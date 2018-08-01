The left are like locusts. They cannot help destroying

From Sarah Hoyt, where I have extracted her core argument which really gets to the heart of things as they now are. Her title is: The Left are the Locusts of Culture.
There is a scene in Independence Day where the character mind-melds with the alien, and receives a sudden understanding of the peril the Earth is in.
Quoting from memory, he says something like “They’re like locusts. They move from planet to planet, take everything it has to give and move on.”
For some time now, I’ve thought this applies to the left. Certainly, entire fields of endeavor, entire expanses of human knowledge, science, and interest, seem to collapse in the wake of an infestation by the left….
I don’t know if it’s possible for any field to stand in the face of such an onslaught. Perhaps an unskilled labor field, where it doesn’t matter which pair of hands is doing things, and the requirements are minimal.
Certainly not any field that requires expertise, specialized techniques or even – like mere writing – craftsmanship.
And because they’re everywhere and attacking all at the same time, even in fields of endeavor you’d think would be beneath their notice, we risk a systemic collapse of society….
Yes, sure, many people on our side think that’s what the left wants. They’re not even wrong, insofar as there are some on the left who want it, but the majority? The majority have no idea of the complex interweb of relationships, or the weave of technology, finance and just plain work that allows them their comfortable first world lives. They have no idea what it would mean if it collapsed….
Let’s be frank, the left don’t really mean to destroy anything, any more than the locusts mean to destroy farmers’ crops. They don’t even have an understanding of farmers’ crops or of destroying, just like the left doesn’t understand economics or society enough to know what they’re doing.
In the end, locusts want to survive and to make more locusts… and the left wants the same, which is why no club, no hobby, no field of endeavor will be left alone. They must enforce their way of thinking and their image of the world everywhere until in the ruins of a destroyed world there stand a group of leftists discussing the wonders of Marx and preening for the few survivors.
The analogy is near perfect, but not quite exact. The ones who are left standing could not care less about Marx or ideology but only about the plunder they have gained for themselves through their lies and deceit. Worse still, the problem is much deeper since even those on the right cannot imagine the collapse that will follow from the success of the left. They see the Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela and even then think it can’t happen here. But it can if we firstly fail to understand how much is genuinely at risk, and then secondly, fail to treat the problem with the seriousness that it deserves.
I know a lot of people on the Left and they are just like the locusts described. They aren’t malicious in their intent, it’s just that they have no clue as to the consequences of what they seek.
The analogy holds true to the fact that collective ideology focuses on the group rather than the individual, like locusts. Private property and endevours are shunned but the collective endevours are trophies for the leaders.
You are not advocating aerial spraying of them are you ? ACT would be a good trial spray ,infested with em . Mate of mine flew in Somalia years ago spraying locusts ,ran out of engine in a remote area,crashed and n[had a bad hip injury ,had to lie under wing forshade as he had difficulty moving,praying fuel tank wouldn’t ignite . Hours later trucks arrives full of black soldiers ,mate got a sub machine gun up his nose till an officer who spoke English intervened. He was taken to hospital in back of a truck in agony ,the injury was so serious he was evacuated to London . Has no desire to return there for some reason and a gamy leg to remind him . True story.
It astounds me how much they take for granted. We collectively stand on the shoulders of giants who have expended hundreds of years of labour and intellect to get where we are.
The analogy extends to the end of the plague.
Once they have destroyed their meal ticket, they cannot survive.
Anyone who thinks Leftists aren’t malicious in intent hasn’t met a real Leftist yet, but only fellow travellers.
This is an interesting analogy but we still need a definitive description of a leftie, their attributes, habits etc so we can start to quarantine and hopefully remove their influence. We ultimately need some slogans to apply simply and quickly to a designated leftie so a rigmarole of recognition doesn’t have to be gone through every time. So for starters if a person is:
pro alarmism
pro islam
pro black armband and noble savage view of aboriginals
pro multiculturalism
pro UN
pro metoo and BLM
anti plastic
anti coal and fossils
anti Trump
They’re a leftie.
There’s a difference between a Leftist and a leftist. The former are as corrupt as anyone could get, the latter simply can’t think for themselves. The former are in the minority, the latter are in the majority. The former feed off the latter.
They aren’t malicious in their intent, it’s just that they have no clue as to the consequences of what they seek.
They have impermeable defences of self-delusion to protect them from such clues.
I pointed out to an alarmist that an Australian CO2 tax would be counterproductive if it just shifted production to third world countries with no emission standards (and a generally lax attitude to real pollution). He told me, without batting an eyelid, that an Australian enterprise would never shift to a third world country because of sovereign risk.
The former are in the minority, the latter are in the majority. The former feed off the latter.
That is always the case in any revolutionary movement, from Bolshevism to Nazism, except that the hard core group doesn’t so much feed off the fellow travellers as seek to control and direct them as useful instruments in the revolutionary cause.
It probably doesnt benefit from a link to a sci-fi movie. That would give any half capable lefty an out.
Just stick to the locusts. Or maybe discuss paralysis ticks.
Finally, someone has nailed what the essence of the left is: in the 21st century, the left considers itself so far down the road of destroying capitalism that they no longer have to pretend what their mission is: to destroy whatever is left standing.
Be clear about who the enemy is: the left is the scum of the earth, the losers who can’t exist without the patronage of the Big State and the enemy of freedom.
Locusts are not hive insects, mindless drones that communicate with pheromones to call down an irresistible attack to destroy any intruder. This is the potential fate of those that poke a stick into the hive.
Some insects are also parasitical in behavior. Invade a host, impersonate a benign organism and then suck the host dry of nourishment. With a now dead host the parasite must seek a new host before its dependence will kill itself.
Australia, as most western countries, is made up of people where some are herd animals and some are sheep dogs. Herd animals save themselves using the crocodile analogy. Sheep dogs, like their ancestors the wolves are pack animals and can guard and protect the herd while hunting and killing those stalking the herd.
How can a sheep dog protect the herd from parasites and insects?
How can the sheepdog protect itself?
The plague of locusts analogy is very apt. I work for the ambulance service, and have come to view the ever increasing hoards of entitled, obese, welfare dependent, state reliant perpetual children that increasingly occupy my days in managing their self inflicted health conditions (instead of the thinner, more worthy, more grateful, genuine accident and illness customers we used to get) as the ‘white walkers’ from game of thrones: they are coming, and they are going to consume everything. Nothing will stop them, and there will be nothing left.
The trend of their left to create vast convoys of childless leftists, and have this convoy utterly believe that death and destruction of all that went before them is the ultimate ideal is a concern.
The merkel mind-fart that decolonialised Germany overnight was one mild expression of this, but the ultimate dystopia is a childless billionaire that loathes humanity, having lived his lefty life, then decides to purge humanity from the face of the earth by releasing a weaponised virus.
Allowing the sheer destructivity and suicidal hatred of arms and offshoots of their left is increasing the amount of people with the drive and capacity to engineer and release a mutated influenza that does 1919 all over again.
Someone so crazy they can’t live in a world with Trumptopia on offer burns it to the ground.
The right might have the private owned guns, but the left has a billion soldiers in every vial of weaponised disease.
I’m inclined to think that the end result will/would be reminiscent of Arabs in Damascus scene at the end of Lawrence of Arabia.
cohenite, John Ray has done a heap of work Dissecting Leftism with a suite of websites.
