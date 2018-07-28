Liberty Quote
Any business that spends as much time lobbying politicians as it does satisfying customers will eventually and inevitably fail.— John Roskam
-
-
Open Forum: July 28, 2018
1
Bronze
A Sociologist Examines the “White Fragility” That Prevents White Americans from Confronting Racism
Justice Department: Use ‘illegal aliens,’ not ‘undocumented’
The Justice Department has instructed US attorneys offices not to use the term “undocumented” immigrants and instead refer to someone illegally in the US as “an illegal alien,” according to a copy of an agency-wide email obtained by CNN.
According to the email, the Justice Department uses terms in the US Code to describe an individual who is illegally in the US, and thus refers to them as “an illegal alien.”
“The word ‘undocumented’ is not based in US code and should not be used to describe someone’s illegal presence in the country,” the email states.
An immigrant who is in the US legally or whose status is unknown is to be described by their country of citizenship, it adds.
US citizens or green card holders are referred to as a “resident” of the state or city where they live, and the guidance says if their citizenship or status can be referenced if it is part of the factual record of the case.
The issue of how to describe people in the US illegally has long been a subject of heated debate. In 2013, The Associated Press Stylebook changed its terminology to not describe a person as illegal, only actions. The AP Stylebook is widely followed across media outlets in the US. Most outlets, including CNN use the term “undocumented immigrant,” and only use terms like “alien” when directly quoting a government agency or official.
The Justice Department guidance says the goal is “to clear up some confusion and to be consistent in the way we draft our releases” and describes the particular way regional offices should refer to individuals in news releases.
A Justice Department spokesman did not dispute the authenticity of the email and pointed to the line about seeking consistency and remedying confusion.
Labour MP Fiona Onasanya is charged with perverting the course of justice after ‘she and her brother tried to avoid points for speeding’
Same Labor behaviour, just different spelling.
creeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeek………..
the coffin door opens in the witching hour
Cocaine use at ‘middle-class parties’ is helping to fuel drug-related gang violence on the streets, Sadiq Khan has warned.
The London Mayor said recreational drug use is not a ‘victimless crime’ but is instead linked to rising violence.
Mr Khan said: ‘We have got to make sure we take action among those young people who are involved in criminal gangs as well as those who are buying them at middle- class parties.’
Have Spain hired Rudd/Gillard as advisors?
Do they long for the days of the Moors?
Spain rescues nearly 500 migrants from 30 boats in a single day: Number crossing the Med from Africa hits almost 20,000 since start of the year
An Austrian court on Thursday found 17 members of Austria’s far-right ‘Identitarian Movement’ (IBÖ) not guilty of charges of criminal association and hate speech.
The flow of people leaving NSW for other parts of the country has reached its highest level in five years.
But the state also experienced the biggest population boost from overseas migration of any state or territory in 2016-17, Bureau of Statistics figures show
You can’t be an illegal alien without the action of crossing the border or remaining in the country, illegally.
You are a murderer if you have killed someone, and a not a truck driver until you have driven a truck, a nurse without caring for the sick, a plumber without fixing a pipe.
The person is always described by their previous actions.
As it is with country invading illegal immigrants.
The numbers crossing into Europe pale into insignificance compared to Australia’s half a million a year intake.
We should be the richest country in the world!!!!
Don’t come here.
Fatty Ashton’s security bond will kill it.
15th? went for a walk and missed the grand opening.
struth
#2774148, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:17 am
The numbers crossing into Europe pale into insignificance compared to Australia’s half a million a year intake.
We should be the richest country in the world!!!!
Don’t you believe that libertarian-economist baloney.
Bigger is not better
(You forgot the /sarc tag but don’t need it)
LA Times, May 2018:
If Trump thinks he can get more than 3% economic growth, he’s dreaming.
Indeed he would!
The author is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Hiltzik.
We expect crap from sociologists and this is confirmation.
I feel I may open a blues bar in my town and call it TRUMPS.
No lefties allowed.
Great seafood I can get.
Good musos.
Good wines and beers.
Must show some form of support for the anti socialist cause to gain entry.
Think of the insurance!
San Francisco, home of the metaphorical “free lunch,” is looking to ban employers from offering on site free lunch to employees.
The free lunch is a long standing perk for employees at tech companies, but it has also had a negative effect on local restaurants.
If passed, this new law would only apply to new companies, not existing companies in the city like Google, Twitter and Levi Strauss & Co. There are currently 51 such employee cafeterias in San Francisco.
An adaptation from the film “10” (starring Dudley Moore & Bo Derek)
https://imgur.com/9y0lIB6
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– May cause temporary blindness.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
– May result in ongoing psychotherapy.
An insight into the workings of the BBC/ABC
https://imgur.com/UZ3GqxD
The CBC in Canada use that production method as well.
Testes really needs to read John Oxleys Diaries. It’s been two hundred years since he scribbled stuff in his diary. What he actually observed is the most important part.
https://ebooks.adelaide.edu.au/o/oxley/john/o95j/complete.html
Some may be disappointed with this.
21st
Confused Old Misfit
#2774165, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:09 am
Some may be disappointed with this.
A 20 minute meeting that wasn’t followed up is of no concern.
Say, they could have got important damaging info on Hilary, what would have happened you think?
Go to the FBI, I think.
Two hundred years is a short period of time. My grandmother was born in 1900, Mrs A’s in 1886.
I’m rapidly approaching 50, Mrs A 52. It’s not so much “living history”, but sitting on the knees of those who have. And growing up and listening to those who are elder. And they know the real stories.
It is disturbing that FAKE NEWS has overtaken the latest generation.
Probably be dismissed as ‘racist’.
Problem with most Fake News is not that it’s not true, but that it’s not news.
Useless distraction monkeys.
“Racist” is a term made up by the left in America. Too ignorant to see that men will suppress others because they are just plain stupid or weak, and in the belief that they are smarter or stronger.
Happens in business every day. Happens in China every day. Happens in life every day.
“Racism” is the defence of the scoundrel.
The worse “racism” I’ve ever seen was on a flight from Colombo to Hong Kong via Bangkok.
The Sri Lankans onboard wanted to tear the Chinese to shreds. Disgusted that they had to share the plane with “human cattle”. Their words, not mine.
People have “switched off” (international wise). They know it is mostly bullshit.
On a local level, most people want to know who the hell it is in their neighbourhood that is terrorising them. The coppers seem to be tight lipped. What ever happened to the “Court Reports”? Name and shame. Daily and weekly.
These people need to be identified. Innocent until proven guilty of course, but the court reporters of yore used to have a pretty good handle on this stuff.
Four in a row. I’m feeling lucky.
Five. A great time to be alive.