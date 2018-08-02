An Australian Haka

Posted on 9:26 pm, August 2, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Vote: 1 or 2

 

 

This entry was posted in Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to An Australian Haka

  1. Elle
    #2779361, posted on August 2, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    My sisters doing it, like we do in NZ … with passion and dedication to our bros.

    https://youtu.be/5AlSrrXlaWs

  2. Elle
    #2779364, posted on August 2, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I can’t vote for either one. Will I be attract a fine?

  4. pbw
    #2779376, posted on August 2, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Elle,

    What’s the story with the air guitar?

  5. Elle
    #2779385, posted on August 2, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Pbw,

    The wiri (quivering of the hands) is an integral part of Maori movement, seen in the haka. The “air guitar” expresses movements that are deceptive, which is essential in the arts of combat. 

  6. RobK
    #2779483, posted on August 2, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Didn’t Kevin bloody Wilson tell them you’re supposed to put the potatoe in the front of your bathers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.