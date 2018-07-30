Thought bubbles

From Tony Abbott

Mr Abbott said net migration had never been higher, arguing the two main drivers were businesses and universities bringing in labour and students.

“Businesses want to bring in labour because they want to keep their labour costs down, and universities want to bring in students because it boosts their revenue,” he said.

“Neither of these categories, which are driving net overseas migration, are directly controlled by government, and this is a problem. We need to get the government, the Australian government, back in control, not just of illegal migration, which we’ve stopped thank God, but of legal migration, because legal migration is now increasingly out of the control of the government.