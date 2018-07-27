The future of their party and who knows who else

Posted on 4:52 pm, July 27, 2018 by Steve Kates

You don’t like PDT? Well then try this on instead. Via Steve Hayward.

And yet another take from Ms Allie Beth Stuckey who has been criticised by all the unusual suspects, to whom she has replied:

1) I am not sorry.
2) It’s not coming down.
3) I will make another one.
4) You don’t have to hate Trump to use humor.
5) I don’t have to warn you when I’m about to tell a joke.

So let us see what Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters are like, although the reality is that try as you might you cannot parody them since they are such ignorant fodder for a tyranny they have no conception of. It’s a not very random sample, but there are plenty more like them everywhere.

They are the very definition of drongo. Know-nothings about anything they need to know, whose arrogant stupidity may yet drag us into an abyss out of which even a century from now there will be no coming out of the depths into which our economies might yet descend.

 

13 Responses to The future of their party and who knows who else

  1. Elle
    #2773787, posted on July 27, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I don’t know. Like you know. Like yeah. Like wow!

  2. Roger
    #2773788, posted on July 27, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Socialism is modern humanity’s recurring nightmare.

  3. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    #2773796, posted on July 27, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Socialism is the default mechanism in our make-up- like sucking your thumb. We all want to go back to what we were once good at. Our genes come from times when we all lived in tribes, and there were rules for every occasion. We need to break away from this instinct to be part of an anonymous group.

  4. bemused
    #2773801, posted on July 27, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I’ve seen several of these videos (US ones) and the cause goes right back to the education system. The kids are being taught from an early age that Socialism is good for all.

    Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. – George Santayana

  5. RobK
    #2773821, posted on July 27, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    It’s a worry. Surely some of those videos are touched up to be more absurd.

  6. Roger
    #2773825, posted on July 27, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Surely some of those videos are touched up to be more absurd.

    The second one is satire, Rob.

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2773848, posted on July 27, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    These “socialists”are as thick as two short planks wonder what they would say if real socialism was forcibly imposed on them . Loved the dickhead who said “, I want these things the government can work out how to pay for it “. Love the words “democratic socialism “as if such a thing has ever existed .

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2773854, posted on July 27, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    According to Ms Ocasio-Cortez the rule of law is now ethnic cleansing.

    Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Zero-Tolerance Policy on Spectrum of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

    Democratic-Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” enforcement policy is on the spectrum of “ethnic cleansing.”

    I wonder if she thinks withdrawal of food stamps is genocide?

  10. Roger
    #2773859, posted on July 27, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    I wonder if she thinks withdrawal of food stamps is genocide?

    And ending race quotas is discrimination?

  11. Egor
    #2773869, posted on July 27, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    No, no…make it so. Valuable Trump election ad.
    The Ohio, Pen, Mich, Min, Wis, Indi et al blue collar, formerly Democrats, are really going to relate to this posturing wanker.
    She wouldn’t know a reo bar from a dildo.

  12. Crossie
    #2773883, posted on July 27, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    A Megyn Kelly lookalike with a lot of nerve. It takes guts to go against the monolithic media. I saw her interview on Fox with Tucker Carlson and she is quick witted as well as insightful. Wish we had someone like that.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2773914, posted on July 27, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    A Megyn Kelly lookalike with a lot of nerve. It takes guts to go against the monolithic media.

    Lots of outrageous outrage from the usual suspects. They completely ignored that Colbert has been doing the exact same thing to Trump for ages.

    Conservative’s satirical Ocasio-Cortez ‘interview’ triggers media uproar

    The Washington Post pointed to the video’s surge through the social media platform “as another example of how misleading information continues to thrive in the fast-paced flow of information online despite Facebook’s promise to better weed it out.”

    The Verge cited similar concerns, while the Twitterati took aim – a Vox producer called the video “Reprehensible,” while a New York Times reporter complained the “faked interview” was “not labeled satire.”

    Ocasio-Cortez retweeted the comment, adding: “Republicans are so scared of me that they’re faking videos and presenting them as real on Facebook because they can’t deal with reality anymore.”

    Yep she appears to have no sense of humour and seems never to have encountered satire. At least not on the receiving end.

