ACTU counts on Shorten to change the rules, AER on Turnbull
Were there a prize for the slogan that best captures the spirit of the age, it would surely go to the ACTU’s “Change the Rules!”
Stingy bosses? “Change the Rules!” Mean-minded bankers? “Change the Rules!” Spiking electricity prices? “Change the Rules!”
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
BS needs unions. MT enamored of Paris.
Excellent article by Henry that exposes the hypocrisy of politicians of both colours. A pox on the lot of them.
Need access to superannuation funds? Change the rules. Need to jaunt across the world on the taxpayers or union members’ fees? Abuse the rules. Business as usual.
Every government, whether Labor or Coalition, does so in favour of its own backers and constituency.
Union mafia corruption ? Change the rules , jailing corrupt politicans and union officials ? Change the rules . Making politics a career? Change the rules . Keeping quiet about African gangs ? Change the rules . The senate blocking your plans ? Change the rules . We could go on and on changing rules ,putting up the price of beer ?change the rules .
Rae, would love to see examples of the Liberals doing anything for their constituents while they’ve been in government…
I ‘ll vote Labor, might as well do some good for the world and get rid of Turnbull
Whether Labor is in or not, the same corruption goes on.
Henry’s article is a good one and very disturbing. The same rot set in with private property rights 1-2 decades ago in relation to land clearing in particular and development generally .
Every government, whether Labor or Coalition, does so in favour of its own backers and constituency. The SFLP has been bumming its backers and constituency since ditching Abbott, without an offer of a reach-around or even any lube. Prior to that they were just indulging in a bit of frottage, upskirting and dogging. Labor does a blowbang on the unions, except for the CPSU who it knows is a pathetic gimp who’ll line up for more no matter how humiliated it gets. Either way we end up rooted, the only variance is the orifice.