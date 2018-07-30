Thought bubbles

Mr Abbott said net migration had never been higher, arguing the two main drivers were businesses and universities bringing in labour and students.
“Businesses want to bring in labour because they want to keep their labour costs down, and universities want to bring in students because it boosts their revenue,” he said.
“Neither of these categories, which are driving net overseas migration, are directly controlled by government, and this is a problem. We need to get the government, the Australian government, back in control, not just of illegal migration, which we’ve stopped thank God, but of legal migration, because legal migration is now increasingly out of the control of the government.
Because growing the economy and educating people is just wrong.
Our government is doing neither.
End the ponzi now.
Packing universities with foreign hillbillies is not the same thing as education.
Presumably you think the fact our kids will take 30% longer than we did to pay off an average Sydney or Melbourne dwelling is some great big welfare advance Sinclair?
Selling citizenship with a degree thrown in isn’t education.
Is “the economy” a new euphemism for the social welfare bill?
A bigger economy doesn’t mean living standards grow. You know that Sinc.
Diploma in breaking windows?
You really gonna tell us bigger GDP is our saviour Sinc?
Judith – yes I understand. That isn’t my criticism of Abbott. He wants migration is to be run by central planners in Canberra.
Because smaller GDP is better?
Poor Sinclair is getting hammered as though he doesn’t know the definition of GDP per capita.
Poor guy, someone else said his office ought to be bulldozed because of ABC collaboration.
So where did Abbott suggest that? Or is this just more Abbott Derangement Syndrome?
Auction?
Floating caps & prices?
Floor price = discounted likely welfare cash flows.
In all cases, it’s still Canberra central planners messing around with Excel, so …..
Sorry Sinc. Disagree with your take on this.(I know Abbott is not your favorite politician. I have the same feelings for Greens, Socialists, ALP types and the left of the LNP. )
Growth in immigration is not growth per se. I agree with Judith. As to educating the masses from overseas, you have to admit its a grewat deal for them. A degree (or whatever you hasve done a course in), the right to work here and a go at residency and perhaps citizenship. Not bad for $70k. No wonder we are inundated with Chinese students.
Do we actually make that much money out of the University enterprises on a net basis after including in the additional cost of housing , infrastructure, health etc. Love the way it is regarded as an export. LOL
No, it is not, but the economic history of Australia shows that it has increased GDP per capita consistently.
GDP is of course one of the stupidest metrics we have.
For what profits a man if he gains the whole world but loses his own soul?
Sinc supports the immigration ponzi. Luckily he and the likes of dotty are in the clear minority, aligned with their Green and Socialist colleagues.
Libertarians want weaker borders, more immigration and therefore a declining standard of living in Australia. It’s crystal clear.
GDP could be a good metric if the criticisms made against in the early 1940s were implemented.
Currently you need ~65 points to apply for a a skilled ‘189’ visa. So, need to have a required skill. International students finishing a degree can get 25 points for being 18-24, 15 point for the Bachelor’s and 20 for having superior English. Getting that last 5 points doesn’t seem too hard, but probably involves graduates actually getting some work (I.e. market decides).
I think that’s mostly fine. Australia imports young people who are highly motivated, willing to move country, have already been high school educated, and are willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars to be trained at an Australian University. The issue I have is that there are 43 universities here, of varying quality and you only need about 50% in each subject to get your degree. So, the quality of the degree is not taken into account. The question is, do we care if employers are happy to take them?
Yes it would be a problem. But if it is not the government that is controlling overseas migration, then who is?
No, grow a brain you innumerate, ahistorical dropkick, I am talking about (real) GDP PER CAPITA.
NSW is slowing down, fewer houses been built. Fewer people. Less congestion. Planners didn’t plan. Gough created ‘education’ bubble.
Unaccountable corporatist shills, hell bent on destroying the cultural and social fabric of this nation.
I think the average punter and probably, more important, the coalition base would agree exactly with what Tont Abbott has said. Elites don’t but then elites don’t vote for the conservative side of politics!
But isn’t Government control of the country’s borders a legitimate function of Government even in a libertarian society? And those central planners should be under the direction of a Government acting in accordance with the will of the people.
Yes, yes, I know that’s not how things are now. But that should be the way these things run.
Does this mean borders made of straw rather than brick? All the better to blow the borders in?
Terrible things that will happen if immigration is cut:
Housing affordability increases.
Wages rise.
Social cohesion grows.
Not to mention the pressure this rampant immigration is putting on government services.
Yeah. Because Tony Abbott, Oxford educated, Rhodes Scholar is not an “elite”.
To make it simpler, perhaps we differentiate elites from non-elites by referring to the “elites” as Sir this or Dame that.
In the outer burbs maybe.
Real wages only rise with commensurate increase in productivity. If you’re only concerned with nominal wages growth, that’s another matter.
It would, but if we chose carefully from the places we took migrants from, cohesion wouldn’t be a yuge problem.
Can we stop thinking real wage rates would increase if we stopped immigration tomorrow. That just won’t happen unless there is corresponding increase in productivity through capital investment. It’s the only way real income can rise.
I’d also like to add to this in that there is education and then education. This push that everyone needs a university degree is bullshit. Not everyone needs a degree etc, especially if that degree is in some pointless subject that might get you a job at McDonalds (but even McDonald’s is likely more selective).
Mike Rowe hits the nail on the head: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-hV25y-yQc
Some employers look at the grades, in HE.
I struggle endlessly to understand who it is that controls immigration to Australia, and what criteria they use in deciding who gets to become Australian. Tony Abbott says that immigration is now “driven by” business wanting cheap labor, and universities wanting more students. But a business or a university cannot literally grant you citizenship, so there’s something missing in this explanation. Who is it that liaises with business and university, listens to what they want, and has the power to set immigration policy so that they get what they want?
ALP hates productivity. Too much hard work.
What a childish comment Sinclair. If you cannot see the silliness of your statement, perhaps Catallaxy is not your spot. Maybe the Guardian would suit you better.
The problem Bemused, is accreditation.
You cannot get a degree in maths or data science from Khan Academy, where education is free.
What we need is to let these places give out degrees with proctored exams.
You should be able to self-study theory only or the theory components of a degree or trade and then attempt an exam at any level you like.
JC at 1633
But the Doomlord doesn’t want government (central planners in Canberra) in control of immigration, so who does the choosing?
dotty, I know that pointing out Libertarian designs on reducing our living standards upsets you. Hardly surprising when exposed as a know nothing textbook warrior with little or zero life experience outside academia and the law parasites you want to join. You have no family of your own I gather so therefore no skin in the future . You really don’t give a fk about Australia or our living standards, other than as a receptacle for your great immigration fantasies.
I wasn’t talking about GDP, per capita or otherwise. I was drawing attention to frauds just like you who try to keep selling your libertarian shiny turds as real alternatives. Your stench gives you away.
Economic history (reality) trumps any revulsion you have towards any level of immigration greater than zero, Makka.
Poll the people.
Put up a top x list and tell the public the result will mean we only take from the top y they chose
The punters would have a better feel than Canberra parasites anyway.
Madness. Makkaroni is veering awfully close to the Liars Party these days.
Another libertarian who hates Australia enforcing her sovereignty? Thick on the ground today.
I think you’ll find a lot of people are wondering why workplaces are taking more overseas labour, the public service for example, and why universities have so many international students. However, for fear of being called racist, it is one of those quiet things but it’s there.
It’s not about “growing” economies and educating people, the issue is about a whole of people wondering if they are being replaced.
Makka
Provide your definition of sovereignty.
True. The way we do it at the moment.
Sovereignty to Makka means zero immigration, with Makka making all the decisions.
I AM THE SENATE!
REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
So favouring a better quality of life is madness? You’re an open borders fan , JC. Like Soros. Best not to throw stones.
Dunno, but I really have to say that if an Aussie loses out to an immigrant, whose second language is English, you really have to fucking wonder about the Aussie, no?
School and uni is a big business for Australia. One time I read it the next largest export earner after mining.
Define what you mean by a better quality of life, chum.
Go! and don’t forget sovereignty.
Making shit up, lies and verballing just doesn’t win the argument dotty.
You and JC are the 2 biggest open borders pro-migration loonies on this blog. Good to see your POV is getting carved up yet again here.
Stop acting like a poor man’s jezabel. It’s unseemly and disgusting.
Answer those questions put to you, lughead.
Sorry dotty, your opinion really just doesn’t count. No skin in the game means you’re a parasite pushing your pro-migration ponzi barrow. Turning our cities into versions of downtown Calcutta for the wonderful GDP result isn’t a vision shared by the majority of Australians.
Pot. Kettle. Black.
Ps – what does “Australia enforcing her sovereignty” mean?
It is the money. Universities get more money from an international student than from a domestic student. It is simple.