we need to deem what’s appropriate,” he said.
“It’s down there in the guidelines, and having people do domestic duties for you as members of parliament, I don’t think is appropriate.”
Questioned over whether Fair Work has jurisdiction over MPs, Mr Laundy said the body did have jurisdiction over their staff.
Liberal MP Tony Pasin said the investigation into Ms Husar must focus on whether public funds were used in accordance with the rules.
Mr Pasin said there appeared to be daily updates regarding the allegations against Ms Husar.
“Much of this material has come from very close to the Member for Lindsay’s camp, I’d suggest inside the camp,” Mr Pasin told Sky News.
“What government needs to be focused on, what I’m concerned about are not the personal issues.
“Those are matters for Emma, and if she’s suffering through some difficulty I hope she gets the support she needs, but what we need to ensure is that public funds are being expended in accordance with the rules.
“These are scarce public resources that are provided to Members of Parliament to go about their parliamentary duties.
“Obviously there will need to be an investigation in relation to that to ensure that no issues were out of order.”
Labor frontbencher Jenny McAllister has refused to comment on the investigation into Ms Husar.
“I’m not going to comment on the specifics of that investigation,” Senator McAllister told Sky News.
“As you say, it’s ongoing, and actually, for all of the participants in that process, it’s important that it finishes its course without all of us providing a running commentary on it.
“It’s a tough week for Emma, she’s taken a step back.
“I think it’s always pretty sad when people’s families get brought into the public domain, and I’m unsurprised she’s taken a decision she wants to take a step back.”
No comments allowed at the Oz though – must be scared of a writ.
Steve trickler! The sushi I had for lunch worked it’s way back up! I kept it down, though I almost threw up before she did! Now I feel like I have motion sicknesses lol 😳
I watched it all the way through though. Confront my fears!
FMD, Monty. Rohan Connolly is another production line, smartarse knowall lefty who loathes sports fans. He would kill SEN even faster than Hutchison’s clueless incompetence already is.
Something says that Mehajer is going to end up in jail repeatedly and for a while….
Salim Mehajer back in court for allegedly staging car crash
The Australian1:07PM July 25, 2018
SAM BUCKINGHAM-JONES
JournalistSydney
The full brief of evidence alleging disgraced property developer and former deputy mayor Salim Mehajer staged a car crash to get a $150,000 insurance claim has been filed, a court has heard.
Lawyers for the NSW Department of Public Prosecutions, Mehajer and his six other co-accused over the alleged car crash last year at Lidcombe in Sydney’s west, this morning asked for eight weeks for “negotiations” now all the evidence has been finalised.
“The last of the brief was served two weeks ago,” prosecutor Kate Owens told Burwood Local Court magistrate Jacqueline Trad.
“I’m seeking an eight week adjournment for negotiations.”
The matter will return to court on Wednesday, September 19.
On October 16 last year, Mehajer was on his way to face court on charges over the assault of a taxi driver when his Mercedes ML63 AMG collided with another car at an intersection in Lidcombe, allegedly days after he’d insured it for $156,780.
Mehajer was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital but his passenger and the two female occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.
After NSW police launched Strike Force Reppan to investigate the crash, they charged Mehajer with perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to cheat and defraud in January this year.
He has since also been charged with possessing and supplying prohibited drugs.
Police allegedly found more than 200 anxiety and painkiller pills — 50 alprazolam tablets, commonly known as Xanax, and 174 tablets of Endone and Targinat — in his lavish Lidcombe home during a raid in November 2017.
Six other people, Ahmed Jaghbir, Michael Moufferrige, Nora Anne Bush, Elias Moufferrige, Fakaha Ki Malinda Moufferrige and Rafi Noori, have also been charged over the crash.
Elias and Fakaha Moufferrige have signed statements outlining their involvement in Mehajer’s collision with a white Mitsibishi Outlander.
“It is the opinion of Accident Investigation Services that the collision did not occur under the circumstances alleged by the Accused and Moufferrige,” court documents for Mehajer stated.
“It is the opinion that (Mitsibishi Outlander) was stationary at the time of impact and (Mercedes ML63 AMG) steered into that vehicle when it was stationary.”
Almost three years after his lavish wedding made headlines for shutting down western Sydney streets, Mehajer has fought several legal battles. Last month, he was ordered to serve 11 months behind bars for electoral fraud.
The 32-year-old was jailed by magistrate Beverley Schurr for 21 months, who ordered he be released after 11 months and then placed on a three-year good behaviour bond.
Ms Schurr had found him guilty of 77 charges related to a joint criminal enterprise with his sister Fatima to influence the 2012 Auburn City Council vote.
She sentenced Fatima Mehajer, who had pleaded guilty to the charges, to a two-month suspended jail term and placed her on a $500 nine-month good behaviour bond.
Ahahahahahaha.
Of course it’s a therapy dog.
If Emma was not ALP? Would she still be a MHR? No! Why was she preselected? Who did vetting?
Their act, the Canberra shire council announces it will create a taskforce to save 15 gigaliters of water a year, to save the murray darling basin plan.
Can tap to toilet to tap closed recycling water loop be far away from Canberra?. [ don’t they just drink bottled water anyway?.]
Our rock and cactus lawns are our Strength.
Comrades.
http://www.awa.asn.au/AWA_MBRR/Publications/Latest_News/ACT_to_investigate_water_trading_in_aid_of_MDBA_recovery_target.aspx
The oldest Husar daughter criticising her mother on Facebook and talking about there being a woman who is a better role model (sounds like her dad’s girlfriend?) is somewhat devastating for a mother.
Maybe the media should stick to allowance/travel money/work role infringements and not being to dig up the family history.
Tom,have you seen the Hutchinson interview on Open Mike ?
Can’t find a link but it was on Youtube.
Lives in a hotel while in Melbourne. Then catches the plane to NY at the end of the footy season.
An unattractive personality.
Emma Husar made her family an issue. She said things about her ex-husband. Why?
It is endlessly annoying how the left makes up words lumping people they don’t like together, ascribing as commonalities thoughts that might be held by some minority, and pretending it is a movement.
Remember a couple of years ago everyone was a ‘neocon’? They were able to attach all manner of baggage to the term and then, by labeling someone a neocon, they were able to be loaded with the baggage and dismissed as some extremist fruitcake.
They used to just do it to each other with their Leninists, Trotskyites, Bukharinites, Maoists etc.
If they want to be collectivists, where the traits of the individual are dictated by the group (rather than the other way around to which the individualist ‘right’ subscribes) then let them.
We don’t have to do it for them.
Fat slob who (even though his company, Cocmedia, invented a clever way of letting country radio stations “buy” sports content without directly paying for it) knows nothing about managing and programming the metropolitan radio station he’s now in charge of.
Bill Shorten comes out and thrashes Emma Husar’s critics for six:
Emma Husar: Bill Shorten says dog being walked by embattled MP’s staffer is therapy dog for her son
So fuck up and die.
(I think.)
Mz Husar seems to have been thrown under the bus.
Surely if a Liars member needed a therapy animal they would have a Liars rat available?
Shorten is running scared from Albo. Anyone who fks up threatening Bill’s precarious position will be thrown under a fleet of buses.
Poor old Peanut Head. It must be hard to get your story straight with the drumbeat getting louder every day.
I bet we’re paying for the therapy dog as well.
NDIS?
I can see the Liberals’ campaigning hard on this issue, one that truly differentiates between Liberal and Labor. The election will be in the bag.
Until a Lib gets caught doing the same. Or, more likely, a Liberal had a staffer get them a glass of water and Labor argues it is the same thing, and Trumble is unable to articulate how the situations are different and tries an expensive gesture as contrition.
Yes, areff. The older you are, the more obvious it becomes.
Easier to spot with the kiddies of the ABC, a lot more difficult with retention of maiden names.
How convenient.
What is the current betting on the upcoming VIC election?
Will the power disaster play a part? (Or are VICs as dumb as SAers?)
It’s like a toy poodle running scared from a chihuahua.
🍿 please. And lots of it.
It’s like one of those grand theft movies where heisters have to avoid triggering a sophisticated alarm system: the Liars know that, if they can undo the little shit KRudd’s leadership booby trap and trebuchet Peanut Head out of the picture, Albo will romp in any poll against the stinking electoral skunk Trumble.
UniParty hacks are our future. I love the term adviser too. What possible expertise could Husar have have to offer a Federal MP?
Maybe. Interested to hear your thoughts on who would be better. (Genuinely!)
Thanks for the clarification on the OOT about the pitot tubes. I knew they had to have big flags in them, but had forgotten about the protocol for the pilot to check them personally.
The thought of such an imbecile flying a large jet is horrifying.