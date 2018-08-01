Funny business

Which funny enough was posted on the same day as this which is as humourless and dreary as anything you might find: Thanks To Comedy, Nobody Has Laughed Since Trump Became President. Here’s a sample:
Ever since Donald Trump became president, I’ve tried to laugh, but it hasn’t worked. My go-to crack-up mechanisms—“Spaceballs,” the “Night Man” episode of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” that video from The Chive of the guy jumping into the frozen swimming pool that they play in a loop at my gym—just don’t land. Nothing makes me smile anymore. It’s never funny in Philadelphia.
And also this, just now from Instapundit:
BUT OF COURSE: Comics, Reporters Rally to Protect Ocasio Cortez.
But there are still things to laugh at, but only for us:
I never get tired of it just like I never get tired of winning.
I’ve watched a couple of recent videos of Seinfeld, Cleese, Rock and many others lament the death of comedy and who now studiously avoid college gigs.
Those people are simply nuts, but there’s a lot to be said about the death, or persistent vegetative coma, of comedy (coma-dy?). What passes for comedy on the ABC, for instance. A young friend of mine said she enjoyed the ABC comedy Rosehaven, but when I asked her if she ever laughed out loud while watching it she was stumped (obviously, the answer was no). The last comedy movies that I actually laughed at were the Austin Powers series. The real joke there is that though they’re about the contrast between the liberated 60s and the uptight 90s, they’re completely politically incorrect by today’s standards.
If you can’t make jokes about gays, overweight women, ugly women, fat balding men, dwarves, vicars, etc. then you can’t make jokes full stop.
Anyone who was unlucky enough to catch the video of the ‘rising comedy star’ Eurydice Dixon knows what I mean. With all respect to this unfortunate young woman, her comedy was like Mao’s Little Red Book being read to a laugh track. (Which is kind of funny, when you think about it.)
If you can’t make jokes about gays, overweight women, ugly women, fat balding men, dwarves, vicars, etc. then you can’t make jokes full stop.
I think you can still make jokes about vicars.
Unless they’re saints of the “progressive” movement like Rod Bowers.
Not to go on about it, but what Orwell says in his essay on Donald McGill is more correct than ever. Vulgar humour, that is to say, humour, ultimately affirms the true nature of human life. If you want to deny the truths of human life, as leftists do, then there can be no room for humour.
BBC’s comedy supremo admitted in July that Monty Python wouldn’t be allowed now. Furthermore:
BBC don’t televise Monty Python today because it shows how bad modern comedy is, John Cleese claims (today)
This illustrates the problem.
Comedy has been captured by the Left. But they are so sanctimonious that anything they try to mock on the Right is terribly unfunny. At the same time they can’t mock things on the eminently mockworthy Left because if they do they will be cast out of the herd.
So these days all we get is desperately unfunny comedy as lefty comedians try to squeeze lame jokes out of an increasingly small lemon.
OF COURSE: OCASIO-CORTEZ RISE INFLUENCED BY SOROS-LINKED GROUP
https://www.infowars.com/of-course-ocasio-cortez-rise-influenced-by-soros-linked-group/
Its refreshing to see the Trump electoral win clips all over again. Its also obvious that the Dems and the MSM were so caught up in their own narrative they deliberately ignored the abundant statistics in plain view illustrating a likely Trump win, preferring to excuse them away. And the pure bias shown by jounalists from the beginning, against all of their professional and ethical standards, illustrates how captured by the left American institutions had become under Obama. No wonder they think the Russians intervened to steal the election.
A personal Trump Election Night highlight: ABC’s Zoe Daniel, in literal tears, explaining why she is struggling to explain how America got it all so wrong.
THAT’S NOT FUNNY!
If Zoe is still on the job in 2020 she’d do well to lose the mascara for election night.
Netflix actually has a category for stand up comedy.
Almost without exception I find their comedy has two threads: Their sex lives, and politics.
The former thrills the audience with its illicit content. It is the same excitement they probably felt when they first learned a rhyme with the word ‘fuck’ in it. It was said among friends and out of earshot of their parents – and the exhilaration lay in the fact they were getting away with it.
The second is the excitement of being swept up in a group emotion, in this case, hate. They can whoop and holler, full-throatedly participate in denigrating someone they don’t like, safe among a large number, anonymous, but venting that hate.
None of it is actually clever or witty.
Isn’t it amazing?
Their job is supposed to be to help viewers understand what is really happening – as opposed to what ought to happen.
When Trump won their response should have been “How did we miss it?” Instead it was “Why did everyone else do something I didn’t tell them”.
I really don’t see a way for them to move from the latter perspective to the former. There is no path that links them.
Best throw the bunch of them out and start again with people who possess at least a modicum of humility.
And that John Oliver is a twat, sin’t he? He always looks like he is gloating because, from your lounge room, there is no way you can reach through the TV and punch his bobbling face in. Not saying anyone should, but that is what his expression looks like it conveys.
Comedy contracted a fatal terminal lack of humour when the gangrene communists invented political correctness to spread their misery to the world . I laugh when they say some Pratt if-s an alpbc”comedian” ,there hasn’t been a comedian on the alpbc since the communists finally toook over after years of sleazy infiltration like a flesh eating disease . Even the English ,the nasters of comedy have been infected . The resurrection of real comedy will come when political correctness and global u.n.communism is totallydestroyed .