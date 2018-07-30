Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 30, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
109 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2776608, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists:Mitch Fifield, Minister for Communications; Jim Chalmers, Shadow Minister for Finance; Lenore Taylor, Editor of The Guardian Australia; Parnell Palme McGuinness, Communications Consultant; and Tony Winwood, People’s Panellist.

    45 please

  2. stackja
    #2776609, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Tony Winwood is a 61-year-old father of two and grandfather of one. He is very recently married and is enjoying a late-stage, mid-life renaissance. Tony is a dual citizen and lives in Main Beach, Queensland.

    Tony was employed for much of his working life in the financial services industry, most recently in executive roles for investment and superannuation providers. Over the past few years, he has taken time out to more fully appreciate and enjoy life, friends and family – and to more closely consider current affairs and the evolution of our political and social environment. Tony volunteers as host of a weekly community current affairs discussion group.

  3. stackja
    #2776611, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Parnell Palme McGuinness is Managing Director of strategic communications and advocacy consultancy Thought Broker. She specialises in business and policy communications and has worked with peak bodies and businesses of all sizes. Her experience spans multiple communications disciplines, including public relations, advertising, campaigning, and policy.

    She is a fluent German speaker and spent far too many of her school holidays as a child behind the Iron Curtain, staying with her East German grandparents. The political and economic lessons of those visits materially shaped her world view.

    In 2017, in anticipation of what proved to be an upset election, Parnell made a study of the German election campaign, interviewing candidates, political campaigners and ordinary Germans on the forces reshaping Germany and the European continent.

    Parnell is a regular contributor to The Daily Telegraph. She has also been published in the Fairfax syndicated press and The Australian and appeared on the ABC and Sky.

  6. stackja
    #2776614, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Lenore Taylor is an award-winning political journalist who has covered federal politics for more than twenty years. She is now Editor of The Guardian and a regular commentator on radio and television, including the ABC’s Insiders program.

    Lenore grew up in Brisbane and graduated in arts with a politics major from the University of Queensland. She began work as a journalist with The Canberra Times in 1987 and worked in the Old Parliament House press gallery for a year before the Parliament moved to its new premises. She has worked in the press gallery ever since, other than a stint in London as a foreign correspondent and two periods of maternity leave when her children were born.

    In 2010 she published Shitstorm, co-authored with fellow journalist David Uren. Sub-titled Inside Labor’s Darkest Days, it tells the inside story of the Rudd government’s attempts to combat the global financial crisis.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776617, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776619, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    The peoples speaker is Tony Winwood

    Tony Winwood, who has held senior management roles at JP Morgan Chase, Vanguard Investments and the Victorian Superannuation Board during his 30 year career in investment, funds managemen

    Just an average Joe

  9. Natural Instinct
    #2776620, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Who is Parnell Palme McGuinness? And what does she think/write?
    .
    British PM Theresa May shows that Trump can be managed
    February 12, 2017

    Since US President Trump’s inauguration in January, political signalling has escalated rapidly, with politicians around the world responding to Donald Trump’s strong man image with inflammatory words.

    British PM Theresa May, on the other hand, has shown the world how effective engagement could defuse the threat Trump poses and change the course of history.

    Unlike many other world leaders, British Prime Minister Theresa May and our own Prime Minister Turnbull have both approached Trump with the respect his office commands.

    But Theresa May, with the subtle art of persuasion, may well have changed the course of history where Turnbull’s exchange with Trump will be mostly remembered for a tweet.
    Here’s how she did it – and where the lesson for Turnbull, and any other leader trying to tame the Trump, lies.
    When Mrs May went to visit Trump just days after his inauguration, he surprised the world with an uncharacteristically statesman-like speech. In their joint press conference, the President praised the bond and joint responsibilities of the UK and the US, saying that “together we are a beacon for prosperity and the rule of law”.
    But it was when the British Prime Minister began to speak that the atmosphere of the press conference became electric. In measured, dignified words, she elevated reality TV candidate Trump to a world leader, thanking him for meeting with her so soon and positioning herself as the recipient of a great honour. She flattered his notorious ego by congratulating the President on his “stunning election victory” and announcing that the Queen has invited President Trump to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom. Imperceptibly May tethered Trump in the silky skeins of graciousness and respect. The President was visibly enthralled by the glittering mantel May had publicly cloaked him in.
    Then she moved from describing their shared resolve to tackle ISIS and Islamist terrorism to announce, as though it were a matter of course, that they used their meeting to reaffirm the commitment of both countries to NATO – an institution that Trump has in the past repeatedly denigrated. Rattling off a laundry-list of what they discussed, she told the media pack that she and the President acknowledged NATO as “the bulwark of our collective defence”.
    Turning to him, she drove it home: “Mr President, I think you said – confirmed – that you’re a hundred per cent behind NATO”.
    Did you see that? The British Prime Minister got what she came for. She snipped the wire and the bomb that threatened the Western alliance has been defused.
    This is what persuasion can do; what skilful communication and diplomacy are for

    A balanced viewpoint?
    • he surprised the world with an uncharacteristically statesman-like speech
    • reality TV candidate Trump
    • his notorious ego
    • tethered Trump in the silky skeins of graciousness and respect
    • The President was visibly enthralled
    • She snipped the wire and the bomb … has been defused

  10. Vic in Prossy
    #2776622, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    May I have 23 please, Carpe?

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2776623, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    24, please Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776624, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    British PM Theresa May shows that Trump can be managed
    February 12, 2017

    May – Manage Trupm

    aaaahahahahahahahahhahaha

    good one

  13. Cpt Seahawks
    #2776625, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    4 please Carpe.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776629, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:20 pm

  16. Peter Castieau
    #2776632, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Evening everyone.
    May I have 53 please Carpe.

  17. stackja
    #2776633, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2776629, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:20 pm
    45 please. You owe me 15!

  18. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2776634, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Five Hundred and Eighty-One please.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776635, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  21. stackja
    #2776637, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Padraic Pearse “Paddy” McGuinness AO (27 October 1938 – 26 January 2008) was an … He was survived by his daughter Parnell Palme McGuinness, named after Charles Stewart Parnell, and two siblings: his older brother Michael and his …

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776638, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:27 pm

  23. Westie Woman
    #2776639, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Hi Carpe
    Lucky 13 for me please!
    Thanks

  24. stackja
    #2776640, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2776636, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:26 pm
    My apologies stacks – my mistake

    No worries. Got me 15 back!

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776642, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    The Panel

    Mitty Fifield – tonights sacrifice
    Jimbo – ALPBC Shill
    Le snore – mouth breathing cretin
    Parnell 2 dads – meh
    Tony 1 dad – meh

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776643, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:29 pm

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776652, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Ok troops it’s time

    Weightlifters versus skinny guys.

    You got pecs i got tex and;

    llleeetttssss get rrreeaaadddyyy to rruuuummmbbbllleeee

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776654, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    1st question about malturd turnweasel

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776656, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    le snore fellates the alp, doesn’t like tax cuts and bags the evil CEO’s

    rather predictable

  31. RobK
    #2776661, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Snowcone is feeling his way with a couple of the panelists.

  32. RobK
    #2776665, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Mitch’s nose just grew.

  33. Robber Baron
    #2776666, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Mitch is polishing da turd.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776667, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Mitty is trying on the spin, the libtards are dead, they just havn’t taken a pulse from the corpse

    alpbc shill, shills for the alp, colour me surprised.

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776670, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    alp shill still shilling

    A very punchable face

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776673, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    alp plant asks about schools and hospitals and the evil banks.

    Rather obvious

  38. Cpt Seahawks
    #2776674, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    The main political parties are looking quite ignorant about the opinions of them in the populous.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776676, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Mitty throws AbbottSatan666 under the bus, he lurves tax cuts just not for anyone, his hyperbole on corporate tax cuts is shyte.

  40. Robber Baron
    #2776677, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Mitch Fifield struggling. You can’t polish a turd Mitch.

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776678, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Tony 1 dad is shredding the libtards and alpbc

  42. RobK
    #2776679, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Tony Winwood is cutting through better than Mitch.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776680, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    le snore doesn’t like tax cuts.

    Rather bold from a tax hoover.

    she thinks you can get more capex from health or education.

    Yep spending money you don’t have is a brilliant idea

    /sarc

  44. Robber Baron
    #2776681, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Parnell looks like a cat l once owned.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776682, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Parnell advocates for small business

    FMD not a stacked panel

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776683, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Jimbo goes back to “tricle down economics”.

    Why doesn’t someone ask does he know what that means.

  47. stackja
    #2776684, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Paddy’s daughter. Maybe hope?

  48. RobK
    #2776685, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Oh nose. Not trickle down. Labor. Bollocks. Unfortunately it gets traction with some.

  49. stackja
    #2776686, posted on July 30, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Jim does have ‘BA, BComm (Griffith), PhD (ANU).”

  50. Spider
    #2776688, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    They keep repeating the Trickle Down conomics doesn’t work meme.

    Where’s the evidence for that? Does Snowcone bother to ask? Nope.

  51. RobK
    #2776689, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Parnell does seem to have something worthwhile to say.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776690, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Jim does have ‘BA, BComm (Griffith), PhD (ANU).”

    Ok, so we know he is retarded.

  53. littledozer
    #2776692, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Pretty impressive effort talking about company tax cuts and completely ignoring the MAGAnomics

  54. Robber Baron
    #2776695, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Unbalanced panel. 4 girly men. 1 woman. 1 cow. Where are the fags and trannys? Where is the outrage?

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776696, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    alp shill, shills for tits McManboobs

  56. stackja
    #2776697, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Trickle Down worked for Jim.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776699, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    le snore comments – the crowd takes this opportunity to have a nap, with a pilow and blanky.

  58. RobK
    #2776701, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Parnell lobs a slowball on jimbo.

  59. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776703, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Unbalanced panel. 4 girly men. 1 woman. 1 cow. Where are the fags and trannys? Where is the outrage?

    Where is the black muslim lesbian transgender with a limp with blonde hair.

    I am outraged.

  60. Spider
    #2776704, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    I think the tax cuts policy is stuffed. Australian voters don’t want any pain and don’t get the big picture at all.

  61. Cpt Seahawks
    #2776705, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Unbalanced panel. 4 girly men. 1 woman. 1 cow. Where are the fags and trannys? Where is the outrage?

    And yet so many interruptions. Snowytime.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776711, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Jimbo stonewalls.

    Jimbo waffles shit.

  66. Robber Baron
    #2776713, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Mitch…keep polishing that turd! It is a turd. It looks like a turd, it smells like a turd…it’s a turd.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776717, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Onto retirement age

    , Manual labourer cant retire until 67

  68. Robber Baron
    #2776719, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Cow wearing her cow hide jacket does not know her facts. But she is a journalist so that’s “ok.”

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776721, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Why do politicians think it is ok to work until you are 70, when they can retire in their 50’s with a defined pension.

  70. RobK
    #2776722, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Parnell has said things about retirement that pollies cant bring themselves to do.

  71. Cpt Seahawks
    #2776723, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Man pension age is an issue?

  72. Robber Baron
    #2776724, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Manual labourer will go on disability pension at age 45…then aged pension at 67.

  75. Cpt Seahawks
    #2776727, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Exactly Robber Baron.

  77. RobK
    #2776731, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Parnell and Winwood carry some common sense to the panel.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776732, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Mitty licks the alpbc’s balls in regard to funding.

  79. RobK
    #2776733, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Mitch juggles ABC hot potatoe.

  80. RobK
    #2776735, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Jimbo pulling a long one for the ABC.

  82. Peter Castieau
    #2776737, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    The Labor Party believe in a continuation of the taxpayer funded broadcaster being a media arm of the Labor party.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776739, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    question about the takeover of fauxfacts

    le snore waffles shite about j’ism at faufacts, they have the best quality jism.

    easy stomach, don’t turn over yet.

  85. stackja
    #2776740, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Lenore doesn’t want ABC?

  86. RobK
    #2776741, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Lenore grasping in the dark to sustain fairfax.

  87. Robber Baron
    #2776742, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Schoolboys

    Paging Mr Marr….Mr Marr!

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776743, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Schoolboys?

    NSW ALP rockspiders is the answer.

    Do i get a prize?

  89. stackja
    #2776744, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Lenore wants government funding of newspapers?

  90. Viva
    #2776745, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    I buy the Herald solely for the crossword.

  91. Spider
    #2776747, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    The market has decided the value of Fairfax.

  92. RobK
    #2776748, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    We dont make any cars or anything but we have a lot of papers.

  93. Robber Baron
    #2776749, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Do i get a prize?

    A pizza voucher.

  94. stackja
    #2776750, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Rupert’s papers make money?

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776751, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Oh No snowcone is afraid channel nein will cut the Aged and shake my head, loose.

    Fvk em, they aren’t even good toilet paper any more.

  96. Spider
    #2776752, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Imagine if Trump was asked would you be sad if CNN went down the gurgler?

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776754, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    A pizza voucher.

    Pepperoni with double cheese thanks, thin crust.

  98. Robber Baron
    #2776755, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Mitch…Minister for polishing turds.

  99. Spider
    #2776756, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Jim Chalmers makes Mitch Fifield look flat footed. Mitch is just so overly reasonable and measured.

  100. Viva
    #2776758, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Wish Parnell had been given more opportunities to speak

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776759, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Jim Chalmers makes Mitch Fifield look flat footed. Mitch is just so overly reasonable and measured.

    Without notes, Mitty couldn’t tell shit from clay

  102. RobK
    #2776760, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Sammy is trying for a part in the next series of Frontline balladiering.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2776761, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Ok Troops
    Interruptions came in at 14 Westie Woman was closest (again)

    Jackpot to next week

  107. dover_beach
    #2776767, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    The only thing better than seeing The Age and SMH wind up would be for Nine to sell the mastheads to Gina and to see them transform into a populist nationalist paper and a Christian conservative paper.

  109. Westie Woman
    #2776776, posted on July 30, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Thanks Carpe
    See you next week..

