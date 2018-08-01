Liberty Quote
Men, cooperating under the system of the division of labor, have created all the wealth which the daydreamers consider as a free gift of nature.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 1, 2018
Hello
Two
I knew it was coming!
New fread?
Did put the old thread in a grey plastic bag?
6
Top 10.
In all of recorded history has there ever been a baby girl named Zoe who didn’t grow up to be a total fruit loop?
MH, do you secretly work for Emma Husar?
1st after 9th
Had just posted this on the old fred.
The grey bags are best for disposing of food scraps, and shitty things in general.
Yeah and for months before the ban came into being I was hoarding those bags and would take, say, 50 extra each time I went shopping. Ripped them straight off the dispenser when going through the self serve checkout. I know, I know, cheap me but it was also a form of protest. Our family has literally thousands of these bags neatly stacked in a cupboard. We will be using them for years into the future.
In fact, I’m tempted to take them to the supermarket – after all, why can’t they be my “reusable bags”?
Snoopy, I dunno. Maybe St Zoe of Rome (although she was probably a bit loopy too).
That’s an interesting photo (Husar) ……
UPDATE:
https://imgur.com/yJrxIBA
Woolworths will have to follow Coles and make their plastic bags free also. Watch them squirm!
Outside my local Coles recently they had a cardboard cut-out of Mal Meninga with the words ‘Let’s tackle plastic bags together’, or something similiar. Sorry Mal, you just ruled yourself out from becoming an Immortal.
(From the old thread)
Let’s do a check.
1. The UN form is not in English because these people are coming from countries where the main language is not English! Duh!
2. If the person is filling in a UN form, they are going through the UN process, not trying to get in by the back door.
3. No forms are required if paying people smugglers for a “life jacket and a small boat to Australia”! Just pay thousands of dollars.
4. And people trying to enter Australia by boat, without a visa, are illegal immigrants, not “asylum seekers”.
5. Asylum seekers are required to seek refuge in the first country where it safe to do so, not transit those countries on their way to Australia.
Depression, poverty and bad teeth: performers really do suffer for art
Falling Through The Gaps: Our Artists’ Health And Welfare, that finds aging Australian performers are facing increasing poverty, homelessness, poor health and depression, with attempted suicide rates more than twice that of the general population.
They really are suffering for their art.
1940s-50s migrants came here to work.
After walking someone else’s dog I always take the Commcar back to the electorate office and find a staffer to deal with it.
Under twenty again, like the soon major party’s primary vote. And the IQ of their remaining supporters.
Not as much as taxpayers or their audiences.
From the story on Husar:
FMD. What sort of pansies are breeding in Australia these days?
Happy birthday, horsies!
How can anyone beat this?
Vegan soccer club first in world to be certified carbon neutral by UN
Maybe if they get themselves blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
How many ALP ‘scandals’ have yet to be discovered?
For anyone interested.
Volume UP.
Girl with beautiful voice.
[from 0 to 4mins 15secs]
Patricia Janeckova – Once Upon A Time In The West
From the little I have heard about this NSW politician, walking her dogs would probably be one of the least troubling aspects of dealing with her.
With the whole reuseable plastic bag thing…
What if you buy a meat pack from Coles and it leaks in your plastic bag; you take it back the next day for new meat/goods and they get contaminated and you get sick and die?
From the Oz.
In all of recorded history has there ever been a baby girl named Zoe who didn’t grow up to be a total fruit loop? Dr Who’s oppo.
Still waiting for the steel bird…
Huge backflip by Their ABC. Dual citizenship parliamentarians are now a bad thing. Double plus bad if the pollie is a Yank. No mention that dual citizenship doesn’t offend the state’s constitution.
For anyone interested.
Volume UP.
Exodus – Henry Mancini (orchestration)
“The concert tickets were a birthday present from a friend. Confident I’ve always acted within the rules but have asked IPEA to double-check and review as I take the use of taxpayers’ money extremely seriously.”
Emma takes the use of taxpayers’ money stroymly seriously. Emma is a very responsible politician. [No mention of the limo trips]
They’ve already sprung her for using comcars. Any one of these offences would see anyone else dismissed from even the APS and quite likely charged. As far as those vermin go, the first merest infraction should result in the bastinado, a second the Judas chair and a third the bronze bull. The latter would also be the first time anything worthwhile came out of their piehole.
ALP ‘Yank’ in Senate.
Old thread:
Who’s that Stack?
ALP Jim and Junie show forgotten?
Atlanta Fed;
https://www.frbatlanta.org/cqer/research/gdpnow.aspx
There was a story a few days ago of a zoo in Egypt that painted up donkeys to look like zebras. A more thorough investigation of the zoo has exposed a few more “suspect” animals.
https://imgur.com/kxrkpS3
The “friend” conveniently forgot that our Emma had to travel to Brisbane to see the show.
How slack.
Oh…and then had to get back to Sydney urgently. To see Ed Sherran.
With friends like that, who needs enemies.
Somewhere under 50 has gotta be good!
While I was typing that, I just had a wind gust here pick up an outdoor table and six chairs and slam them across the patio … 8-0
‘No mention of the limo trips’
And not much detail on the ‘two meetings in Brisbane with two organisations to discuss domestic violence policy issues’ on 15 March which happily coincided with the Bruno Mars concert that evening.
Which organisations, how long were the meetings, why were they more important than the second day of the NDIS Joint Committee hearings in Cairns??
Bruno Mars is big in Vietnam.
Depression, poverty and bad teeth: performers really do suffer for art
Coincidentally, the same symptoms of many meth users.
Top 50
Do I get a prize?
Bill certainly has his finger on the pulse of his own party:
Mr Plibersek and Labor leader Bill Shorten maintain they first learnt of the allegations against Ms Husar less than a fortnight ago, despite the Whelan investigation having begun in March (The Oz)
Coles now giving away their bags for free?
Buggeration. I just spent $4 on a roll of purple scented bin liners and $6 on two string bags.
That’s a tenner I will never get to spend on beer.
Yeah, I read that piece too. Someboy please hand me the world’s tiniest violin. And the Age has to pretend that this actor is some kind of Olivier/Gielgud reborn, whereas I had never heard of him until I read that article. His stellar career includes bit parts on Blue Heelers and the movie Red Dog.
Winx now 7! And nearing retirement from racing.
I’m still shaking my head.
Met up with some ladies this morning, spring in step, laughter in voice and full of the news about Coles and their dopey bags. Yes, terrible, isn’t it? was the reply. Why can’t we be more like SA and Tassie?
I suggested that they proceed as normal and continue to buy the 15c bags if they felt so strongly. Oh, no! They’re free now!
In some minds, we are just like SA and Tassie.
If Coles have been forced to hand out free bags due to ‘backlash’ from their customers, where are all those Coles management flacks who were previously fronting the cameras to assure us that the bag bans were in response to their customers’ demands? It’s almost as if they weren’t telling the truth before.
So Emma “Come at me baby” Husar skips day 2 of the NDIS hearings.
Uses taxpayer funds to travel from the airport for her “adventure time” at the hotel.
Uses taxpayer funds to provide accommodation for a friend, Chief Inspector Tracy “on my way” Stone.
Yeah, nah – no wonder Labor is pursuing an internal investigation. Any halfway decent external analysis would be disastrous for Labor.
Don’t forget there’s still people in this country that buy TV Week and vote in Logies. Medical advances have a lot to answer for.
The book is called God Is Good For You.
Quite odd that God wasn’t good for you when Sheridan was backing gay “marriage.”
Two Sheridan columns from 2016-17:
Yes to same-sex marriage
Gay couples with children deserve our blessing
GS being charitable?
What do you mean?
Coles bottle shops are still charging for the bags they once gave away free.
Good reason to shop elsewhere — and tell your friends to shop elsewhere.
The number of NSW truck ‘accidents’ increasing?
I see the Australia Institute (a subsidiary of the Ponds Institute) has called for a mass slaughter of the nation’s livestock:
It looks like Turnbull and Frydenberg support this policy.
No coal, no animals. That’s where the Liberal Party now stands.
Barnaby Joyce calls it “nut case stuff.”
Q: How do you know when an environmental initiative doesn’t really have wide spread public support?
A: When they demand that it is legislated.
Your secret is safe with us, Habib.
GS seeking understanding of human frailties?
On Twitter, it is being said that Husar is being victimised for her lesbianism:
Emma’s real crime was coming to terms with male violence — ie., rejecting it — and finding love with a same-sex partner. Of course, same sex couples aren’t entitled to use comcars #istandwithemma
Justice for Emma! She is being persecuted because, after a violent and loveless marriage to a man, she found happiness with a senior female NSW police officer. Women can never be free while we are forced to conform to standards of male sexuality #istandwithemma #auspol
Emma daughter now with her father.
Wished they had have gone through with it. As it was the Cheshire cat got his snout in another trough & showed his usual competence blowing costs out anyway…
https://www.news.com.au/national/breaking-news/lnp-sought-advice-on-scrapping-games/news-story/09520c20cac55ee28626c2b986fbf936
Priorities…
Sport 2030 – National Sport Plan
The Australian Government has a clear and bold vision for sport in Australia — to ensure we are the world’s most active and healthy nation, known for our integrity and sporting success. Sport 2030 has four key priority areas which will, when fully implemented, create a platform for sporting success through to 2030 and beyond. The priorities are:
Build a more active Australia — More Australians, more active, more often;
Achieving sporting excellence — National pride, inspiration and motivation through international sporting success;
Safeguarding the integrity of sport — A fair, safe and strong sport sector free from corruption; and
Strengthening Australia’s sport industry — A thriving Australian sport and recreation industry.
Sport 2030 brings together the knowledge and insight of many people from across the sporting sector and the general public who provided submissions, attended consultation sessions and contributed ideas.
https://www.ausport.gov.au/nationalsportplan
She’s a switch-hitter daphne, who’s guest at a gig was her friend in sensible shoes, who may have had a hand (fwar fwar) in an investigation into alleged “domestic violence”. This would be a plot in a shitty soap if it wasn’t the ALP. And none of it surprising in the least.
First the uniformed dog and now a therapy lesbian.
Oopsa-daisy.
“We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act,” the CDC tweeted.
Nonsense, you just get the old one and shake the f*ck out of it and you are good to go.
“The damages that would be forced to be paid by the state, if the Commonwealth Games had been axed, would be in excess of $1 billion,” Ms Jones told the hearing in Brisbane.
Another failure by the LNP, would’ve saved a shitload more than that, and make the bastards litigate for a payout- idiot decisions by previous governments should not be applicable to incumbents, and in fact those responsible for said idiocy should be personally liable.
Was on the Coast Monday, and the number of empty eyesore white elephants was astounding- the relics from the last episode of such profligate imbecility still visually pollute parts of Brisbane, and remain less used than Wayne’s Swan’s frontal lobe.
Daily Telegraph.
D’Oh I must be going senile. In my defence she hasn’t been a dual cit since 2002.
A “national sport plan” sounds rather like the Nationalsozialistischer Reichsbund für Leibesübungen. But will cost a lot more and produce zero stormtroopers. Maybe a few trannie rhythmic gymnasts. Is there anything government doesn’t feel the urge to fuck with and fuck up?
I did post ‘Yank’.
‘Emma’s real crime was coming to terms with male violence — ie., rejecting it — and finding love with a same-sex partner. Of course, same sex couples aren’t entitled to use comcars #istandwithemma’
Mike Kelly VC must be kicking himself that he didn’t come up with this.
July 24: reports surface based on satellite photos and information from anonymous US officials about NK dismantling missile facilities.
CL: Raptures! This news that confirms my prejudices is 100% true!
July 31: reports surface based on satellite photos and information from anonymous US officials about NK building new missile facilities.
CL: Fake news! This news that invalidates my talking points does not exist!
LOL.
I have just rung Vinnies and asked them why they now celebrate the deaths of over 100 million people. The stunned silence on the other end was priceless. When she came to, she replied that that simply wasn’t true. So I asked her why a member of the national committee of Vinnies by the name of John Falzon attended a party in November 2017, wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Lenin on it, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Russian revolution, a revolution which ushered in the murder of millions of people. I said to her that there was no difference if someone had gone to a party to celebrate Hitler’s birthday and be photographed wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Hitler on it…..all the while laughing and grinning, just like John Falzon. I will be writing a formal letter to Vinnies about this. I also advised her that I will no longer give one cent to Vinnies since it is now an organisation that employs people who promote genocide.
TRACKING RUSSIAN INFLUENCE OPERATIONS ON TWITTER
‘Accounts tracked on the dashboard this week tweeted on a range of foreign policy issues surrounding U.S. – Russian relations. Early in the week, chatter on the dashboard centered on the outcome of the Trump-Putin Helsinki summit. Pro-Kremlin accounts seized on hashtags used to criticize the summit, such as #treasonsummit and #impeachtrump, to voice sarcastic messages against critics and share genuine support for the two presidents. Accounts also adopted the conspiracy theories and rhetoric publicized by Putin at the conference, launching unsubstantiated articles claiming that U.S. intelligence funneled $400 million to the Clinton campaign into the top URLs on the dashboard. Later in the week, accounts tracked on the dashboard seized on another Kremlin information operation by promoting “freemariabutina.” Butina was arrested on July 16 for failing to declare herself as a Russian foreign agent to the U.S. attorney general. On Thursday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an online campaign to #freemariabutina by changing the profile pictures of its social media accounts to a low-resolution photograph of Butina sharing the same message.’
https://dashboard.securingdemocracy.org/
290,000 fewer dairy cows – only imported brie for chosen. Anyway, the peasants don’t eat it.
2.9 million fewer beef cattle – know anyone who wears leather jackets?
Good on you Cassie. Vinnies is forever off our donations list. Thanks to the Cat who raised this yesterday.
Progress. Change terminals, still no plane for currently delayed 12pm take off. FMD.
On another note, is the Em Husar lesbo freak thing just a cover to get her ‘therapy’ dog to taint and turn a police dog under cover at Brunos? Gives dogging a new meaning…
How do western Sydney labor MPs hold their liquor?
By a collar and lead.
Monty’s upset by the Husar pile on. Performs a drive-by squirrel tossing.
Cassie of Sydney….I also advised her that I will no longer give one cent to Vinnies since it is now an organisation that employs people who promote genocide.
Great effort!
Cassie of Sydney
I also advised her that I will no longer give one cent to Vinnies…..who promote genocide.
Good for you. Well done.
90 since High Noon.
Media outlets are racialising Melbourne’s ‘African gang’ problem
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-08-01/media-outlets-racialising-african-gang-problem-melbourne/10060834
Do not forsake me, oh my darlin’
Woodside – invest in genocide
Myanmar
• The Aung Siddhi-1 exploration well in AD-1 was completed during the quarter. The
well intersected gas in two primary targets. The upper target intersected a 60 m
gross gas column with an interpreted 10 m of net gas pay, and the lower target
intersected a 45 m gross gas column with an interpreted 16 m of net gas pay. Both
gas columns have been confirmed through pressure measurements and gas
sampling. Assessment is ongoing.
• The Dhana Hlaing-1 exploration well in A-7 spudded on 26 June 2018, and was
plugged and abandoned on 18 July 2018. Assessment is ongoing.
• The Shwe Yee Htun-2 appraisal well in A-6 is planned for July 2018. The well will
appraise the volume, deliverability and connectivity of the Shwe Yee Htun gas
discovery, and test additional shallower exploration objectives.
https://woodsideannouncements.app.woodside/19.07.2018+Second+Quarter+2018+Report.pdf
They would say that. Until ABC are affected.
Aren’t Le’s-be-friends the most violent relationships?
Sounds like Stone made a fist of it.
Re-wilding?
Indigenous Land Corporation to hand FNQ cattle stations back to traditional owners without cattle
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-31/ilc-cattle-stations-to-be-handed-back/10058198
Was there any dwarf action?
BS vetted Emma, like all Section 44 MPs?
She’s not into fat lezzos?
A gold explorer to watch
Calidus has issued asx announcement drilling update ore Pilbara Warrawoona leases –
‘Resource Development Drilling Expands mineralisation at Warrawoona – High Grade Infill at Copenhagen and Klondyke Extends East’
A primer on Calidus _
• Listed in June 2017 with a Inferred Resource of 411,000 ozs
• Drilled 16,000m in 2017
• Increased the Resource to 712,000oz at 2.11g/t from surface, including 541,000 ozs of Indicated Resource
• 50,000m drilling program underway in 2018, targeting +1 Mozs
• Such a resource target is potentially capable of supporting a minimum 100Koz per annum operation for a minimum of 5+ years’
https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/cai/c8d76e9c-55e.pdf
With some dog sh1t on fire on Husar’s doorstep?
Why bother with penny-ante commonwealth stipends? Be a good earner on streaming video sites. I believe the Germans are partial to this sort of thing.
Is she now Emma Stone?
Especially if she gave live demos of what she’s been doing to constituents and taxpayers.
Wonder if there’s only one cup in the cupboard?
Percentage of alphabets in population is around 3% (at highest estimate).
Number in parliament ?
#istandwithenema
If the continually expanding list now includes those who’d fuck a whole country, pretty much the lot.
If only Bronny had been a “survivor” of domestic violence she would have got away with it.
Four known.
ABC 2 hours ago:
ABC January:
The ABC makes the Reichs-Rundfunk-Gesellschaft sound sane.
This morning’s Model A work in 1 minute flat:
..
RRG the model for today’s ABC?
They had too much diversity of opinion.
The Conversation, via the ABC:
No, it is shorthand for gangs of African young men committing violent crime.
Because young Sudanese men (from Africa) commit violent crimes at many times the rate of other Australians or Australian migrants.
Because they are identifiably gangs of African men.
Because these gangs rarely include men who are not African in appearance.
No. This “social cultural and economic factors” argument is a cop out; a way to wave away what is happening in Melbourne. And the lack of consensus is largely due to the Victorian Police hand-waving and flip-flopping on the issue that law enforcement, including the judiciary, in Melbourne has allowed to develop.
Politicians, some police and the media complain about not being trusted but this is largely because many of them are obviously telling lies to the public.
The author of this?
He’s a lecturer in media in Adelaide. This, no doubt, gives him great expertise in youth crime in Melbourne.
And Fr Rod Bower has to stick his oar in:
Like that’s relevant to someone having their door busted in at 2 am.
Stanley Steam Car 1919 engine
The European Court of Justice has ruled that gene deletion and silencing technology in plant breeding will be regarded as Genetically Modified. This means that crops that have traded as GM free for nearly a decade now have to be branded GM and all downstream foods derived from them as well.
This is the mob that the left think lead science.
F$cking troglodytes.
Fat lesbian solidarity.
Does indeed. All male children will join the STJ (ShortenTurnbullJugend), and all girls the BAM (Bund Australischer Maedel) , and be supplied free uniforms by the uniparty if the parents cannot afford it .
As I said before I am getting mighty annoyed subsidising other people’s hobbies ! Can I please have a Federal Ministry for Model Railways & Gunzelling (a cabinet post) which will pass out money to anyone who wants to build a model railway, or buy cameras to photograph trains.
Well, there’s my new word for the day!
If our media was not such a hive of Marxist dirtbags, they would do their jobs properly and focus on the pain, trauma, fear and horrors inflicted on the victims of these AFRICAN gangs. They would then be repeatedly challenging VicPol as to why such terrible crimes cannot be prevented or their perps charged in Melbourne where such a minute but highly visible portion of the population is observably involved.
Leftism. Cannot challenge any negative aspects of diversidy, multiculti and equalidy. And old ladies in their homes or cars beaten up by the Afs must therefore be made to suffer this violence because that’s a fair price to pay for the wonderful multiculti world we now occupy.
At least their Apex Predators will vote for a Republic at the turnbull appointed moment, and after all, what is more important a symbol than that?.
Where’s the ministry for beer and darbs? It’s more of a vocation than hobby though.
A friend was robbed of wallet and phone by three African yoofs a couple of weeks ago near Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station on Spencer St.
Not that a mugging is unusual for that overpopulated slum, except it was broad daylight and about 200 metres from the palatial VicPol station on the corner of Latrobe and Spencer streets.
Not a walloper in sight, naturally.
Darbs?
Another new word for today.
Their rod bower was enjoying restaurant price apartheid, where the cost and unstated expectations exclude our downtrodden imported revolutionary brethren.
Try a maccas in the outer western suburbs and see how you tweet.
Darb=bunger.
A “national sport plan” sounds rather like the Nationalsozialistischer Reichsbund für Leibesübungen.
Does indeed. All male children will join the STJ (ShortenTurnbullJugend), and all girls the BAM (Bund Australischer Maedel) , and be supplied free uniforms by the uniparty if the parents cannot afford it .
As I said before I am getting mighty annoyed subsidising other people’s hobbies ! Can I please have a Federal Ministry for Model Railways & Gunzelling (a cabinet post) which will pass out money to anyone who wants to build a model railway, or buy cameras to photograph trains.
Effrywahn… EFFRYWAHN mast com et onto de strit et 12pm effry day off de wik for collectiff exorsize. Failure to do so vil result in State ection.
Fake news. They won’t be carbon dioxide neutral until they all stop breathing.
Coles now have FREE plasdic.
How long will Woolworths hold out?
This is beautiful to watch:
Possible unintended consequences of plastic bag ban?
People buying only what they can carry i.e. going to the shops for bread and milk, and coming out with bread and milk.
Something must be hurting Coles’ bottom line.
1) That Wong Chap;
2) Husar;
3) Christoper Pyne;
4) Trent Zimmerman;
5) Trevor Evans,
6) Julian Hill.
7) Tim Wilson
8)Louise Pratt
9)Dean Smith
10) Janet Rice;
11) Malcolm Turnbull
Woolies are saying that they won’t cave, which is interesting because it has been neck and neck with the two of them since the start of this madness.
I note (either above or the OOT) that someone suggested that non-standard weight bags were playing havoc with Coles’ scales on their self-checkout registers. As a Woolies shopper, that bit of functionality would appear to have been turned off a good year or more ago. Perhaps the reason? If so, expect Coles to turn it off as well, as fast as they can roll out new software.
As with that substance (I think it was called “Chronic”) that was a substitute for pot on sale in all corner shops; the government tried and regulated and re-regulated to control it. Every time they re-regulated it, the Chronic makers changed the formula so it could still be sold.
I guess Coles should do that. Change the plastic content in plastic bags to something similar or very much alike with a slight difference so as not be re-regulated about it.
What can be achieved when a Gov’t turns it’s attention to freeing up the economy from high energy costs, onerous taxes and destructive regulation……
MAGAnomics Second Quarter Wage Rate Growth 2.8% – Red, White and Blue Collar Growth Well Over 3%
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/31/maganomics-second-quarter-wage-rate-growth-2-8-red-white-and-blue-collar-growth-well-over-3/#more-152380
No. The African gang label is an attempt to disguise the fact that these are Sudanese gangs. It suits the police and refugee advocates beacuse the low level of offending by non-Sudanese Africans helps disguise the true level of offending by Sudanese youth. For the same reason comparative stats paraded by the authorities include all age groups when the offenders are almost exclusively teens and young adults.
Why is Emma Husar’s daughter living with a “violent” man and not her mother?
Why Monthy Python’s pink knight satire would never be written today
By JACK MALVERN
THE TIMES
10:47AM AUGUST 1, 2018
One of the most celebrated characters in Monty Python and the Holy Grail was John Cleese’s fearless Black Knight, who responds to King Arthur chopping off his limbs in a duel by declaring: “T’is but a scratch”.
The success of this sketch, which concludes with the limbless knight jeering at the king to come back so he can bite his legs off, came at the expense of a scene that was written but never performed. The sketch, featuring a Pink Knight, has turned up in Michael Palin’s private archive at the British Library.
Boxes of material deposited at the British Library contain dozens of unused script ideas, including two sketches written for Monty Python and the Holy Grail. One is about a Wild West bookshop and another features the amorous Pink Knight.
Written by Palin and Terry Jones, it features a character whose manner might now be considered homophobic but which was intended to lampoon old-fashioned attitudes towards homosexuality. It begins with a knight standing “in a slightly camp pose” who declares that King Arthur cannot cross a bridge unless the king gives him a kiss. “None of those sort of pecking ones the French try to get away with,” he says.
Arthur resists the Pink Knight’s advances and the two grapple before falling over, their armour entangled. At this point a group of pilgrims pass by and tut as the king protests that it is not what it looks like.
One page of the sketch was shared on the internet in 2012 by Holly Gilliam, whose father, Terry, was the member of the troupe responsible for the animations before beginning a career as a film director.
Palin’s archive includes minutes from a script meeting that describe the Pink Knight as “not an obvious poof or anything”. The notes continue: “Only when we see Arthur’s reaction to him are we aware of Arthur’s very old-fashioned and defensive attitude to pooves.”
Palin said that the sketch would not be written today. “I think probably it wouldn’t be quite the same because the establishment attitude has changed quite a lot,” he said. “When we were writing Python in 1973 there was much more homophobia – or rather not homophobia exactly, but awkwardness of dealing with the whole subject of homosexuality.
“That was the key point to writing comedy. It was to find a point where people were a bit confused or had contrasting views, and [that included] people making rather absurd remarks about gayness. Nowadays that may not be as funny because we’ve changed a lot in our attitude since then.”
Palin noted that Graham Chapman, who played Arthur, was gay and would not have disapproved. “Graham was one of the first people in the entertainment business to actually come out as being gay. That was at the very start of Python. He would probably have written [that type of sketch] himself.”
The file held at the British Library contains minutes of a script meeting held in 1973 that states that the sketch should be discarded because it was too similar to the Black Knight scene. “You had to have one or the other,” Palin said.
The sketches, typical of the group’s silliness, are being prepared for public access alongside more than 50 notebooks filled with first drafts and ideas. There are doodled notes of meetings that show how Holy Grail and the Pythons’ later film Life of Brian changed radically from early drafts. In both cases the team cut material that would have caused controversy at the time and is risque even now.
The Times
Link
I want to start a Vegan rifle club that exterminates feral pests. Any takers ?
Makka, give it a fucking rest ffs.
Give Indian immigrants a break and deal with this shit.
10% of our working population are tax eating parasites.
Star chambers, forcing people to give evidence of face prison
Family court system dedicated to destroying men
Feminized culture with young boys being abused for their masculinity
University system bent on destroying our culture from within
Coal ban
plastic bag ban
Nimby building code destroying first entry into the housing markets.
Inflexible parasitical labor markets
Corporatism practiced by largest corporation.
Rent seeking gone completely askew
Highest energy prices in the world.
Welfare gone crazy
Kids being groomed at primary school.
Identity politics gone batshit crazy
Destroying working energy producing plants
Red tape all over the mining space
Local government controls over small business.
Ridiculous licensing laws.
Politicized police forces.
Fracking bans.
Green tape
That’s just .1% of the leftism cancer working itself though the system.
Time for some Bruno Mars
From the Oz. Of all the frogsh!t I ever heard…
Wonderful line on RN The Science Show with Robyn 100m sea level rise Williams today – “Of course we have our own climate guru, Tim Flannery, who we all know and love”. Who said comedy’s dead.
“calli
#2778010, posted on August 1, 2018 at 3:32 pm
Why is Emma Husar’s daughter living with a “violent” man and not her mother?”
That thought also crossed my mind too. I call bulldust on this whole domestic violence story. I have a theory…the marriage broke down and mummy has gotten herself into a “lesbian” relationship (either before or after the marriage collapsed). The teenage daughter (as any daughter would) is not happy about the “lesbian” situation and has gone to live with daddy….who is a normal heterosexual man. I can guarantee you that any teenage girl would be unhappy with that situation. Anyway, it’s a theory.
Refer above regarding ABC-RRG. The latter wouldn’t have dared broadcast such an obvious and blatant lie.
Give Indian immigrants a break and deal with this shit.
Wtf are you on about, dickhead? And in any case, not only are you an inadequate coward as a prefect, you don’t have a role here as a censor. You have zero cred as a content policeman since you lobbied Sinc to get your leftist chum mUnty back here. Stfu.
Plenty of teenage boys wouldn’t mind mum turning daphne if she and the squeeze were the lipstick variety, and they and their mates had opportunities to perve.
Umm no I didn’t. Feel free to ask Sinc and then come back on your hands and knees with a heart felt apology. Stop doing a poor imitation of Bill the Butcher routines and STFU.
I’m of the same opinion, Cassie.
That’s why Dad bought into the whole affair a couple of weeks ago. You can choose to fly below the radar for all sorts of reasons, but once the personal and very public slagging of the innocent starts, you have to reach for the flenser. She made it about her children.
Whilr looking at a couple of Damascus Steel videos, I came across this one.
It puts together history from the Crusades and mining, through Saladins sword, and gets into the science of Wootz Damascus steel.
The steel experts -Old Pale Blokes – got into mass spectroscopy and ancient manuscripts to crack the secret, which included glass, fresh leaves and Vanadium.
It’s a documentary, and takes 50 minutes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OP8PCkcBZU4
I know a bloke whose wife left him and the kids for another woman after thirty years of marriage. Heartbreaking and confusing. It takes a long time to get over something like that.
Vegan soccer club first in world to be certified carbon neutral by UN. Including vegan-only meals for players, staff and fans.
Players would be exhausted after 2 x 5 minute halves.
I saw this product on a series and was curious about it as it looked good. No fucking around with preparation. It comes straight out of a package.
The product was financed to the tune of $120 million and laughed off the market because you don’t need their US$400 machine. However it’s pretty neat and would have bought one in the US if the company didn’t collapse.
The juicero
Really cool looking.
People buying only what they can carry i.e. going to the shops for bread and milk, and coming out with bread and milk.
Something must be hurting Coles’ bottom line.
Yes, undoubtedly. And their packing/cashier time models have all been blown into the shitter. In other words, the number of transactions per minute by each manual cashier has fallen significantly (meaning longer customer queues without more cashiers = more cost). Also, and related, at the self-serv area, the weighing mechanisms on the individual checkouts bagging areas are frequently malfunctioning because people bring in all kinds of different bags and each weigh different amounts. The original settings for bag weight simply don’t work any longer. So, the machines that were designed to (partially) eliminate shoplifting, freeze up and require operator involvement to be unfrozen. Coles don’t want to disable this feature (although Woolies have) but the whole ‘bag free’ issue is a debacle.
As another Cat has pointed out, weren’t we assured that ‘most’ shoppers wanted to go plastic bag free? Could that have been a lie?
Why vegan.
Scott Sumner schools Martin Feldstein.
Martie
Scott
Martie
Scott
More here
http://www.themoneyillusion.com/martin-feldstein-on-fed-policy/
Couple of packets of smoked salmon under your cloth bag liner might help offset the aggravation when you get home. Particularly with some ersatz Jatz crackers and an Asahi light beer.
We had a Dr John at our family practice. He sent out a letter last year to all his clients saying he was going away for 3 months, and get some work done under the hood, and when he returned he’d be Dr Joan.
Scores of families no longer attend this family practice so one doctor left to set her own one up the street and she is always booked out solid.
And while it’s an upper-middle suburb of Perth where the most progressive thoughts are fashionable; I don’t think people could genuinely swallow (**ahem**) the real application of the vote and such practical progressivism.
Indian Immigrants and uni students are the cause of this new ban proposal.
Animal rights activists have racehorses in their sights
Oh hang on, it may be coming from lily white Australians.
I want to start a Vegan rifle club that exterminates feral pests. Any takers ?
Are you shooting blackberries, lantana, serrated tussock and willow trees?
Mid term polls are against Trump.
I want to move to Mars.
Indian immigrant says unless we agree on the National Energy Guarantee stuffed the gills with renewballs energy prices are going to go through the roof.
Oh hang on, Kerry appears to lily white.
JC #2778013,
You forgot the bit about where they wring hands about drought, but also outlaw the building of dams and insist that “Da Environment” really wants a lot of extra fresh water going into the ocean, because yup, yup, that’s what da Environment needs right now is more water in the ocean.
Thanks Tel
My bad. Add it in. Feel free to add to the list any time.
ABC this morning running hard promoting an opt-out system for organ donation.
Sounds like most of the women in my life.
I’ve seen only one claim that it was the husband who was violent. Maybe it was the wife.
See your hardworking single mother. Raise you a lesbian.
The internet of things is shit.
..
Polls are shit.
..
Mars is shit.
I know this sort of goes back to the Trump win. But the generic national poll was actually pretty accurate. Rassi was the closest.
Mars have the best Bars
Oh hang on, it may be coming from lily white Australians.
Some dummies just cant’t discern between policy and the result. But more likely, a deliberate deflection attempt away from open borders and immigration lunacy is the real reason. Soros globalists are very good at that.
There’s a kernel of truth in the well used comment that immigrants will do the jobs natives don’t want.
US construction industry’s dire shortage of new workers.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/young-people-dont-want-construction-jobs-thats-a-problem-for-the-housing-market-1533029401
First take your vegan greenie and bore a hole down the length with a 5 foot brace and bit. Second run a threader through the hole in the vegan thereby rifling him.
Stand back and observe one less feral pest.
Award yourself a beer and a MAGA cap.
Cut out the drama queening, Bill. Aim to move back to 13% foreign born while dealing with the real issues at hand. The cancer in this country is originating from lily white leftist freaks, you bonehead.
The BMW i8 is a hybrid electric/petrol luxury vehicle. The design is very ‘supercar like’ and to be honest, both the interior and exterior design seriously appeal to me.
Released in Australia at a retail price of about $299k (excluding added options), a 2016 model with a host of options and only 13,400kms is for sale via Duttons (Melbourne) for $169,900. (what a disastrous, but typical BMW, depreciation rate for the original owner).
In full electric mode, it can only achieve about 25kms before requiring a re-charge (yes, 25kms) . Using our standard 240v, that will take 1-2 hours to fully re-charge. Fortunately, the petrol engine will last considerably longer but would probably struggle a bit to drag the 1500Kg weight around with its 1.5l 3 cyl turbocharged engine.
Great looking car. Pity about the engine/s. But, in a year or two, it may be a worthwhile shopping trolley.
..
I will take that bet.
GOP to hold the house and senate.
Loser scrubs Monty’s bilious hide with a rake.
Speedbox
Try getting into the drivers seat. Every bone in your back creaks with the bending and necessary manipulation.
Love Bruno Mars, calli. Love the video clip even more!
Any day when you can take the piss out of a Vegan is a good day. ’nuff said.
I had a good laugh at the broken links landing page from ‘The Australian’.
They’ve flayed Dastyari…plus quite a few others.
If you haven’t seen it:
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/kevin-rudds-defence-man-fought-somali-warlord/story-fn59niix-1226684611886?sv=fb6c18436eca7e7f03d6475d4f83f9fd
Teen charged over online dating death believed she was a werewolf