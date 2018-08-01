Gurgle gurgle gurgle

The natural progress of things is for the government to gain ground and for liberty to yield.
… said Thomas Jefferson a long time ago.
In light of the weekend election results Spartacus would like to dissect a key claim of the Labor Party … that the proposed company tax cut would deliver $17 billion to the big banks. So said Bill Shorten in April of this year:
“I hope for the sake of the nation they (the government) surrender their $80 billion taxpayer-funded corporate giveaway” and it would be “immoral to give the big banks of Australia a $17 billion tax handout, especially in light of the shocking and predatory revelations of the Royal Commission”.
Apart from the grossly offensive suggestion that businesses, large or small, keeping more of their earnings (rather than having them confiscated by the Government) is a “taxpayer-funded corporate giveaway”, what Spartacus would like to know is from where did this $17 billion figure come from?
$17 billion. Hmmm. If nothing else, is assumes that banks remain profitable, a probable but not certain assumption give the current political and economic environment. But the number. From where does it come?
Such calculus is possible if it was generated using Swanematics; the school of budgeting, that was founded by the Australian Labor Party, that designs taxes to not generate revenue and describes the situation where expenses exceed revenues as a surplus. Does anyone out there in Cat-land know the source and underlying assumptions behind this number? Or is it, like most Swanematic analysis, produced with the rigor of an AWU member count.
More to the point, as Cats know, Spartacus has two young Spartacii who is trying to teach the way of the Spartacus. And a frequent subject of discussion in the Spartacus household revolves around the difference between right and wrong versus legal and illegal. Spartacus is trying to explain to the young Spartacii that, just because something is legal, does not mean it is right (and equally, that something that may be illegal is not necessarily wrong).
18c may be “legal”, but it is certainly wrong. High and in many cases usurpatious taxes may also be “legal”, but again they are certainly wrong.
There once was a time when if the King was a Catholic, Protestants (or if the King was a Protestant, Catholics) feared for life, liberty and property. This was, relatively speaking, not that long ago. But in our more “civilised” society, harnessing a mob to get a legislative outcome against people or groups one does not does not a civil society make. But this is what the modern Australian progressive movement seems to be about nowadays; using the instruments of the state to punish people and things they don’t like.
- Don’t like the banks – tax them more.
- Don’t like business – tax them more.
- Don’t like fat people – tax them more.
- Don’t like smokers -tax them more.
- Don’t like successful people – tax them more.
This is why the US Bill of Rights is such a brilliant thing; it takes certain things out of the hands of the mob. But Australians should not fear. There is a solution to ever growing and capricious government ….. more government of course.
Who owns Australia’s Big Banks? Scrooge McDuck?
I think that $17 billion came from the same methodology used to cost the NBN.
Has anybody ever worked out the monetary value of the tax concessions currently enjoyed by freeloading Unions?
Fat-bottomed Union bosses are always the first to grizzle about what they see as companies getting off lightly with regards to tax, but how much are they getting away with, compared to the rate at which companies have to pay?
In these days of massive industry-run Superannuation schemes, scams and trailing commissions, etc., I wonder what justification other than “we can get away with it” there is, for tax-exemptions to Unions.
Blair
#2777784, posted on August 1, 2018 at 10:31 am
Who owns Australia’s Big Banks? Scrooge McDuck?
Nah – it’s the little guy with the top hat & cigar from the Monopoly game
Great idea… a Bill of Rights.
Wait on. Didn’t Wookie Wilkie propose such a Bill in 2017? Of course he did, but it didn’t get through.
Further, isn’t there some debate about whether said rights should be embedded (eg, via the Constitution) and thus stand above parliamentary legislation?
Maybe this isn’t simple after all. But it initially sounds like a great idea, until considered deeper.
Here’s the case for the motion: https://www.lawteacher.net/free-law-essays/administrative-law/should-australia-have-a-bill-of-rights-administrative-law-essay.php
I’m sure that many Cats would urge caution before proceeding – for example, there are a couple of dozen border protection and terrorism related federal statutes enacted post 2011 that may struggle to survive any Bill of Rights with teeth.
To be completely frank, as an engineer and not a philosopher or legal eagle, this sounds like a classic illustration of the maxim “Be careful what you wish for”.
If the answer to the question is a Bill of Rights then you are asking the wrong question.
It seems that banks in 2016 paid about 14 billion in taxes. Lowering taxes to 27.5 % is an 8.33 % reduction meaning banks would only pay 12.8 billion or 1.2 billion less. Lowering to 25% is a 16.7% reduction resulting in banks paying 2.4 billion less per year. It would take at least 10 or 12 years to come up with a 17 billion reduction depending on what kicks in when.
Up The Workers!
#2777839, posted on August 1, 2018 at 11:51 am
It’s not just that they’re tax exempt.
It’s also their political donations that rort the system.
An individual gets a deduction (which should be abolished, but that’s another issue) for political donations only up to a specified cap.
But a union member gets a deduction for union fees, on which the union doesn’t pay tax because it’s tax exempt. Nor is there any tax when the money gets handed over to the Labor Party.
So when the union gets deductible fees in and hands them to Peanut Head and the gang, that’s effectively creating an extra tax deduction for donations to the ALP.
If tax exempt status for unions is to survive at all, then there ought to be a tax penalty for any money they donate to Peanut Head.
Like everything else Bill Shorten says it is a lie.
Lutz got it almost right, except the 14B is everything, including GST, payroll, FBT. The company income tax figure is closer to 12B.
For the Banks it would not kick in till 2024, and does not go to 25% untill 2027.
So in 2024 (27%) it would be 1.2B
In 2025 (26%) it would be 1.6B
And in 2026 (25%) and beyond it would be 2B.
So theoretical tax loss at current numbers would take until 2033 to amount to 17B! Does anyone seriously think that tax rates will not change again before 2033?
Gurgle gurgle gurgle Damn, thought Maocolm might have drowned. Maybe tomorrow.
I think a lot of investors and dear bill, the one who wants to become the anointed one,is just itching to get his little unionised hand deep into their now very vunerable pockets!