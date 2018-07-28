Open Forum: July 28, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, July 28, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

36 Responses to Open Forum: July 28, 2018

  5. zyconoclast
    #2774139, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Justice Department: Use ‘illegal aliens,’ not ‘undocumented’

    The Justice Department has instructed US attorneys offices not to use the term “undocumented” immigrants and instead refer to someone illegally in the US as “an illegal alien,” according to a copy of an agency-wide email obtained by CNN.

    According to the email, the Justice Department uses terms in the US Code to describe an individual who is illegally in the US, and thus refers to them as “an illegal alien.”
    “The word ‘undocumented’ is not based in US code and should not be used to describe someone’s illegal presence in the country,” the email states.
    An immigrant who is in the US legally or whose status is unknown is to be described by their country of citizenship, it adds.
    US citizens or green card holders are referred to as a “resident” of the state or city where they live, and the guidance says if their citizenship or status can be referenced if it is part of the factual record of the case.
    The issue of how to describe people in the US illegally has long been a subject of heated debate. In 2013, The Associated Press Stylebook changed its terminology to not describe a person as illegal, only actions. The AP Stylebook is widely followed across media outlets in the US. Most outlets, including CNN use the term “undocumented immigrant,” and only use terms like “alien” when directly quoting a government agency or official.
    The Justice Department guidance says the goal is “to clear up some confusion and to be consistent in the way we draft our releases” and describes the particular way regional offices should refer to individuals in news releases.
    A Justice Department spokesman did not dispute the authenticity of the email and pointed to the line about seeking consistency and remedying confusion.

  7. struth
    #2774142, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:05 am

    creeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeek………..
    the coffin door opens in the witching hour

  8. zyconoclast
    #2774143, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Cocaine use at ‘middle-class parties’ is helping to fuel drug-related gang violence on the streets, Sadiq Khan has warned.

    The London Mayor said recreational drug use is not a ‘victimless crime’ but is instead linked to rising violence.

    Mr Khan said: ‘We have got to make sure we take action among those young people who are involved in criminal gangs as well as those who are buying them at middle- class parties.’

  12. struth
    #2774147, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:14 am

    The issue of how to describe people in the US illegally has long been a subject of heated debate. In 2013, The Associated Press Stylebook changed its terminology to not describe a person as illegal, only actions.

    You can’t be an illegal alien without the action of crossing the border or remaining in the country, illegally.
    You are a murderer if you have killed someone, and a not a truck driver until you have driven a truck, a nurse without caring for the sick, a plumber without fixing a pipe.
    The person is always described by their previous actions.
    As it is with country invading illegal immigrants.

  13. struth
    #2774148, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:17 am

    The numbers crossing into Europe pale into insignificance compared to Australia’s half a million a year intake.
    We should be the richest country in the world!!!!

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2774150, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Infidel Tiger

    #2774115, posted on July 27, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    It’s a nationwide tour.

    Well be playing big and intimate venues.

    The set list is changing every day. New names being added others removed. It’s exciting.

    Don’t come here.
    Fatty Ashton’s security bond will kill it.

  15. Mark A
    #2774151, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

    15th? went for a walk and missed the grand opening.

  16. Mark A
    #2774152, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:33 am

    struth
    #2774148, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:17 am

    The numbers crossing into Europe pale into insignificance compared to Australia’s half a million a year intake.
    We should be the richest country in the world!!!!

    Don’t you believe that libertarian-economist baloney.
    Bigger is not better
    (You forgot the /sarc tag but don’t need it)

  17. C.L.
    #2774153, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

    LA Times, May 2018:

    If Trump thinks he can get more than 3% economic growth, he’s dreaming.

    With the political world deeply focused on the question of whether the Trump administration comprises a gang of Russian pawns, less attention has been devoted to more mundane questions, such as what ever happened to Trump’s economic policy?

    As it happens, economists are keeping their eye on that ball, and their conclusion is that it’s in a bad way. More specifically, they recognize that Trump’s policy is aimed heavily at achieving annual economic growth of more than 3%.

    During the presidential campaign, Trump promised growth of 3.5% a year, and sometimes even 4%. There’s no disagreement that a sustained growth rate of this magnitude would be a significant achievement. Over the past decade, the economy has grown at an average of about 2% a year. The Congressional Budget Office forecasts an annual average of about 1.9% well into the next decade.

    The U.S. hasn’t had sustained real annual growth (that is, over inflation) of better than 3% since the 1990s, with a brief spurt in 2004 and 2005. Making up the difference from 2% to more than 3% looks like a pipe dream.

    This sentiment crosses ideological lines. It’s shared by Jason Furman, formerly the chief economist for the Obama White House (“it would require everything to go right … in ways that are either historically unparalleled or toward the upper end of the historical range”) and Edward Lazear, who served the same role for George W. Bush (“pray for luck,” he advises).

    Then there are the nonpolitical observers, such as bond guru Bill Gross, who says: “High rates of growth, and the productivity that drives it, are likely distant memories from a bygone era.” And academic economists such as Northwestern’s Robert J. Gordon, who states bluntly in his pessimistic book “The Rise and Fall of American Growth” that U.S. GDP’s best years are behind it.

    In fact, the only place one can find confidence about a growth rate of 3%-plus is inside the Trump administration, where Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says it’s “very achievable.” But he would say that, wouldn’t he?

    Indeed he would!
    The author is Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Hiltzik.

  18. DrBeauGan
    #2774154, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:38 am

    zyconoclast
    #2774138, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:03 am
    A Sociologist Examines the “White Fragility” That Prevents White Americans from Confronting Racism

    We expect crap from sociologists and this is confirmation.

  19. struth
    #2774155, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I feel I may open a blues bar in my town and call it TRUMPS.
    No lefties allowed.
    Great seafood I can get.
    Good musos.
    Good wines and beers.
    Must show some form of support for the anti socialist cause to gain entry.

    Think of the insurance!

  20. zyconoclast
    #2774156, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

    San Francisco, home of the metaphorical “free lunch,” is looking to ban employers from offering on site free lunch to employees.

    The free lunch is a long standing perk for employees at tech companies, but it has also had a negative effect on local restaurants.

    If passed, this new law would only apply to new companies, not existing companies in the city like Google, Twitter and Levi Strauss & Co. There are currently 51 such employee cafeterias in San Francisco.

  21. Some History
    #2774157, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    An adaptation from the film “10” (starring Dudley Moore & Bo Derek)

    https://imgur.com/9y0lIB6

    WARNING
    – Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
    – May cause temporary blindness.
    – Possible dizziness and revulsion.
    – Nightmares may persist for several days after viewing.
    – May result in ongoing psychotherapy.

  22. Some History
    #2774158, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

    An insight into the workings of the BBC/ABC

    https://imgur.com/UZ3GqxD

  23. Confused Old Misfit
    #2774159, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:55 am

    An insight into the workings of the BBC/ABC

    The CBC in Canada use that production method as well.

  24. Armadillo
    #2774160, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Testes really needs to read John Oxleys Diaries. It’s been two hundred years since he scribbled stuff in his diary. What he actually observed is the most important part.

    https://ebooks.adelaide.edu.au/o/oxley/john/o95j/complete.html

  27. Mark A
    #2774170, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Confused Old Misfit
    #2774165, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Some may be disappointed with this.

    A 20 minute meeting that wasn’t followed up is of no concern.
    Say, they could have got important damaging info on Hilary, what would have happened you think?
    Go to the FBI, I think.

  28. stackja
    #2774171, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:30 am

    IVF clinics record increase in unattached single women wanting to become mothers
    DANIELLE LE MESSURIER, EXCLUSIVE, The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only

    MORE single women are choosing to have babies without men than ever before, some IVF clinics reporting one in 10 of female clients are going it alone seeking access to donor sperm.

    An investigation by The Saturday Telegraph has found a diminishing social stigma attached to single parenting, ticking biological clocks and less concern among women about finding “Mr Right” are driving the surge of sisters doing it by themselves.

    Clinics across the industry have recorded an increase in unattached single women wanting to become mothers — among the more than 30,000 women who access assisted reproductive technology each year.

    At Sydney-based Demeter Fertility, 10 per cent of IVF treatment cycles are single women with donor sperm — there were none performed in 2008.

    At IVF Australia, which has 16 locations across NSW, 8 per cent of IVF treatment cycles are single women with donor sperm — up from 6 per cent in 2014.

    Another Sydney-based IVF provider, Genea Fertility, reported 5 per cent of clients who walk through its doors are single women accessing donor sperm — a figure that has doubled over the last five years.

    And in Victoria, Monash IVF, which describes itself as “the country’s most established IVF clinic and fertility program”, reported the number of single women taking up IVF services was growing 15 per cent each year.

    Fertility Society of Australia president Michael Chapman said an estimated 600 to 800 women each year in Australia accessed donor sperm either as a single person or gay couple — a figure that has doubled over the past five years.

    While there is no official breakdown of the categories, a study in 2012 found the Monash clinic performed almost three times as many IVF treatments for single women as it did for lesbians.

  29. Armadillo
    #2774172, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Two hundred years is a short period of time. My grandmother was born in 1900, Mrs A’s in 1886.

    I’m rapidly approaching 50, Mrs A 52. It’s not so much “living history”, but sitting on the knees of those who have. And growing up and listening to those who are elder. And they know the real stories.

    It is disturbing that FAKE NEWS has overtaken the latest generation.

  30. stackja
    #2774174, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Armadillo
    #2774160, posted on July 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Probably be dismissed as ‘racist’.

  31. Nerblnob
    #2774175, posted on July 28, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Problem with most Fake News is not that it’s not true, but that it’s not news.

    Useless distraction monkeys.

  32. Armadillo
    #2774177, posted on July 28, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Probably be dismissed as ‘racist’.

    “Racist” is a term made up by the left in America. Too ignorant to see that men will suppress others because they are just plain stupid or weak, and in the belief that they are smarter or stronger.

    Happens in business every day. Happens in China every day. Happens in life every day.

    “Racism” is the defence of the scoundrel.

  33. Armadillo
    #2774178, posted on July 28, 2018 at 2:10 am

    The worse “racism” I’ve ever seen was on a flight from Colombo to Hong Kong via Bangkok.

    The Sri Lankans onboard wanted to tear the Chinese to shreds. Disgusted that they had to share the plane with “human cattle”. Their words, not mine.

  34. Armadillo
    #2774179, posted on July 28, 2018 at 2:30 am

    Problem with most Fake News is not that it’s not true, but that it’s not news.

    People have “switched off” (international wise). They know it is mostly bullshit.

    On a local level, most people want to know who the hell it is in their neighbourhood that is terrorising them. The coppers seem to be tight lipped. What ever happened to the “Court Reports”? Name and shame. Daily and weekly.

    These people need to be identified. Innocent until proven guilty of course, but the court reporters of yore used to have a pretty good handle on this stuff.

  35. Armadillo
    #2774181, posted on July 28, 2018 at 2:32 am

    Four in a row. I’m feeling lucky.

  36. Armadillo
    #2774182, posted on July 28, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Five. A great time to be alive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.