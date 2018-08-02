An Australian Haka

Vote: 1 or 2
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Western civilisation has been transformed from the love child of Christianity and the Enlightenment into a malformed neo-Marxist culture where minority groups manufactured for political purposes are bestowed with special privileges by the state.
My sisters doing it, like we do in NZ … with passion and dedication to our bros.
https://youtu.be/5AlSrrXlaWs
I can’t vote for either one. Will I be attract a fine?
*attract a fine.
Elle,
What’s the story with the air guitar?
Pbw,
The wiri (quivering of the hands) is an integral part of Maori movement, seen in the haka. The “air guitar” expresses movements that are deceptive, which is essential in the arts of combat.
Didn’t Kevin bloody Wilson tell them you’re supposed to put the potatoe in the front of your bathers.