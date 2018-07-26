Take your complaints to the ABC

Earlier today, NINE and Fairfax announced a “merger” proposal. In this case, the word merger actually means takeover, or specifically in this case, euthanizing an ill competitor.
It is very sad that a long lasting and venerable media institution is disappearing and this will lead to a reduction in media diversity.
According to reports, Fairfax staff (current and former) are upset. Fair enough.
But if they and any other Fairfax fans want to complain, they should do the 2.4 km march from the Fairfax offices in Pyrmont to the ABC offices in Ultimo because there has been no greater contributory to the demise of Fairfax than the ABC.
Why voluntarily pay for the SMH/AGE when you already pay (at the threat of force) for the ABC? It’s pretty much the same content after all. Why advertise with the SMH/AGE when the eyeballs are taken away by the Government media machine?
Yes. It really is a sad day in Australian media, but the illness started a while ago. Today is perhaps a recognition of the extent of the disease.
Is this why the red bandana one did a screen test recently on the ABC?
.
They should have thought of that before they turned Fairfax into the fake news capital of the Australian media industry and consequently a commercially worthless shell.
If you idiots want to be angry, take it out on Clown Prince Greg Hywood, who let you run the joint like a workers collective where ethics and credibility went out the window.
No-one could believe a thing you wrote. Your destruction was all your own work.
There’s only room for one Leftist rag and Their ABC covers all bases.
Or not. As you point out, Fairfax produce the same bilge as the ABC and we still have that abomination.
Young Warwick met Laurie Connell. What could possibly go wrong?
Speaking of old white Superannuants.
“the unspeakable in full pursuit of the uneatable”
not sad
Dear ole aunty abc will next be complaining that they need a budget increase so it can take on all the disaffected Fairfax jornos’
Fauxfacts is arguably one of the worst managed companies in Australia. Sure the industry economics are crap and have been for a few decades but they missed every boat except Domain.
I agree with the author. The ABC has brought Fairfax down . Now when the merger is settled sell the ABC.
I think Their ABC already has cleaners.
… who let you run the joint like a workers collective where ethics and credibility went out the window.
Applies equally to the ABC, which is saved from a similar euthanasing by taxpayers’ money and political paralysis.
He should migrate to NZ,
Now, all we’d need to do after this is argue successfully that the ABSBSMH is, in fact, obsolete and as necessary as publicly funded and provided horse watering stations along major highways.
Don’t mention SBS, they make my blood boil. A few years ago I could watch SBS without being inundated with crappy ads that are de rigueur for commercial TV and now these ads infest SBS like any other commercial station. And they get the taxpayers coin. It’s totally ruined my enjoyment of watching the Food Channel.