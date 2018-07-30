Cry me a river

Five by-elections and not one victory. I’m revising my view that the Turnbull government can win the next election but might not, to that they probably can’t win.
Here is Simon Benson:
The LNP has serious issues with its candidate vetting. The fact a Labor operative could expose the military medal disaster by googling his profile is farcical. The LNP’s unique structure, which lets delegates select candidates with little state executive involvement, speaks for itself. This is not the only problem. The LNP hasn’t grasped it is in a fight for survival with One Nation. Talk of preference deals with Pauline Hanson confirms it has surrendered to mediocrity by ignoring what should be a fundamental pursuit of recovering its primary vote. At a national level, the lack of political management long identified as a problem for the Turnbull government has yet again been exposed.
It lacked a strong narrative to counter Shorten’s class war and anti-business campaign and let Labor continue to perpetrate myths and falsehoods about health policy. Clearly it has learned nothing from the Mediscare campaign. It has not yet dawned on the leadership group it is in an existential fight with the Catholic school sector. This is a failure of policy and politics. Having the sector campaign in Batman where the Liberals weren’t running is one thing; having it enter Longman on the eve of a by-election was a declaration of war.
The conclusion can only be the government’s political strategy, a mystery to some of its own people, does not seem to be working.
This is a government that has annoyed consumers, retirees, and Catholics. It has no friends, because it has no idea who its friends might be.
Hear hear.
Labor wins the next two elections . Liberals under new management win next only to keep all taxes increased under labor……..so hopeful of a return to a low taxing liberal power is fanciful in the extreme!
Yes but have you revised your view that Turnbull is a potentially great Prime Minister?
The only hope remaining is that Labour is saddled with a dysfunctional Senate. With a lot of luck maybe the Conservatives will have a disproportionate influence.
All of these things were completely predictable to those who recognised the weaknesses of The Turnweasle by his actions and reputation long before he struck back at Abbott in the most underhanded and dishonourable way possible. Someone who truly believes he is smarter than pretty much anybody is always going to lead his lemming followers over the cliff.
Our education system has been systematically destroyed over the past 40 odd years, and we can debate at length as to whether that has been deliberate or careless, to the point that more than half of our young people today believe that socialism is better than capitalism. We are almost certainly on a downward return to serfdom except the lords of the manor are now our pathetically weak politicians and bureaucrats who are only out for what they can get from the rest of us.
No.
Trumble may have irritated retirees, but any self funded retiree (or anyone hoping to be one) who doesn’t want Peanut Head to be crushed is a loon.
Compared with whom? Menzies? Hawke? Howard?
They would rate as the only great Prime Ministers in my life time, and Turnbull doesn’t even make it into Reserve Grade in that company.
I think it, the government, thinks it knows. However, it is living inside Malcolm Turnbull’s bubble. There is a world outside of Mr. T’s circle of acquaintances and colleagues that responds to stimuli in ways far different than are dreamt of in the philosophies of the elite.
The great Turdball, the bluntest tool in the shed and going from one failure to another. Who could have predicted this? Just about everyone in Australia, but for a few fools. Even the Left knew what a failure he would be and so supported him to the hilt.
Tony Abbott is going to get the last laugh.
The same 30 Liberal voters that attend every Q&A taping?
It doesn’t help when your leader is in the wrong party and that most of the party don’t recognise this because they are in the wrong party too.
Get ready for some democracy – good and hard.
“Turnbull is a potentially great Prime Minister”
Only if he greatly reduces immigration and quits the Paris crap.
Unlikely, thanks to the aforementioned genius PM making reforms before the last election that should make the Senate far more favourable to the winning side. We are in for even more difficult times.
Sinc forever the optimist regarding MT.
Don’t forget Waffleworth’s “reform” of the Senate passed with the support of the Greens. How appropriate.
A lot of race horses had potential.
They still ended up in tins of Pal.
‘It has no friends’
Oh dear no, this government is friends with the Gaia, saving zer from global warming. And the Chinese must be supporting us in this noble quest, as they are busy burning all our coal so we don’t have to.
If only we could have seen this coming.
Poor Sinc, nailed his colours to the mast of the titanic.
Has it not occurred to anyone that Msrs. Turnbull and Shorten have identical objectives: the destruction of Australia’s economy as directed by the Deep State?
In the USA, the current administration attempts to a achieve a tripolar world order, bringing peace, harmony and prosperity, and eschewing the U.N. totalitarian monopolar ideology.
This is completely contrary to the monpolar NWO of the Deep State, in which sovereignty exists only for the UN. The puppeteers behind the curtain pull on the strings of both of these sops.
Peace with the Taliban?
Maybe Hillary and the Reptoids are right about this one.
Sinclair Davidson
#2776161, posted on July 30, 2018 at 2:03 pm
Fair enough, but why isn’t he then?
The government’s strategy seems to be to win votes from people who will never vote for them, by antagonising the voters that previously voted for them.
Malcolm no mates.
..
Nailed it
The Liberals removed Tony Abbott from the leadership because:-
1.He had lost 30 newspolls.
2.The party feared it was about to lose Canning in a by election.
In fact they didn’t lose Canning and since then Turnbull:-
3.Has reduced the Government majority to one.
4.Has lost more than 30 newspolls
5.Has further reduced the Liberal’s vote in this weekend’s by elections.
These facts only point to one conclusion,remove Turnbull as Prime Minister or lose the next election.
While removing Turnbull is a must,it may already be too late.If Turnbull remains Prime Minister, expect a landslide win to Labor.
Its difficult to think of a coalition leader who has done more to irritate the party’s voters by governing from the centre left.Why vote Liberal, when you get that sort of government?
Not only that,but as a leader,Turnbull is totally inept,and he can’t rely on a political philosophy because he doesn’t have one.
Depends who you are working for, doesn’t it?
People still taking the “government is dumb” approach to UN traitors.
Who are the really dumb ones?
Turnbull’s Government panders to its enemies while spurning the conservatives who should make up the Liberals’ base. We knew it would the day Turnbull staged his coup.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jcx-bSyJpYk
Their election winning machine, their minderbinder-turnbullites syndicate, have cornered the market in signed united nations capitulation conventions.
Now they just have to feed it to the proles.
Comrades.
He wasn’t a UN man.remember?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHIdqThwNzI
So if you can’t stand their malcom minderbinder coalition looting the country, you would be crazy to vote for them, but if you don’t vote for them, you get their shorten minderbinder cartel looting the country.
Their one party State has only one catch to it, but their catch-22 is the best one there is.
Sinc, a man that leads a government “that has annoyed consumers, retirees, and Catholics” and “has no friends, because it has no idea who its friends might be” is not a potentially great PM. In fact, a politician who does not understand who his friends are, politically speaking, is a potentially appalling PM, and a PM who annoys and disregards his base political constituency is actually an appalling PM.
Turnbull has been far worse than Abbott. Abbott’s cowardice re 18C was terrible, but given his performance as Opposition Leader, he should have been given the chance to face the Australian electorate in the coming election and be bollocked by them if they so wished, not backstabbed in the partyroom by MPs that themselves were only too happy to let our support for a repeal of 18C swing in the breeze.
BTW, it isn’t only Catholics that were annoyed. There is a substantial cohort of Christian conservatives that will not forgive those LNP members of the HoR or Senate that brought in ‘gay’ marriage. Nor is there toying with euthanasia legislation in the State or Federal Parliament, or their active involvement in ‘safe zones’ around abortion clinics going unnoticed.
Correction: that are…
Do not fear commrades all will be well when Lord Waffleworth has consulted his oracle ‘Lucy’
I think it’s time the Catholic schooling sector started flexing some muscle. Fuck Birmingham.
They said Gillard would see Labor polls rise, if only she got some ‘free air’ – she didn’t and got rolled by Shorten.
They said Turnbull would see LNP polls rise, If only he got some ‘free air’ – he did and got rolled in 5 by-elections by Shorten.
Turnbull is (as he always was to anyone who knows anything about teams) completely useless at anything other than looking after himself and telling himself how good he is.
After spending a decade or more white-anting anyone competing with him in the Liberal party (ask Costello why he quit), he still has no plan for the country…just hanging on to the reins and kidding himself he is a good ‘un, recruiting and overpaying people to tell him he’s good (witness pay levels in his office) . How anyone could think this smart ‘fool’ could be a great prime minister is beyond belief….all the while we are heading towards being just another socialist state. May as well just spend all your savings, blow your super and vote for handouts like half the country; perhaps even get a power subsidy to cope with escalating power for no real benefit outré than preserving an idiot’s pride
Even old peanut-head just makes him look more stupid every day. He refusesto do anything sensible, because his old recycled enemy (Abbott has already suggested most of them). What a tool.