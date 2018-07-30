Liberty Quote
The profusion of government … [has] retarded the natural progress.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Thought bubbles
- Westie Woman on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- cohenite on Soon and Baliunas on the sun and water vapour
- Makka on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- dover_beach on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- stackja on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Thought bubbles
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Viva on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Old School Conservative on Cry me a river
- Spider on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Spider on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- stackja on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Robber Baron on Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Soon and Baliunas on the sun and water vapour
- Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
- Original (economic) sin
- Oh hang on
- A culture war Geneva convention?
- Thought bubbles
- Monday Forum: July 30, 2018
- Cry me a river
- Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts
- Waste and vandalism in higher education
- A train crash or national suicide in slow motion
- A bit of sense in Britain
- Happy birthday Karl!
- Understanding Climate Change in Terms of Natural Variability
- More electricity for Africans
- Super Saturday
- Economics as physics
- Clouds clocks and climate models
- Open Forum: July 28, 2018
- Lunar eclipse tonight starting at 4:24 am, AEST
- The future of their party and who knows who else
- Claire Lehmann and Padraic McGuinness
- William Galston on Donald Trump
- Can these people go any lower
- ACTU counts on Shorten to change the rules, AER on Turnbull
- Fairfax sold itself to Nine
- Take your complaints to the ABC
- Daily metaphor
- Talk about creepy
- CO2 and warming, a fun chapter for nerds
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: July 30, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please
Ten please, Carp.
32 thanks Carpe
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 30
Elle 10
Mark A 32
The peoples speaker is Tony Winwood
Just an average Joe
Who is Parnell Palme McGuinness? And what does she think/write?
.
British PM Theresa May shows that Trump can be managed
February 12, 2017
A balanced viewpoint?
• he surprised the world with an uncharacteristically statesman-like speech
• reality TV candidate Trump
• his notorious ego
• tethered Trump in the silky skeins of graciousness and respect
• The President was visibly enthralled
• She snipped the wire and the bomb … has been defused
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
24, please Carpe.
May – Manage Trupm
aaaahahahahahahahahhahaha
good one
4 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 30
Elle 10
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 4
18 please Carpe.
Evening everyone.
May I have 53 please Carpe.
45 please. You owe me 15!
Five Hundred and Eighty-One please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Elle 10
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 4
RobK 18
Custard 53
My apologies stacks – my mistake
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Elle 10
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 4
RobK 18
Custard 53
Grumpy 581
Hi Carpe
Lucky 13 for me please!
Thanks
No worries. Got me 15 back!
The Panel
Mitty Fifield – tonights sacrifice
Jimbo – ALPBC Shill
Le snore – mouth breathing cretin
Parnell 2 dads – meh
Tony 1 dad – meh
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Elle 10
Mark A 32
Vic in Prossy 23
ZK2A 24
Cpt Seahawks 4
RobK 18
Custard 53
Grumpy 581
Westie Woman – 13
Ok troops it’s time
Weightlifters versus skinny guys.
You got pecs i got tex and;
llleeetttssss get rrreeaaadddyyy to rruuuummmbbbllleeee
1st question about malturd turnweasel
le snore fellates the alp, doesn’t like tax cuts and bags the evil CEO’s
rather predictable
Parnell sits on the fence
Snowcone is feeling his way with a couple of the panelists.
Mitch’s nose just grew.
Mitch is polishing da turd.
Mitty is trying on the spin, the libtards are dead, they just havn’t taken a pulse from the corpse
alpbc shill, shills for the alp, colour me surprised.
alp shill still shilling
A very punchable face
Jimbo wallowing .
alp plant asks about schools and hospitals and the evil banks.
Rather obvious
The main political parties are looking quite ignorant about the opinions of them in the populous.
Mitty throws AbbottSatan666 under the bus, he lurves tax cuts just not for anyone, his hyperbole on corporate tax cuts is shyte.
Mitch Fifield struggling. You can’t polish a turd Mitch.
Tony 1 dad is shredding the libtards and alpbc
Tony Winwood is cutting through better than Mitch.
le snore doesn’t like tax cuts.
Rather bold from a tax hoover.
she thinks you can get more capex from health or education.
Yep spending money you don’t have is a brilliant idea
/sarc
Parnell looks like a cat l once owned.
Parnell advocates for small business
FMD not a stacked panel
Jimbo goes back to “tricle down economics”.
Why doesn’t someone ask does he know what that means.
Paddy’s daughter. Maybe hope?
Oh nose. Not trickle down. Labor. Bollocks. Unfortunately it gets traction with some.
Jim does have ‘BA, BComm (Griffith), PhD (ANU).”
They keep repeating the Trickle Down conomics doesn’t work meme.
Where’s the evidence for that? Does Snowcone bother to ask? Nope.
Parnell does seem to have something worthwhile to say.
Ok, so we know he is retarded.
Pretty impressive effort talking about company tax cuts and completely ignoring the MAGAnomics
Unbalanced panel. 4 girly men. 1 woman. 1 cow. Where are the fags and trannys? Where is the outrage?
alp shill, shills for tits McManboobs
Trickle Down worked for Jim.
le snore comments – the crowd takes this opportunity to have a nap, with a pilow and blanky.
Parnell lobs a slowball on jimbo.
Where is the black muslim lesbian transgender with a limp with blonde hair.
I am outraged.
I think the tax cuts policy is stuffed. Australian voters don’t want any pain and don’t get the big picture at all.
Unbalanced panel. 4 girly men. 1 woman. 1 cow. Where are the fags and trannys? Where is the outrage?
And yet so many interruptions. Snowytime.
Slowball gets ignored.
emma husar gets a gig
Jimbo stonewalls.
Jimbo waffles shit.
Mitch…keep polishing that turd! It is a turd. It looks like a turd, it smells like a turd…it’s a turd.
Onto retirement age
, Manual labourer cant retire until 67
Cow wearing her cow hide jacket does not know her facts. But she is a journalist so that’s “ok.”
Why do politicians think it is ok to work until you are 70, when they can retire in their 50’s with a defined pension.
Parnell has said things about retirement that pollies cant bring themselves to do.
Man pension age is an issue?
Manual labourer will go on disability pension at age 45…then aged pension at 67.
Mitch is a comedian.
Oops meant jimbo.
Exactly Robber Baron.
Bloke read Q on ABC.
Parnell and Winwood carry some common sense to the panel.
Mitty licks the alpbc’s balls in regard to funding.
Mitch juggles ABC hot potatoe.
Jimbo pulling a long one for the ABC.
Jim likes BO.
The Labor Party believe in a continuation of the taxpayer funded broadcaster being a media arm of the Labor party.
Schoolboys?
question about the takeover of fauxfacts
le snore waffles shite about j’ism at faufacts, they have the best quality jism.
easy stomach, don’t turn over yet.
Lenore doesn’t want ABC?
Lenore grasping in the dark to sustain fairfax.
Schoolboys
Paging Mr Marr….Mr Marr!
NSW ALP rockspiders is the answer.
Do i get a prize?
Lenore wants government funding of newspapers?
I buy the Herald solely for the crossword.
The market has decided the value of Fairfax.
We dont make any cars or anything but we have a lot of papers.
Do i get a prize?
A pizza voucher.
Rupert’s papers make money?
Oh No snowcone is afraid channel nein will cut the Aged and shake my head, loose.
Fvk em, they aren’t even good toilet paper any more.
Imagine if Trump was asked would you be sad if CNN went down the gurgler?
Pepperoni with double cheese thanks, thin crust.
Mitch…Minister for polishing turds.
Jim Chalmers makes Mitch Fifield look flat footed. Mitch is just so overly reasonable and measured.
Wish Parnell had been given more opportunities to speak
Without notes, Mitty couldn’t tell shit from clay
Sammy is trying for a part in the next series of Frontline balladiering.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 14 Westie Woman was closest (again)
Jackpot to next week
I’m Done
Oyasumi Nasai
And so to sleep!
One of the better Q&As.
The only thing better than seeing The Age and SMH wind up would be for Nine to sell the mastheads to Gina and to see them transform into a populist nationalist paper and a Christian conservative paper.
‘Night all.
Thanks Carpe
See you next week..