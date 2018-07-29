A train crash or national suicide in slow motion

This story has to get told outside the echo chamber where it is old news.

Any suggestions? Training taxi drivers? Do more on Facebook? Encourage your friends and relations to check out the data dashboard and explain to their friends what it means when the sun is shining, the demand is low on Sunday afternoon and we are getting 15% of our power from Wind and Other.

They will eventually realise that something has gone seriously wrong but by then it may be too late. Are there really no people connected with the ALP who can see what is coming? What has happened to Martin Ferguson?