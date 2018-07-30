Oh hang on

Former Prime Minister Paul Keating is displeased about the take over of Fairfax by Nine:

has called on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to put the Nine-Fairfax merger under “high scrutiny”, and declared Nine has the “ethics of an alley cat”.

Keating also said:

On competition grounds and that of the imperative of local diversity, the Competition Commissioner should put this proposal under high scrutiny,

Gee. Spartacus was not aware that “the imperative of local diversity” was in the mandate of the ACCC. But this aside, is Mr Keating putting up any of his money to support “local diversity”, beyond of course his annual $150 subscription? Or does he expect other people’s money to fund it?

Is this another case of deep pockets, short arms and high demands.

