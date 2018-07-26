Fairfax sold itself to Nine

Fairfax Media will cease to exist by the end of the year – regulators willing.
Nine and Fairfax have agreed to a historic merger in a cash-and-stock deal to create a $4.2 billion company that would reshape Australia’s media landscape.
The combined company, called Nine, will be headed by Nine CEO Hugh Marks. The venerable 177-year-old Fairfax corporate name looks set to disappear.
Nine shareholders will retain 51.1 per cent of the combined entity; Fairfax shareholders will keep the rest.
Three current Fairfax directors will be invited to join the board of the combined business, which will be chaired by Nine Chairman, Peter Costello, and include two further current Nine directors. The merged company will be called Nine.
Not Nine Fairfax but just Nine.
I have to say I’m surprised The Age and SMH have survived this long. I had expected Fairfax to shut them down, sell the AFR, and focus on radio and digital media. That might happen anyway, but at least Greg Hywood has realised a 21% premium for his shareholders. (Yes I realise it is 21% on the currently much lower price than just a few years ago.)
Many of the Fairfax staff have taken to social media expressing their dismay. But frankly they only have themselves to blame. Six years ago it looked like Gina Rinehart was going to take over Fairfax Media and the staff went wild:
A lot of ink and pixels are going to be wasted on a Rinehart takeover of Fairfax. People will talk about the end of democracy, a lack of diversity, perhaps even the collapse of civilisation as we know it.
The first objective of any media company is to earn a profit, or have a patron who will tolerate losses. All the other objectives, promoting democracy, providing alternate voices, enhancing civilisation, whatever, are subsidiary to the first objective. Right now Fairfax can’t earn a profit and doesn’t have a patron.
Media patrons are not unknown or even unusual. As indicated the ABC has the federal government, The Conversation has a consortium of universities, Crikey has Eric Beecher, the Global Mail has Graeme Wood, The Monthly has Morrie Schwartz. This pattern of ownership is hardly surprising. In a 2003 Journal of Law and Economics paper looking at media ownership across 97 countries, Harvard economist Andrei Shleifer and co-authors found two dominant modes of media ownership – government and concentrated private owners.
The apparent concern, however, is that Gina Rinehart is said to be somewhat conservative and the Fairfax papers – especially The Age – are considered to be quite progressive.
Specifically it has been reported that Gina Rinehart has refused to guarantee “editorial independence” at Fairfax. Who can blame her? It isn’t like that “editorial independence” has produced an excellent product commanding a price premium. Fairfax needs to be restructured beyond simply changing the size of the paper. One of the benefits of a takeover is that inefficient and ineffective work practices get abolished.
But some might argue that Gina Rinehart will use Fairfax to push her own views and agenda – as opposed to the current editorial stance. How much of a problem is this really? It doesn’t matter who owns the media – if they cannot attract other paying customers the media patron will lose money and eventually will sell out or shut down.
As I wrote at the time Fairfax doesn’t have a decade. It didn’t.
Snap!
Cross-subsidisation is a powerful thing. This deal could mean the survival of the mastheads for years to come or even indefinitely, propped up by TV revenue. Same thing has happened for a long time with Murdoch’s properties. Depends on whether Nine’s executives value the print sector as much as Rupert does and, given that they made this deal in the first place, they probably do.
With a smart TV can you read the newspaper as a channel?
Young Warwick met Laurie Connell. What could possibly go wrong?
If these people realised that there’s an audience out there that isn’t of the Left, maybe they’d discover that you can make a profit by catering to what is possibly a much larger audience. Their ABC already serves that Left, what we need is the Australian equivalent of Breitbart. Why compete with Their ABC?
And Murdoch has basically split print and TV again by selling the electronic side to Disney. In other words Murdoch has done the opposite to a very large extent.
I wonder what will happen to the editorial independence bullshit the hacks at Fairfax were venting about when big Gina was trying to buy the heap of junk? I really don’t think Costello will buy into that bullshit.
More Winning!
” Fairfax corporate name looks set to disappear.’
Go one, tickle my tummy again.
The Australian survives because Rupert loves it.
With any luck the Age and SMH will be allowed to rot and swing in wind before they are finally dispatched.
You think a commercial Board is going to subsidise the comrade luvvies old lives at Fairfax? Suck it up comrades.
Yes they’ll all come to meet me
Arms areaching, smiling sweetly
It’s so good to touch the green green grass of home!
What, too soon?
No, the Disney (or Comcast) deal was about 21st Century Fox, which contained almost all of the broadcast assets post-split. The other side is News Corp which has all of the print assets, plus crucially Fox Sports Australia and part of Foxtel (plus REA Group), which is the cash cow that funds the loss-making papers.
Will Nine rename itself 9¾?
They’ll need a magician to save themselves from doom.
Wot JC said.
Having long since despaired of reading anything approaching balanced reporting in the Fairfax papers or, for that matter, seeing watchable TV news and current affairs on the Nine Network, to me it seems unlikely that a shotgun marriage between two such grossly incompetent operations will achieve any significant improvement in the short to medium term. The best I can hope for is that the combined “heaps of junk” collapse ignominiously.
Just watch their ABC find infinite room within their already bloated establishment with refugees as they take to the lifeboats.
Nine chiefly interested only in the Maquarie radio stations. The Age and SMH will either be sold (“bigger fool” hopes operating here) or shuttered, more likely the latter.
The real question will be how many Fairfax can manage to marry an existing ABC staffer, thereby lifting themselves to the top of the queue for a job at the national broadcaster.
Penn and Teller’s ‘Fool Us’?
Monster.
Read what I said again because your comprehension is lacking. I described the Nine merger and the Murdoch sale, as being the opposite, to a very large extent.. I didn’t claim it was identical, you half wit.
ABC News Radio’s first port of call for comment was to the union.
“No bias, no agenda.”
This deal could mean the survival of the mastheads for years to come or even indefinitely, propped up by TV revenue.
If we cross our fingers and wish really hard …
A Current Affair will now cease chasing dodgy washing machine repairmen and start naming and shaming plastic straw manufacturers and coal miners.
Flogging off that dead horse took quite a while but finally we can say whoopee the witch is dead. Let us not waste time on an autopsy because we know what killed it stone motherless, it was those inside the building who brought it down. What is making this episode enjoyable is that those who killed it are now the loudest in complaining about the death. Why even Virginia Trioli is having a big sook. Cry on baby because hopefully one day soon we will get a government that will close down your sheltered workshop.
Mique
But, but, but, Their ABC is already cutting into muscle, there is no fat left to take on more staff!
Here’s hoping I’ll be coming across many FORMER Fairfax “journalists” stacking shelves at Bunnings in the very near future.
Those anti democratic, anti Australian, anti West SoB’s can rot in hell.
“Is this all we get?” ask Fairfax journos, quite a few of whom have contributed to the shrinkage of Fairfax’s fortunes.
Hopefully the editing, hiring and firing will be better done in the new organisation.
One is tempted to ask how the vestigial Fairfax culture will sit with Nine’s new buddy Sky News.
Fairfax has definitely outstayed its welcome. There’s been nothing of value in its papers for years – except for the cryptic crossword.
If only the Capitalist lickspittles on the Board had held out until the next election, Comrade Shorten and Labor would have nationalised us as an essential media service and we would all have had jobs for life and staff watercoolers to congregate around as far as the eye could see, plus jobs for our family for generations to come.
Woe, woe, Thrice Woe !
Totally good riddance to Fairfax, they cost me a small fortune when their shares crashed. As an employee of Rural Press, we had a staff share plan happening that was brilliant, then against many shareholders wishes, Rural Press was sold to that totally useless”progressive” (regressive!!!) company called Fairfax. This led to massive losses, share prices fell from over $5.00 to around 65 cents in a very short time. The sooner they are relegated to history the better for everyone.
Cryptic Crossword: 9 Down – a response to the question “is that all there is?” (y-ur-f-r-d)
All self inflicted. McClymont is already whingeing. Do you think Nine will keep the sinking ships that are the the SMH and The Age afloat for long? Methinks not. Such sweet, sweet news!
I see a grim future. Fish that remain unwrapped. Puppies that remain untrained. How will we survive?
Wonder if nine will want to offload rural press?
Whats the bet all the luvvies at Fairfax have no shares in the company at all!
Jones and Hadley will be doing wee drinkies. You always know when Fairfax operators are writing the news copy, as at 2GB, anyone not Green / Labor always “defends” or “denies” a Green / Labor assertion.
Commercial reality is soon going to hit the handwringing, sandal-wearing lefties at Fairfax like a brick wall.
Dave of Reedy Creek – Rural Press were totally screwed by Fauxfacts (or rather the Rural Press directors). If it is any consolation I think John B Fairfax evaporated around $900m of his own money in the deal.
ABC reports that thousands of refugees are appearing outside their offices at Ultimo.
Don’t worry Fairfax journos.
You can re-skill and learn code or get a job in green energy.
Or you can FOAD.
One good thing, the “West” will now stop using faux from Fairfax.
Hmmm, not that I read the “West” any more either.
Ahahahahahah
REA is a classic story.
A number of very prominent real estate agents owned big chunks of it, but sold out to concentrate on real estate.
The White Family’s chunk would be worth $1.1bn today. Instead they have a very good franchise business worth a few hundred mill.
John McGrath sold his shares for $14mn. Today they would be worth $174mn. Instead he runs a once great business under huge pressure.
Nine news loathes Trump, so at least they have that in common. That cadaver who reports from Washington for them sets a snark level that even ABC commentators admire.
Have some fun by asking them where the left-handed screwdrivers are.
I would argue that corporations don’t have a brain as such and cannot really have “objectives” in the sense that a human has an objective.
Of course, you can write down on the articles of incorporation, “The objective is to make a profit” but that’s very much like the Constitution of a nation: a piece of paper with words on it… possibly a finger pointing to the moon at best, but never the moon. The employees inside a corporation have objectives, the CEO has objectives, the shareholders and board have objectives… and possibly these might all align to a greater or lesser extent.
That’s an excellent idea, since they keep touting that green energy will create a jobs boom. Let’s have some personal feedback on that boom.
Go on and kick me. Now how did it feeewel?
Fauxfacts papers.
So “progressive”, they “progressed” themselves firstly out of journalists, secondly out of sponsorship
and advertisers, thirdly out of readers and finally, out of existence.
Ho Hum, no great loss.
Off-topic, but I couldn’t help it: Dick Smith announces plans to close food business, blames Aldi model.
Ha, ha, ha, ha….
The ABC will be to Fairfax what Angela Merkel was to “Syrians”.
I was disagreeing with you by pointing out the similarity, i.e. Foxtel subsidises the Hun and Telly while Nine will now subsidise the SMH and Age.
Sure monty, you’ve read all of the trial balances and figured this out?
Stay in your lane Dot.
I can just imagine Kerry Packer chuckling in his grave, God bless him.
When he composes himself, he reaches for the phone and calls Peter Costello and says
“Well done son, what took you so long?
Monster
STFU and stop annoying me especially today.
This is like the Titanic merging with the Hindenburg to save itself from sinking.
Bones,
I am not so sure about that.He might well be saying “why have you lumbered Nine with a worthless business?”
No no monster – please show us the NewsCorp financials.
I’m sure you’ve picked them over.
Guardian in grieving over SMH.
Hopefully first to the chopping block is that buffoon and bore Leunig
One wonders. If the Fairfax journos are so good at their jobs, why didn’t one of them find out about the merger with Nine before it was announced and leak it to the rest of the media?
The Guardian will be next for the chopping block.
Sell the SMH and the Age to the journalists. Then they can operate them as wukker collectives.