Wednesday Forum: August 1, 2018

Posted on 12:00 pm, August 1, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
188 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 1, 2018

  3. Senile Old Guy
    #2777851, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    I knew it was coming!

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2777852, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    New fread?

  5. incoherent rambler
    #2777853, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Did put the old thread in a grey plastic bag?

  8. Snoopy
    #2777862, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    In all of recorded history has there ever been a baby girl named Zoe who didn’t grow up to be a total fruit loop?

  9. Lysander
    #2777863, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Although I am a strong advocate for re-introducing our much loved grey bags into supermarkets, the reason is totally unrelated to dog poop. This is because if you are a dog walker, just buy the dedicated bags for collecting dog poop, they take up bugger all space and won’t cost much. After walking someone else’s dog, I would rather use those than go finding a grey supermarket bag every day.

    MH, do you secretly work for Emma Husar?

  11. Speedbox
    #2777865, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Had just posted this on the old fred.

    The grey bags are best for disposing of food scraps, and shitty things in general.

    Yeah and for months before the ban came into being I was hoarding those bags and would take, say, 50 extra each time I went shopping. Ripped them straight off the dispenser when going through the self serve checkout. I know, I know, cheap me but it was also a form of protest. Our family has literally thousands of these bags neatly stacked in a cupboard. We will be using them for years into the future.

    In fact, I’m tempted to take them to the supermarket – after all, why can’t they be my “reusable bags”?

  12. Lysander
    #2777866, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Snoopy, I dunno. Maybe St Zoe of Rome (although she was probably a bit loopy too).

  13. Some History
    #2777867, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    That’s an interesting photo (Husar) ……

    UPDATE:

    https://imgur.com/yJrxIBA

  14. stackja
    #2777868, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Zoe was the birth name of the visionary French Saint of the Miraculous Medal

  15. mh
    #2777869, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Woolworths will have to follow Coles and make their plastic bags free also. Watch them squirm!

    Outside my local Coles recently they had a cardboard cut-out of Mal Meninga with the words ‘Let’s tackle plastic bags together’, or something similiar. Sorry Mal, you just ruled yourself out from becoming an Immortal.

  16. Senile Old Guy
    #2777871, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    (From the old thread)

    Next, you try and fill out a United Nations form, none of which is in English, before you fight for a lifejacket and board a tiny boat for Australia

    LOL. Do the refugee activists actually believe this is what happens??

    Let’s do a check.

    1. The UN form is not in English because these people are coming from countries where the main language is not English! Duh!

    2. If the person is filling in a UN form, they are going through the UN process, not trying to get in by the back door.

    3. No forms are required if paying people smugglers for a “life jacket and a small boat to Australia”! Just pay thousands of dollars.

    4. And people trying to enter Australia by boat, without a visa, are illegal immigrants, not “asylum seekers”.

    5. Asylum seekers are required to seek refuge in the first country where it safe to do so, not transit those countries on their way to Australia.

  17. zyconoclast
    #2777872, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Depression, poverty and bad teeth: performers really do suffer for art

    Falling Through The Gaps: Our Artists’ Health And Welfare, that finds aging Australian performers are facing increasing poverty, homelessness, poor health and depression, with attempted suicide rates more than twice that of the general population.

    They really are suffering for their art.

  18. stackja
    #2777874, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    1940s-50s migrants came here to work.

  19. H B Bear
    #2777875, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    After walking someone else’s dog, I would rather use those than go finding a grey supermarket bag every day.

    After walking someone else’s dog I always take the Commcar back to the electorate office and find a staffer to deal with it.

  20. Habib
    #2777876, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Under twenty again, like the soon major party’s primary vote. And the IQ of their remaining supporters.

  21. H B Bear
    #2777878, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    They really are suffering for their art.

    Not as much as taxpayers or their audiences.

  22. jupes
    #2777879, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    From the story on Husar:

    A Labor volunteer claims that as a direct result of “constant verbal abuse” by Husar, he spent a month in a psychiatric hospital.

    FMD. What sort of pansies are breeding in Australia these days?

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2777881, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    How can anyone beat this?

    Vegan soccer club first in world to be certified carbon neutral by UN

    Nailsworth, England — One-nil for the environmentalists. An English soccer team has become the first professional sports team in the world to be certified carbon-neutral by the United Nations. Forest Green Rovers, which plays in English soccer’s fourth tier, has adopted a number of environmentally-friendly measures, from using electric vehicles, to vegan-only meals for players, staff and fans. The club’s 2,000-seat stadium in the quiet town of Nailsworth, England, is powered entirely by renewable energy, about 20 percent of which by solar panels.

    Maybe if they get themselves blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

  25. stackja
    #2777882, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    How many ALP ‘scandals’ have yet to be discovered?

  26. Some History
    #2777883, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    For anyone interested.

    Volume UP.

    Girl with beautiful voice.
    [from 0 to 4mins 15secs]

    Patricia Janeckova – Once Upon A Time In The West

  27. mh
    #2777884, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    MH, do you secretly work for Emma Husar?

    From the little I have heard about this NSW politician, walking her dogs would probably be one of the least troubling aspects of dealing with her.

  28. Lysander
    #2777885, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    With the whole reuseable plastic bag thing…

    What if you buy a meat pack from Coles and it leaks in your plastic bag; you take it back the next day for new meat/goods and they get contaminated and you get sick and die?

  29. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2777886, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Emma Husar defends attending gig while on taxpayer funded trip

    Brad Norington
    ASSOCIATE EDITOR
    @BradNorington
    Rachel Baxendale
    ASSOCIATE EDITOR
    @rachelbaxendale
    0 minutes ago August 1, 2018

    Federal Labor MP Emma Husar has taken to Twitter to defend attending a Bruno Mars concert while on a taxpayer-funded trip to Queensland.

    Ms Husar, who is under investigation over allegations of bullying and misuse of staff and entitlements, attended the Brisbane concert with a close friend who is a police officer, months after other officers from the same area command in western Sydney were called to her house over an alleged incident involving a ­family member.

    The Australian has confirmed from large deleted portions of Ms Husar’s personal Facebook page and parliamentary expenses records that she skipped the second day of an NDIS parliamentary hearing in far north Queensland in March and travelled instead to join the friend at the concert in Brisbane on March 14.

    “To be abundantly clear, no work expenses were used to attend a concert,” Ms Husar tweeted this afternoon.

    “Was in Cairns on 14 March to attend a day-long committee hearing on the NDIS.

    “On 15 March, I had two meetings in Brisbane with two organisations to discuss domestic violence policy issues.”

    She added: “The concert tickets were a birthday present from a friend. Confident I’ve always acted within the rules but have asked IPEA to double-check and review as I take the use of taxpayers’ money extremely seriously.”

    Ms Husar also retweeted a March 14 tweet from Aged and Disability Advocacy Australia CEO Geoff Rowe, showing a photograph of her attending the hearing.

    A spokesman for the western Sydney MP said: “Of course no work expenses were used to attend a concert. Any assertion otherwise is preposterous.”

    “The concert tickets were a birthday gift from a friend,” the spokesman said.

    Ms Husar’s birthday is on April 20.

    From the Oz.

  30. Habib
    #2777887, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    In all of recorded history has there ever been a baby girl named Zoe who didn’t grow up to be a total fruit loop? Dr Who’s oppo.

  31. EvilElvis
    #2777888, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Still waiting for the steel bird…

  32. Snoopy
    #2777889, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Huge backflip by Their ABC. Dual citizenship parliamentarians are now a bad thing. Double plus bad if the pollie is a Yank. No mention that dual citizenship doesn’t offend the state’s constitution.

  33. Some History
    #2777891, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    For anyone interested.

    Volume UP.

    Exodus – Henry Mancini (orchestration)

  34. Some History
    #2777893, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    “The concert tickets were a birthday present from a friend. Confident I’ve always acted within the rules but have asked IPEA to double-check and review as I take the use of taxpayers’ money extremely seriously.”

    Emma takes the use of taxpayers’ money stroymly seriously. Emma is a very responsible politician. [No mention of the limo trips]

  35. Habib
    #2777895, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    They’ve already sprung her for using comcars. Any one of these offences would see anyone else dismissed from even the APS and quite likely charged. As far as those vermin go, the first merest infraction should result in the bastinado, a second the Judas chair and a third the bronze bull. The latter would also be the first time anything worthwhile came out of their piehole.

  36. stackja
    #2777896, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Snoopy
    #2777889, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    ALP ‘Yank’ in Senate.

  37. stackja
    #2777897, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Old thread:

    Des Deskperson
    #2777877, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    ‘Leftys, its hard to know whats parody and whats not.’

    Mole, reminds me of back in the nineties when Australia was being urged by the usual suspects to sign some codicil or other – which we probably did in the end – upping the ante on the rights of women under the UN Convention.

    The supposedly clinching argument was that even Saudi Arabia had signed it.

    There was no evidence of parody or irony.

  39. stackja
    #2777900, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    ALP Jim and Junie show forgotten?

  40. Makka
    #2777902, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Atlanta Fed;

    The initial GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2018 is 4.7 percent.

    https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx

  41. stackja
    #2777903, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Snoopy
    #2777898, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:55 pm
    Who’s that Stack?

    Keneally was born Kristina Marie Kerscher in Las Vegas to an American father and an Australian mother (born in Brisbane).

  42. Some History
    #2777904, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    There was a story a few days ago of a zoo in Egypt that painted up donkeys to look like zebras. A more thorough investigation of the zoo has exposed a few more “suspect” animals.

    https://imgur.com/kxrkpS3

  43. Old School Conservative
    #2777905, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    The concert tickets were a birthday present from a friend

    The “friend” conveniently forgot that our Emma had to travel to Brisbane to see the show.
    How slack.
    Oh…and then had to get back to Sydney urgently. To see Ed Sherran.

    With friends like that, who needs enemies.

  44. Bruce in WA
    #2777906, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Somewhere under 50 has gotta be good!

    While I was typing that, I just had a wind gust here pick up an outdoor table and six chairs and slam them across the patio … 8-0

  45. Des Deskperson
    #2777907, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    ‘No mention of the limo trips’

    And not much detail on the ‘two meetings in Brisbane with two organisations to discuss domestic violence policy issues’ on 15 March which happily coincided with the Bruno Mars concert that evening.

    Which organisations, how long were the meetings, why were they more important than the second day of the NDIS Joint Committee hearings in Cairns??

    Bruno Mars is big in Vietnam.

  46. RobK
    #2777908, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Depression, poverty and bad teeth: performers really do suffer for art
    Coincidentally, the same symptoms of many meth users.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2777909, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Top 50

    Do I get a prize?

  48. Old School Conservative
    #2777910, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Bill certainly has his finger on the pulse of his own party:

    Mr Plibersek and Labor leader Bill Shorten maintain they first learnt of the allegations against Ms Husar less than a fortnight ago, despite the Whelan investigation having begun in March (The Oz)

  49. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2777911, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Coles now giving away their bags for free?

    Buggeration. I just spent $4 on a roll of purple scented bin liners and $6 on two string bags.

    That’s a tenner I will never get to spend on beer.

  50. cuckoo
    #2777912, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    They really are suffering for their art.

    Yeah, I read that piece too. Someboy please hand me the world’s tiniest violin. And the Age has to pretend that this actor is some kind of Olivier/Gielgud reborn, whereas I had never heard of him until I read that article. His stellar career includes bit parts on Blue Heelers and the movie Red Dog.

  51. stackja
    #2777913, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Tom
    #2777880, posted on August 1, 2018 at 12:27 pm
    Happy birthday, horsies!

    Winx now 7! And nearing retirement from racing.

  52. stackja
    #2777914, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    CAMPERDOWN City Rd near Broadway
    CHANGED TRAFFIC CONDITIONS Protest
    Started today 1:00pm
    Impact: Impact Northbound traffic affected.
    Attending: Emergency service(s), RMS
    Advice: Allow extra travel time

  53. calli
    #2777915, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    I’m still shaking my head.

    Met up with some ladies this morning, spring in step, laughter in voice and full of the news about Coles and their dopey bags. Yes, terrible, isn’t it? was the reply. Why can’t we be more like SA and Tassie?

    I suggested that they proceed as normal and continue to buy the 15c bags if they felt so strongly. Oh, no! They’re free now!

    In some minds, we are just like SA and Tassie.

  54. cuckoo
    #2777916, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    If Coles have been forced to hand out free bags due to ‘backlash’ from their customers, where are all those Coles management flacks who were previously fronting the cameras to assure us that the bag bans were in response to their customers’ demands? It’s almost as if they weren’t telling the truth before.

  55. Old School Conservative
    #2777917, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Ms Husar had attended the first day of NDIS hearings in Cairns, before flying to Brisbane to meet Ms Stone, claiming $114 for a taxpayer-funded Comcar from the airport to her hotel, which she shared with Ms Stone, and travel allowance for that night

    So Emma “Come at me baby” Husar skips day 2 of the NDIS hearings.
    Uses taxpayer funds to travel from the airport for her “adventure time” at the hotel.
    Uses taxpayer funds to provide accommodation for a friend, Chief ­Inspector Tracy “on my way” Stone.

    Yeah, nah – no wonder Labor is pursuing an internal investigation. Any halfway decent external analysis would be disastrous for Labor.

  56. Habib
    #2777918, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Don’t forget there’s still people in this country that buy TV Week and vote in Logies. Medical advances have a lot to answer for.

  57. C.L.
    #2777919, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    For Christian Cats: I was switching channels just now in the ad break of the news. Greg Sheridan was on Studio Ten spruiking a book he has out (launched tomorrow). He just gave the most marvellous exposition of the Old Testament I’ve heard in any single 30 second period. He managed verses from Genesis through Micah word perfect. The Ten lady was obviously quite nonplussed by this, like it was a foreign language or something. Well done Mr Sheridan!

    The book is called God Is Good For You.

    Quite odd that God wasn’t good for you when Sheridan was backing gay “marriage.”

    Two Sheridan columns from 2016-17:

    Yes to same-sex marriage
    Gay couples with children deserve our blessing

  58. stackja
    #2777920, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    C.L.
    #2777919, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    GS being charitable?

  59. C.L.
    #2777921, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    GS being charitable?

    What do you mean?

  60. areff
    #2777922, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Coles bottle shops are still charging for the bags they once gave away free.

    Good reason to shop elsewhere — and tell your friends to shop elsewhere.

  61. stackja
    #2777923, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    The number of NSW truck ‘accidents’ increasing?

  62. C.L.
    #2777924, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I see the Australia Institute (a subsidiary of the Ponds Institute) has called for a mass slaughter of the nation’s livestock:

    The Australia Institute report found a 26 per cent emissions cut in agriculture would mean “2.9 million fewer beef cattle, 8 million fewer sheep, 290,000 fewer dairy cows and 270,000 fewer pigs” by 2030.

    It looks like Turnbull and Frydenberg support this policy.
    No coal, no animals. That’s where the Liberal Party now stands.

    Barnaby Joyce calls it “nut case stuff.”

  63. Mater
    #2777925, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Met up with some ladies this morning, spring in step, laughter in voice and full of the news about Coles and their dopey bags. Yes, terrible, isn’t it? was the reply. Why can’t we be more like SA and Tassie?

    Q: How do you know when an environmental initiative doesn’t really have wide spread public support?

    A: When they demand that it is legislated.

  64. Snoopy
    #2777926, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Don’t forget there’s still people in this country that buy TV Week and vote in Logies.

    Your secret is safe with us, Habib.

  65. stackja
    #2777927, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    C.L.
    #2777921, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:27 pm
    GS being charitable?

    What do you mean?

    GS seeking understanding of human frailties?

  66. areff
    #2777928, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    On Twitter, it is being said that Husar is being victimised for her lesbianism:

    Emma’s real crime was coming to terms with male violence — ie., rejecting it — and finding love with a same-sex partner. Of course, same sex couples aren’t entitled to use comcars #istandwithemma

    Justice for Emma! She is being persecuted because, after a violent and loveless marriage to a man, she found happiness with a senior female NSW police officer. Women can never be free while we are forced to conform to standards of male sexuality #istandwithemma #auspol

  67. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2777929, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Don’t reuse condoms: Yes, the US had to warn its citizens not to do this
    Staff writersNews Corp Australia Network
    August 1, 2018 10:05AM
    Topics
    Lifestyle
    World News

    WE know times are tough in the United States if you’re not a billionaire, but this tough?

    The Centres for Disease Control, a national body tasked with preventing and tackling wide-scale infectious disease outbreaks, has urged US citizens to stop washing and reusing condoms.

    You read that right.

    “We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act,” the CDC tweeted.

  68. stackja
    #2777930, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Emma daughter now with her father.

  69. Rockdoctor
    #2777931, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Wished they had have gone through with it. As it was the Cheshire cat got his snout in another trough & showed his usual competence blowing costs out anyway…

    https://www.news.com.au/national/breaking-news/lnp-sought-advice-on-scrapping-games/news-story/09520c20cac55ee28626c2b986fbf936

  70. Zyconoclast
    #2777932, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    Priorities…

    Sport 2030 – National Sport Plan

    The Australian Government has a clear and bold vision for sport in Australia — to ensure we are the world’s most active and healthy nation, known for our integrity and sporting success. Sport 2030 has four key priority areas which will, when fully implemented, create a platform for sporting success through to 2030 and beyond. The priorities are:

    Build a more active Australia — More Australians, more active, more often;
    Achieving sporting excellence — National pride, inspiration and motivation through international sporting success;
    Safeguarding the integrity of sport — A fair, safe and strong sport sector free from corruption; and
    Strengthening Australia’s sport industry — A thriving Australian sport and recreation industry.
    Sport 2030 brings together the knowledge and insight of many people from across the sporting sector and the general public who provided submissions, attended consultation sessions and contributed ideas.

    https://www.ausport.gov.au/nationalsportplan

  71. Habib
    #2777933, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    She’s a switch-hitter daphne, who’s guest at a gig was her friend in sensible shoes, who may have had a hand (fwar fwar) in an investigation into alleged “domestic violence”. This would be a plot in a shitty soap if it wasn’t the ALP. And none of it surprising in the least.

  72. C.L.
    #2777934, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    First the uniformed dog and now a therapy lesbian.

  74. thefrolickingmole
    #2777936, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    “We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act,” the CDC tweeted.

    Nonsense, you just get the old one and shake the f*ck out of it and you are good to go.

  75. Habib
    #2777938, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    “The damages that would be forced to be paid by the state, if the Commonwealth Games had been axed, would be in excess of $1 billion,” Ms Jones told the hearing in Brisbane.

    Another failure by the LNP, would’ve saved a shitload more than that, and make the bastards litigate for a payout- idiot decisions by previous governments should not be applicable to incumbents, and in fact those responsible for said idiocy should be personally liable.

    Was on the Coast Monday, and the number of empty eyesore white elephants was astounding- the relics from the last episode of such profligate imbecility still visually pollute parts of Brisbane, and remain less used than Wayne’s Swan’s frontal lobe.

  76. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2777939, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    When Bronwyn Bishop splashed out on a chopper ride from Melbourne to Geelong using tax dollars in 2015, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten called it an “egregious abuse of entitlements” and “colossally arrogant” ― and rightfully so.

    Daily Telegraph.

  77. Snoopy
    #2777940, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Keneally was born Kristina Marie Kerscher

    D’Oh I must be going senile. In my defence she hasn’t been a dual cit since 2002.

  78. Habib
    #2777941, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    A “national sport plan” sounds rather like the Nationalsozialistischer Reichsbund für Leibesübungen. But will cost a lot more and produce zero stormtroopers. Maybe a few trannie rhythmic gymnasts. Is there anything government doesn’t feel the urge to fuck with and fuck up?

  79. stackja
    #2777942, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Snoopy
    #2777940, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:47 pm
    Keneally was born Kristina Marie Kerscher

    D’Oh I must be going senile. In my defence she hasn’t been a dual cit since 2002.

    I did post ‘Yank’.

  80. Des Deskperson
    #2777943, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    ‘Emma’s real crime was coming to terms with male violence — ie., rejecting it — and finding love with a same-sex partner. Of course, same sex couples aren’t entitled to use comcars #istandwithemma’

    Mike Kelly VC must be kicking himself that he didn’t come up with this.

  81. m0nty
    #2777944, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    U.S. spy agencies: North Korea is working on new missiles
    LOL. Just like Saddam Hussein!
    I read the article. Not one single source named.
    Fake news.

    July 24: reports surface based on satellite photos and information from anonymous US officials about NK dismantling missile facilities.

    CL: Raptures! This news that confirms my prejudices is 100% true!

    July 31: reports surface based on satellite photos and information from anonymous US officials about NK building new missile facilities.

    CL: Fake news! This news that invalidates my talking points does not exist!

    LOL.

  82. Cassie of Sydney
    #2777945, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    I have just rung Vinnies and asked them why they now celebrate the deaths of over 100 million people. The stunned silence on the other end was priceless. When she came to, she replied that that simply wasn’t true. So I asked her why a member of the national committee of Vinnies by the name of John Falzon attended a party in November 2017, wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Lenin on it, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Russian revolution, a revolution which ushered in the murder of millions of people. I said to her that there was no difference if someone had gone to a party to celebrate Hitler’s birthday and be photographed wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hitler on it…..all the while laughing and grinning, just like John Falzon. I will be writing a formal letter to Vinnies about this. I also advised her that I will no longer give one cent to Vinnies since it is now an organisation that employs people who promote genocide.

  83. testpattern
    #2777946, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    TRACKING RUSSIAN INFLUENCE OPERATIONS ON TWITTER

    ‘Accounts tracked on the dashboard this week tweeted on a range of foreign policy issues surrounding U.S. – Russian relations. Early in the week, chatter on the dashboard centered on the outcome of the Trump-Putin Helsinki summit. Pro-Kremlin accounts seized on hashtags used to criticize the summit, such as #treasonsummit and #impeachtrump, to voice sarcastic messages against critics and share genuine support for the two presidents. Accounts also adopted the conspiracy theories and rhetoric publicized by Putin at the conference, launching unsubstantiated articles claiming that U.S. intelligence funneled $400 million to the Clinton campaign into the top URLs on the dashboard. Later in the week, accounts tracked on the dashboard seized on another Kremlin information operation by promoting “freemariabutina.” Butina was arrested on July 16 for failing to declare herself as a Russian foreign agent to the U.S. attorney general. On Thursday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an online campaign to #freemariabutina by changing the profile pictures of its social media accounts to a low-resolution photograph of Butina sharing the same message.’

    https://dashboard.securingdemocracy.org/

  84. incoherent rambler
    #2777947, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    CL – I see the Australia Institute (a subsidiary of the Ponds Institute) has called for a mass slaughter of the nation’s livestock:

    The Australia Institute report found a 26 per cent emissions cut in agriculture would mean “2.9 million fewer beef cattle, 8 million fewer sheep, 290,000 fewer dairy cows and 270,000 fewer pigs” by 2030.

    It looks like Turnbull and Frydenberg support this policy.
    No coal, no animals. That’s where the Liberal Party now stands.

    Barnaby Joyce calls it “nut case stuff.”

    290,000 fewer dairy cows – only imported brie for chosen. Anyway, the peasants don’t eat it.

    2.9 million fewer beef cattle – know anyone who wears leather jackets?

  85. Makka
    #2777948, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Good on you Cassie. Vinnies is forever off our donations list. Thanks to the Cat who raised this yesterday.

  86. EvilElvis
    #2777949, posted on August 1, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Progress. Change terminals, still no plane for currently delayed 12pm take off. FMD.

    On another note, is the Em Husar lesbo freak thing just a cover to get her ‘therapy’ dog to taint and turn a police dog under cover at Brunos? Gives dogging a new meaning…

  87. Habib
    #2777950, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    How do western Sydney labor MPs hold their liquor?

    By a collar and lead.

  88. Snoopy
    #2777952, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Monty’s upset by the Husar pile on. Performs a drive-by squirrel tossing.

  89. Top Ender
    #2777953, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Cassie of Sydney….I also advised her that I will no longer give one cent to Vinnies since it is now an organisation that employs people who promote genocide.

    Great effort!

  90. Speedbox
    #2777954, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Cassie of Sydney

    I also advised her that I will no longer give one cent to Vinnies…..who promote genocide.

    Good for you. Well done.

  94. testpattern
    #2777958, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Woodside – invest in genocide

    Myanmar
    • The Aung Siddhi-1 exploration well in AD-1 was completed during the quarter. The
    well intersected gas in two primary targets. The upper target intersected a 60 m
    gross gas column with an interpreted 10 m of net gas pay, and the lower target
    intersected a 45 m gross gas column with an interpreted 16 m of net gas pay. Both
    gas columns have been confirmed through pressure measurements and gas
    sampling. Assessment is ongoing.
    • The Dhana Hlaing-1 exploration well in A-7 spudded on 26 June 2018, and was
    plugged and abandoned on 18 July 2018. Assessment is ongoing.
    • The Shwe Yee Htun-2 appraisal well in A-6 is planned for July 2018. The well will
    appraise the volume, deliverability and connectivity of the Shwe Yee Htun gas
    discovery, and test additional shallower exploration objectives.

    https://woodsideannouncements.app.woodside/19.07.2018+Second+Quarter+2018+Report.pdf

  95. stackja
    #2777959, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Zyconoclast
    #2777956, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    They would say that. Until ABC are affected.

  96. egg_
    #2777960, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Emma’s real crime was coming to terms with male violence — ie., rejecting it — and finding love with a same-sex partner.

    Aren’t Le’s-be-friends the most violent relationships?

  97. egg_
    #2777961, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    She’s a switch-hitter daphne, who’s guest at a gig was her friend in sensible shoes, who may have had a hand (fwar fwar) in an investigation into alleged “domestic violence”.

    Sounds like Stone made a fist of it.

  98. Zyconoclast
    #2777962, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Re-wilding?

    Indigenous Land Corporation to hand FNQ cattle stations back to traditional owners without cattle
    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-31/ilc-cattle-stations-to-be-handed-back/10058198

  99. egg_
    #2777963, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    First the uniformed dog and now a therapy lesbian.

    Was there any dwarf action?

  100. stackja
    #2777965, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    BS vetted Emma, like all Section 44 MPs?

  101. egg_
    #2777966, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Monty’s upset by the Husar pile on.

    She’s not into fat lezzos?

  102. testpattern
    #2777967, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    A gold explorer to watch

    Calidus has issued asx announcement drilling update ore Pilbara Warrawoona leases –

    ‘Resource Development Drilling Expands mineralisation at Warrawoona – High Grade Infill at Copenhagen and Klondyke Extends East’

    A primer on Calidus _

    • Listed in June 2017 with a Inferred Resource of 411,000 ozs
    • Drilled 16,000m in 2017
    • Increased the Resource to 712,000oz at 2.11g/t from surface, including 541,000 ozs of Indicated Resource
    • 50,000m drilling program underway in 2018, targeting +1 Mozs
    • Such a resource target is potentially capable of supporting a minimum 100Koz per annum operation for a minimum of 5+ years’

    https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/cai/c8d76e9c-55e.pdf

  103. egg_
    #2777968, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Did put the old thread in a grey plastic bag?

    With some dog sh1t on fire on Husar’s doorstep?

  104. Habib
    #2777969, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Why bother with penny-ante commonwealth stipends? Be a good earner on streaming video sites. I believe the Germans are partial to this sort of thing.

  105. stackja
    #2777970, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Is she now Emma Stone?

  106. Habib
    #2777971, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Especially if she gave live demos of what she’s been doing to constituents and taxpayers.

  107. Habib
    #2777972, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Wonder if there’s only one cup in the cupboard?

  108. incoherent rambler
    #2777973, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Percentage of alphabets in population is around 3% (at highest estimate).

    Number in parliament ?

  109. Some History
    #2777974, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    #istandwithenema

  110. Habib
    #2777975, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    If the continually expanding list now includes those who’d fuck a whole country, pretty much the lot.

  111. jupes
    #2777976, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    When Bronwyn Bishop splashed out on a chopper ride from Melbourne to Geelong using tax dollars in 2015, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten called it an “egregious abuse of entitlements” and “colossally arrogant” ― and rightfully so.

    If only Bronny had been a “survivor” of domestic violence she would have got away with it.

  112. stackja
    #2777977, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2777973, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:28 pm
    Percentage of alphabets in population is around 3% (at highest estimate).

    Number in parliament ?

    Four known.

  113. Senile Old Guy
    #2777979, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    ABC 2 hours ago:

    Just before Channel 7 aired a Sunday Night special devoted to Melbourne’s “African gangs” problem earlier this month, the race discrimination commissioner, Tim Soutphommasane, went on Twitter to criticise a promotion spot as “fear-mongering and racial hysteria”. The same could be said of a string of stories in the Australian media in recent months on violent incidents committed by “African gangs” or people of “African appearance”.

    ABC January:

    Chief Commissioner Ashton said Victoria Police would continue to take a “zero-tolerance” approach to youth offending, which he said was often the result of complex issues of social disadvantage and unemployment. But he reiterated that while police were describing the incidents as “street gang behaviour”, the force did not consider the crimes as being committed by “structured, organised gangs” of people. “What this is, it’s young people coming together, networking through social media, coming together and engaging in criminal activity,” he said.

  114. Habib
    #2777980, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    The ABC makes the Reichs-Rundfunk-Gesellschaft sound sane.

  115. Death Giraffe
    #2777982, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    This morning’s Model A work in 1 minute flat:
    ..

  116. stackja
    #2777983, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Habib
    #2777980, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:40 pm
    The ABC makes the Reichs-Rundfunk-Gesellschaft sound sane.

    RRG the model for today’s ABC?

  117. Habib
    #2777984, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    They had too much diversity of opinion.

  118. Senile Old Guy
    #2777985, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    The Conversation, via the ABC:

    Among the universe of labels available to describe these crime incidents in Melbourne, the media have, predictably, fallen back on the familiar ground of racial or national identity. Seemingly unconcerned with the great diversity that defines Africa, the label “African gangs” has become lazy shorthand for anyone of African descent.

    No, it is shorthand for gangs of African young men committing violent crime.

    One of the questions many migrants have is why their nationality, race and cultural background has become such a defining feature in crime coverage when the whiteness of other criminal offenders is essentially ignored and rendered invisible.

    Because young Sudanese men (from Africa) commit violent crimes at many times the rate of other Australians or Australian migrants.

    As Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton perhaps inadvertently suggested last week when he railed against “a major law and order problem in Victoria” that wasn’t happening elsewhere, why hasn’t the media blamed these incidents on “Melbourne gangs”?

    Because they are identifiably gangs of African men.

    Or, while we’re at it, why not call them “male gangs” or, as has sometimes been used in an attempt to include non-black offenders, “youth gangs”?

    Because these gangs rarely include men who are not African in appearance.

    Of course, none of this would improve the media coverage of the recent Melbourne violence. These labels are just as useless in describing the complex mixture of social, cultural and economic factors behind these offences as a focus on racial identity. As the Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane has said, there’s not even consensus on whether “gangs” have been involved at all.

    No. This “social cultural and economic factors” argument is a cop out; a way to wave away what is happening in Melbourne. And the lack of consensus is largely due to the Victorian Police hand-waving and flip-flopping on the issue that law enforcement, including the judiciary, in Melbourne has allowed to develop.

    Politicians, some police and the media complain about not being trusted but this is largely because many of them are obviously telling lies to the public.

    The author of this?

    John Budarick is a lecturer in media at Adelaide University. This article originally appeared on The Conversation.

    He’s a lecturer in media in Adelaide. This, no doubt, gives him great expertise in youth crime in Melbourne.

  119. Senile Old Guy
    #2777987, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    And Fr Rod Bower has to stick his oar in:

    I had dinner in a Melbourne restaurant on Saturday night. No #AfricanGangs in sight. #QandA

    Like that’s relevant to someone having their door busted in at 2 am.

  121. Farmer Gez
    #2777989, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    The European Court of Justice has ruled that gene deletion and silencing technology in plant breeding will be regarded as Genetically Modified. This means that crops that have traded as GM free for nearly a decade now have to be branded GM and all downstream foods derived from them as well.
    This is the mob that the left think lead science.
    F$cking troglodytes.

  122. H B Bear
    #2777990, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Monty’s upset by the Husar pile on. Performs a drive-by squirrel tossing.

    Fat lesbian solidarity.

  123. Diogenes
    #2777991, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    A “national sport plan” sounds rather like the Nationalsozialistischer Reichsbund für Leibesübungen.

    Does indeed. All male children will join the STJ (ShortenTurnbullJugend), and all girls the BAM (Bund Australischer Maedel) , and be supplied free uniforms by the uniparty if the parents cannot afford it .

    As I said before I am getting mighty annoyed subsidising other people’s hobbies ! Can I please have a Federal Ministry for Model Railways & Gunzelling (a cabinet post) which will pass out money to anyone who wants to build a model railway, or buy cameras to photograph trains.

  124. Mark from Melbourne
    #2777992, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Gunzelling

    Well, there’s my new word for the day!

  125. Makka
    #2777993, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Among the universe of labels available to describe these crime incidents in Melbourne, the media have, predictably, fallen back on the familiar ground of racial or national identity.

    If our media was not such a hive of Marxist dirtbags, they would do their jobs properly and focus on the pain, trauma, fear and horrors inflicted on the victims of these AFRICAN gangs. They would then be repeatedly challenging VicPol as to why such terrible crimes cannot be prevented or their perps charged in Melbourne where such a minute but highly visible portion of the population is observably involved.

    Leftism. Cannot challenge any negative aspects of diversidy, multiculti and equalidy. And old ladies in their homes or cars beaten up by the Afs must therefore be made to suffer this violence because that’s a fair price to pay for the wonderful multiculti world we now occupy.

  126. John Constantine
    #2777994, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    At least their Apex Predators will vote for a Republic at the turnbull appointed moment, and after all, what is more important a symbol than that?.

  127. Habib
    #2777995, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Where’s the ministry for beer and darbs? It’s more of a vocation than hobby though.

  128. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2777996, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    A friend was robbed of wallet and phone by three African yoofs a couple of weeks ago near Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station on Spencer St.

    Not that a mugging is unusual for that overpopulated slum, except it was broad daylight and about 200 metres from the palatial VicPol station on the corner of Latrobe and Spencer streets.

    Not a walloper in sight, naturally.

  129. Old School Conservative
    #2777997, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Darbs?
    Another new word for today.

  130. John Constantine
    #2777998, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Their rod bower was enjoying restaurant price apartheid, where the cost and unstated expectations exclude our downtrodden imported revolutionary brethren.

    Try a maccas in the outer western suburbs and see how you tweet.

  132. Some History
    #2778000, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    A “national sport plan” sounds rather like the Nationalsozialistischer Reichsbund für Leibesübungen.
    Does indeed. All male children will join the STJ (ShortenTurnbullJugend), and all girls the BAM (Bund Australischer Maedel) , and be supplied free uniforms by the uniparty if the parents cannot afford it .
    As I said before I am getting mighty annoyed subsidising other people’s hobbies ! Can I please have a Federal Ministry for Model Railways & Gunzelling (a cabinet post) which will pass out money to anyone who wants to build a model railway, or buy cameras to photograph trains.

    Effrywahn… EFFRYWAHN mast com et onto de strit et 12pm effry day off de wik for collectiff exorsize. Failure to do so vil result in State ection.

  133. Baldrick
    #2778001, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    How can anyone beat this?
    Vegan soccer club first in world to be certified carbon neutral by UN

    Fake news. They won’t be carbon dioxide neutral until they all stop breathing.

  134. incoherent rambler
    #2778002, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Coles now have FREE plasdic.

    How long will Woolworths hold out?

  135. Baldrick
    #2778003, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    This is beautiful to watch:

    @realDonaldTrump supporters protest against @CNN reporter @Acosta at @realDonaldTrump rally in Tampa, Florida.

  136. The Countess
    #2778004, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Possible unintended consequences of plastic bag ban?
    People buying only what they can carry i.e. going to the shops for bread and milk, and coming out with bread and milk.
    Something must be hurting Coles’ bottom line.

  137. Lysander
    #2778005, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2777973, posted on August 1, 2018 at 2:28 pm
    Percentage of alphabets in population is around 3% (at highest estimate).

    Number in parliament ?

    Four known.

    1) That Wong Chap;
    2) Husar;
    3) Christoper Pyne;
    4) Trent Zimmerman;
    5) Trevor Evans,
    6) Julian Hill.
    7) Tim Wilson
    8)Louise Pratt
    9)Dean Smith
    10) Janet Rice;
    11) Malcolm Turnbull

  138. Mark from Melbourne
    #2778006, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Woolies are saying that they won’t cave, which is interesting because it has been neck and neck with the two of them since the start of this madness.

    I note (either above or the OOT) that someone suggested that non-standard weight bags were playing havoc with Coles’ scales on their self-checkout registers. As a Woolies shopper, that bit of functionality would appear to have been turned off a good year or more ago. Perhaps the reason? If so, expect Coles to turn it off as well, as fast as they can roll out new software.

  139. Lysander
    #2778007, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    As with that substance (I think it was called “Chronic”) that was a substitute for pot on sale in all corner shops; the government tried and regulated and re-regulated to control it. Every time they re-regulated it, the Chronic makers changed the formula so it could still be sold.

    I guess Coles should do that. Change the plastic content in plastic bags to something similar or very much alike with a slight difference so as not be re-regulated about it.

  140. Makka
    #2778008, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    What can be achieved when a Gov’t turns it’s attention to freeing up the economy from high energy costs, onerous taxes and destructive regulation……

    MAGAnomics Second Quarter Wage Rate Growth 2.8% – Red, White and Blue Collar Growth Well Over 3%

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/31/maganomics-second-quarter-wage-rate-growth-2-8-red-white-and-blue-collar-growth-well-over-3/#more-152380

  141. Snoopy
    #2778009, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Seemingly unconcerned with the great diversity that defines Africa, the label “African gangs” has become lazy shorthand for anyone of African descent.

    No. The African gang label is an attempt to disguise the fact that these are Sudanese gangs. It suits the police and refugee advocates beacuse the low level of offending by non-Sudanese Africans helps disguise the true level of offending by Sudanese youth. For the same reason comparative stats paraded by the authorities include all age groups when the offenders are almost exclusively teens and young adults.

  142. calli
    #2778010, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Why is Emma Husar’s daughter living with a “violent” man and not her mother?

  143. Top Ender
    #2778011, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Why Monthy Python’s pink knight satire would never be written today

    By JACK MALVERN
    THE TIMES
    10:47AM AUGUST 1, 2018

    One of the most celebrated characters in Monty Python and the Holy Grail was John Cleese’s fearless Black Knight, who responds to King Arthur chopping off his limbs in a duel by declaring: “T’is but a scratch”.

    The success of this sketch, which concludes with the limbless knight jeering at the king to come back so he can bite his legs off, came at the expense of a scene that was written but never performed. The sketch, featuring a Pink Knight, has turned up in Michael Palin’s private archive at the British Library.

    Boxes of material deposited at the British Library contain dozens of unused script ideas, including two sketches written for Monty Python and the Holy Grail. One is about a Wild West bookshop and another features the amorous Pink Knight.

    Written by Palin and Terry Jones, it features a character whose manner might now be considered homophobic but which was intended to lampoon old-fashioned attitudes towards homosexuality. It begins with a knight standing “in a slightly camp pose” who declares that King Arthur cannot cross a bridge unless the king gives him a kiss. “None of those sort of pecking ones the French try to get away with,” he says.

    Arthur resists the Pink Knight’s advances and the two grapple before falling over, their armour entangled. At this point a group of pilgrims pass by and tut as the king protests that it is not what it looks like.

    One page of the sketch was shared on the internet in 2012 by Holly Gilliam, whose father, Terry, was the member of the troupe responsible for the animations before beginning a career as a film director.

    Palin’s archive includes minutes from a script meeting that describe the Pink Knight as “not an obvious poof or anything”. The notes continue: “Only when we see Arthur’s reaction to him are we aware of Arthur’s very old-fashioned and defensive attitude to pooves.”

    Palin said that the sketch would not be written today. “I think probably it wouldn’t be quite the same because the establishment attitude has changed quite a lot,” he said. “When we were writing Python in 1973 there was much more homophobia – or rather not homophobia exactly, but awkwardness of dealing with the whole subject of homosexuality.

    “That was the key point to writing comedy. It was to find a point where people were a bit confused or had contrasting views, and [that included] people making rather absurd remarks about gayness. Nowadays that may not be as funny because we’ve changed a lot in our attitude since then.”

    Palin noted that Graham Chapman, who played Arthur, was gay and would not have disapproved. “Graham was one of the first people in the entertainment business to actually come out as being gay. That was at the very start of Python. He would probably have written [that type of sketch] himself.”

    The file held at the British Library contains minutes of a script meeting held in 1973 that states that the sketch should be discarded because it was too similar to the Black Knight scene. “You had to have one or the other,” Palin said.

    The sketches, typical of the group’s silliness, are being prepared for public access alongside more than 50 notebooks filled with first drafts and ideas. There are doodled notes of meetings that show how Holy Grail and the Pythons’ later film Life of Brian changed radically from early drafts. In both cases the team cut material that would have caused controversy at the time and is risque even now.

    The Times

    Link

  144. Atoms for Peace
    #2778012, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I want to start a Vegan rifle club that exterminates feral pests. Any takers ?

  145. JC
    #2778013, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Makka, give it a fucking rest ffs.

    Give Indian immigrants a break and deal with this shit.

    10% of our working population are tax eating parasites.
    Star chambers, forcing people to give evidence of face prison
    Family court system dedicated to destroying men
    Feminized culture with young boys being abused for their masculinity
    University system bent on destroying our culture from within
    Coal ban
    plastic bag ban
    Nimby building code destroying first entry into the housing markets.
    Inflexible parasitical labor markets
    Corporatism practiced by largest corporation.
    Rent seeking gone completely askew
    Highest energy prices in the world.
    Welfare gone crazy
    Kids being groomed at primary school.
    Identity politics gone batshit crazy
    Destroying working energy producing plants
    Red tape all over the mining space
    Local government controls over small business.
    Ridiculous licensing laws.
    Politicized police forces.
    Fracking bans.
    Green tape

    That’s just .1% of the leftism cancer working itself though the system.

  147. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2778015, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Labor call to rename Lady Phyllis Cilento Hospital ‘disrespectful’

    Jared Owens
    @jaredowens
    12:00AM August 1, 2018
    31 Comments

    Queensland Labor has been ­accused of disrespecting the legacy of pioneering doctor Lady Phyllis Cilento by moving to strip her name from the state’s premier children’s hospital.

    Health Minister Steven Miles yesterday supported an initiative to rename Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital the Queensland Children’s Hospital, saying the elite name had misled parents to believe the hospital was private.

    The Liberal Nationals, who selected the name in government, savaged the move as an insult to Lady Cilento, a prominent doctor, newspaper columnist and birth control advocate who died in 1987.

    “It is absolutely ridiculous. ­Imagine the cost of changing everything from the uniforms to the signage,” LNP deputy leader Tim Mander said, suggesting the move showed Mr Miles’s “priorities are all wrong”.

    From the Oz. Of all the frogsh!t I ever heard…

  148. Shy Ted
    #2778016, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Wonderful line on RN The Science Show with Robyn 100m sea level rise Williams today – “Of course we have our own climate guru, Tim Flannery, who we all know and love”. Who said comedy’s dead.

  149. Cassie of Sydney
    #2778017, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    “calli
    #2778010, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Why is Emma Husar’s daughter living with a “violent” man and not her mother?”

    That thought also crossed my mind too. I call bulldust on this whole domestic violence story. I have a theory…the marriage broke down and mummy has gotten herself into a “lesbian” relationship (either before or after the marriage collapsed). The teenage daughter (as any daughter would) is not happy about the “lesbian” situation and has gone to live with daddy….who is a normal heterosexual man. I can guarantee you that any teenage girl would be unhappy with that situation. Anyway, it’s a theory.

  150. Habib
    #2778018, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Refer above regarding ABC-RRG. The latter wouldn’t have dared broadcast such an obvious and blatant lie.

  151. Makka
    #2778019, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Give Indian immigrants a break and deal with this shit.

    Wtf are you on about, dickhead? And in any case, not only are you an inadequate coward as a prefect, you don’t have a role here as a censor. You have zero cred as a content policeman since you lobbied Sinc to get your leftist chum mUnty back here. Stfu.

  152. Habib
    #2778020, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Plenty of teenage boys wouldn’t mind mum turning daphne if she and the squeeze were the lipstick variety, and they and their mates had opportunities to perve.

  153. JC
    #2778021, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    You have zero cred as a content policeman since you lobbied Sinc to get your leftist chum mUnty back here. Stfu.

    Umm no I didn’t. Feel free to ask Sinc and then come back on your hands and knees with a heart felt apology. Stop doing a poor imitation of Bill the Butcher routines and STFU.

  154. calli
    #2778022, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I’m of the same opinion, Cassie.

    That’s why Dad bought into the whole affair a couple of weeks ago. You can choose to fly below the radar for all sorts of reasons, but once the personal and very public slagging of the innocent starts, you have to reach for the flenser. She made it about her children.

  155. Winston Smith
    #2778023, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Whilr looking at a couple of Damascus Steel videos, I came across this one.
    It puts together history from the Crusades and mining, through Saladins sword, and gets into the science of Wootz Damascus steel.
    The steel experts -Old Pale Blokes – got into mass spectroscopy and ancient manuscripts to crack the secret, which included glass, fresh leaves and Vanadium.
    It’s a documentary, and takes 50 minutes.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OP8PCkcBZU4

  156. calli
    #2778024, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I know a bloke whose wife left him and the kids for another woman after thirty years of marriage. Heartbreaking and confusing. It takes a long time to get over something like that.

  157. Shy Ted
    #2778025, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Vegan soccer club first in world to be certified carbon neutral by UN. Including vegan-only meals for players, staff and fans.
    Players would be exhausted after 2 x 5 minute halves.

  158. JC
    #2778026, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I saw this product on a series and was curious about it as it looked good. No fucking around with preparation. It comes straight out of a package.

    The product was financed to the tune of $120 million and laughed off the market because you don’t need their US$400 machine. However it’s pretty neat and would have bought one in the US if the company didn’t collapse.

    The juicero

    Really cool looking.

  159. Speedbox
    #2778027, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    People buying only what they can carry i.e. going to the shops for bread and milk, and coming out with bread and milk.
    Something must be hurting Coles’ bottom line.

    Yes, undoubtedly. And their packing/cashier time models have all been blown into the shitter. In other words, the number of transactions per minute by each manual cashier has fallen significantly (meaning longer customer queues without more cashiers = more cost). Also, and related, at the self-serv area, the weighing mechanisms on the individual checkouts bagging areas are frequently malfunctioning because people bring in all kinds of different bags and each weigh different amounts. The original settings for bag weight simply don’t work any longer. So, the machines that were designed to (partially) eliminate shoplifting, freeze up and require operator involvement to be unfrozen. Coles don’t want to disable this feature (although Woolies have) but the whole ‘bag free’ issue is a debacle.

    As another Cat has pointed out, weren’t we assured that ‘most’ shoppers wanted to go plastic bag free? Could that have been a lie?

  160. cohenite
    #2778028, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I want to start a Vegan rifle club that exterminates feral pests. Any takers ?

    Why vegan.

  161. JC
    #2778029, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Scott Sumner schools Martin Feldstein.

    Martie

    That downturn is almost surely on its way. The likeliest cause would be a collapse in the high asset prices that have been created by the exceptionally relaxed monetary policy of the past decade.

    Scott

    This is wrong. Downturns cannot be forecast. Even if they could, they are not caused by high asset prices; they are caused by tight money. And the recent high asset prices are not caused by easy money, because money has not been easy over the past decade.

    Martie

    It’s too late to avoid an asset bubble: Equity prices already have risen far above the historical trend. The price/earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is now more than 50% higher than the all-time average, sitting at a level reached only three times in the past century. Commercial real-estate prices also are extremely high by historical standards.

    Scott

    This is wrong—bubbles do not exist. Past P/E ratios are not very useful in predicting asset prices. If they were, P/E mutual funds would outperform ordinary funds. Robert Shiller likes to use P/E ratios, and made some predictions about stock prices in 1996 and 2011. The predictions did not turn out well. Real estate prices are skewed by NIMBYism, and unusually low interest rates relative to NGDP growth.

    More here

    http://www.themoneyillusion.com/martin-feldstein-on-fed-policy/

  162. H B Bear
    #2778030, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Couple of packets of smoked salmon under your cloth bag liner might help offset the aggravation when you get home. Particularly with some ersatz Jatz crackers and an Asahi light beer.

  163. Lysander
    #2778031, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    We had a Dr John at our family practice. He sent out a letter last year to all his clients saying he was going away for 3 months, and get some work done under the hood, and when he returned he’d be Dr Joan.

    Scores of families no longer attend this family practice so one doctor left to set her own one up the street and she is always booked out solid.

    And while it’s an upper-middle suburb of Perth where the most progressive thoughts are fashionable; I don’t think people could genuinely swallow (**ahem**) the real application of the vote and such practical progressivism.

  164. JC
    #2778032, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Indian Immigrants and uni students are the cause of this new ban proposal.

    Animal rights activists have racehorses in their sights

    Oh hang on, it may be coming from lily white Australians.

  165. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2778034, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I want to start a Vegan rifle club that exterminates feral pests. Any takers ?

    Are you shooting blackberries, lantana, serrated tussock and willow trees?

  166. cohenite
    #2778035, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Mid term polls are against Trump.

    I want to move to Mars.

  167. JC
    #2778036, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Indian immigrant says unless we agree on the National Energy Guarantee stuffed the gills with renewballs energy prices are going to go through the roof.

    Indian immigrant, Kerry Schott said failing to agree to the NEG would result in higher energy prices.

    Oh hang on, Kerry appears to lily white.

  168. Tel
    #2778037, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    JC #2778013,

    You forgot the bit about where they wring hands about drought, but also outlaw the building of dams and insist that “Da Environment” really wants a lot of extra fresh water going into the ocean, because yup, yup, that’s what da Environment needs right now is more water in the ocean.

  169. JC
    #2778038, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Thanks Tel

    My bad. Add it in. Feel free to add to the list any time.

  170. Shy Ted
    #2778039, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    ABC this morning running hard promoting an opt-out system for organ donation.
    Sounds like most of the women in my life.

  171. DrBeauGan
    #2778040, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    calli
    #2778010, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:32 pm
    Why is Emma Husar’s daughter living with a “violent” man and not her mother?

    I’ve seen only one claim that it was the husband who was violent. Maybe it was the wife.

  172. H B Bear
    #2778041, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    See your hardworking single mother. Raise you a lesbian.

  173. Death Giraffe
    #2778042, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    The internet of things is shit.

  174. Death Giraffe
    #2778043, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    cohenite
    #2778035, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:04 pm
    Mid term polls are against Trump.

    ..
    Polls are shit.

  175. Death Giraffe
    #2778044, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    I want to move to Mars

    ..
    Mars is shit.

  176. JC
    #2778045, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Polls are shit.

    I know this sort of goes back to the Trump win. But the generic national poll was actually pretty accurate. Rassi was the closest.

  177. Whalehunt fun
    #2778046, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Mars have the best Bars

  178. Makka
    #2778047, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Oh hang on, it may be coming from lily white Australians.

    Some dummies just cant’t discern between policy and the result. But more likely, a deliberate deflection attempt away from open borders and immigration lunacy is the real reason. Soros globalists are very good at that.

  179. JC
    #2778048, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    There’s a kernel of truth in the well used comment that immigrants will do the jobs natives don’t want.

    US construction industry’s dire shortage of new workers.

    A decade after the housing bust, home construction per household remains near the lowest level in 60 years of record-keeping, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. That is a big reason why U.S. home prices are rising much faster than incomes, and why the homeownership rate remains stuck a full percentage point below the 50-year average.

    Construction’s inability to attract young workers is something of a mystery, industry executives say.

    Some note that many high schools cut vocational training programs during the recession and are only now bringing them back. Others point to parents’ desire for their children to get a college degree, the allure of technology jobs and the high cost of living in areas where jobs are most plentiful.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/young-people-dont-want-construction-jobs-thats-a-problem-for-the-housing-market-1533029401

  180. Whalehunt fun
    #2778049, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    #2778034, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I want to start a Vegan rifle club that exterminates feral pests. 

    First take your vegan greenie and bore a hole down the length with a 5 foot brace and bit. Second run a threader through the hole in the vegan thereby rifling him.
    Stand back and observe one less feral pest.
    Award yourself a beer and a MAGA cap.

  181. JC
    #2778050, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Some dummies just cant’t discern between policy and the result. But more likely, a deliberate deflection attempt away from open borders and immigration lunacy is the real reason. Soros globalists are very good at that.

    Cut out the drama queening, Bill. Aim to move back to 13% foreign born while dealing with the real issues at hand. The cancer in this country is originating from lily white leftist freaks, you bonehead.

  182. Speedbox
    #2778051, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    The BMW i8 is a hybrid electric/petrol luxury vehicle. The design is very ‘supercar like’ and to be honest, both the interior and exterior design seriously appeal to me.

    Released in Australia at a retail price of about $299k (excluding added options), a 2016 model with a host of options and only 13,400kms is for sale via Duttons (Melbourne) for $169,900. (what a disastrous, but typical BMW, depreciation rate for the original owner).

    In full electric mode, it can only achieve about 25kms before requiring a re-charge (yes, 25kms) . Using our standard 240v, that will take 1-2 hours to fully re-charge. Fortunately, the petrol engine will last considerably longer but would probably struggle a bit to drag the 1500Kg weight around with its 1.5l 3 cyl turbocharged engine.

    Great looking car. Pity about the engine/s. But, in a year or two, it may be a worthwhile shopping trolley.

  183. Death Giraffe
    #2778053, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I know this sort of goes back to the Trump win. But the generic national poll was actually pretty accurate. Rassi was the closest.

    ..
    I will take that bet.
    GOP to hold the house and senate.
    Loser scrubs Monty’s bilious hide with a rake.

  184. JC
    #2778054, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Speedbox

    Try getting into the drivers seat. Every bone in your back creaks with the bending and necessary manipulation.

  185. Elle
    #2778055, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Love Bruno Mars, calli. Love the video clip even more!

  186. Atoms for Peace
    #2778056, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Any day when you can take the piss out of a Vegan is a good day. ’nuff said.

  187. Mater
    #2778057, posted on August 1, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    I had a good laugh at the broken links landing page from ‘The Australian’.
    They’ve flayed Dastyari…plus quite a few others.

    If you haven’t seen it:

    https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/kevin-rudds-defence-man-fought-somali-warlord/story-fn59niix-1226684611886?sv=fb6c18436eca7e7f03d6475d4f83f9fd

