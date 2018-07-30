A culture war Geneva convention?

There was a long essay in the WSJ over the weekend by Orrin Hatch.
America’s culture war has reached a tipping point. While our politics have always been divisive, an underlying commitment to civility has usually held citizens on both sides together. As the partisan divide deepens, it becomes clear that we need to take meaningful steps toward de-escalation. Something must change before anger succumbs to violence.
I am, however, calling for a dramatic reassessment of tactics. We need a détente in partisan hostilities, an easing of tensions that can be realized when both sides adopt certain rules of engagement—norms to rein in the worst excesses of the culture wars.
Foremost among these norms should be a commitment to preventing communal spaces from becoming politicized. Even in our most divided times, there have been places we could go to escape the partisan clamor—places where we could leave politics at the door and come together as one, including restaurants, theaters, sports arenas and houses of worship.
The assault on communal spaces is a subset of the politicization of everything—the culture war equivalent of a scorched-earth policy. It is an attempt to burn away the last vestiges of civility and common cause along the march to political domination. Everything—from chicken sandwiches to prom dresses and even cartoon frogs—can be weaponized for political purposes. In this world, there is no neutral territory: Every place is a battlefield, everything is a weapon, and everyone is a soldier in the great culture war.
Nice sentiment, but I suspect the time when calls for restraint would be heeded is long past.
It is already too late for that.
The likes of Maxine Waters is already publicly calling for violence against anyone that supports Trump. The Left openly support the likes of Antifa terrorists (as they are now listed). The Left is openly calling for violence against everyone they disagree with or disagrees with them.
A second civil war isn’t all that fanciful.
Any of these political dummies (Waters, Crimea or Korea) or entertainment halfwits (Katy Perry, “is math related to science?”) that push bizarre left wing crap need to get to get absolutely hammered in the MSM and alternative media.
“Ideological nations have two problems. One is they must endlessly whip the citizens into a fervor in order to keep them loyal to the state. Religions have the same challenge, which is why the preacher is always warning about some imminent threat to your soul or reminding everyone about God’s wrath. Piety is a full-time commitment and that applies to civic piety, as well. It’s why communist countries are drenched in patriotic symbols, songs and public performances, designed to keep everyone in a heightened state of ideological frenzy.”
USA last faced a violent Dem Party. That didn’t end well for the Dems.
We need a war in Australia. I’ll be on the side whose Navy doesn’t wear fingernail polish.
‘halfwits that push bizarre left wing crap need to get to get absolutely hammered in the MSM…’
That’s a joke, right?
But I do have a report or two that CNN and maybe some other outlets have been toning down their rhetoric a bit over the last couple of weeks.
The campuses would have once been the most likely public spaces for free speech but they were the first to go courtesy of the draft for Vietnam and the Frankfurt School of Cultural Marxism.
bemused @ 4:12 pm
Don’t know if you had heard that a right wing group called the ‘Oath Keepers’ planned to protest outside Maxine Waters Offices.
They decided to cancel – because of expected counter protestors, who now deprived of their target assaulted journalists and passer-by’s out of convenience – although surprisingly no arrests were made.
Maxine then called out the ‘Oath Keepers’ as inflaming the incident – they did not attend.
Rafe
#2776350, posted on July 30, 2018 at 4:38 pm
Old tradition.
Martin Heidegger worked to make his university Choo Free a matter of months after Adolph became Chancellor.
Oh good. Yet another “We’re so divided, we need to come together” article which, in effect, lays blame on both sides.
Horseshit.
It is the left that is enacting violence, running around making false accusations about our side and generally acting like retarded eeejuts. We haven’t shifted from our principles of reasoned debate, empirical facts and learning from the past (yet). The left can’t engage on those terms because they would lose EVERY.SINGLE.TIME.
The left have lied, cheated, slandered and smeared to get their way and ram their vile, failed, cult down everyone’s throats all the while they maintain their power and drain the life out of us like the parasites they are. They have rammed their shitshow into every aspect of our lives and culture, not us. They have red taped and green taped and black taped society, not us. They have targeted every person from womb to grave for State interference, not us.
They’re not going to back down because they have everything to lose and nothing to gain. Slowly, the right is waking up to this (as our some on the left; #walkaway) and starting to use their tactics against them. They have been given more than enough opportunities and they’ve just spat it back in our faces over and over.
When the tipping point comes (and it will come) there are a lot of Deplorables out there with a lot of pent up anger and frustration. It ain’t gonna be pretty but the left can FOAD for all I care.
Don’t buy into this “We must come together” narrative because they will just turn it to their advantage.
Unconditional surrender to free speech, rule of law, empiricism and facts or nothing.
While it may take two to tango, it only takes one to start a fight.
