Waste and vandalism in higher education

A disgraceful story from the ANU, h/t Tony Thomas.
For reasons that defy explanation the Australian National University condemned a perfectly adequate building that is also the heritage-listed point of origin for world-leading research in half a dozen disciplines. Why squander money and resources? Welcome to tertiary education in Australia.
Some years ago I hired the wife of the then VC of Deakin Uni. He was around for a few years and his only lasting legacy is the ginormous building on the Geelong waterfront. Named after him.
And this is how it is. It’s much more important to leave your name in lights than actually provide quality education in Oz.
Sentimental twaddle. Yes there are nice views from there, and the Professor doesn’t want to move from his patch. But, the building are old and ugly and functionally insignificant. The move to new premises is warranted and will be better for the students and the staff.
As alumni of Deakin Waterfront I really like the campus. I do like Waurn Ponds better though.
But you make fair points.