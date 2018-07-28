So the US economy is expanding at a 4.1% annual rate and is experiencing a tightening labour market and possibly even rising real wages. That the American economy under PDT would shed the shackles left by eight years of Obama mismanagement and the inept oversight of GWB was as straightforward as anything I could have imagined although never a certainty given all the unknowns that surround every economy all the time. A supply-side approach, in which the government removes regulations and does not try to spend its way to recovery, is the formula that has worked time and again: see, for example, the spectacular Costello recovery of 1996-98 which was driven by massive cuts to public spending and an entrepreneurial-focused policy framework. No Keynesian at the time had expected it – Treasury begged Costello to reverse his policies! – nor have I ever heard a Keynesian who could explain it. In the midst of the Asian Financial Crisis as well, just to show how difficult it is to find an explanation within modern economic theory for what everyone witnessed but no modern macroeconomist could explain. Which brings me to this.
Steve Hayward, who I usually agree with, has written on Universities: Euthanasia or Suicide in which he discusses how economics is turning itself into a STEM field rather than an area of the humanities, which he thinks of as a good thing. It is already a near useless field of study the way it is presently taught, but economics as physics is its absolute end as a useful empirical science if the aim is to understand how we can best provision ourselves. Nothing will leave economics with less penetration and use than to ship it off to the mathematical side of academic studies. Nothing is more likely to help us find a way to a Venezuelan future. There are numbers in economics, of course, and statistics, but to turn economic theory into nothing but a series of highly abstract mathematical models will ensure that virtually nothing found in an economics journal will provide practical solutions to actual problems related to the world. Once economics dealt with problems, and thought through to solutions, but economics-as-physics is the Death Star for the subject.
Here are a few of the commenters who seem to get it:
Don’ t economics departments want to do this to attract more federal dollars for STEM? Not a good sign. About 30 or so years ago, UVA’s economics department kicked out Buchanan and Coase to go more in the econometrics route. (Paul Craig Roberts wrote about this.) The economics department at my undergraduate university came to be dominated by Marxists. In short, the revolution is corrupting econ departments too.
STEM disciplines are evidence-based. Evidence overwhelmingly shows that Marxism does not work. If an econ department has not ejected all of its Marxists, it should not be allowed to work this dodge.
If Econ is a STEM field, does that mean that Econ Profs can’t point to Venezuela as an example of the success of socialism? Unless they can prove it?
I got a BA in History with a minor in Economics. Although I have had a life long love of history, some of my more enjoyable undergraduate classes were economics. My conversations with recent History and Economic graduates make me wonder if they really got degrees in those fields at all. Their ignorance of even the basics is truly astounding.
Economists almost killed off the history of economic thought and may still do it. For an account of this disastrous venture into academic suicide, see my Defending the History of Economic Thought. Marxists and socialists generally can do maths as well as anyone. But it is a rare temperament who can do economics, and understanding Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill does not require maths and stats. The more mathematical and models-oriented economics becomes the more it will prevent anyone from understanding how an economy actually works.
The maths of chaotic and non linear systems gets complex and relies on the probabilty of various out-comes. Some of the brightest minds develop methods to engage in the trade of derivatives where overall average results determine the bottom line. Sometimes things go well, sometimes they dont. It is nonetheless a dangerous field and once removed from actual production. To me, economics is a mix of psychology, politics and the STEM subjects but there needs to be a balance. To apply only one field an neglect the others wont work. There are parallels in other multi-disiplinary fields including climate change science. Galloping off in one direction, say modelling, but using the math from a previous generation then jazzing it up with cutting edge data doesn’t make it real. Common sense is wisdom. Limitations are the norm to be mindful of.
I rarely agree with the Cat’s Trumpkin-in-chief, but on this I wholeheartedly do. Economic History and Historybof Thought should be pre-requisites for advanced study.
(Now Kate’s, go and look clowlwly at the Us Labor stats – things aren’t as good as you want to think)
And the IMF was strongly critical of Australia, also. The IMF was pushing Keynesian solutions.
The objective of the IMF is to get countries into as much debt as possible, preferably indebted to the IMF.
The term “ceteris paribus” is applied in economics to attempt to gauge the impact of changes in one of the many inputs to modelling the outcome of changes to various imputs. Ceterus parabus means keeping one of the inputs or sometimes several inputs equal to the present i.e. not variable. In climate science the boffins adopted this approach to dealing with the sun’s impact on climate as from my reading they had no way of measuring its variance. Hence one of the biggest factors influencing climate has been kept as a constant in the models. Yet astrophysicists who were excluded from the IPCC processes will tell you that the sun is a star, comprised of gas with numerous random explosions that affect solar radiance to earth. Dr Willie Soon has written on this but the warmists have attempted to ostracize him as his his truths are not welcome.
sdfc, no, the IMF was always Keynesian.
Keynesianism is the economic version of totalitarianism in politics – central control.