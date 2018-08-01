Thucydides, the Athenian historian and general wrote that the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must. So consider this.

On SkyNews’ Paul Murray Live on this past Monday (30 July 2018), former Senator and Australian Labor Party life member Graham Richardson said the following in the context of immigration policy:

For Labor it’s particularly difficult. It’s particularly difficult because ethnic numbers, particularly the numbers that are new, the newer ethnic arrivals do tend to vote Labor when they finally enroll. They tend to be Labor voters for the first decade. After that, they might change their mind, but 10 years is a long long way off. And I think you are going to find it very hard to persuade the Labor Party to do anything about this.

On one level, one has to admire the confidence and arrogance that permits such honesty. On the other hand, does it get any more disgraceful that an Australian political party setting policy not in the interest of Australia, but in the interest of the party. But we are talking about the Australian Labor Party so disgrace and surprise seldom go together. Just look at their policies in general.

