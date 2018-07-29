Happy birthday Karl!

Karl Popper was born July 28 1902, it was yesterday on our calendar but I only remembered when someone in the US put birthday greetings on the Facebook Critical Rationalism page. He was born in Vienna and went to NZ in 1937 for a working holiday which saved him from the fate of 16 of his relatives who disappeared in the Holocaust. He could have come to Sydney at the end of 1945 but preferred to go to the London School of Economics. As if to punish him for this rejection there is a strong and enduring anti-Popper sentiment among Australian philosophers.

He would be one of the first picks for my Classical Liberal team, I think of him as the Ron Barassi of modern liberals though not as good looking as Ron himself.

This is a great introduction to the man and his work by a critical admirer. For more.