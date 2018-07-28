Super Saturday

Posted on 6:00 pm, July 28, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
276 Responses to Super Saturday

  1. JC
    #2775031, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    What’s his twitter address, Artie? I want to remind the sack of shit how he gave 25 million to the Clintons and it’s a good thing his daughter wasn’t elected because she could turn out like him. Also if he’s been dobbing in Republicans of late.

  2. Oh come on
    #2775032, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    If you’re on a plane and one engine fucks up while the other is teetering, what the heck lets turn off the groaning engine

    No it’s really not. The question is, can we fix the teetering engine somehow? No, it’s screwed. It is. Now, do we glide to a low altitude and jump and maybe survive somehow, or stay aboard and face certain death?

  3. H B Bear
    #2775033, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Quite unbecoming from the aristocracy, even if only from the failed state of Mainland Tasmania. What happened to that stiff upper lip and all that old chap?

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2775035, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    We let the plane crash and then we eat the weak survivors until help arrives.

  5. min
    #2775036, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    JC I agree with much of your analysis about the average punter,who are more likely to be Barry Battlers these days. Even those with more free time , reasonable finances and probably better educated than average and could be described as somewhat political junkies, well they turn up to a Current Affairs group weekly, do not question , or think about consequences. However not too happy with Josh these days.
    I do not think attitudes will change for general election.
    Bet most voters cannot name politicians with portfolios, have very short memories and do not read much about what is going on in suburb, state etc and repeat opinions as if they are facts and what’s more cannot tell the difference. Nothing will change until they end up really suffering the consequences of their choices.

  6. H B Bear
    #2775037, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Hopefully the Yanks will perp walk him and incarcerate him for 15 years. Perhaps that might get him off the taxpayers fit.

  7. Snoopy
    #2775038, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    If you’re on a plane and one engine fucks up while the other is teetering, what the heck lets turn off the groaning engine

    Pray that the teetering engine doesn’t fail. If it does you’ll never get down.

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2775039, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Pretty low bar. James is due nothing for that. He’s a luvvie twat.

    May well be, but poor tortured, hard done by David Hicks was also a luvvie twat. Leigh Sales wrote a book about him, remember.

  9. Mr Rusty
    #2775040, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    The only thing wetting my bed tonight is the tears of unrestrained mirth at the thought that there are 53 members of the federal Liberal Party who voted for the Termite, and are absolutely SHITTING themselves over this result and what it means for them at the next election…

    It means they will have to make a few phone calls to ensure they are appointed to enough Boards of the corporations and NGO’s they handed out taxpayers money to. They will lose their seats and end up with more money for far less hours.
    When will we get over the idea that we “punish” them by voting them out? It’s the complete opposite. We always suffer while they always gain.
    When was the last time you saw an ex-pollie stacking shelves at ColesWorth?

  10. JC
    #2775043, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:12 pm

    @AlexanderDowner You filthy sack of shit, Downer. You gave the Clinton’s $25 million of our money and sucked dick for MI5/6 thinking u were some James Bond type. Expected ur kid to win? Don’t make laugh. Ur despised. Still living as a parasite off the taxpayer

  11. Baldrick
    #2775044, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    TheirABC:
    Labor celebrates by-election wins in Queensland and Tasmania, Centre Alliance holds Mayo against Downer challenge – Image
    ___
    TheirABC:
    Liberals celebrates by-election wins in Queensland, Tasmania and Mayo – Image

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2775045, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    Don’t forget he worked for Huawei too, Jc.

    He is scum and villainy.

  13. Mr Rusty
    #2775046, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    The news coming from the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party HQ tomorrow will be their candidates lost due to local issues.

    Turnbull will blame Labor’s “MedalScare” campaign.

  14. Oh come on
    #2775047, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    The LP is a plane with one engine dead and the other failing badly. Best to strap your parachute on and take your chances with the open air.

  15. Armadillo
    #2775048, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    You’re being a bit soft on Downer, JC. I sense a bromance going on here.

  16. jupes
    #2775049, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    @AlexanderDowner You filthy sack of shit, Downer. You gave the Clinton’s $25 million of our money and sucked dick for MI5/6 thinking u were some James Bond type. Expected ur kid to win? Don’t make laugh. Ur despised. Still living as a parasite off the taxpayer

    GOLD!

  17. Some History
    #2775050, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    The people have spoken. They want Peanut Head.
    Democracy good and hard.

    Tits Rorten – there’s a spring in his step and a bounce in his boobies.

  18. Anton
    #2775051, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    This is a great result. Libs down to 28% in longman with PHON on 16%, down 4% in mayo to a non labor candidate. Like Austria, Hungary, Italy and Germany the social democrat token right party has to die before something else has space to grow.

    Could be LPD, CA, ALA, PHON or someone else. Palmer, Latham?

    I would bet on PHON, but who knows

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2775052, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Anyone but PHON.

    GetUp funded stooge party.

  20. jupes
    #2775053, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    May well be, but poor tortured, hard done by David Hicks was also a luvvie twat. Leigh Sales wrote a book about him, remember.

    FMD Zulu what’s with the Neil James love?

    The fuckwit is fully on board with women in the infantry, homos at the mardi gras and trannie sex change ops.

    The man is totally on board with every policy that has changed the ADF from a war fighting machine into the benevolent society.

  21. jupes
    #2775054, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Could be LPD, CA, ALA, PHON or someone else. Palmer, Latham?

    I’d go with anyone Latham joins.

    Square away his global warming beliefs and he’d be our Trump.

  22. JC
    #2775055, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Artie

    The other thing is that not only are you barracking for the Liars to win so the Libs are destroyed, but you’re talking other people here into supporting the same thing. Stop it and stop it now as it’s silly -resembling the plane incident analogy.

    It doesn’t have to be that way as other nations have shown. There doesn’t have to be a leap to the left and then one to the reconstituted right. What needs to happen is that we see a rise of a new right party taking lots of support and trouncing the traditional parties. It’s happened before – certainly overseas recently and it occurred here too with the creation of the Liberal party from the ashes of the UAP.

    Liars in government would turn this place into Argentina. Continue flying with the broken engine and if another party doesn’t show up, well that’s because people a satisfied with what they have.

    It would be great to see the libs form a minority government with a New Right and the libs are the minority partners.

  23. JC
    #2775057, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    If Cohenite comes on here stooging for fucking One Nation, I’m definitely going to choke him dead.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2775058, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    FMD Zulu what’s with the Neil James love?

    The fuckwit is fully on board with women in the infantry, homos at the mardi gras and trannie sex change ops.

    I’ve lost touch with the Australian Defence Association over the past few years, but they took the right stand on David Hicks.

  25. Infidel Tiger
    #2775059, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    I have never barracked for the liars on my life.

    I want to blow them both up.

  26. Ubique
    #2775060, posted on July 28, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Fronted up to vote in the Fremantle by-election. Labor signs everywhere with a sprinkling of Greens advertising – nothing else. Only Labor and Greens handing out how to vote cards. How sad and depressing. No Liberal candidate. The three voters in the family all voted for the Lib Dems first and Australian Christians second. What a sorry tale. There’s no heart and no fight in the Turnbull dog.

