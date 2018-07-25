You are a slave to the state

As technology enhances the state’s capacity to surveil its citizens it is becoming more and more apparent what relationship we have vis-a-vis the state. This is especially so in the modern welfare state. The logic is as follows: the state pays for you, the state owns you. Take, for example, the My Health Record:
Australian Federal Police, the Home Affairs Department, financial regulatory authorities, crime commissions, and any state or territory police force or anti-corruption bodies are among the law enforcement bodies that would be able to access Australians’ sensitive medical records if they held a “reasonable belief” it would be necessary to prevent a crime.
…
The Australian Taxation Office, Centrelink or Medicare could also look into an individual’s medical records as the legislation states that the “protection of the public revenue” is another reason for agencies to access My Health Record data, according to the analysis by the director of the Parliamentary Library’s Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security research section Nigel Brew.
You can opt out here.
As I’ve said before – if only there was a technology that allowed citizens control over their own data.
And heaven knows what the busybodies at the NDIS will do with the information. I’m opting out and I will also opt out for a family member who has no idea about what the nanny state is trying to do.
The only people who will be robbed of an opportunity to opt-out and whose records will be there for the hacking, will be the elderly and those who don’t have the internet, people who are mentally ill and unable to access the opt-out option and people who are severely disabled and unable to either physically do anything about it or who are intellectually incapable of comprehending what it is the so-and-soes want to do.
I have no problem with these authorities accessing my boring medical records, and don’t think anyone would entereseted to steal them.
To opt out you need a drivers licence.
I opted out, but did I truly opt out?
Is your local chemist and your local dentist going to have access to these records? They seem to have a prima facie case to do so….. according to the State.
What about your physio? Pretty soon doctors of chiropractic in white coats ? Who could omit a curious homeopath?
In a dystopian Australia of the near future the Government’s My Health Record might well be used as a way to determine which ailing, elderly or otherwise health-compromised citizens would be next up for termination via euthanasia or assisted suicide.
Here is what the opt out email looks like. Lovely. You can get one for yourself:
———————————————————————————————-
Dear
This email is a confirmation of your decision not to get a My Health Record.
You were opted out of the automatic creation of a My Health Record on [date, time].
Your transaction reference number is …….
If this is right – you do not need to do anything more.
If this is wrong – please tell us by calling our Help line on 1800 723 471.
Regards
System Operator
My Health Record
———————————————————————————-
I opted out mainly for the reason that on the rare occasions I have had something wrong beyond the flu I have had to go to one doctor after another to get a correct diagnosis. If each doctor could see the ever-growing trail of visits to various specialists and so on I’d be … well I don’t know what, and I don’t want to find out. Doctors get things wrong very very often. I don’t have a problem with this, the body is complicated and doctors are human, but I do have a huge problem with a system that will close down second, third, fourth, etc opinions. I am in charge of my body, and no-one else.
There is also the wonderful opportunity for the Govt to sell the data to interested companies, or give it to researchers. I know researchers who are salivating at the thought of matching medical data to census data. I know we are told that the data will be de-identified but if you have a modicum of intelligence you can identify individuals from de-identified data. Given some of the recent papers from the Productivity Commission about the importance of sharing data and the very low key moves to adopt a number of recommendations made by these papers, I opted out on the first day and am already thinking about which country I will be visiting during the next census.
Also think if AI becomes self-aware and Asimov’s rules go south.
That is the trouble about being a fan of sci-fi. You get to read about and then imagine all kinds of nasty futures which could very well come to pass.
We must throw away all this new enslavement technology and go back to the basic hammer and sickle.
As they say in Venezuela, “Truly devolutionary, comrade!”
As I understand it ,a record will still be created, but no data will go into into from any source.
AI is not far off from being “smart” if not self-aware.
Take “Tay” for example. It was mislead by bad inputs and bad human actors.
What if an AI system sees maximising votes as its objective?
Imagine what might get leaked and in what manner if that was the case.
Bring on the barcode tattoo for every registered Australian!
I think the only option is to leave. Thank god I don’t have kids yet.
The ATO are fucking pigs, more like the IRS every day.
We probably had about 130-140 years of freedom (1856-2001 at a stretch).
Pack up, Australia is over. A total failure as a real country that has reverted to its penal and authoritarian roots.
I’m yet to do my tax return but my impression is that I pay for the state not the other way around.
However the state, especially the bureaucracy, is not about to dispense with the marvellous surveillance toys that the internet age has brought them. My Health Record is just a small facet of a police state to be, which is coming everywhere.
China’s nationwide facial recognition system, and their social credit scores for every resident, are the pattern. It’s inevitable.
One scenario comes to mind.
You are a licensed firearm owner. You go to your doc and are diagnosed with depression or similar, doc prescribes medication.
Next day the wallopers are on your doorstep demanding you surrender your legally owned gun(s) “to protect the public”.
It will never happen of course.
I hope we get to know the percentage of people who opt out. I think it will be quite large. If the Government get an inkling their policy isn’t popular and isn’t working, it won’t be long before they make it compulsory.
Pedro the Ignorant
Just as sure i am that eventually in the name of “revenue protection” or similar guff they will get access to your banking data details right down to “you brought 140 packets of rollie papers over 15 years so you must pay retrospective tax on all the chop chop we calculate you smoked.
Or, no new lungs for you pleb, you smoked for 4 years type crap.
“Trust me. I’m a politician”.
For a government website, the opting out process was remarkably quick and easy.
I wonder how effective it was or will we find out that perhaps we didn’t opt out after all.
I wonder how effective it was or will we find out that perhaps we didn’t opt out after all.
You opted out. That’s not like opt opt out.
Welcome to the Hotel Orwellia
You can opt out any time you like,
but you can never leave.
I not only opted out of the new health record, I ‘opted out’ of doing the compulsory ‘health survey’ which was tucked in my door by the ABS rep 3 months ago. She seemed disappointed when her enquiry as to whether I received the survey elicited the reply ‘yes I shredded it’, as did her telling me ‘its a very important survey to help the government plan for your health care’ and ‘its an offence to refuse to fill it in’. She seemed to have no answer when I told her that ‘no doctor would disclose a patient’s health records without their consent…. and I know that that because I am a doctor, and I don’t consent’. So far so good, no follow up.
Question to those in the know.
I’m currently overseas and staying till mid Feb next year, tried to opt out but when you stay overseas for more than 6 weeks your medicare card is cancelled, so I couldn’t opt out. Same with my wife.
My query is, will they create a medical record for me and family? And how can I opt out if the deadline is mid Oct this year?
To be honest I tend to agree with the concept that if you are on welfare the state does own you. In fact, the taxpayer owns you. Then harder it is made for welfare recipients the happier I will be!
Next the micro chip inserted under the skin. Think this fanciful? The totalitarian state is closer than you think!
It’s the Hotel California of databases, but at least you’ve signalled your intent.
Thanks Sinclair for the link.
…and you’ll likely have no idea that one is implanted because it will be inserted under your skin when you attend a hospital or clinic for a minor surgical procedure or operation.
Sorry, Some History. Should have scrolled up.