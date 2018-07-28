Liberty Quote
The usual road to slavery is that first they take away your guns, then they take away your property, then last of all they tell you to shut up and say you are enjoying it.— James A. Donald
276 Responses to Super Saturday
What’s his twitter address, Artie? I want to remind the sack of shit how he gave 25 million to the Clintons and it’s a good thing his daughter wasn’t elected because she could turn out like him. Also if he’s been dobbing in Republicans of late.
No it’s really not. The question is, can we fix the teetering engine somehow? No, it’s screwed. It is. Now, do we glide to a low altitude and jump and maybe survive somehow, or stay aboard and face certain death?
Quite unbecoming from the aristocracy, even if only from the failed state of Mainland Tasmania. What happened to that stiff upper lip and all that old chap?
We let the plane crash and then we eat the weak survivors until help arrives.
JC I agree with much of your analysis about the average punter,who are more likely to be Barry Battlers these days. Even those with more free time , reasonable finances and probably better educated than average and could be described as somewhat political junkies, well they turn up to a Current Affairs group weekly, do not question , or think about consequences. However not too happy with Josh these days.
I do not think attitudes will change for general election.
Bet most voters cannot name politicians with portfolios, have very short memories and do not read much about what is going on in suburb, state etc and repeat opinions as if they are facts and what’s more cannot tell the difference. Nothing will change until they end up really suffering the consequences of their choices.
Hopefully the Yanks will perp walk him and incarcerate him for 15 years. Perhaps that might get him off the taxpayers fit.
Pray that the teetering engine doesn’t fail. If it does you’ll never get down.
May well be, but poor tortured, hard done by David Hicks was also a luvvie twat. Leigh Sales wrote a book about him, remember.
It means they will have to make a few phone calls to ensure they are appointed to enough Boards of the corporations and NGO’s they handed out taxpayers money to. They will lose their seats and end up with more money for far less hours.
When will we get over the idea that we “punish” them by voting them out? It’s the complete opposite. We always suffer while they always gain.
When was the last time you saw an ex-pollie stacking shelves at ColesWorth?
TheirABC:
Labor celebrates by-election wins in Queensland and Tasmania, Centre Alliance holds Mayo against Downer challenge – Image
___
TheirABC:
Liberals celebrates by-election wins in Queensland, Tasmania and Mayo – Image
Don’t forget he worked for Huawei too, Jc.
He is scum and villainy.
Turnbull will blame Labor’s “MedalScare” campaign.
The LP is a plane with one engine dead and the other failing badly. Best to strap your parachute on and take your chances with the open air.
You’re being a bit soft on Downer, JC. I sense a bromance going on here.
GOLD!
The people have spoken. They want Peanut Head.
Democracy good and hard.
Tits Rorten – there’s a spring in his step and a bounce in his boobies.
This is a great result. Libs down to 28% in longman with PHON on 16%, down 4% in mayo to a non labor candidate. Like Austria, Hungary, Italy and Germany the social democrat token right party has to die before something else has space to grow.
Could be LPD, CA, ALA, PHON or someone else. Palmer, Latham?
I would bet on PHON, but who knows
Anyone but PHON.
GetUp funded stooge party.
FMD Zulu what’s with the Neil James love?
The fuckwit is fully on board with women in the infantry, homos at the mardi gras and trannie sex change ops.
The man is totally on board with every policy that has changed the ADF from a war fighting machine into the benevolent society.
I’d go with anyone Latham joins.
Square away his global warming beliefs and he’d be our Trump.
Artie
The other thing is that not only are you barracking for the Liars to win so the Libs are destroyed, but you’re talking other people here into supporting the same thing. Stop it and stop it now as it’s silly -resembling the plane incident analogy.
It doesn’t have to be that way as other nations have shown. There doesn’t have to be a leap to the left and then one to the reconstituted right. What needs to happen is that we see a rise of a new right party taking lots of support and trouncing the traditional parties. It’s happened before – certainly overseas recently and it occurred here too with the creation of the Liberal party from the ashes of the UAP.
Liars in government would turn this place into Argentina. Continue flying with the broken engine and if another party doesn’t show up, well that’s because people a satisfied with what they have.
It would be great to see the libs form a minority government with a New Right and the libs are the minority partners.
If Cohenite comes on here stooging for fucking One Nation, I’m definitely going to choke him dead.
I’ve lost touch with the Australian Defence Association over the past few years, but they took the right stand on David Hicks.
I have never barracked for the liars on my life.
I want to blow them both up.
Fronted up to vote in the Fremantle by-election. Labor signs everywhere with a sprinkling of Greens advertising – nothing else. Only Labor and Greens handing out how to vote cards. How sad and depressing. No Liberal candidate. The three voters in the family all voted for the Lib Dems first and Australian Christians second. What a sorry tale. There’s no heart and no fight in the Turnbull dog.