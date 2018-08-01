Gurgle gurgle gurgle

The natural progress of things is for the government to gain ground and for liberty to yield.

… said Thomas Jefferson a long time ago.

In light of the weekend election results Spartacus would like to dissect a key claim of the Labor Party … that the proposed company tax cut would deliver $17 billion to the big banks. So said Bill Shorten in April of this year:

“I hope for the sake of the nation they (the government) surrender their $80 billion taxpayer-funded corporate giveaway” and it would be “immoral to give the big banks of Australia a $17 billion tax handout, especially in light of the shocking and predatory revelations of the Royal Commission”.

Apart from the grossly offensive suggestion that businesses, large or small, keeping more of their earnings (rather than having them confiscated by the Government) is a “taxpayer-funded corporate giveaway”, what Spartacus would like to know is from where did this $17 billion figure come from?

$17 billion. Hmmm. If nothing else, is assumes that banks remain profitable, a probable but not certain assumption give the current political and economic environment. But the number. From where does it come?

Such calculus is possible if it was generated using Swanematics; the school of budgeting, that was founded by the Australian Labor Party, that designs taxes to not generate revenue and describes the situation where expenses exceed revenues as a surplus. Does anyone out there in Cat-land know the source and underlying assumptions behind this number? Or is it, like most Swanematic analysis, produced with the rigor of an AWU member count.

More to the point, as Cats know, Spartacus has two young Spartacii who is trying to teach the way of the Spartacus. And a frequent subject of discussion in the Spartacus household revolves around the difference between right and wrong versus legal and illegal. Spartacus is trying to explain to the young Spartacii that, just because something is legal, does not mean it is right (and equally, that something that may be illegal is not necessarily wrong).

18c may be “legal”, but it is certainly wrong. High and in many cases usurpatious taxes may also be “legal”, but again they are certainly wrong.

There once was a time when if the King was a Catholic, Protestants (or if the King was a Protestant, Catholics) feared for life, liberty and property. This was, relatively speaking, not that long ago. But in our more “civilised” society, harnessing a mob to get a legislative outcome against people or groups one does not does not a civil society make. But this is what the modern Australian progressive movement seems to be about nowadays; using the instruments of the state to punish people and things they don’t like.

Don’t like the banks – tax them more.

Don’t like business – tax them more.

Don’t like fat people – tax them more.

Don’t like smokers -tax them more.

Don’t like successful people – tax them more.

This is why the US Bill of Rights is such a brilliant thing; it takes certain things out of the hands of the mob. But Australians should not fear. There is a solution to ever growing and capricious government ….. more government of course.

