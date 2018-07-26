CO2 and warming, a fun chapter for nerds

Chapter 19 of Climate Change: The Facts is written by Dr John Abbot and Dr John Nicol on the contribution of CO2 to global warming. The authors describe recent theoretical investigations suggesting that the warming effect of CO2 may be an order of magnitude (a factor of ten) smaller than the numbers used by the IPCC.
Amazingly the assumptions about the forcing effect of CO2 that are fed into the most advanced models used by the IPCC are based on speculations advanced over a century ago. The authors found one recent paper reporting an experimental investigation of the critical parameters compared with over 12,000 scientific papers on the topic of General Circulation Climate Models. They conclude that there is a place for modelling but it must be informed by observational data.
The main sources in the paper are work on modern spectroscopy, that is the way the various gases in the atmosphere handle the incoming and outgoing radiation. This is a somewhat technical matter because there is a wide spectrum of radiation and the way that the various wavelengths are absorbed and radiated depends on the atomic configuration of the various gases. In brief the greenhouse gasses have complex molecules that permit bending, stretching and vibration while the molecules of Nitrogen and Oxygen do not.
It seems that the hard core of human-induced warming theory derives from the mathematical work of Professor Svante Arrhenius that was published in 1896 suggesting that doubling atmospheric CO2 would in increase the global temperature by 5 or 6 degrees C. This was not based on the spectroscopy of CO2 but on the theoretical extrapolation of some attempts to measure the surface temperature of the Moon by the American Samuel Langley. This was based on estimates of the infrared radiation leaving the Moon and reaching the Earth. Strangely the authors did not provide any critical appraisal of the accuracy and soundness of that work and the way that Arrhenius used it.
Arrhenius wrote that it was necessary to obtain experimental evidence for the results that he predicated but the sophistication and the cost of the experimental effort was beyond him. His speculations became public and important when James Hansen picked up the numbers that were coming out of the computer models using versions of the original Arrhenius calculations. In his testimony to the US congressional committee in 1988 be used the number of 4.2C from doubling CO2. The authors note that the IPCC has been adjusting the number downward in small steps from 3.8 in 1995 to 3.5 in 2001 and 3.26 in 2007.
Remarkably they report a statement by Hansen that it might need to be reduced further to 2.5. Other investigators have been bolder in downward adjustments, the references are not at my fingertips but some are as low as 1C and others claim that the suppressing effect of CO2 could outweigh the forcing effect and so there is probably no net effect at all.
This is a fun chapter for nerds, especially the part about the bending and stretching of the molecules.
Bonus reading for nerds. An early (1991) warning on the potential abuse of models in rural research from a leading soil physicist in the CSIRO. And a paper on the pernicious influence of mathematics on science noting the way that mathematicians have to simplify and that often misses the whole scientific point.
It has been evident for years now that the models are wrong, but the indoctrination has been so ongoing and widespread through activists and popular media agitprop, and now political dogma, that it’s a long road back to common sense.
I’m not sure its such a fun chapter. For example, there’s no such thing as “greenhouse gasses”.
And CO2 doesn’t cause any warming in greenhouses or in the atmosphere. Neither do any other gasses.
Spectroscopy doesn’t have anything to do with it.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: bad arguments are worse than no arguments and skeptics have kept a debate that should never have happened going on and on with their own version of the junk science.
No amount of discussion of “bending or stretching molecules” can cover the fact that the basic concepts seem to be absolutely wrong.
Do they say anything about how the Earth manages to be warm enough to have liquid water, despite its distance from the sun?
Arrhenius produced a highly theoretical paper without the benefit of later spectroscopic methods to verify his prognostications. Further, there is no attempt in his writings to understand the influence of the suite of greenhouses gases present then and differing today. Calculations by Hansen must be seen in that light as being entirely bogus. Just because modern analytical methods can detect something does not a problem make. Excellent interpretative work by Jo Nova has shown the lag in CO2 levels of some 600 years from a time equivalent ice core date result extrapolated to sea level changes etc.
Water molecules also have bending and stretching modes. Catastropharians like to say water makes global warming worse (which is interesting since apart from the odd el Nino there hasn’t been any all this century so far).
The difference between CO2 and water is that water interchanges between liquid and gas in the atmosphere.
So at the surface if the temperature goes up more water evaporates, especially in the tropics where relative humidity is high. Then that water vapour rises. Thunderclouds form and rain falls, thus dropping the water back out of the atmosphere again.
But it takes heat to evaporate water. That is what ‘latent heat of evaporation’ is. When the moisture rises to the condensation point in the troposphere that heat is invisible to CO2. Then when condensation occurs that bending and stretching energy is liberated as the latent heat returns to being infrared radiation.
That IR is then radiated out to space above 75-90% of the CO2 in the atmosphere.
So there you go, immediately you can see by simple chemistry why CO2 climate sensitivity is a quarter or a tenth of the IPCC number, and why water vapour is a negative feedback loop, not the positive feedback the IPCC weenies assume.
The “greenbouse gases” should really be given their more correct name;”radiative gases”. Their extra degrees of freedom of vibration which corresponds to their emmission spectra is something I was taught in high school chemistry. The fact that water molecules and CO2 molecules have overlapping emmission spectra and H2O is far and away the major radiative gas, makes CO2 little more than a fertilizer for plants.
As BoN indicates, the physical phases of water in the atmosphere mean it acts like a massive heat pump with little effect from CO2.
During the recent school hols I forwarded to my two eldest grandchildren (both still at High School) the following article:
CO2 has zero to do with warming this planet.
Doing experiments in a lab, with a gas, any gas, restrained in a glass cylinder and not allowed to expand and rise like it does when it warms on Earths surface, then claiming you can extrapolate the results of those experiments to the planet’s climate is outright FRAUD (because no one is that stupid).
Water in all its forms is what regulates the climate of this planet. Water cools the planet during the day (hence why Earth doesn’t get as hot as the Moon) and keeps it warmer than it otherwise would be during the night (hence why Earth doesn’t get as cold as the Moon at night).
Scientific inquiry and debate can take decades. In the meantime the fraudsters have built “too big to fail” renewable industries from which they enrich themselves and use the AGW scam to beat the West over the head with.
Iampeter,
Originally, greenhouses were thought to work well primarily because normal glass has the property of transmitting sbortwave IR better than longwave IR so when heat enters it is not able to exit in the same way as easily….it was considered to be a heat trap. It is now widely accepted that the physical barrier of glass or plastic preventing convection escaping is infact the more important feature. Never has any serious, informed person claimed that elevated CO2 in greenhouses is for anything other than plant food (Maybe some ignorant greenies claim that, no one else.).