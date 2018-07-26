Take your complaints to the ABC

Earlier today, NINE and Fairfax announced a “merger” proposal. In this case, the word merger actually means takeover, or specifically in this case, euthanizing an ill competitor.

It is very sad that a long lasting and venerable media institution is disappearing and this will lead to a reduction in media diversity.

According to reports, Fairfax staff (current and former) are upset. Fair enough.

But if they and any other Fairfax fans want to complain, they should do the 2.4 km march from the Fairfax offices in Pyrmont to the ABC offices in Ultimo because there has been no greater contributory to the demise of Fairfax than the ABC.

Why voluntarily pay for the SMH/AGE when you already pay (at the threat of force) for the ABC? It’s pretty much the same content after all. Why advertise with the SMH/AGE when the eyeballs are taken away by the Government media machine?

Yes. It really is a sad day in Australian media, but the illness started a while ago. Today is perhaps a recognition of the extent of the disease.

