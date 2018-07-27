The future of their party and who knows who else

You don’t like PDT? Well then try this on instead. Via Steve Hayward.

And yet another take from Ms Allie Beth Stuckey who has been criticised by all the unusual suspects, to whom she has replied:

To clarify AGAIN for the misreporting journalists & the blue checkmarks demanding an explanation:

1) I am not sorry.

2) It’s not coming down.

3) I will make another one.

4) You don’t have to hate Trump to use humor.

5) I don’t have to warn you when I’m about to tell a joke.

So let us see what Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters are like, although the reality is that try as you might you cannot parody them since they are such ignorant fodder for a tyranny they have no conception of. It’s a not very random sample, but there are plenty more like them everywhere. They are the very definition of drongo. Know-nothings about anything they need to know, whose arrogant stupidity may yet drag us into an abyss out of which even a century from now there will be no coming out of the depths into which our economies might yet descend.