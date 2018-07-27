Lunar eclipse tonight starting at 4:24 am, AEST

I meant to mention it sooner: Longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century to shine bright red in Australia’s early morning sky tonight.

You’ll need to set your alarm clock if you want to see this century’s longest lunar eclipse on Saturday morning.

If you can brave the early morning winter chill, you’ll be rewarded with a spectacular red moon that fades into the western horizon as dawn approaches.

Weather permitting, the eclipse will be visible right across Australia at the same time, starting around 4:24am AEST (and equivalent local times) on July 28.