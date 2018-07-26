Daily metaphor

If you’ve ever been scuba diving or snorkeling, you probably know that swimmers aren’t supposed to touch the coral with their bare hands. We have oils in our skin that disrupt the membranes of coral and can even kill a whole colony. The state is a greasy-handed tourist in civil society. Except when it is extremely careful—which it usually is not—when it intervenes in institutions, it harms them and often kills them.
From Jonah Goldberg in Suicide of the West.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
Good Quote.
Also of interest is that tourism does more to damage the Great Barrier Reef than fossil fuels ever could.
Are bureaucrats are like crown-of-thorns starfish?
Are bureaucrats are like crown-of-thorns starfish?
Yes, dead ringers.
RobK
#2772577, posted on July 26, 2018 at 11:07 am
Are bureaucrats are like crown-of-thorns starfish?
Yes, dead ringers.
Nah….crown-of-thorns starfish come and go, having a nibble for a while, then re-growth occurs.
Bureaucrats just continually multiply and devour everything
What about all those nasty seals, fish, sharks, eels, octopii, seaweed, kelp, algae etc with all of the fats and oils in their organs/skin/membranes etc?
You forgot the whales, dot. Just think of the gazillion tonnes of while oil spreading itself over the reef from just one porky whale.
It would be disastrous! The Little Reef that could, would be wiped out forever!
Harpoon all the whales and seals and sharks and dugongs and bogongs in deep water, stat!
… what th’…..”Touching coral kills the entire colony”…? Corals are not that sensitive. They are extremely robust, indeed they put up with parrot fish grazing upon acres of them every damn day.