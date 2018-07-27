The future of their party and who knows who else

You don’t like PDT? Well then try this on instead. Via Steve Hayward.
To clarify AGAIN for the misreporting journalists & the blue checkmarks demanding an explanation:
1) I am not sorry.
2) It’s not coming down.
3) I will make another one.
4) You don’t have to hate Trump to use humor.
5) I don’t have to warn you when I’m about to tell a joke.
So let us see what Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters are like, although the reality is that try as you might you cannot parody them since they are such ignorant fodder for a tyranny they have no conception of. It’s a not very random sample, but there are plenty more like them everywhere.
They are the very definition of drongo. Know-nothings about anything they need to know, whose arrogant stupidity may yet drag us into an abyss out of which even a century from now there will be no coming out of the depths into which our economies might yet descend.
I don’t know. Like you know. Like yeah. Like wow!
Socialism is modern humanity’s recurring nightmare.
Socialism is the default mechanism in our make-up- like sucking your thumb. We all want to go back to what we were once good at. Our genes come from times when we all lived in tribes, and there were rules for every occasion. We need to break away from this instinct to be part of an anonymous group.
I’ve seen several of these videos (US ones) and the cause goes right back to the education system. The kids are being taught from an early age that Socialism is good for all.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. – George Santayana
It’s a worry. Surely some of those videos are touched up to be more absurd.
Surely some of those videos are touched up to be more absurd.
The second one is satire, Rob.
Ok, ta 🙂
These “socialists”are as thick as two short planks wonder what they would say if real socialism was forcibly imposed on them . Loved the dickhead who said “, I want these things the government can work out how to pay for it “. Love the words “democratic socialism “as if such a thing has ever existed .
According to Ms Ocasio-Cortez the rule of law is now ethnic cleansing.
Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Zero-Tolerance Policy on Spectrum of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’
I wonder if she thinks withdrawal of food stamps is genocide?
I wonder if she thinks withdrawal of food stamps is genocide?
And ending race quotas is discrimination?
No, no…make it so. Valuable Trump election ad.
The Ohio, Pen, Mich, Min, Wis, Indi et al blue collar, formerly Democrats, are really going to relate to this posturing wanker.
She wouldn’t know a reo bar from a dildo.
A Megyn Kelly lookalike with a lot of nerve. It takes guts to go against the monolithic media. I saw her interview on Fox with Tucker Carlson and she is quick witted as well as insightful. Wish we had someone like that.
Lots of outrageous outrage from the usual suspects. They completely ignored that Colbert has been doing the exact same thing to Trump for ages.
Conservative’s satirical Ocasio-Cortez ‘interview’ triggers media uproar
Yep she appears to have no sense of humour and seems never to have encountered satire. At least not on the receiving end.