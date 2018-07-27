“Can these people go any lower”.

Every morning, every day, Spartacus wonders whether Australian politics can get any lower, cheaper or more disgraceful. And then every subsequent morning and every subsequent day, Spartacus discovers that yes, it can still get lower, cheaper and more disgraceful.

Now Spartacus does not wish to tarnish the entire Labor Party; there have been quality members before (Peter Walsh and pre-PM Paul Keating come to immediate mind) and there will likely be quality people in the future. But this current crop of Labor members, particularly those in leadership positions, are a most disgraceful group of people.

Put aside the whole Emma Husar business for a moment. Actually, lets not. Can you imagine the response of the Labor leadership were such allegations made against a Liberal member? How about someone in the “evil” private sector? There would be no pleas for natural justice or allowing the process to run. None. If such an allegation were made in any other work place scenario, the Labor leadership team would be out there screaming like banshees for vigilante justice.

But there seems no end of hypocricy no depth they won’t plumb when it comes to this lot. Take for example the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Tania Plibersek and take for example this comment:

Pauline Hanson voted with the Liberals to cut school funding and voted to cut family benefits while she voted herself a massive $7,000 a year tax cut. Australian voters deserve to know the truth about Hanson’s voting record in Canberra.

Yep. You know what else Australian voters deserve to know about is the truth about Tania Plibersek.

Let’s start with the fact that Ms Plibersek earns 55% more than Pauline Hanson ($315K vs $200K) so hence her tax cut would be even greater than Ms Hanson. Will Ms Plibersek be writing a cheque to the Australian Tax Office for the tax cut benefit she will receive?

How about the fact that Ms Plibersek’s husband, a high earning NSW public servant, earns nearly 3 times (300%) what Ms Hanson earns ($580K vs $200K). He too will get an even greater tax cut than Ms Hanson. Will Ms Plibersek’s husband be writing a cheque to the Australian Tax Office for the tax cut benefit he will receive?

(PS – Not a bad living in the Plibersek household on a combined taxpayer funded income of $900K or the annual income tax of 50 average tax payers.)

Australian voters also deserve to know whether Ms Plibersek has ever voted against a Parliamentarian salary increase? After all, a pay rise or a tax cut has the same effect on the individual’s bottom line. And even if Ms Plibersek has not, will Ms Plibersek be writing a cheque for the value of her most recent Parliamentary pay increase to the Australia Tax Office?

Australians also deserve to know whether the Labor party and Ms Plibersek specifically are against tax cuts because all working Australians benefit whereas when it comes to Parliamentary pay increases only benefit, you know, Parliamentarians like Ms Plibersek.

What a pitiful and disgraceful line of inquiry and an pathetic lack of response from the government.

Here is a Sparta-Hint for you LNP simpletons. Set up a program at the ATO whereby those people who think income taxes are too low can make voluntary contributions. If they really believe that taxes are too low, they should first lead by example before demanding others pay more.

They are all a disgrace.

