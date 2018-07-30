Liberty Quote
-
Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
5th
7th!
sixth.
112th
Hmmm.
Sinc has been editing a lot out of late.
Curses! Just missed the podium!
Dot I think any benefactors would be better off paying for their own anti UniParty adverts rather than donating money. You then get 100% bang for bucks and can say what some parties wont. Joanne Novas graph of power costs would be a good start.
Helloeth.
Top ten?
Coming soon to an Australia near you.
https://www.infowars.com/thought-crime-german-woman-receives-large-fine-for-criticising-refugees-on-facebook/
I have to agree dotty, on both points.
The LNP can however retain Govt if they adopt Abbott’s messages. They won’t of course because Turdball now owns the Libs and Mal is owned by his UN globalist handlers.
Don’t worry Mak Siccar,
FaceBook is starting to be the subject of legal claims of securities fraud.
Hopefully, it goes tits up, along with twatter.
Calm down, makka. Stop to outbursts.
Facebook has a fucking cap of US$500 billion down from 6 hundi a few days ago.
Top twenny
Woo Hoo
Top twenny.
McDonalds is offering unlimited free wifi.
I am sitting opposite an online business. Looks like a husband wife team have set up shop. Laptops open, blue tooth, pads and pens. They are selling a product but l just can’t quite hear all the conversation.
From time to time they get up and order one item from the menu. Both are lard arses so l assume they enjoy the food and it is cheaper than renting an office.
The things you see!
They are selling some sort of playground equipment.
Saw a you tube video recently that the UN is short of cash, i hope like hell skeletor hasn’t seen it.
Really? According to Google Maps street view, the pub has only a ground floor and a first floor — or has the DT suddenly adopted the American system of naming building floors?
If it’s anything like the West Australian, they sacked most of their editors in favour of grammar checkers.
NYTimes leftwing beta columnist goes into hallucination mode. Imagine Trump defeat in 2020 against pocohantas and Eric Holder. Never go full hallucination.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/29/opinion/columnists/trump-loss-re-election-2020.html
The demise of Facecrook is to be welcomed. However, the restriction on freedom of speech now being imposed by the government and judiciary (in this case, German but other countries will inevitably follow) is very worrying.
For anyone interested.
Volume UP.
Don’t Sleep in the Subway (1967) – Petula Clark
The Huns have always loved rules. And jackboots.
Turdball and polls: he wins personal ones over tits but his party loses the general poll. The reason for this is the leftie elite like turdball more than tits but would never vote for the conservatives. How stupid are the conservatives not to understand this.
It’s been a long time since the Liberals could describe themselves as conservatives.
The irony…
Ciao gatti al numero trenta qualcosa
For anyone interested.
Volume UP.
Rock The Boat (1974) – Hues Corporation
True, but it’s all relative.
Like rains on 99% of NSW — my hope is that the hubristic pride of that little smug-faced twerp is rewarded in full measure – Proverbs 16:18 Pride goes before destruction a haughty spirit before a fall — well the share price of Facecrook certainly took a fall and deservedly so.
Is Graham Richardson a shareholder?
Winner!
Conceptual Melbournibad dog-boxes. Here.
Gough had an adoring media. The new media adore BS.
The Turnbull Coalition Winning Team would rather be liked by the right sort of people, not the Right people.
That tells you the electorate is majorly left wing. The rot started with Abbott signing up to every single liars party big spending program. He left nothing out.
HBB architecture has lost the plot.
From the old fred …
Hmmm yes.
Our company had a BHP wymminses visit us last Friday to lecture on their gender equalidy push.
The blurb said, “she will discuss the challenges in BHPs diversity journey and highlight some of the biases we will have in our business“.
Absolute cerdaindy.
Not biases you may have.
Biases you will have.
I suspect the psych vetting will be strongly framed around detecting toxic masculine attitudes which you no doubt will have.
‘Ciao gatti al numero trenta qualcosa’
Bon Giorno Signora Moonlight. Ho una gatta, chiama ‘Stella’. Sieda esterno al sole.
From the old thread
Dot
I support much of what you say on immigration, particularly now that you have recognised that (truly) skilled immigration will bring in much lower numbers, and cannot be “mass” immigration. I also support not signing the proposed Migration Compact and withdrawing from the UN (I suspect that struth would also agree on those two points).
However, until we can change the composition of our Quisling Parliament, we are stuck with reality. My target at the moment is the Migration Compact. If we sign, we will be flooded with unskilled, illiterate, peasants immediately eligible for welfare and citizenship.
I suggest that rather than dreaming of a high skilled immigration program with no welfare and delayed citizenship, you focus on preventing the imminent disaster. When the LDP gets those super majotities in the Reps and the Senate will be time enough for your plan.
At that time, Order 66 will be executed.
I AM THE SENATE
etc
Checkout the scale of them compared to the Eureka tower. Anyone who has had had the misfortune to drive around Southbank and South Melbourne will appreciate a few hundred more apartments jammed into the place. Throw in Docklands and walking around these places at ground level is an utterly soul-less experience.
Conceptual Melbournibad dog-boxes. Here.
Another architectural yawn. Don’t they have to make a percentage provision in these apartment complexes for the ‘housos’ these days? Can’t see where their dog-boxes might be located in the grand scheme of things.
Today Menzies would be called left wing.
Mark Latham’s takeaway from the by-election in Perth:
Interesting article a few days ago in an investment briefing publication. This is a heavily edited version.
Aesop’s fable perfectly describes the situation which Facebook [NASDAQ:FB] now finds itself in.
While they were looking to the stars, they forgot about the people that brought them to such success. With all their developments and future visions, they simply forgot that people deserve privacy. And yesterday, that hubris came back to punch them in the face.
At the close of the markets yesterday, Facebook’s market cap was US$629.52 billion. By the open of the market Thursday morning (US time) it was US$508.91 billion.
Think about how much wealth just flew out the doors. That’s the equivalent of McDonalds [NYSE:MCD] being worthless in an instant. From $120 billion to $0 like a light switch turning off. Never before has a mega-cap stock fallen in price with such viciousness.
Why did it happen? Well, a number of reasons but Europe has just put in place a new set of laws called GDPR. The full title is the General Data Protection Regulation. In short, it means that every company in Europe (and the UK) has to get an opt-in from people to access their data. Instead of hoarding and selling user data, companies now need explicit permission. If they don’t, it’s a big fine coming their way.
Facebook, just like every other company operating in Europe, needed to tighten up their data collection. However, they’ve made an absolute meal of it.
Everyone wants a piece of your digital identity. Corporations and the government want everything they can get. But there’s only one person who should own your identity.…you. You should control who gets access to it. You make the decisions on how, when and where your identity can be used. You get some kind of reward from those who ask you for it.
Action to take: Delete your personal Facebook account.
I wonder if the tide is slowly turning against Facebook. A similar sentiment also seems to be emerging towards Elon Musk. Sure, there will always be those who use Facebook just as some will proclaim a Tesla – but I sense a subtle shift? (speaking of which…..the latest Model X SUV Tesla starts at $250k!! Options will send it to near $300k. FMD .)
2GB police operation Greenacre.
Menzies was an enthusiastic supporter of the White Australia Policy.
That would make him a Nazi in today’s political discourse.
Una gatta chiamata Stella che si goda al sole? – certo un gatta molto piacevole
That would make him a Nazi in today’s political discourse.
Alt-Right fascist , would be my estimation of Menzies’ handle today. An extremist who would need police protection wherever he publicly spoke. He’s be banned from entering Vic.
54th Battalion A.I.F
Update on Pudding Face litigation – nothing served yet.
‘Una gatta chiamata Stella che si goda al sole? – certo un gatta molto piacevole’
Stella al sole? non ho creduto quella. Bene.
Daily Mail.
Coming soon: Bentleys abandoned in the bush when they run out of petrol.
Des Deskperson
You have a stellar Stella there and enjoying the winter sunshine too, oh for the life of your cat and my dog – I had a lovely dog called Stellar sadly went to the sunny backyard in the sky a couple of years ago, she was very loved, my big boy misses her so much, they had a great understanding, she more than he.
The Soviets are still using the exact same methods.
Everything must be soul destroying.
You have to laugh at the pro late-term abortion left clutching what remains of their pearls over this.
The left has virtually exterminated people with Down Syndrome.
‘Keiji Suzuki: The Japanese Lawrence of Arabia who helped end British Rule in Myanmar’
‘Suzuki is reported to have said in May 1942: “Independence is not the kind of thing you can get by begging for it from other people. You should proclaim it yourselves. The Japanese refuse to give it? Very well then, tell them that you will cross over to someplace like Twante and proclaim it and set up your government. What’s the difficulty about that? If they start shooting, you shoot back.” ‘
https://teacircleoxford.com/2018/07/26/keiji-suzuki-the-japanese-laurence-of-arabia-who-helped-end-british-rule-in-myanmar/
WAP was ALP invention. MSM kids don’t know history.
C.L. leftist don’t see the link.
Obscure source taken? No.
Thanks Tinta.
I can’t disagree with any of that.
Emperor Trumble (and likes of) and the ALP are against optional voting primarily because of the ego hit when they are elected with 10% turnout.
Yep 95% of all suspected Down’s Syndrome babies are exterminated.
Hmmm.
Rachel Griffiths was on morning TV last week spruiking her latest project which is a movie about Michelle Payne.
Michelle’s brother Stevie (who has DS) plays himself in the movie.
Every single one of the TV ladies fell over each other to declare how “valuable” and “beautiful” and “diverse” it all was.
Every single one of the TV ladies would have been screened in pregnancy and deleted an embryo as soon as they found it had DS.
Hypocrites.
Thunk about it. Neither tits nor trumble are worth the walk to a polling booth.
In fact neither is worth the steam off a dead dingoes shit.
dingo’s
It struck me in Spain (and to a lesser extent Italy) the number of Downs kids walking around with their families … and how rare that is here.
Uh, we’ve been unquestionably legally independent since 1986.
The Queen has been titled the Queen of Australia since 1953.
I’m not having Auntie Betty, who is 1% Aboriginal; reigning over me as a possum skin princess.
This either sheer fantasy or sheer futility.
A totally useless exercise in virtue signalling.
I’d gladly take Justice Callinan as mein El Presidente over this SJW joke any day.
Even when I was a lad you knew quite a few DS folk and their families.
Quite rare now.
One day we will be able to solve homosexuality with the same technology.
The Indians and the Chinks are at the forefront of solving the female baby problem too.
It’s a wondrous age to be alive in.
Voluntary voting would eliminate the clustering that is the modern UniParty. That is why it will never happen.
And the $2 per primary vote or whatever it is that the taxpayer throws in for the privilege of being forced to vote.
The first trimester of pregnancy in Australia is completely about the medical profession trying to kill Downies.
Test after test to make sure you aren’t carrying a mong and making sure you won’t to term.
India still not letting widows survive?
Leigh I know many families with Down’s Syndrome children but I must say most of them are in their 20s and 30s this is some interesting information the worldwide rate of 1:700 born with Down’s Syndrome — Australia is 1:1,100 due to the high termination rates.
I saw that.
Just as funny (but in a slightly different way) are all the aching pained believers enraptured having glimpsed this shimmering apparition. They once again dare to hope!
It is so jarring seeing Fauxcohontas and Bernie Sanders lauded as heroes, and then match that up against who they actually are.
Most recent popularity polls suggest that Crooked Hillary would romp in a three-way contest between Turnbull, Shorten and Crooked.
Leigh Lowe
#2776216, posted on July 30, 2018 at 2:47 pm
😄
Pretty well much describes what I have been hearing. BHPB have long been into the womyns thing too but much more aggressive it about these days. I remember 2011 them giving all the girls a chance to listen to Gillard in Moranbah and the usual photo shoot that goes along with this stuff.
As for men, a lot are starting to get jack of the prioritisation of genders. Used to be just hushed whispers but I was witness to an open bitch (pun not intended) the other week by some even young guys about it. Also BHPB are being sneaky, they advertise full time but then if the only candidates are male they try the switcheroo by telling them it is contract for 12 months but you will be in the box seat when you reapply, I don’t know anyone who has fallen for the bait yet except the young. BHPB are missing out on some highly credentialed people because they are male and hiring from what I have heard some very underdone girls not far off graduates for senior positions. I don’t think the damage will be felt for a while, if ever as they will probably bring on contractors to quietly clean up behind the scenes to save face. A lot of guys aren’t even bothering applying to BHP & Rio at the moment but smaller players like Peabody who only play lip service to gender are taking these guys on board. Welcome to the brave new world…
Low turnout led to vote law.
If I reject a Downie from my childcare centre or tell a dwarf he can’t have a job because he is a short-arse and can’t see over the shop counter they will descend on me like a tonne of bricks.
If we say at a dinner party that we deleted a foetus for the same reasons we will get lots of sympathetic pats on the arm and tearful hugs.
It is an unusual society in which we find ourselves.
Fucked up, one could say.
So no treaties within the country.
The indigenous can rarely agree on anything.
The Australian government is the government for all Australians.
Because nothing indicates your progress as a people like a “special letter stick”.
It should not be too much to ask that people understand what a treaty is, but Ms Thorpe is a Green. The Aboriginal people never had a sovereign, or sovereignty, so there is nothing to maintain. They were a collection of largely independent tribes.
So what? Don’t vote, can’t complain. The Liars and GetUp could still get people out to vote. The Lieborals would have to have a set a policies that were worth voting for. That would be a problem for the dripping wet Turnbull Coalition Team election winning machine.
Exactly.
And they are beating their suppliers up with it too.
What is really funny is that they want a level of cheap design labour from India and China rolled into some jobs and guess what? The gender profile of the cheapies from India and China is overwhelmingly male.
We have loaded a number of under-qualified sheilas into bids with the more credentialed male as an alternate. Again, guess what happens? They hint that the bloke would be a better fit, but of course the decision is never made by them.
Baldrick
#2776234, posted on July 30, 2018 at 3:06 pm
54th Battalion A.I.F
How about a post on the “other” Buckley VC.
The one who deserted from a VD hospital, re-enlisted under another name, was awarded the VC, then asked the King could he have his medal under his real name, and his desertion forgiven. Requests were granted.
I can never remember his other name, or which was his real one.
Will NDIS mean fewer disabled? Or more? Only not disabled?
The problem being with eliminating a category of humans is that once that that is done, who is next?
ITs, PHON voters, LDP voters?
And VC winner Brown who MIA at Singapore.
WTF are you talking about the disabled for?
The NDIS is about jerbs for the “caring professions”.
Do try to keep up.
IR they came I was not… they came I…
Another 20th or 21st century invention.
Only a fool wouldn’t call bullshit on this garbage. Only an absolute moron would encourage it.
Hotel smoke alarms in the past.
IR;
Dingoats, mate.
Dingoats.
The SJW crowd are getting stuck into MasterChef because…white male dude will win.
Let’s take a gander at the last nine winners, will we?
Notice how they are all white and male? Perhaps Julie Goodwin identifies as a white male when at home? Perhaps Adam Liam, who is a bloke, identifies as white? Wikipedia must be wrong (again) because they have: “Liaw is the son of a Malaysian-born Chinese father, Dr Siaw-Lin Liaw, and a Singaporean-born English mother, Dr Joyce Hill AM.”
In fact, the last three winners have all been female! The last was Diana Chan (typical Caucasian name):
I know, I know, this is SJW world where actual facts do not matter: it’s the vibe.
LL you seem confused.
Shit.
I used to read stories in the Westinghouse reactor. It’s really good.
My mole in the NSW RMS (DMV) tells me that basically if you’re a man, you won’t get a job as an outsider unless you’re an engineer. All of the “softer” positions in the environment, HR and so on are going to women.
The fat useless idiot who runs the joint (and also threatened “criminal investigation” over leaking “state secrets”) also reckons that an old grader driver in a rural area was wrong to point out that most (not all) women don’t want to be engineers or grader drivers. “Women can do any job…” old fat useless mate, the employment figures show they don’t want to.
He is a total SJW retard and running for 50/50 equality no matter what.
Senior mgt positions are now subject to quotas, anyone who is like a Federal SES (on contract, paid very well but can be sacked at will) basically never questions any of this, they ALL go along with it.
It is only the most senior graded clerks who are too old and assume they will never get a contract/departmental head type of position who have the balls to speak up.
He’s a transgendered lesbian with a male presenting clitoris.
Wow.
Surprised that got through!
Do non-smoking laws/regulations apply to vapers (including non-nicotine vapers) ?
Or does the state need to spend a billion dollars to upgrade signs to read “NO INHALING – penalties apply”
Anyone know?
Has it been legally tested?
The NYT communist “writer” predicting Trumps defeat by the decromat frauds ,obviously can’t get an appointment to see a psychiatrist ,they are flat out “treating “suicidal actors and “elite”hilarity supporters , the millionaires get priority ,you notice how the filthy rich support the global communists ?
Interesting question. The answer as of April this year is, unfortunately, YES.
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/nsw-joins-other-australian-states-bans-vaping-in-public-spaces/news-story/ae6678e3f16701470178a1c1df54c719
Oh dear lord we suck as a country.
Oh lord, have mercy on us, for we truly do suck and blow.
What a country.
No, but I’ll bet the subsequent claim for compensation and reparations would make even Greenies eyes water.
I must be necessarily brief with precise details but a few months ago a mate rang me from BHP. Said he was urgently looking for a person to fill a Supervisory role. He needed to fulfill a quota. Didn’t have time to go via the usual advertising path. A recommendation would suffice. It didn’t matter whether the person was qualified or not in the particular field, provided they had a university degree. Any degree would do, but it must be a female.
‘He’s a transgendered lesbian with a male presenting clitoris.’
Well, Ben’s surname is Borsht, so that makes him a non-Anglo, a person from a linguistically and culturally diverse background, what we used call in the APS a ‘NESB 2’, a disadvantaged group as far as employment was concerned .
Anyone criticising him is a racist.
I too have another story like that.
A recruiter I know does finance stuff.
Found a CA with five years work experience post-CA, great references, excellent academic grades, specialised in insolvency on some really impressive stuff. For a 100k job, could probably actually earn 130k or more.
Client knocked them back (a four pillars bank) – “that’s nice but we are looking for a female”.
Here’s just an example of what the four pillars of the banking industry are doing to the labour market:
https://www.commbank.com.au/about-us/opportunity-initiatives/opportunity-from-good-business-practice/our-approach-to-diversity/respect-and-inclusion.html
It’s just pandering. I do not care about someone’s background. On the other hand, I do not want to give them a medal for their cojoined twin, etc.
Col Trumble has called in Labor’s ex strategy consultant.
https://imgur.com/49a2PG3
Tintarella di Luna
#2776228, posted on July 30, 2018 at 2:57 pm
Mark Latham’s takeaway from the by-election in Perth:
Latham may have picked up my post yesterday…
Australia could soon have a new sovereign or sovereigns equal to the Queen if indigenous leaders are successful in designing a treaty.
Desperately trying to imagine all the panoply of the coronation. But there are certain images I just cannot get past, and they are best left unsaid.
GM. Someone said a crown goes with the job.
Who doesn’t like crown lager?
Clive Mathieson will replace Peter Woolcott as Malcolm Turnbull’s chief-of-staff.
I’ve forgotten. Who is Mrs Woolcott again? Is it the Battered Sav?
Peter Woolcott AO is the new Australian (Commonwealth) Public Service Commissioner
https://www.pm.gov.au/media/appointment-australian-public-service-commissioner
He’s APS royalty, currently Turnbull’s Chief of staff. .
His dad is Richard Woollcott, Labor mate, former Ambassador to Jakarta under Whitlam, ‘soft’ on mass-murderer Suharto.
I’m surprised he has any time for the Coalition, since he was recalled early as Ambassador to Italy so that Amanda Van Sized could be given the job.
I’m sure they’ve made it up to him, Des.
Sad the Tasmanians allowed non aborigines to pretend to be aboriginal. A DNA test needs to be mandated. Anything more than 5% non abor DNA and you are off the welfare.
since he was recalled early as Ambassador to Italy so that Amanda Van Sized could be given the job.
Perhaps he was still receiving his income, with perks, so there was no change except address
The way it’s going it’ll be the latrer because the severely disabled for whom the NDIS campaign was mean to help aren’t what are deemed flagship candidates to spruik about how wonderful the NDIS services are, how many opportunities they now have to be rocket scientists and financial advisers with the ‘right’ support blah blah blah
SS, beat me to it, calli.
Is he the same Peter Woolcott married to the Battered Bittered Sav?
Is he the same Peter Woolcott married to the Battered Bittered Sav?
Yes.
Tinta another PW?
The food bills must represent a sizable part of of the deficit.
PW Wikipedia spouse Tanya Hollows.
Who could forget Fat Mandy’s Italian lessons that the taxpayer picked up. Trough lyfe.
That’d be Maurice Vincent Buckley aka Gerald Sexton.
No.
PW Wikipedia spouse Tanya Hollows.
Not if it is the PW who was Chief of Staff,to Turnwaffle.
of course you are so right stackja, it’s Vincent Woolcock. Sorry about that got my Woolcotts and Woolcocks mixed up.
My compliments, Baldrick, and thank you.
Jeez, these cars a flying out the door today.
The Bittered Savv is married to Vincent Woolcock.
Japanese Lawrence of Arabia.
With regards to his motives, we may never know whether he was truly committed to Burmese independence or simply took actions that he thought were in Japan’s best interest.
Thems the facts or not.
The Japanese were fighting our British allies in Burma. Lucky for the author that time reduces the treacherous nature of this crap. A fairly shameful post Testy.
Remembering the “Aboriginal dancers” in front of Police Headquarters in Perth, when the Commissioner issued his apology – two of them had blonde hair and blue eyes – yes, any coronation would be nauseating, to say the least.
of course you are so right stackja, it’s Vincent Woolcock. Sorry about that got my Woolcotts and Woolcocks mixed up.
Then you all have my sincere apologies’ I took the wrong track.