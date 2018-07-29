A bit of sense in Britain

Fracking approved and reduced solar subsidies.
Meanwhile our unreliables are delivering about 15% of the reduced weekend demand.
Gas or coal?
The reduction in solar subsidies is from 2015. What’s happened since? More sanity, or more madness?
Unfortunately, with the weekend’s election results, Malcolm Turdball will now double down on the NEG and everything else that will not Make Australia Great Again, in order to assuage the Leftist minority rather than support Australia’s Deplorables.
I’ve said before that Australia has never really been a leader, but a follower when it comes to fads. While the rest of the world moves on from the climate scam, Australia will still be following something that was abandoned long ago. It won’t be until Labor is ending its second term that things are likely to change.
Digging holes in the ground for the rest of the world to benefit may be the only thing keeping Australia afloat for the near future. And what’s ironic is that what comes to mind is that Australian comedy: ‘Dad and Dave: On Our Selection’, a place where we could be heading.
The irony is that it’s about the Rudd family, the namesake who got ruinable energy ‘moving’ and now embraced by what could be his half brother.
AJL aj lucas is the asx listed company with an interest in the upcoming shale gas well in Britain.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180426/pdf/43thj7kmv2z0s2.pdf
Presentation points out that Britain currently is looking at complete vunerability from its gas imports coming from Europe.
Drop in terms like “carbon footprint” in conversation in the UK anywhere outside of the Green/BBC nexus and you’ll get a beat or two of embarrassed silence then a change of topic.
Australia appears to be the only remaining place where the general public take Climate talk seriously.
Just to re-iterate:
In US & Canada, where tens, maybe hundreds of thousands of the millions of existing wells are from tight shale, a permit for several wells can take up to one month to pass.
In Poland, the most “friendly” jurisdiction in EU, six months for a single well permit.
Once it really gets going , people see that it’s no big deal and the opposition tends to be confined to small groups of loonies. The first few wells are always “controversial” because nobody has a yardstick to measure what the media is telling them.
Anti-fracking support is probably the most blatant and long-running form of Russian interference and propaganda but somehow the one least likely to get called out by the media.
https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/drilling/#tabs-summary-3
USA adding wells in the tight shales at a rate of around 200 a month, and this is during a slump.
Another North Sea in the shale of Britain.
Halting development of this self sufficiency and paying to import gas from Europe instead was a huge win for the left.
Creating debt and a dependency upon the looting cartels
Drill you magnificent bastards, drill.
Please, surely what the UK needs is LNG import, as opposed to developing their own reserves…
Dunno about that, but “you’ll never know if you don’t have a go”.
North Sea not dead yet either.
How about this:
https://oilandgasuk.co.uk/economic-contribution/
And that is just production tax , never mind all the income and company taxes that these people pay. Any socialist worth their salt would be encouraging this industry for all they’re worth so they can tax and spend to buggery. Like Tony Benn did back in the 70s.
https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/shale-wealth-fund
They figured out how to tax it before they figured out how to get it.