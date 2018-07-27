Lunar eclipse tonight starting at 4:24 am, AEST

Posted on 9:22 pm, July 27, 2018 by Steve Kates

I meant to mention it sooner: Longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century to shine bright red in Australia’s early morning sky tonight.

You’ll need to set your alarm clock if you want to see this century’s longest lunar eclipse on Saturday morning.

If you can brave the early morning winter chill, you’ll be rewarded with a spectacular red moon that fades into the western horizon as dawn approaches.

Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible right across Australia at the same time, starting around 4:24am AEST (and equivalent local times) on July 28.

4 Responses to Lunar eclipse tonight starting at 4:24 am, AEST

  1. stackja
    #2774050, posted on July 27, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Steve, Sydney usually has cloud obscuring any such event. If I am awake I will look.

  2. Elle
    #2774061, posted on July 27, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I was just about to post this on the open thread. You beat me to it here, Steve.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2018-07-27/longest-lunar-eclipse-to-shine-bright-red-in-australian-sky/9959326

    I’m setting my alarm clock.

  3. Roberto
    #2774104, posted on July 27, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    And very close to the eclipsed moon you’ll see Mars blazing away in all its glory, just a few hours past opposition.

  4. Rae
    #2774105, posted on July 27, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Sydney forecast is for clear sky at 3.00 am and mostly clear at 6.00 am, so hopefully the view will be good.

