William Galston on Donald Trump

There are three reasons, I believe, why President Trump’s approval has remained rock-solid in the face of unending controversies and policy fiascoes. First, the economy has kicked into higher gear, spurred by tax cuts, deregulation and Republicans’ now-familiar willingness to enact large budget deficits into policy even as they denounce them in principle.
Second, President Trump has kept faith with the 46% of Americans who voted for him in 2016. He gave economic conservatives the tax cuts and deregulatory policies he advocated during the campaign. Social conservatives have gotten the judicial nominees they were promised, along with policy changes in areas from transgender bathrooms to abortion and religious liberty. And the populist conservatives who put Mr. Trump over the top in key Midwestern states have found an unswerving champion of the nationalist policies—on trade, immigration and putting America first—that energized them during the campaign.
The third reason transcends policy. In Donald Trump, dissatisfied Americans have found a man who resents cultural elites as much as they do, who is as dismissive of convention as they would like to be, and, above all, who fights constantly, retreats rarely, seldom apologizes, and takes every setback as an opportunity to renew the unending struggle.
This sounds like something that Hillary and her fellow Leftists keep harping about. TDS. He resoundingly won the Electoral College, which is all that matters.
Amen!
Will thinks there have been political fiascos. No, the Deplorables love it every time Trump sticks it to the administrative State and its cronies. The media calls that a fiasco. It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.
This is the teflon Don and he’s fighting the mother of all cultural wars. Alas, after Trump the deluge.
Journos are so unfamiliar with the concept, they use many words to describe winning, without actually saying it.
If you can access twitter, President Donald Prump on promises kept …
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1022598236916379648
Still waiting for Madonna to make good on her offer of free blowies for Hillary voters.
Tony Abbott note this. You failed miserably to keep the faith of Australians who voted for you.
“The third reason transcends policy. In Donald Trump, dissatisfied Americans have found a man who resents cultural elites as much as they do, who is as dismissive of convention as they would like to be, and, above all, who fights constantly, retreats rarely, seldom apologizes, and takes every setback as an opportunity to renew the unending struggle”
Only Donald Trump had the tenacity and balls to beat the Clinton / Hollywood / Weinstein / CNN / NBC / NYT ticket in 2016. Nobody else could have done it.
He knows he’s engaged in a culture war. He is our last hope.
I love President Trump.
Allergy
#2773706, posted on July 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm
Second, President Trump has kept faith with the 46% of Americans who voted for him in 2016
Tony Abbott note this. You failed miserably to keep the faith of Australians who voted for you.
Yep. I don’t think that I will ever forgive Abbott, particularly over 18C.
I think it needs to be noted that the Australian system is quite different to that of the American system. The Australian PM does not hold or manage the same sort of role as does the US President.
The US President can’t be white anted and ousted from office like the Australian PM can, no matter how much he may be hated by members of his own party.
The Australian PM cannot make executive decisions like the US President. The US President approves and signs off on legislation, unlike the Australian PM.
You cannot compare what Tony Abbott did, tried to do and what was done to him and relate that to Donald Trump.
I’d take Tony Abbott any day over Malcolm Turnbull and I’m certain many others would do so as well. The former is an honest and genuine person; the latter is a dishonest and disingenuous person. Both have flaws, but those of the latter far exceed those of the former.
Fake news.
In reality there have been few fiascos or controversies. Just solid conservative policy being made in the face of die-in-a-ditch rebellion by the looney Left and the MSM (but I repeat myself).
What could his Presidency be like if he could actually appoint people to his team and have even a little even handed reporting?
This.
The greatest politician of my (adult) lifetime.
“You cannot compare what Tony Abbott did, tried to do and what was done to him and relate that to Donald Trump.”
Bemused, we are not comparing. And I know that our systems of government are very different. However, I don’t believe that Abbott kept faith with many of his supporters. He also went into hiding shortly after being elected when he and Hockey should have been out and about engaging with the electorate about budget repair and so on. He caved and capitulated on 18C. Oh and he signed us up to Paris. Great job Tone.
From his bio at WSJ:
All this really means is:
Domestic policy – Fanny/Freddy, EPA, IR, immigration, DOJ, etc: got all that wrong;
Political campaigns – whoops, 1000 seats lost over last 10 years. Electorate wrong;
Elections – See above, plus knew Hillary would win. Electorate gets it wrong, again;
A new social contract – Don’t read the fine print, just sign.
In Australia the Governor general has some of the reserve power which the USA president has and on these he is advised by the PM and the appointed ministers who are responsible to parliament. The PM advises about the choice of minsters who are then sworn in by the GG (the GG could refuse to appoint a particular minister). The GG signs off on all legislation or Acts of Parliament. The PM can advise to delay or ask the GG not to sign legislation. The PM could advise that the ABC is not complying with their Act and advise the GG who has reserve power to close down the ABC
John Kerr used his reserve power to dismiss Whitlam and appoint Fraser. In the subsequent election the people agreed with the action. The constitution has not been changed since then.
I give him more leeway and credit. He did some positive things when he became PM, stopping the boats being a major win, but I believe he subsequently came under incredible opposition by the Australian swamp dwellers who stymied him at every turn.
If you don’t have a supportive team, you cannot succeed. I think his biggest failure was trusting the rats in the ranks. The latter I don’t understand, as anyone looking in from the outside could see what Turnbull, Bishop, Pyne etc were on about from day one.
I won’t judge because unless you personally live the politician’s life, you can’t know what goes on. I’ve experienced how the public service works and made enemies because I wouldn’t march to the accepted drum beat. But at the end of the day I’ve had the last laugh as I’ve watch the sand castles crumble.
No, I think Tony Abbott was/is basically honourable and I find it odd that he seemingly receives more vitriol from conservatives than does Turnbull.
I wish this was how it worked, but no.
Cassie of Sydney at 1641
. He also went into hiding shortly after being elected
The AEC “lost” some Senate votes in WA, necessitating a new election that was delayed (by the AEC?) for some months.
For better or for worse, TA chose not to do anything that might frighten the WA voters in that extended period.
My suggested strategy would be along the lines of this: kick off a court case with a bunch of evidence that the ABC is not complying with Charter and demand the court impose remedial orders; immediately use executive action to dock the ABC budget by enough to sting but not enough to cause real damage, like 5% or something.
ABC will demand its budget back, but they have no real government authority, so they can:
[1] Go to Parliament, but nothing can get past the PM unless other members go wobbly;
[2] Start their own court case, which is slow and there’s already a court case running so they can slug it out;
[3] Shout and moan loudly, but they do that every day already.
From memory it was something like 1100 Senate votes, each a sheet close tona metre long.
How such a stack of paper could have been genuinely lost is beyond my comprehension.
Remember Gillard probably stole the 2010 election. 20,000+ missing votes.
And I might add, do you know why Turnbull remains such a smug prick? It’s because conservatives keep dumping on Abbott and confirming to Turnbull and his cohorts that their perfidy was justified.
Most people are miles behind the Very Stable Genius that is Donald J Trump.
Remember when he said he could shoot someone in the head in the middle of New York and he wouldn’t lose any support? That’s where we are now, his core support is so baked in and solidified, there is nothing anybody can do about it.
Not the media, not the Democrats, not the alphabet agencies and not the Never Tump RINOs.
Once The Donald gets past the mid terms (with an increased majority in the senate and holding the house comfortably) he will really get stuck into his agenda.
And with a solid Trump supporter in Jim Jordan as House leader, the sky is the limit.
p.s. The 3rd Q GDP is about to come out. Minimum 4% people. Skilled migrant visas are being dramatically increased due to shortages. A Frigging Mazing.
This makes it sound like Trump is the one pushing for huge budget deficits.
2nd quarter, Baa Humbug
This is huge. Remember that before Trump all you would hear was that China would be overtaking the USA as the largest economy, it was only a matter of a few years away. Not if but when. Who is saying that now?
“The third reason transcends policy. In Donald Trump, dissatisfied Americans have found a man who resents cultural elites as much as they do, who is as dismissive of convention as they would like to be, and, above all, who fights constantly, retreats rarely, seldom apologizes, and takes every setback as an opportunity to renew the unending struggle”
Basically doing what you said you would do, which is entirely novel in modern politics.
Sad but true. All the Swamp needs to do is wait him out and then get back to business as usual though I fear that will not be enough for them, they will want revenge.
But, as has already been pointed out, if he kept his promises or at least fought hard for what the people wanted he wouldn’t have had the negative poll results and therefore less likelihood of being challenged.
Tony forgot to dance with the ones who brung him and that’s why he is now a backbencher while Mr
Harbourside Mansion is about to sell us out yet again to the globalists.
I find it ironic that an adulterous billlionaire can keep his word better than a staunch Catholic like
Tony Abbott. Malcolm, on the other hand, is only a nominal Catholic whose ego is greater than any religion on Earth so I expect nothing from him and will get even less.
It didn’t help that Tony made Malcolm the minister for the ABC. That truism about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer was not true in this instance.
Abbott is being piled on by conservative voters because even now he sticks his neck out and then retreats. What does he have to lose? He is on the outer and might as well make Malcolm’s life a living hell, we expected payback but his integrity seems to be more important than the country.
We’ve got nobody, even Craig Kelly has been neutered.