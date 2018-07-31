Australian energy policy driving us on the road to Venezuela?

The absurdity of the oxymoronic “National Energy Guarantee” continues.
Minister Frydenberg is urging all the states to sign onto his carbon tax with its fairyland projections of declining electricity prices on the back of higher roof-top investments. (The Government and its advisers did not get the ACCC’s memo that this subsidy should, in line with developments in the UK and China, be eliminated). But the renewablesphile, fossil fuel-phobic state and territory ministers are dithering because they want to replace coal with renewables even faster than Turnbull thinks he can get away with. Such policies would, of course, only hasten us over the economic cliff.
And they are joined by others, including wind farmer Goldwind whose CEO says, “We are at a pivotal point and the structure without the substance of an emissions target which is going to really be meaningful is something I’m not sure will really move us forward.” This is the firm that claims it has sold its wind energy including the renewable entitlements for $60 per MWh (the market price without the subsidies is far in excess of that)! So much for the plinth on which the NEG stands that renewables are now or will soon be so cheap that no subsidy will emerge from the new regulatory regime!
The hypocrisy and self-serving goes well beyond this. Today we saw the release of wind farmer Infogen’s annual report. Reported revenue is $200 million this year. $120 million of this is subsidies and much of the rest boosted by subsidy-forced plant closures. Directors paid themselves $11.2 million in 2017.
And the Clean Energy Finance Corporation annual report out today illustrates the degree of wasteful malinvestments the taxpayer is shouldering in this nefarious body’s activities. In the 12 months to June 2018, new commitments were $2.3 billion ($1.1 billion in renewable energy). At 30 June 2018, total CEFC investment commitments since inception exceeded $6.6 billion. In five years of investing, CEFC commitments have now contributed to clean energy projects Australia-wide, with a total project value of $19 billion. Not only a waste of resources but negative value as the program is undermining the electricity that can be commercially supplied at one third that which renewables get.
Maybe we have to accept a Shorten administration to allow us the purgation of the fools and scoundrels that represent us politically. But the danger is that a Shorten administration with its greater skills at marching through the institutions will simply be a marker along the road to Venezuela, which in the 1970s, like Australia today, had a per capita GDP not far below that of the USA.
Deindustrialising and fashionable decolonialisation theory moves towards the ‘happiness quotient’, bespoke services based society like Bhutan .
“In 2011, The UN General Assembly passed Resolution “Happiness: towards a holistic approach to development” urging member nations to follow the example of Bhutan and measure happiness and well-being and calling happiness a “fundamental human goal.”[5] ”
Comrades.
The political class is trying to crash the economy.
The elephant in the room is nuclear power.
Even 30% nuclear, properly done, would satisfy quite a few wishes on the lists from both sides.
Cost… tick.
Flexibility/load following… tick.
Safety… huge tick.
Low emissions of CO2… tick
Low emissions of anything else, including radiation… tick. (See radiation figures for coal Vs nuclear.)
Small land footprint… tick. Much less land area occupied for power generation than any other technology.
Australian sourced… world’s largest reserves of U are in Australia. So… tick.
Low impact on wildlife with respect to wind or solar… Huge green tick. Far fewer birds and animals killed along the way than for solar thermal or wind. Burned, busted and decapitated birds and bats should be the public image of concentrated solar and of wind, but that is overlooked by the dreamers and those continued incomes are based on continued ignoring of the carnage.
I read both the ACCC and AEMO reports. Neither goes far enough. 30% or more nuclear power, either conventional or SMR, is eventually be supported by us all, regardless of climate change, commercial point of view or anti-subsidy points of view.
Why continue to avoid the discussion that we must have?
$11.2 million in directors fees ! Follow the money to see who benefits as it is certainly not Joe Public.
What the …. are our politicians doing !? They clearly are not working for the benefit of the country and seem to be determined to ruin the economy.
However not to worry as more important things to concentrate on like diversity, female quotas and morons in the Navy painting their fingernails.
I think the coalition political worm is thinking about starting to turn. But turn it only can if Turnbull is removed!
Farmers have a difficult time matching production to demand due to the vagaries of the weather. It is to the consumers advantage that today surpluses can be spread the world over and processing means food stuff is conserved to fill in lean years. Still prices fluctuate and there is need for food security concerns. Often countries stockpile for several months reserves.
Renewables in high penetration increase our exposure to the vagaries of the weather. There will be energy gluts and famine just like farming. The track record in Australia in terms of security in energy is a worry. The fiasco of gas on the eastern seaboard, the dependence and miniscule reserves of foreign diesel are glaring examples. The data exits to show wind, rain and sunlight vary a lot from year to year. They are not so easily transported in time of need. For the sake of security and simplicity our energy distribution system needs inputs from varied sources to suit the particular location. Give the market a break to do what it knows best. Why turn our backs on coal, nuclear and gas. They are already stored onshore.
Very interesting news/puff piece on LENR:
The other point is having an established and working expertise in all forms of industry takes time. Having a diverse spread means the best results are more likely. No subsidies required.
Technology to the rescue!!!!
Take fresh food and convert it into a form that lasts longer.
Oh look at that, the Americans are doing it, and selling to Australians (like me, who think it’s yummy).
Tel,
We’re ahead of the game in the west with http://www.roadkilljerky.com.au
Don’t you have any kangaroos or wombats among your roadkill?
Under the counter only Rafe.
So sixty percent of revenue is direct subsidies. If those were taken away, would there be any actual profit, even the directors worked for free?
PS is this the company that Turdball’s son has “invested” in?